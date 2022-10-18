LONDON — Britain’s newest finance minister scrapped the remaining elements of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ signature tax policy on Monday, a move that appeared to succeed in reassuring markets but left many wondering who is now in charge. head of government.
Quentin Grimes back to limited practice, uncertain for Knicks opener
Two important Knicks reserves are heading into the season opener with uncertain statuses.
Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes were both partial participants in Monday’s practice, with coach Tom Thibodeau claiming he’s unsure if either will be available for Wednesday night in Memphis.
Toppin turned his ankle after stepping on a fan in the preseason finale Friday at MSG. The accident occurred while Toppin ran along the sideline, reiterating two things about NBA fans: the expensive seats are really close and players need to be spatially aware.
But Thibodeau characterized Toppin’s ankle injury as minor. Grimes’ issue seems more concerning. At least more confusing.
The defensive-minded wing sat most of preseason with a sore foot, but then returned fully to practice last week and logged 16 scoreless minutes in Friday’s preseason finale. Thibodeau wouldn’t characterize Grimes’ latest update as a setback, but suggested the 22-year-old is still feeling soreness in his left foot.
“The idea behind [Grimes sitting out practice] is to get to the point where it doesn’t reoccur,” Thibodeau said. “So if we have to be a little bit more patient now, that’s what we’ll do. It’s a long season, so get healthy completely. When that happens, then we’ll move forward. There’s no rush. He has to get back to a certain level health-wise with what we’re doing. …It’s a well thought-out plan. Just let it work its course.”
Grimes revealed after Friday’s game that the pain was around his left heel. He was spotted wearing a walking boot earlier in training camp.
“It was a couple days and I was like, ‘Damn, it’ really hurts to walk a little bit,’” Grimes said.
Still, the 22-year-old said he healed and was pain-free immediately after the game. Thibodeau implied Monday that Grimes felt sore later.
“He got to the point where he got to the games,” Thibodeau said. “There’s nothing you can do in practices that can get to the intensity of the actual game. And even the preaseason games aren’t the same as a regular season game. You want him to go through those things, see where he is the next day and then go from there. But this is all part of getting back to playing.”
If Grimes is unavailable, it could open an opportunity for Cam Reddish, who struggled during preseason and hasn’t established Thibodeau’s trust. The coach could also tighten the rotation with more minutes for Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett and/or Immanuel Quickley.
“We’ll see how it unfolds,” Thibodeau said. “We have a lot of confidence in the entire team.”
As far as potentially replacing Toppin, Thibodeau floated playing small with Barrett or Reddish as power forwards.
“We have that flexibility,” he said.
BEST SHOCKER
Center Mitchell Robinson earned Thibodeau’s praise as the “surprise” in training camp. It’s an honor made more special by the tough competition, including three other starters – Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle – who dominated preseason.
“I’d say the surprise has been Mitch. He’s grown leaps and bounds,” Thibodeau said. “He’s done a terrific job.”
New assistant coach Othella Harrington, who also played for the Knicks in the early 2000s, has helped tap into Robinson’s potential.
“There’s a great connection there,” Thibodeau said. “Mitch deserves a bulk of the credit for making the commitment to work with him. But Othella has been fantastic for him.”
NO EXTENSION FOR CAM
Reddish will be a restricted free agent in the summer after Monday’s deadline passed without an extension.
It was the expected outcome after a source told the Daily News over the weekend that there was “no chance” for an agreement.
Still, it’s disappointing after the Knicks traded a first-round pick for the 22-year-old less than a year ago.
Despite the trade from Atlanta, Reddish never had a spot in Thibodeau’s rotation. He played poorly during preseason while acknowledging the adjustment is “tough as s—t.”
Is Prime Minister Liz Truss still in charge of the British government?
Truss has left it to House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, another rival, to champion the Government’s U-turns in Parliament, where opposition lawmakers and some mutinous politicians from the ruling Conservative Party are calling on the Prime Minister to resign after only six weeks in office. It was another disastrous day for Truss.
The first time the public heard of Truss on Monday was on a late-night BBC show. She said she wanted to ‘apologize for the mistakes that were made’ but added that she was ‘sticking around’ and ‘will lead the Tories in the next general election’.
