Pavement Review – Indie giants of the 90s defy reputation as slacker with high energy and deep cuts | Curb

OWhen 90s American indie band Pavement announced they were reforming for dates again this year, it marked a decade since their last reformation and 20 years since their initial split. They released no new material in between, and have always been known for their tensions and resentments: the last show of their first phase, in 1999, involved singer Stephen Malkmus hanging handcuffs from the microphone stand and saying “These symbolize what it’s like to be in a band.” So it was easy to list it as yet another cynical cash-grabbing tour in an industry already brimming with nostalgia and anniversary shows.

Yet when Pavement kicked off the tour at the Primavera festival in Spain earlier this year, rather than running through the motions with clenched teeth in palpable discomfort, they beamed with joy, delight and overflowing gratitude. Malkmus seemed relatively comfortable, while other members, especially Bob Nastanovich, rushed around the stage like sugar-laden toddlers, screaming what might just be the band’s last set of screams.

This benevolent nature is also evident in their 2022 slates: rather than sticking strictly to a slate of predictable hits, they dug into rarities and changed things up night after night, with more than 50 different songs rolling out over the course. of the tour so far – not bad for a band that has often been unfairly portrayed as indifferent slackers.

“Experimental and playful” … Stephen Malkmus. Photography: Andrew Benge/Redferns

In reality, they have always been as tight as they are loose. Sharp and chaotic, both melodic and jarring, and they feel like a tense, if slightly tired, unit as they hit the UK. Early favorites lift the room – Stereo’s crisp explosion, Summer Babe’s sultry pop buzz – while Shady Lane’s meandering melodies and singalong lines make you forget the band ever had anything like it. a conventional hit.

Unsurprisingly, for a band as sartorially distressed as Pavement, the on-screen visuals behind them are disappointing – at one point, a tennis player is superimposed on a police cruiser for minutes. But it also captures their inherently oblique attitude. Malkmus’ lyrics were always experimental and playful to the point of abstruseness and Pavement always wanted to exist outside the framework of other alternative rock bands of the time – despite, ironically, becoming a model for countless mundane imitators. .

While some songs feel rushed and hammered tonight, when they grind things down in tender, stretched jams, like over a beautifully deployed Type Slowly, a poignant We Dance or the subtle groove of Spit on a Stranger, they allow their personality, their wonky edges and timeless qualities to shine. Even better, when they can combine that idiosyncratic stripped down side with dynamic bursts of streamlined noise, like on Trigger Cut – “the best fucking band in the world” someone shouts shortly after – the explosive and quiet nature of Embassy Row, or the closest triumphant Stop Breathin, they all play to their greatest assets at once.

Fan favorites like Gold Soundz and Here are left out tonight, but their set doesn’t seem to miss. Instead, it digs and thoughtfully explores Pavement’s rich history, reconnecting with, rather than simply piecing together, the material. And there are no handcuffs in sight.