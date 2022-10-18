Polygon (Matic) Price Surges 8% Amid Several Developments

Utrust, a top multi-chain payment system, recently announced its integration with Polygon.
Polygon has also partnered with SuperLayer, a prominent Web3 venture company.
The price of cryptocurrency Polygon is increasing exponentially as market circumstances improve. In the last day, the value of $MATIC has increased by an astounding 8%. The price went up to $0.8766 and then retracted. Although the whole cryptocurrency market had a relief surge, Polygon is clearly the market leader in terms of gains.
Polygon’s impressive price increase may be traced back to a string of strategic collaborations and integrations. Polygon is an extensible framework for deploying Ethereum-based decentralized applications (dApps) by independent developers and large enterprises. It also lets businesses make their distributed apps as efficient and scalable as possible.
Significant Growth and Alliances
Several integrations and alliances were formed by Polygon. Utrust, a top multi-chain payment system, recently announced its integration with Polygon. Utrust now allows USDT payments on Polygon, which means users may take advantage of lower transaction costs and quicker processing times.
Even more so, Polygon has now revealed that it would be working with SuperLayer, a prominent Web3 venture company. Similarly, Polygon has reached a significant adoption threshold. Alchemy claims that more than 53,000 DApps have been deployed on the Polygon network.
The corporation claims that this is a multiplication of eight since the beginning of 2022 and an increase of sixty percent since June. This total consists of both mainnet and testnet dApps. Since the previous quarter’s conclusion, the number of monthly active dApps has risen by 29%. Polygon’s integrations and collaborations have helped drive the cryptocurrency’s price.
According to CMC, the Polygon price today is $0.857496 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $487,923,557 USD. Polygon is up 2.71% in the last 24 hours.
Rules imposed on the market would have to be included in the international framework.
She also noted that many distinct parties were vying for the same market.
It has been reported that Mairead McGuinness, the EU’s financial services commissioner, has issued a warning concerning digital assets, citing danger to financial stability. European Union (EU) financial services head urges US politicians to reach a consensus on crypto amid calls for clearer legislation.
McGuinness stressed the need of gaining the support of other countries interested in regulating the cryptocurrency industry. Nonetheless, a number of governments are making moves to conform to the standards set by the European Union’s crypto legislation. She also noted that many distinct parties were vying for the same market.
Larger International Framework
She made the point that any crypto rules imposed on the market would have to be included in the larger international framework. According to the report, the Irish commissioner visited Capitol Hill to speak with American legislators. Briefly, she discussed the possibility of implementing regulations for the cryptocurrency market.
The commissioner got the impression that US officials are on the same page as the EU. On the other hand, the crypto rules and market are of more concern to European officials.
Meanwhile, it seems that the US regulator and its officials are split on the issue of whether or not crypto laws need to be clarified. According to reports, Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the SEC, has criticized authorities for allegedly failing to make creators and traders of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) aware of certain regulations.
Peirce, though, suggested that certain NFTs may be subject to market regulation in the same way that bonds and equities are.
Aptos (APT) has been making the rounds in the crypto spaces on social media for more than two months now. This new network caught the attention of many as the team’s vision for the network was praised. On Monday, October 17th, the project announced that its mainnet had finally arrived ahead of listings on exchanges. However, what would usually be a cause for celebration has drawn doubts from in the community.
The Aptos Tokenomics
At the start of the week, a good number of centralized exchanges had announced that they would be listing the Aptos (APT) token for trading. These included the largest crypto exchanges such as Binance, FTX, and Coinbase, all of which have already released reports regarding their listing of the token. Naturally, supporters of the project are in full support of the listings but some have begun to question Aptos Labs’ choices especially when it comes to the APT token.
The first thing that was called out by the community was the fact that the team was yet to release the tokenomics for the project even though they had already secured exchange listings. This was pointed out by Twitter users Cobie and MacnBTC who lamented the lack of transparency from the Aptos team.
However, soon after, pictures of tokenomics from Upbit regarding the digital asset has begun to circulate on Twitter. This gave investors an insight into how the distribution of the APT token was being carried out before the team had released an official tokenomics.