Liz Truss sacks finance minister while reversing policies that sank sterling
Labor leader Keir Starmer pushed the refrain that Truss was “in power but not in power”.
“Where is the prime minister?” Starmer asked rhetorically. “To hide, to dodge questions, to be afraid of one’s shadow.”
Some commentators talk about when she will leave, not if. A British tabloid is live streaming a head of iceberg lettuce placed next to a photo of Truss and asks which one will last the longest.
An editorial in the Sunday Times said: “Truss has destroyed the Conservative Party’s reputation for fiscal competence and humiliated Britain on the international stage.
‘Senior Tories must now act in the national interest and remove her from Downing Street as quickly as possible,’ the editorial continued, while calling Hunt a ‘postman prime minister’.
Hunt is a moderate conservative who is considered a safe pair of hands, although he has twice lost contests to lead his party. He assured the country that Truss was “in charge”.
“It’s the hardest form of leadership to accept that the decision you’ve made needs to be changed,” he told parliament. “And the prime minister did it, and she did it voluntarily because she understands the importance of economic stability, and I respect her for that.”
Why is Britain comparing its Prime Minister to a lettuce?
Truss was installed in Downing Street as the choice of 160,000 paying Conservative Party members, or around 0.3% of the population. The growth-by-tax-cut plan that helped propel her candidacy and drew admiring comparisons to Margaret Thatcher has now been gutted.
Tax cuts for the rich have not gone down well with a public facing record inflation and soaring bills. But the government’s about-face had much more to do with bond traders, who were spooked by the level of borrowing the plan would require.
Hunt stepped in after two of the most controversial parts of the plan had already been scrapped. And yet, he braked hard, stressing that debt and spending would be new watchwords.
“We are going to reverse almost all of the tax measures announced in the growth plan three weeks ago,” Hunt said. “There will be tougher decisions, I’m afraid, on both tax and spending as we deliver on our commitment to debt reduction as part of the economy over the medium term.”
Hunt also announced that the government’s popular plan to cut household energy bills – a ‘historic policy supporting millions of people through a harsh winter’ – will not continue for two years but will only last until april. The government will then adopt a “new approach” which “will cost the taxpayer much less”.
Markets have been receptive to the government’s pullback. The fall of the pound sterling has stabilized. The country’s main stock market index, the FTSE 100, was up. And the cost of government borrowing was coming down – although it is still higher than it was before Truss took over.
But British politics remains in turmoil.
Although there are no general elections in sight, two polls released on Monday showed the Labor Party more than 30 points ahead of the Conservatives.
“Who voted for that? signs appeared at protests and in the social media feeds of opposition lawmakers.
There are also grimaces among the Conservatives.
“His political position is completely untenable,” said Jonathan Tonge, a professor of politics at the University of Liverpool. “In any sane democracy, it would have passed by now.”
“She campaigned on a platform of tax cuts, a push for growth and supply-side reform – every element of that was dismantled by Jeremy Hunt,” he said. If Truss survives, “it’s only because the Conservative Party bigwigs can’t agree on a replacement.”
Conservatives are notorious for ruthlessly dumping their leaders. Boris Johnson won them a landslide victory in the 2019 general election, but after scandals – and a Tory slump in the polls – he was forced to resign. Truss’s personal polls are worse than Johnson’s, and his party’s polls have fallen.
People would look ‘quite crooked’ if the party staged another leadership race so soon, prominent Tory Damian Green admitted on BBC Radio 4. But he was asked if he wanted Truss to lead the party in the next general election, Green offered only backhand support. “If it gets us to the next election, it will mean the next two years will have been much more successful than the past four weeks.”
Getting conservatives to rally around someone to replace Truss can indeed be a challenge.
Although Hunt has taken on a powerful role, he is hardly a rising star within the party. He was beaten by Boris Johnson in the 2019 Conservative Party leadership race and was knocked out on the first ballot last summer after winning just 18 votes from fellow lawmakers.
A wing of the Conservatives would like the top job to go to former finance minister Rishi Sunak, a runner-up in the summer leadership race. Many of his economic predictions turned out to be prescient. But he is hated by Johnson loyalists, who accuse him of leading the revolt that brought down the last prime minister. And conservative lawmakers may invite further trouble if they nullify the party base by promoting Sunak.
