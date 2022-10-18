Blockchain
Ripple Signs Second Wave of Creators, Bringing Entertainment and Media NFT Projects to the XRP Ledger
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, today unveiled the second wave of creators to receive funding for their Web3, non-fungible token (NFT) projects through Ripple’s Creator Fund. With Web3 transforming the entertainment and media industry specifically in music, the selected Creator Fund projects will bring to life use cases for tokenization in these sectors by leveraging the power of XRP Ledger’s low-cost, instant settlement, and built in royalty structures – maximizing value for creators and their communities to consume content.
The independent creators focused on building functional use cases in entertainment and media on the XRP Ledger include:
- 9LEVEL9: A metaverse experience that provides a unique “front row seat” to live and virtual concerts, productions, conferences, and award shows through NFT tickets.
- Anifie: An NFT marketplace that helps content creators and artists in Japan capitalize on their fan base and community to launch NFTs that enables fan engagement and provides a digital experience to NFT holders.
- Capital Block: A leading Web3 platform for sports clubs around the world, partnering with football clubs in Europe to launch an NFT membership for their fans to access exclusive content, in real life game experiences, and Web3 benefits and rewards.
- Cross-Metaverse Avatars: An avatar tool that allows creators to design and mint one-of-a-kind NFT avatars with multiple traits and colors. Holders can then use their unique avatars in video games and metaverse projects.
- NFT Master: An NFT XRP marketplace that will add a video streaming platform for creators to upload videos and get paid instantly using XRP Ledger’s payment channels or their issued NFTs as a streaming pass. The NFT will offer holders accessibility to watch exclusive videos and vote on upcoming content ideas without ads or paying for a subscription.
- SYFR Projects: An intellectual property production company that provides production, publishing, and management services to artists. The company will digitize 100+ innovative music and video agreements as NFT agreements.
- ThinkingCrypto: An NFT project that will allow holders to access exclusive interviews with top crypto leaders in the space. Along with exclusive access, NFT holders will be invited to private digital meetings with the host of ThinkingCrypto, Tony Edward, where he will share candid thoughts and opinions on the future of crypto.
“Web3 technology continues to transform the creator economy by giving power back to the creators. We’ve seen real utility in NFTs with the art community, and it is no surprise we are seeing tremendous growth from the entertainment and media industry as a way to cultivate relationships directly with their audiences, and offer new content distribution channels,” said Markus Infanger, RippleX VP of Growth at Ripple. “With the support of our strategic partners and the Creator Fund, we look forward to helping fuel innovations built on the XRP Ledger.”
Launched a year ago, Ripple’s Creator Fund is a $250 million commitment to help creators with the financial, creative, and technical support needed to explore and craft NFTs and other tokenization projects on the XRP Ledger. Notable quotes from this year’s Wave 2 Creator Fund recipients:
- “With Ripple’s Creator Fund, we want to bring expanded commemorative NFT tickets and membership utilities to our www.nikotheatre.com patrons in 2023,” said Chris J Snook, Founder of 9LEVEL9. “We will feature diverse pop cultural concert experiences for a global audience of hybrid in-person and virtual “front row seats” with expanded metaverse parallel immersions and community on the XRP Ledger.”
- “We are pleased to partner with Japan’s top broadcast station and some of the nation’s top musical talent and leverage the capabilities of the XRP Ledger to launch Meta-TV, which enables musicians to trade NFTs and build NFT communities on our XRPL metaverse,” said Yohei Iwasaki, Co-Founder and CEO of Anifie. “The XRP Ledger is transformative because it gives artists the ability to be in charge of their own communities with low gas fees and royalty functionalities. The XRP Ledger is also environmentally friendly, so musicians and fans can be proud of themselves for their socially responsible behavior.”
- “As a leading Web3 agency for sports clubs around the world, we are pleased to be part of Ripple’s Creator Fund and look forward to building on the XRP ledger to increase fan engagement through our NFT membership,” said Tim Mangnall, CEO of Capital Block. “We see this as a long-term partnership and a big step in driving mass adoption of Web3 projects across sports fans globally.”
- “For the first time, gamers are able to design, purchase, trade, and own one-of-a-kind NFT avatars and wearables, which they can take across the metaverse and games,” said Kelvin Troy, CEO of Cross-Metaverse Avatars. “The XRP Ledger’s eco-friendliness and low gas fees enables our customers and gamers to buy, sell, and trade their beloved digital assets on our marketplace efficiently without friction.”