Community Not Convinced
The official Aptos tokenomics that was launched showed identical information to the one already available on the upbeat crypto exchange. Of the 1 billion token supply that was announced, 190 million (19%) was going to core contributors. The Foundation would get 165 million (16.5%) and investors were getting 134,782,460.233 tokens (13.48%). The remaining 51% of the supply was reserved for the community.
This community allocation had, however, still drawn more questions from the community. Given that Aptos was not doing an airdrop and there was no way to initially get tokens before exchange listings, some have questioned how the community was supposed to actually get these tokens.
Others have also taken to criticizing the network as it is apparently not performing as promised. Aptos has previously stated that it would process transactions at a speed of 100,000 TPS but this tweet alleges that the network is currently only doing 4 transactions per second.
Presently, participants in the space are waiting for trading to go live on various exchanges on Wednesday. But some have already begun referring to the digital asset as a pump and dump scheme given the tokenomics.
Featured image from Altcoin Buzz, chart from TradingView.com
Texas authorities are probing into FTX Trading, FTX US, and the company’s leadership.
The court has not yet approved the asset acquisition deal.
On Tuesday, 50,000 ETH was sent from FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, to the primary wallet of Voyager Digital, a cryptocurrency lender. Last month, the cryptocurrency exchange purchased Voyager Digital assets worth $1.4 billion, outbidding competitor cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the process. Additionally, Texas authorities are probing into FTX Trading, FTX US, and the company’s leadership, which includes co-founder Sam Benchman-Fried.
On October 18, Alex Svanevik, CEO of blockchain analytics platform Nansen, tweeted that FTX had sent 50,000 ether (ETH) worth $65 million to the primary wallet of defunct cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital.
Court Yet to Approve the Deal
Auction results for the acquisition of Voyager Digital assets were announced on September 26. To finalize the purchase, the cryptocurrency exchange handed over digital assets with a market value of $1.4 billion. Furthermore, on October 19, Voyager Digital will seek the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York to approve the asset acquisition deal with FTX US.
Voyager’s assets are being sold to FTX US. However, the Texas State Securities Board and the Texas Department of Banking are opposed to the deal. In actuality, FTX Trading, FTX US, and its officials are under investigation for marketing unregistered securities to people in the United States. As far as Texas authorities are concerned, FTX US is providing yield-bearing accounts comparable to those provided by Voyager Digital.
Even though the court has not yet approved the asset acquisition deal, FTX has already deposited 50,000 ETH to Voyager. Moreover, the extra $51 million cash payment and the $60 million in earn-outs and incentives that came with the $1.4 billion asset purchase are likely connected to the money being transferred.
Bullish DCR price prediction for 2022 is $42.7 to $142.6.
The DCR price will also reach $200 soon.
Bearish DCR price prediction for 2022 is $20.6.
In Decred (DCR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about DCR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Decred (DCR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Decred (DCR) is $26.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,759,622 at the time of writing. However, DCR has decreased to 1.98% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Decred (DCR) has a circulating supply of 14,435,755 DCR. Currently, DCR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, BKEX, OKX, MEXC, and Pionex.
What is Decred (DCR)?
Decred (DCR) is the native cryptocurrency of the Decred blockchain. Decred is an open-source blockchain built on a code similar to that of the Bitcoin blockchain. The mainnet of Decred was launched in 2016.
Decred was launched to solve the loopholes in the blockchain governance and rewards system of Bitcoin. Thus, the project launched its native governance system, Politeia, to grant rights to the Decred users in the project’s decision-making process.
Decred blockchain adopts a hybrid consensus model: proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-work (PoW) mechanisms with proof-of-activity (PoA). Like Bitcoin, the supply cap of Decred (DCR) is fixed at 21 million.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2022
Decred (DCR) holds the 104th position on CoinGecko right now. DCR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Decred (DCR) laid out a descending channel pattern, also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.
Currently, Decred (DCR) is at $26.49. If the pattern continues, the price of DCR might reach the resistance level of $42.9, and $74.1. If the trend reverses, then the price of DCR may fall to $22.1.
Decred (DCR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Decred (DCR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Decred (DCR).