Mordaunt, who is more popular with the base, has been discussed as another candidate. However, she wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that now was not the time to change prime ministers. “Our country needs stability,” she said, “not a soap opera.”
Over the weekend, a reporter asked President Biden what he thought of Truss’ “spinoff plan she was to come back from.”
Usually, US presidents don’t comment on an ally’s budget, but Biden stepped in, saying, “Well, that’s predictable. I wasn’t the only one who thought it was a mistake.
He added: “I think the idea of cutting taxes for the super rich at a time when – anyway, I just think – I didn’t agree with the policy, but that’s up to the Great Britain to make that judgment, not mine.”
washingtonpost
Robert Saleh says Elijah Moore is just a competitor that wants to contribute
The Jets currently have the second-best record in the AFC at 4-2 through six games.
But not every player is happy with how the season has played out.
Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore voiced his displeasure with the number of targets he has recently received on Twitter late Sunday night in a series of tweets hours after the team’s 27-10 victory against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
“If I say what I really wanna say… I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning,” Moore said. “Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Bitter sweet for me em, but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.”
On Monday afternoon, Jets coach Robert Saleh said he had had conversations with Moore regarding his role in the team’s offense.
“He’s fine, he’s a competitive young man,” Saleh said. “Like everyone, he wants to contribute.
“Sometimes, we can think that our contributions can come from production only. But your contributions can come from a variety of different things in terms of the way you show up to the building, the way you lead, the way you communicate with your teammates and the effort that you put on the field.
“There are a million ways to contribute to this football team and he’s a competitor. All he wants to do is contribute. I got no problem with Elijah, he is one of our high-character individuals. Love him to death and eventually, the production part he’s hoping for will come.”
Moore, who was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, recorded 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games last season. However, after he was expected to have a more significant impact in his second season, Moore has gotten off to a slow start in 2022.
Moore has just 16 catches for 203 yards and zero touchdowns. In Sunday’s game against the Packers, Moore was targeted zero times.
The Jets improved their receiver corps by drafting Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick in last April’s draft. They also signed tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah. Breece Hall, the Jets second-round pick, has also gotten a few receiving opportunities in the team’s offense.
The return of quarterback Zach Wilson has affected Moore’s production even more than expected. Joe Flacco started the first three games of the season while Wilson was recovering from a bone bruise and meniscus injuries he suffered in the preseason. Moore has just eight total targets in the three games since Wilson’s return.
The Jets have won three consecutive games and are currently on track to be one of the three AFC Wild Card teams. So as the former Raiders and NFL commentator John Madden once said, “winning is the best deodorant.”
“We have a bunch of competitors on this team,” wide receiver Braxton Berrios said. “Everybody wants to produce and help this team win. But at the end of the day, as long as we are winning, everybody is going to be alright.”
First game as a Jet emotional for Curry
Vinny Curry waited over a year to have his first game in a Jets uniform, but Sunday was well worth the wait.
On Sunday, Curry had just two tackles against the Packers, but his return to the field was a much bigger story.
Curry missed the entire 2021 season due to a rare blood disorder that resulted in an enlarged spleen that Jets doctors discovered in June 2021. This was three months after signing a one-year contract with the Jets.
Last offseason, Curry re-signed with the Jets, but he suffered a hamstring injury during training camp, so he was placed on injured reserve before the start of the season. Last week, Curry was cleared for practice and he was activated a day before the game against the Packers.
“It was emotional, but it felt great,” Curry said about his return to the field. “To be back on the field and out there with my brothers and compete, it was a blessing.
“I couldn’t even get no sleep as I was amped up. They let me talk to the defense as I was so freaking amped in there in that meeting. But it felt good to know that everyone was so happy for me and for me to be out there competing and help contribute to our win was a great feeling.”
Curry, who has played 11 seasons in the league, most of them with the Eagles, has provided leadership and more depth to a Jets defensive line that’s currently playing like one of the best units in the NFL. Against the Packers, Gang Green sacked Aaron Rodgers four times.
Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams registered two of those four sacks along with seven quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a block field goal. In six games, Williams has 22 tackles, five sacks and four tackles for loss.
“That dude works his tail off,” Curry said about Williams. “He deserves everything that’s coming his way. I’m just so happy for him.
“I told him before that he was having a Pro Bowl season, but after yesterday’s game, I think we can all agree he is having an All-Pro season. That dude ain’t even scratch the surface of what he can become.
“I honestly think there’s potential for him to be Defensive Player of the Year. He just keep doing what he’s doing, the sky’s the limit for him.”
Iran’s infamous Evin prison goes up in flames, guards allegedly fire on fleeing prisoners
Evin prison in Tehran, long known for its dire conditions and the large number of political prisoners held there, caught fire on Saturday.
Eight deaths were confirmed by Iranian justice on Monday morning, some of them allegedly shot dead by prison guards as they tried to escape.
Another video of a large fire in #Iranis the infamous Evin Prison. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/JG4IYKJvpJ
— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) October 15, 2022
The Iranian regime vaguely attributed the victims to “detainee fights and a fire”, without any testimony, video evidence or documentation. Regime media claimed that half of the eight deaths reported so far were due to smoke inhalation.
Gunfire and explosions were clearly audible in video of the fire released by independent sources:
Evin Prison is on fire. The lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of dissidents who have been arrested in recent weeks or previously imprisoned there are at grave risk. A massacre may take place. pic.twitter.com/hvSecxUu7M
— Shadi Sadr (@shadisadr) October 15, 2022
As pictured above, some observers suspected that Iran’s theocracy had started the fire to get rid of troublesome political prisoners from Evin, which currently include hundreds of youths arrested in protests that have swept the nation since a 22-year-old Kurdish woman named Mahsa Amini was killed by the “morality police” for letting a strand of hair stick out from under her compulsory Islamic headscarf.
Others wondered if the protesters had set the fire, as Evin is a much reviled symbol of Iran’s brutal theocracy. The regime claimed through state media that foreign agents who allegedly orchestrated the Mahsa Amini protests sabotaged the prison.
“A review of the different dimensions of this event indicates that due to the presence of these dual nationality ‘spies’ or ‘spies’ who are citizens of Western countries, it would attract the sensibilities of those countries, inflaming the protesters,” said declared a state. newspaper cited by Sky News on Monday.
An Iranian judiciary said on Saturday night that prisoners believed to have been jailed for “theft” and “financial crimes” fought in a workshop, and the fire broke out shortly after.
“What happened in Evin prison is a crime committed by a few enemy elements”, said head of the judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei.
Mohseni Ejei claimed that the fire started in an assembly hall which had been “built to allow prisoners to develop their talents and give them training”, so not only would the arsonists have destroyed a facility intended for ” improve the conditions of detainees and help their families”, it was planned to murder prisoners and “leave their families in anguish”.
“There is no doubt that the perpetrators of the crime committed at Evin prison prepared the ground for the Zionist, American and British war and chaos centers and offices,” he charged.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made similar accusations on Sunday, personally loading US President Joe Biden orchestrated the Amini protests.
“The American president, who allows himself by his comments to incite chaos, terror and destruction in another country, should remember the eternal words of the founder of the Islamic Republic, who called America the Great Satan,” Raisi said.
An eyewitness inside the prison told the BBC Monday that the prisoners did not set the fire, contrary to the regime’s claims. Other sources within the prison said guards deployed so much tear gas during the fire that inmates had to break windows to breathe.
Reuters noted on Monday that “videos and social media posts showed dozens of Iranian political prisoners being transferred from Evin to other prisons”, much to the concern of their relatives, who were not informed of the where their loved ones will be sent.
Information from Evin prison is very difficult to obtain, as foreign observers are prohibited. The regime stepped up efforts to block foreign reporting and disrupt internet communications during the Amini protests. Human rights groups have long accused the Iranian regime of abusive practices in Evin, including unsanitary and dangerous living conditions, violations of the right to due process, physical torture and sexual abuse.
Breitbart News
Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize for ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’
As a boy living through Sri Lanka’s civil war in the 1980s, Shehan Karunatilaka thought of political violence as part of the landscape. War was a constant backdrop to daily life, more mundane than frightening at times.