- “The Ripple Creator Fund has allowed our team to stop and think about how we can use NFTs to solve problems, break down traditional forms of monetization, and reinvent how value is transferred,” said Andrew Kaskaniotis, Founder of videomaster and nftmaster. “This opportunity has enabled our team to bring some of the very best video content on the internet to the XRP Ledger where the creators can set the rules and the viewers are in full control.”
- “The Ripple Creator Fund and XRP Ledger are leveling the playing field for artists. It is up to teams like SYFR Projects who are in the thick of the music industry to innovate by leveraging the capabilities of the XRPL,” said Sean O’Leary, Founder of SYFR Projects. “With the support of the Creator Fund we will mint our artist WONDR’s music and scale our capabilities to produce and manage a growing library of artist owned intellectual property.”
Independent creators can apply for Wave 3 in the coming months. For more information on Ripple’s Creator Fund, please visit: https://ripple.com/creatorfund/.
About Ripple:
Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. Ripple’s business solutions are faster, more transparent, and more cost effective – solving inefficiencies that have long defined the status quo. And together with partners and the larger developer community, we identify use cases where crypto technology will inspire new business models and create opportunity for more people. With every solution, we’re realizing a more sustainable global economy and planet – increasing access to inclusive and scalable financial systems while leveraging carbon neutral blockchain technology and a green digital asset, XRP. This is how we deliver on our mission to build crypto solutions for a world without economic borders.
About XRP Ledger:
The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is an open source, public and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain led by a global developer community. It is fast, energy-efficient, and reliable. For more than ten years, it has been the blockchain best suited to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale. With ease of development, low transaction costs, and a knowledgeable community, it provides developers with a strong open-source foundation for executing on the most demanding projects – without impacting the XRPL’s lean and efficient feature set. XRPL enables a wide variety of services and use cases including payments, decentralized finance, and tokenization. Learn more at XRPL.org.
Contacts
Raquel Prieto
Email: [email protected]
Blockchain
Upshot Releases Appraisal API to Provide Developers with Real-Time NFT Pricing
Developers now have access to accurate, real-time appraisals for over 50M NFTs, powered by advanced ML models
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upshot, the leading NFT appraisal platform, today announced the release of its API to deliver real-time NFT appraisals for developers. Brands and their users will now have access to the data behind the largest and most accurate NFT appraisal platform, with pricing for more than 20,000 collections and standard-setting median absolute percentage error (MAPE) of 5 to 10 percent for their most accurate appraisals.
Bringing real-time, accurate appraisals to the market has the potential to significantly increase efficiency in the NFT space, allowing for more robust integrations of NFTs into new DeFi primitives. Whether it’s a marketplace, wallet, portfolio tracker or any other product that touches NFTs, developers can now provide businesses with real-time, accurate insights into what their users’ NFT collections are worth. This reliable pricing layer is also necessary for many of the most exotic DeFi x NFT primitives to be built, with the intersection of DeFi and NFTs poised to become a larger market than DeFi or NFTs on their own.
“Our team has been hard at work over the past few months and it’s thanks to this hard work, and the team we’ve assembled, that we are now able to appraise so many NFTs with such high levels of accuracy,” said Nick Emmons, Upshot Co-Founder & CEO. “By achieving this feat, we’ve made our API an attractive option for leading marketplaces and brands in the space. We’re excited to provide developers and users with the real-time appraisals and insights needed to unlock exotic new primitives and kickstart a wave of new innovation in the NFT space.”
Given the current state of the market and decrease in NFT transaction volume, the need for reliable pricing mechanisms is more important than ever. By utilizing appraisals, which are price-discovery mechanisms that can function even when NFTs aren’t exchanging hands, users can access the pricing and insights that allow them to hedge against NFT risk in their portfolio and capture value from NFT holdings in more ways than simply flipping them in a bear market.
“Developing a single, global pricing model for the NFT market will be crucial to unleashing the most exotic DeFi x NFT primitives and providing a more informed path forward for NFT investors,” said Orestis Tsinalis, Head of Data & ML at Upshot. “Upshot is making this a reality that will further showcase our expertise within the market and allow us and others to build innovative and powerful new financial primitives ourselves.”
Upshot’s API is available for anyone to use now and is the easiest way to bring real-time NFT price feeds to different teams’ users and new DeFi primitives. To find out more, please visit https://upshot.xyz.
About Upshot
Upshot is the leading NFT appraisal platform. By delivering the most accurate appraisals in the market, Upshot enables the creation of solutions at the intersection of decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs – for the industry and themselves. Upshot Analytics is a powerful application of the platform that gives end-users easy access to unique insights around the NFT market and allows for some of the earliest financial primitives being built at the intersection of DeFi and NFTs. It is currently in private beta and will be available to the general public soon. The Upshot API is currently available and being used by teams across the industry. You can learn more about Upshot, its capabilities and sign up for the Beta at https://upshot.xyz/.
