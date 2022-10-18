Pritzker, Duckworth take top spots in new statewide poll ahead of election – NBC Chicago

A new poll of registered voters in Illinois shows a definite trend in the 2022 election cycle, with a trio of Democrats holding a decisive lead in their respective statewide races.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters, conducted by the Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America, Inc., found incumbents Governor JB Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Senator Tammy Duckworth all hold a lead over their Republican adversaries in the run-up to the general election. near.

In the race for governor, Pritzker holds a large lead in the poll, garnering 49.7% of the vote. State Sen. Darren Bailey, the Republican nominee in the race, trails 22 points at 27.7%, while Libertarian nominee Scott Schluter is at 6.3%.

According to the IBA, 0.1% of voters chose another candidate and 3.6% said they would not vote for any candidate in the race. About 12.6% of respondents said they were undecided.

Mark Harris, a Bailey strategist, dismissed the poll results, saying internal polls show the state senator only two points behind Pritzker.

“It coincides with the improving national environment for Republicans,” he told NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern. “We are very confident this is a close race. and our data shows it’s getting closer, and I don’t think JB Pritzker would spend over $100 million if he thought it was a 20-point run.”

The Pritzker campaign hit back after the poll was released, calling the razor-thin margin in Bailey’s internal poll “trash.”

“Darren Bailey’s desperation is showing,” a campaign spokesperson told NBC 5. “Like the junk internal poll he tried to push through last month, these numbers are grossly flawed and inconsistent with all other public polls. Voters know Darren Bailey is too extreme for Illinois, and those who haven’t voted early for Governor Pritzker will no doubt reject Bailey in November.”

Poll data was similar in two other statewide races, according to the poll. Incumbent Attorney General Kwame Raoul holds a 42.6 to 25.2% lead over Republican nominee Thomas DeVore, while Libertarian nominee Dan Robin is at 5.7%.

A large proportion of voters, 22.3%, are undecided in the race, while 4.2% say they will not vote for any of the council candidates.

In the race for the Illinois Senate seat, incumbent Senator Tammy Duckworth holds a 48.2 to 28.5 percent lead over Republican challenger Kathy Salvi. Libertarian Bill Redpath won 5.5% of the vote, while 14.2% of voters are undecided in the race.

The margin of error in the three polls was 3.1%, according to the IBA.

The results echo another poll of 770 likely voters released over the weekend by the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ, which found Pritzker held a 15-point lead over Bailey and showed Duckworth held a 14-point lead. on Salvi.

The poll also found that 37% of downstate voters had a favorable opinion of Pritzker, while 32% of downstate voters had a favorable opinion of Bailey.

Statewide, 52% of voters had an unfavorable opinion of Bailey, according to pollsters from Public Policy Polling. The WBEZ/Sun-Times poll had a margin of error of 3.5%.