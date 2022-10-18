Queen tops list of most iconic women of the past 60 years

“Once you’ve gained President Trump’s trust and he trusts your judgment, he has other things to do,” said Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser who frequently has Epshteyn as a guest on his show. “War Room” Podcast. “Trump is on the offensive on every level when it comes to legal strategy, and I think that’s because of Boris.”

But perhaps Epshteyn’s main skill is survival. Former White House attorney Eric Herschmann called him an “idiot” and some others are, privately, just as ruthless in their assessments. He is increasingly linked to the legal drama surrounding Trump’s decision to store top-secret government documents in his Mar-a-Lago home. And half a dozen current and former Trump confidants accuse him of fueling the ex-president’s worst political instincts, including vehemently contesting the results of the 2020 election.

This has created no shortage of tension within Trump’s legal team, where Ephsteyn is described as having an almost supernatural disposition to aggressively fend off any investigation or criticism. Among other things, two people familiar with the matter said he was in contact with Trump’s new attorney, Florida attorney Chris Kise, who called for a more accommodating attitude toward the prosecution.

“Members of the president’s former legal team may have prevailed over some legal strategies he disagreed with, but that doesn’t mean he’s absent or sidelined. Boris is one of the people Chris has to deal with,” said a person close to Trump’s legal team, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about the tensions within the team. “I do not know where [Ephsteyn] filed his law degree. They have to sell them at 7-11. I don’t think it serves the president to take legal advice from Boris and hope he sees it soon.

And yet, despite all the arrows aimed at him, Ephsteyn — perhaps more than any other Trump aide — persisted. Another person close to the legal operation says he worked things out with Kise, and the two work together regularly. More generally, he is now described as one of Trump’s closest aides, someone well-placed for critical campaign work should the ex-president make another run for the White House. Kise did not return a request for comment.

For the moment, his relatives say he is not aiming for any other role within the presidential team. In 2022, Trump’s management PAC Save America spent $120,000 on strategy consulting services from Georgetown Advisory, Epshteyn’s company, according to FEC filings.

Perhaps more importantly, those close to Trump say the former president grew to value his contribution, seeing in him the kind of pugilist approach he cherishes. But it remains to be seen whether Epshteyn’s strategy will work for Trump, who faces multiple investigations. A lawyer on Trump’s current legal team has compared him to fellow Georgetown law graduate Edward Bennett Williams, who, in addition to starting the mighty firm Williams & Connolly, represented Frank Sinatra, John Hinckley, among others , Jr., former Texas Governor John Connally and mob boss Frank Costello.

“The war waged by the enemies of President Donald J. Trump has many fronts and is covered in real time by a complicit press corps,” added the lawyer. “Only someone with the highest level of confidence and a sincere understanding of human nature would fit the bill. Boris does the trick.

Born in Moscow to Russian Jewish parents, Epshyten grew up in New Jersey before moving to Washington, DC to study at Georgetown University. After college, he graduated from Georgetown University Law Center, where he pursued a career in law, working for the law firm Milbank LLP and investment firms.

His entry into national politics began in 2008, when he reacted quickly and worked with Alaska Governor Sarah Palin during Republican John McCain’s failed presidential race. But his entry into Trump’s world began long before that.

Epshteyn met Eric Trump when they both attended Georgetown. The two have remained friends, with Epshteyn attending Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in 2014. When Trump’s father launched his campaign in 2016, Epshteyn took on the role of mainstream media envoy.

He finds himself in front of the camera every day. With his large frame and signature three-piece suits, he’s played attack dog for Trump on MSNBC, HBO’s Bill Maher, or other unsympathetic shows. His willingness to jump in front of the television camera to defend Trump when no one else wanted to, won him the support of the family. A former campaign official said former first lady Melania Trump personally wanted Epshteyn to join the White House because she liked the way he confronted naysayers on television.

And join the White House, he did. After a stint as communications director on Trump’s inaugural team, Epshteyn was appointed to the White House communications office. But his time ended abruptly in the first months of administration. To this day, there is speculation in Trump’s world as to why, although everyone agrees he had his share of detractors inside the building. A person close to Epshteyn said he was considering other government positions before leaving to pursue media opportunities.

Epshteyn declined to comment on the story.

Once he left the White House, Epshteyn made sure to stay in Trump’s wider orbit. He joined Sinclair Broadcast Group, known for its conservative leanings, as chief political commentator and host of one of the broadcast networks, “Bottom Line with Boris”. The segments were deemed “must-have” commentary shows by management, prompting a wide range of criticism that the conglomerate was forcing local news stations to air Trump’s talking points. Ephsteyn has done little to assuage those critics with the content he has produced, although a former official said the White House appreciates his work. But he did not return to the building.

And while working as a strategic adviser to the Trump campaign in 2020, people close to Trump say the door to inner sanctuary opened for Ephsteyn shortly after election night in 2020. In the days following the election , he criss-crossed the country as the campaign filed lawsuits challenging the results, spending long stretches in Arizona, a state Trump has focused on intensely.





“After the 2020 election, when virtually everyone left the face of the earth after Election Day, he was still there,” said a former Trump campaign official. “He was still there, he was still working, he was still trying to do what Trump wanted despite everyone leaving.”

Ephsteyn appeared alongside other Trump attorneys, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others, at the Republican National Committee as they made statements about voting machines and voter fraud that have been widely debunked. He coordinated with Bannon, Bernie Kerik and others in efforts to contest the Jan. 6 election. In a Dec. 23 email, John Eastman, an architect of Trump’s latest bid to overturn the 2020 election, wrote to Epshteyn that Vice President Mike Pence should be ready by Jan. 6 to “act boldly and to be challenged”. Epshteyn’s name was redacted in the email, but POLITICO confirmed his identity based on previous court documents.

Through it all, Ephsteyn has managed to position himself, perhaps strategically, just off the center of the spotlight. At the infamous RNC press conference, for example, he stood behind Giuliani and did not speak. In his most recent role as a member of Trump’s wider legal circle tackling a variety of investigations, he did not sign his names to any critical documents.

Those who have worked with Ephsteyn do not believe this to be a coincidence. They admit his ability to persevere, although they don’t think the formula is that sophisticated.

“He always sought to be close to Trump,” said a second former Trump campaign official. “He tells the president what he always wants to hear.”

But this desire to be close to Trump comes at a cost. Epshteyn has become linked to a host of legal headaches ranging from the Jan. 6 committee investigation to the Fulton County grand jury inquest. He appeared in an email uncovered by the Jan. 6 select committee — which also subpoenaed him in January — about nominating bogus voters to help Trump stay in power.

He was called to testify before the Atlanta-area grand jury investigating Trump’s efforts to nullify the state election. He was among dozens of Trump allies whose phones were seized or who received grand jury subpoenas in a federal investigation related to efforts to void the election.

Throughout it all, he continued to defend Trump, most often on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, where he calls himself “War Room Posse”, promotes his own email newsletter. “Breakfast with Boris” and appears in news broadcasts. . This is the role that suits him well and that can serve him well too, to hell with the detractors.

“In Trumpworld, the backbiting and the shots you get from our side of football are worse than you get from the opposition,” Bannon said. “The reason I know he gets things done is I see the backbiting. When people start shooting, he does something good.