Contacts
Nick Emmons
[email protected]
Blockchain
Early-Stage Travel Tech Startup Pinktada Raises Another Round to Accelerate Its Expansion
Hospitality and Web3 investors further invest $975,000 to transform hotel reservations with NFT and smart contract technologies
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–US-based Pinktada, a technology company transforming the way hotel reservations are made, announced the closing of additional investment to support its rapid expansion with the contracting of dozens of new hotel properties in key leisure destinations. The new sum of $975,000 includes participation from Selenean Capital, an Ireland-based fund, and of serial high net worth investors. They join backers True Global Ventures 4 Plus–which has invested $2M to date–and several members of the New York Angels investment group.
Launched in Q2 this year, Pinktada enables travelers to book a specific room, and swap or sell their reservation in an online marketplace if their plans change. In addition, they can immerse themselves in hotel rooms and amenities, increasing their enthusiasm and willingness to make a non-refundable reservation. Hotel partners enjoy guaranteed prepaid sales, additional revenue from upgrade and upsell features, and the powerful benefits of shared data. Furthermore, even if they are fully booked hotels can get additional revenue from secondary transactions that realize a profit.
“We are thrilled with the market validation we are receiving,” says Mark J. Gordon, Chief Hospitality Officer. “We launched in May with properties in Hawaii and the Dominican Republic, have since added exquisite hotels in Mexico, New York, Miami and San Francisco, and have another 18 in the process of being on-boarded. More important though is the caliber of our partners, which are leading hotel industry names.”
As a result of the increased supply of hotels on Pinktada, membership grew 20% in August and 40% in September 2022.
“Selenean Capital’s approach to partnership is identifying real world future needs and then working relentlessly to achieve those goals. Pinktada encapsulates this perfectly with a transformational approach to the hotel booking model built around a brilliant team. We look forward to the partnership and journey with them,” — says Davin Browne, Selenean’s CEO.
“We could not be more excited about our prospects,” says Lyon Hardgrave, Pinktada’s CEO. “This investment reflects the significant progress we have made this year. It will allow us to accelerate the onboarding of new hotels, dial up marketing efforts, and continue to evolve our technology to embrace other large opportunities.”
About Pinktada
Pinktada is revolutionizing hotel booking by bringing the power of tokenization to the travel market. Guests can choose their perfect room by taking a virtual tour, and swap or sell their reservations if plans change. Hotels receive full payment up front and can show off their amenities and unique attributes. Pinktada was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, TX, with offices in New York and Pune.
About Selenean Capital
Selenean Capital Limited is a global private equity/venture capital fund headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Selenean Capital’s strategic ambition is to build trusted networks and communities by solving real world problems through innovation. Our values are centered around our people, partners and customers with focus on trust and integrity. Doing the right thing is a fundamental part of our philosophy.
About True Global Ventures
True Global Ventures (TGV) is a global Venture Capital firm built by a group of serial entrepreneurs with a solid track record of investing their own money together with Limited Partners into ventures run by serial entrepreneurs. Portfolio companies leverage web3 technologies, incorporating blockchain as competitive advantages to drive change with proven products. TGV is a distributed fund with a presence in 20 cities, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Stockholm, Paris, Luxembourg, Madrid, Warsaw, New York, San Francisco, and Vancouver. Visit us at www.tgv4plus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contacts
Media inquiries: Ilana Grossman, [email protected]
Media inquiries: Emily Corcoran, [email protected]
Media inquiries: [email protected]
Blockchain
A Strudel Pays Rent With THE Protocol Profits
Everyone is talking about THE Protocol in crypto as the project gains momentum. Created as a meme coin, THE has continued to make all-time highs against the ETH and USDT pairs.
In just 24 hours, THE Protocol trades at a 60% profit against Ethereum when large cryptocurrencies are beginning to show positive performance. Across social media, THE Protocol is following the price, with many users speculating on its potential to resurrect the “meme coin movement.”
THE Protocol Origins, Why Is This Coin Rallying?
The crypto community created this project in response to Vitalik Buterin, the inventor of Ethereum. Buterin joked about launching it to make “shills” more effective.
Via Twitter, Vitalik Buterin posted the following message:
Someone should make a project called “THE Protocol”, so that their shills can say “Look, soandso mentioned THE!” pretty much any time anyone says anything.
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) October 14, 2022
The Tweet got hundreds of responses. THE Protocol was created after, indirectly supported by Buterin. In a few days, the cryptocurrency was trending in Uniswap (UNI) and other Ethereum-based decentralized exchanges. Quickly, THE Protocol has begun winning support from the crypto community.