Resistance Level 1
$42.7
Resistance Level 2
$85.3
Resistance Level 3
$142.6
Support Level
$20.6
DCR/USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that DCR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, DCR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $142.6.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the DCR might plummet to almost $20.6, a bearish signal.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Decred (DCR) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of DCR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Decred (DCR) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the DCR price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Currently, DCR is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of DCR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the DCR is at a level of 57.56. This means that DCR is nearly in an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Decred (DCR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Decred (DCR). Currently, DCR lies in the range of 38.1, indicating a very strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Decred (DCR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of DCR lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, DCR’s RSI is at 57.56, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of DCR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Decred (DCR).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and DCR are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC or ETH increases or decreases, the price of DCR also increases or decreases respectively.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Decred (DCR)might probably attain $310 by 2023.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Decred (DCR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, DCR might rally to hit $400 by 2024.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2025
If Decred (DCR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, DCR would rally to hit $515.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2026
If Decred (DCR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, DCR would rally to hit $605.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2027
If Decred (DCR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, DCR would rally to hit $720.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2028
If Decred (DCR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, DCR would hit $800.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Decred (DCR), it would witness major spikes. DCR might hit $905 by 2029.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Decred ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Decred (DCR) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Decred (DCR) might hit $1010 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Decred network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for DCR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Decred (DCR) in 2022 is $142.6. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Decred (DCR) for 2022 is $20.6.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Decred ecosystem, the performance of Decred (DCR) might hit $200 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $247.35 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Decred (DCR)?
Decred (DCR) is the native cryptocurrency of the Decred blockchain. Decred is an open-source blockchain built with a code similar to that of the bitcoin blockchain. It adopts a hybrid consensus model: proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-mining (PoW).
2. Where can you purchase Decred (DCR)?
Decred (DCR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, BKEX, OKX, MEXC, and Pionex.
3. Will Decred (DCR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Decred platform, Decred (DCR) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Decred (DCR)?
On April 17, 2021, Decred (DCR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $247.35.
5. Is Decred (DCR) a good investment in 2022?
Decred (DCR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Decred in the past few months, DCR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Decred (DCR) reach $200?
Decred (DCR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Decred (DCR) will hit $200 soon.
7. What will be Decred (DCR) price by 2023?
Decred (DCR) price is expected to reach $310 by 2023.
8. What will be Decred (DCR) price by 2024?
Decred (DCR) price is expected to reach $400 by 2024.
9. What will be Decred (DCR) price by 2025?
Decred (DCR) price is expected to reach $515 by 2025.
10. What will be the Decred (DCR) price by 2026?
Decred (DCR) price is expected to reach $605 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
ChainSafe is a leading blockchain firm, an early entrant of Web3 infrastructure has successfully raised $18.75M in Series A funding. The main aim to participate in the fundraising is to expand its presence in blockchain gaming and Web3 technology. Moreover, the fundraising sessions were led by popular companies in the industry.
Round13 is a well-known venture capital firm who took the lead for the funding rounds. In addition, some new investors like NGC Ventures, HashKey Capital, Sfermion, Jsquare, and returning investors ConsenSys, Digital Finance Group, and Fenbushi Capital also joined.
As the gaming industry is becoming more popular at present, it is one of the best strategies of ChainSafe to expand in the Web3 gaming space.
ChainSafe into Web3 Gaming Technology
The Series A funding round was successfully completed supporting ChainsSafe to promote its presence in the Web3 infrastructure. Thus, the estimated cash will enable the firm to develop its operations in the booming blockchain gaming industry.
Additionally, ChainSafe has its own flagship product, web3.unity. So it targets and connects all the games which use the Unity platform with blockchain technologies. Also witnessing the scope and demand for the blockchain gaming or GameFi space, ChainSafe will gain potential growth in the upcoming years.
More so, since 2017, the blockchain firm is working on the development of Web3 technology. Now as the company owns a huge amount, it can successfully adopt the GameFi, the future for millions of gamers and gaming industry.
The CEO and Co- founder of ChainSafe, Aidan Hyman shares,
“ChainSafe was born with a vision to bring in decentralized technologies assuming it will serve the near future. The efforts and contributions of ChainSafe have made a great impact on the community. Thus, we are proudly looking forward to the adoption and growth of the Web3 ecosystem.”
Mawson’s installed operational capacity at 3.7 Exahash as at the end of September across Bitcoin Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location
Approximately $2.0 Million generated from Mawson’s Energy Market Program in September, in addition to the approximately $1.8 Million generated in July, and $1.8 Million in August
ATLANTA & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure provider, announces unaudited Bitcoin production and operational update for September 2022.
“September saw the Mawson team focus on the exit of the Sandersville, Georgia facility and operational handover of the site to CleanSpark Inc. The sale is expected to result in an unaudited profit on sale of approximately $18 million, to be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022. The exit from Georgia presents Mawson with the ability to refocus its expansion efforts at our Pennsylvania facilities which have combined capacity of 220MW, or approximately 7.3 Exahash2. During September Mawson continued with its diversified revenue model ensuring the group continues to operate strongly through the current tough economic climate,” said James Manning, CEO.
SeptemberBitcoin Self-Mining, Energy Market Program & Hosting Co-location Update:
Equivalent total Bitcoin Production: 203
Equivalent BTC production from Energy Market Program: 101 (based on average price of Bitcoin in September of $19,805)
Self-Mined Bitcoin produced: 102
Self-Mining Installed Capacity: 1.7 Exahash
Year to date self-mined Bitcoin: 1231
Energy Market Program revenue: approximately $2.0m
Hosting Co-location megawatts online as at end September: approximately 64 megawatts
Total installed capacity across Bitcoin Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location: 3.7 Exahash
Sale of Georgia Assets:
As announced to the market on October 11, 2022, Mawson has completed the sale of certain assets at its Sandersville, Georgia facility to CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) for approximately $40.0 Million1. The Company expects the Georgia sale will have a positive impact on earnings with a preliminary, unaudited profit on sale of approximately $18 million expected in the fourth quarter 2022.
Post Georgia Sale Expansion and Strategy Update
As a result of the sale of certain assets at the Sandersville, Georgia facility to CleanSpark Inc., the Company intends to focus on the following activities in the fourth quarter of 2022:
Reduction of debt via utilizing a portion of the proceeds from sale of the Georgia facility
Relocation of ASIC servers from Georgia to Pennsylvania
Continue the expansion and development of both the Company’s Pennsylvania facilities, Midland (100MW) and Sharon (120MW)
Secure additional large-scale site for long term digital infrastructure capacity
Explore opportunities to expand digital mining business
Develop strategic partnerships and relationships with customers and communities
“The group’s residual infrastructure portfolio of 350MW is capable of accommodating up to 12.0 EH.2which ensures Mawson continues to have substantial expansion capacity for 2023. Our focus on facilities with close geographic proximity allows us to ensure maximum operational efficiencies moving forward,” said James Manning, CEO.
After the sale of the Georgia facility, Mawson expects to have Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location installed capacity of 4.5 Exahash by Q1, 2023, and 8.0 Exahash by Q4, 2023.
About Mawson Infrastructure
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation Mobile Data Center (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.
Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2022, and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 22, 2022, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.
________________________________
1 Assumes maximum earn outs are achieved, no adjustments are made to the purchase price, and uses the CleanSpark stock price as at October 7, 2022, and rounding.
2 Assumes all equipment deployed and 100% online, plus the construction of all contracted sites on time, actual results are likely to vary in a negative manner. Construction delays are common, and it is rare for all equipment to be deployed and 100% online, however accurate historical downtime averages are difficult to calculate and also may not provide an accurate picture due to differences moving forward. Investors should consider all risk factors related to uptime when considering these figures, which are a best case scenario. The above information is for general information purposes only and are forward looking statements which should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. Please see our Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 21, 2022, under the Sub-Heading Risks Relating to Our Business and Management for important risks related to our Self-Mining. Exahash capacity assumes installation of current generation ASIC Bitcoin Mining hardware including but not limited to Bitmain S19J Pro and XP, MicroBT M30/1, Avalon A1246 assuming approximately 30 megawatt per 1 Exahash.