So when he had the idea for a novel about a Sri Lankan war photographer named Maali Almeida who wakes up dead, in an underworld populated with victims of political violence, he conjured up what felt like the most realistic version of the afterlife: a tedious, dysfunctional bureaucracy, where hoards of confused ghosts are waiting to be processed.
On Monday, that novel, “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida,” was awarded the Booker Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious literary awards.
“We admired enormously the ambition and the scope and the skill, the daring, the audacity and the hilarity of the execution,” Neil MacGregor, the former director of the British Museum and the chair of this year’s judges, said during a news conference. “It’s a book that takes the reader on a roller coaster journey through life and death.”
“The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” was one of several political satires recognized by the Booker judges this year. The six finalists also included Zimbabwean writer NoViolet Bulawayo’s novel “Glory,” a parable about an African dictator that features a cast of talking animals, and “The Trees,” Percival Everett’s blistering and darkly funny novel about a pair of Black detectives who investigate a series of murders that echo the lynching of Emmett Till. The U.S. paperback of “The Trees” is published by Minneapolis-based Graywolf Press
Karunatilaka appeared on the international literary scene in 2011, with the publication of his debut novel, “Chinaman,” about a hard-drinking journalist who goes searching for a famous missing cricket star. It put him on the map as a gifted comedic novelist, and won the Commonwealth Book Prize in 2012.
“The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” was published in Britain in August by Sort of Books, an independent British publishing house. (It will be published in the United States next month by W.W. Norton.)
The Booker, which comes with a cash prize of 50,000 pounds, or roughly $57,000, is awarded annually to the best novel written in English and published in Britain or Ireland. Past winners include literary giants such as V.S. Naipaul, Kazuo Ishiguro, Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood and Ian McEwan, and the prize has launched the careers of debut novelists such as Douglas Stuart and Arundhati Roy.
Former Xolos star pleads guilty to smuggling undocumented women across Otay Mesa border
The Tijuana professional soccer team’s all-time leading scorer pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in San Diego to smuggling two undocumented immigrants through the Otay Mesa border crossing.
Raúl Enríquez Arámbula, 37, who last played for Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles in 2013, was arrested last month as he tried to cross the border with the two women hiding in his SUV.
Enríquez has remained in custody since his arrest. He pleaded guilty through a Spanish interpreter in a short hearing before U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan. No new details of his case have been discussed.
His attorney did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.
According to prosecutors and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Enríquez attempted to enter the United States around 5 a.m. on September 11 through a SENTRI lane at the Otay Mesa port of entry. . At customs, an officer turned on a flashlight in the back of his Cadillac SUV and noticed a dark blanket covering something, according to a probable cause statement.
Officers searched the SUV and found two Mexican women hiding in the vehicle, a CBP officer wrote in the probable cause statement. Enríquez, who had presented a B1/B2 business and tourist visa in the SENTRI lane, denied knowing that the women were in his vehicle.
Enríquez played for the Xolos from 2007 to 2013, helping lead the team in 2011 from Mexico’s second division to their top-tier league. The striker played 203 games for the team and scored 81 goals.
In a tweet from 2020, the Xolos called Enriquez one of the team’s “main icons” and said his name was “carved in gold” at the Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.
Enríquez last played professional soccer in 2018 and told investigators he now lives in Tijuana.
He is expected to be sentenced in December.
California Daily Newspapers
Left tackle Andrew Thomas a quiet, gutsy leader of 5-1 Giants
Andrew Thomas had to be picked up by teammates off the turf on Sunday, when he wasn’t limping in between plays or slowly rising off his knees himself.
“I knew Drew was really hurting out there,” center Jon Feliciano said.
The Giants’ left tackle tweaked his twice-surgically-repaired left ankle a couple times in the first half. But he never came out of the game.
And in the fourth quarter, he sprinted 40 yards downfield to guide Ravens corner Marcus Peters out of bounds on an interception that came back due to a Baltimore penalty.
Why are the Giants 5-1? Well, it doesn’t hurt that their captain on Daniel Jones’ blind side is playing the best ball of his career, and is setting a gutsy example for the team.
“It just starts when we talk about what you’re playing for,” Thomas told the Daily News after Sunday’s 24-20 win. “The biggest thing with this team, the reason why we fight so hard, is just because we play for each other. There’s not really selfishness.
“Nobody’s like: I’m not getting the ball,” Thomas added. “Everybody’s working hard. Receivers are blocking in the run game. Everybody’s putting their body on the line. It’s easy to fight through something like that when you know people are fighting for you, too.”
Thomas, a third-year pro, is the only Giants offensive player who has not missed a snap yet this season. He has played all 396.
He is also Pro Football Football Focus’ highest-graded offensive lineman this season (90.2). He has not allowed a sack yet. He has allowed only nine QB pressures in six games. And he is PFF’s No. 7 O-lineman in zone run blocking (89.4).
Feliciano had played 100% of the Giants’ snaps through five weeks, too, until he tweaked his groin in Sunday’s second half. Still, he only missed four snaps inside the blue tent before returning. Another example of a big-name team leader gutting it out.
“Yeah,” Feliciano said with a smirk. “I wasn’t gonna miss much time.”
And then there was Saquon Barkley in the fourth quarter, shaking out his injured right shoulder, leaving the game for a snap, doubled over in pain on the sideline.
He returned one play later and leapt into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown, even though his shoulder was so tender, he couldn’t even celebrate with his teammates.
(Look at the replay, right guard Mark Glowinski gives Barkley a playful shove on his shoulder, and Barkley recoils and jogs away).
Thomas, by the way, made the key block on Barkley’s touchdown, crashing down and pushing Ravens edge Jason Pierre-Paul into another dimension.
Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, the bookend to Thomas on the Giants’ offensive line, said it sets a tone when players like Thomas, Feliciano and Barkley are grinding through pain.
“It makes a huge difference,” Neal said. “It makes you want to fight for your teammate that much harder, because he’s out there busting his ass and he doesn’t feel 100 percent. It just shows the grit those guys have and makes me want to play that much harder.”
WHERE WAS WARD?
Giants edge rusher Jihad Ward has been one of the team’s best players this season and one of its emotional leaders. So it was curious to see him sidelined for the final two drives of Sunday’s fourth quarter against his former Ravens team.
Of the eight snaps Ward sat, Kayvon Thibodeaux played seven of those snaps at edge, Oshane Ximines played six and undrafted rookie Tomon Fox played three.
“That’s the package we had in,” head coach Brian Daboll said on Zoom Monday. “Just our rotation.”
Ward didn’t complain after the game. But he didn’t dismiss a question about his absence, either.
“Listen, take advantage of all your opportunities out there,” Ward said. “I don’t make decisions on any of that stuff. They did a hell of a job coaching. So with that being said, take advantage of all your opportunities. I don’t sit around here and cry about why I’m not in there. I need them guys and they need me. So I take advantage of all my opportunities. I’ve been doing that all my whole career.”
Ward is a good teammate. He was pumped up on the sideline as Julian Love and Thibodeaux forced game-changing turnovers.
“Kayvon for President,” Ward said with a smile.
It just didn’t add up to see one of the team’s most impactful players idle on the sideline for eight defensive snaps with the game on the line.
It didn’t appear to be injury related, or Daboll would have said so. Ward had received a veteran rest day on Thursday to get his body right. But he was a full practice participant on Friday and had started Sunday’s game.
STAYING FOCUSED
Wide receiver Darius Slayton said Monday on Zoom that it won’t be hard for the Giants to ignore their 5-1 record and keep grinding because they have so much practice trying to forget their record in previous years.
“We have experience of ignoring our record for bad reasons,” Slayton said. “So that experience is probably gonna pay off, if we continue this trend and just ignore it and keep playing good ball.”
Slayton was asked if it’s better to ignore a good record or a bad record.
“Much better to ignore a good one,” he smiled. “I can attest.”
ODDS AND ENDS
Ximines said Monday that he tweaked his quad on the Love interception play, but he’ll be OK … Ward clamored on Sunday for Jackson to get his big contract from Baltimore: “Pay that man. Pay Lamar Jackson please!”