Users still remember 2021 when Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and other meme coins took over the crypto top ten. At that time, early investors were able to turn a few hundred dollars into thousands.
Since then, Bitcoin and the crypto market have lost around 75% of their value. Now, THE Protocol appears with the promise of bringing back some of the lusters from the 2021 bull run.
THE holders have been swimming against the tide, scoring profits while Bitcoin and Ethereum trend sideways with no clear direction.
Vitalik Buterin Takes Blame For THE
Across social media, crypto investors have been sharing their profits with THE Protocol spreading the word about potential future gains.
$THE PROTOCOL JUST PAID MY RENT https://t.co/NGPGPBKPId
— strudel (@StrudelEth) October 18, 2022
Other prominent crypto personalities have been sharing THE on their social media platforms. These investors are lobbying to get THE listed on large exchange platforms.
If they succeed, THE Protocol might experience another SHIB-like or DOGE-like rally. A pseudonym user argued the following about THE’s potential to extend its bullish momentum:
Elon mentioned $FLOKI which sent it to $3.5B and $DOGE to $40B> $THE is at 20M right now with Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum founder) engaging with $THE tweets. This play is a no brainer and could run into billions mcap.
I wouldn’t be surprised it $THE goes on a $SHIB type of run. Faster than SHIB ever did.
— JasonCryptoApe (@JasonCryptoFTW) October 18, 2022
In the meantime, Vitalik Buterin acknowledged THE recent popularity. On his Twitter account, the inventor of Ethereum shared images about the token, saying: “ok what have I done.”
In time, investors will see if THE becomes a DOGE competitor or if the bear market forces it out of existence, pushing its market capitalization to zero. In crypto, this is an everyday occurrence.
Blockchain
Threedium and Bullfrog Digital Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Disrupt Digital Advertising.
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pioneering 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) platform Threedium announce an exclusive partnership with leading digital communications agency Bullfrog. The collaboration aims to steer advertisers towards digital innovation in the fast-evolving Web3 landscape.
The decision to partner cements the shared vision that has developed between the two companies over several successful collaborations driving luxury brand campaigns. The partnership aims to help premium brands access innovative and industry-leading digital formats purposefully designed to bridge the gap between brands and their audience.
Bullfrog – a specialist digital and content agency for the luxury advertising industry – recognised a gap in digital advertising between the technology available and the technology currently in use. Using the latest in tech, Bullfrog delivers clients a seamless digital ad format which guarantees a premium e-commerce user experience.
Bullfrog approached Threedium earlier this year to help conceptualise and build an exclusive new format, the 3D PARASCROLL™, enabling brands to deliver 3D experiences via a high-impact display ad format. Consumers can both interact and engage with the finer details of the product to help make an informed purchasing decision.
The Bullfrog and Threedium partnership will help both brands and publishers become early adopters of a new fully-interactive digital format, unlocking untapped consumer engagement opportunities and pathways to the future of digital advertising. To date, brand partners of the exclusive 3D PARASCROLL™ format include Richemont Group and Samsung.
Dan Langton, Head of Partnerships at Bullfrog said, “The necessity for creativity and innovation, within the digital media industry, has never been more paramount. Threedium is the perfect partner to help drive Bullfrog’s digital media offering forward into the exciting new age of digital. We are very excited about what we will collectively create for our clients in the near future.”
Kyriacos Kyprianou, Head of Business Development at Threedium said, “Bullfrog’s digital media offering with Threedium’s technology will certainly help shape the future of advertising. The importance of creativity and innovation has never been greater in the digital media industry. As we look forward to collaborating together with our clients in the near future, we are very excited about what we will create.”
About Threedium
Threedium is a 3D engine. We believe that democratizing the creation and distribution of 3D and AR experiences represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people buy and sell products.
Threedium’s technology enables the digitization of physical products that can be sold as 3D NFTs and fulfilled in their physical form or in the metaverse as digital goods. Threedium provides enterprise customers with a low code 3D engine allowing any brand to build immersive 3D and AR experiences and distribute them across omnichannel, display networks, eCommerce and virtual stores in the metaverse.
For more information, visit www.threedium.co.uk
About Bullfrog Digital
Bullfrog is an independent UK agency specialising in curating brand partnerships through innovative digital formats and narrative-based video content. Bullfrog’s new format the 3D PARASCROLL™ and Web3 division BULLFROG IMPAKT™ offers luxury brands and publishers access to creative solutions focused on the new age of digital.
For more information, visit www.bullfrog-digital.co.uk.
Contacts
Chloé Beral from BULLFROG
[email protected]
Michael Toner from Threedium
[email protected]
Blockchain
Elrond (EGLD) Will Rally To $80, But this Must First Happen
- EGLD’s price shows a spark of strength as the price bounced off from $45 with good volume.
- EGLD continues in a range-bound movement as the price aims to breakout ahead of a rally to $80.
- The price of EGLD continues to trade above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price creeps in on the daily timeframe.
Despite market uncertainties that have affected the prices of many altcoins in recent weeks, the price of Elrond (EGLD) has remained strong. Elrond (EGLD) has held firm, defending its support as the price remains in a range, with a possible breakout as the price targets $80. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) rose from its low of $19,100 to $19,600 as it attempted to break through to $20,000. A successful breakout will result in relief bounces for the majority of the market’s crypto assets. (Data from Binance)
Elrond (EGLD) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite experiencing some great price movement in recent weeks due to so many partnerships and great projects built on the Elrond network, EGLD has attracted the attention of traders and investors with its unique use case as many look for opportunities to buy.
The bear market has had a fair share of the price of EGLD, as the price of EGLD dropped from a high of $500 to a weekly low of $40, where the price was able to form good support to hold sell-offs due to panic.
The price of MATIC, after forming good support, price rallied to a high of $68, and the price was rejected to $45 despite showing great strength to break and close above this resistance. The rejection of EGLD from this region has led to the price range to build more buyers other than a break out of this range.
Weekly resistance for the price of EGLD – $70-$80.
Weekly support for the price of EGLD – $45.
Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of EGLD continues to trade below its key resistance at $65; despite bouncing off from its daily low, the price of EGLD faces a test to breakout above $65.
If the price of EGLD breaks and holds above $65, we could see the price of EGLD rally with a good volume to as high as $80, but if the price of EGLD fails to breakout price could be rejected back into its range of $45-$65.
On the daily timeframe, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for EGLD looks good after rallying from an oversold region, indicating good buy volume for EGLD.
Daily resistance for the EGLD price – $65.
Daily support for the EGLD price – $45.
Featured Image From Cryptoninjas, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Binance Announces Aptos (APT) Listing, Following Mainnet Launch
- Binance recently announced the listing of Aptos (APT) tokens.
- The exchange will open trading for three spot trading pairs including APT/BTC, APT/BUSD, and APT/USDT.
The highly anticipated layer-1 blockchain Aptos (APT) finally launched its mainnet on October 17, after four years of technical development and millions of dollars in funding.
A total of 1 billion Aptos’ native token APT, were initially available at the launch of the mainnet on Monday. Of these, 510 million tokens were distributed to the community, 190 million to core developers, and the remaining tokens were given to the Aptos Foundation and private investors.
Following the introduction of Aptos mainnet, the leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FTX, Coinbase, Huobi, and OKX announced the addition of APT tokens to their listing.
Binance’s Support for Aptos (APT)
According to the recent announcement from Binance, the largest crypto exchange, the platform will list three spot trading pairs for Aptos tokens, including APT/BTC, APT/BUSD, and APT/USDT.
Binance stated:
Binance will list Aptos (APT) and will open trading for these spot trading pairs at 2022-10-19 01:00 (UTC).
The exchange also announced that APT withdrawals will start on October 20 at 1:00 UTC, one day after the listing.
Similar to Binance, another popular exchange, FTX also disclosed its support for Aptos. The exchange will list the APT spot market, the trading pairs include APT/USD and APT/USDT. The deposits and withdrawals will open by October 18, at 1 pm (UTC), as per FTX. Furtherly, the leading exchanges such as Coinbase, Huobi, and OKX also made the listing announcement of Aptos (APT).
The recently launched proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, Aptos, was developed by former Meta engineers. The project’s startup, Aptos Labs, raised hundreds of millions of dollars in 2022, including $150 million in a Series A round in July.
Recommended For You
Ripple Signs Second Wave of Creators, Bringing Entertainment and Media NFT Projects to the XRP Ledger
Thomas Friedman: We are suddenly taking on China and Russia at the same time
Love Is Blind Season 3: Crow Exercises During Bartise’s Story
Jamelle Bouie: This is what happens when election deniers let their freak flag fly
Upshot Releases Appraisal API to Provide Developers with Real-Time NFT Pricing
Mississippi River hits record high in Tennessee amid continued drought
Minnesota elections 2022: House District 32A Candidates
The Gunners renew their Europa League rivalry with Van Nistelrooy but are winless in their last three games against the Dutch side – kick-off time, team news and how to follow
Early-Stage Travel Tech Startup Pinktada Raises Another Round to Accelerate Its Expansion
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 31 candidates
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing