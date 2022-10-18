News
Runners around the world complete last race of slain mother Raleigh
RALEIGH, North Carolina — Just over 8km into her Thursday night run along the familiar River Neuse greenway, Raleigh mother-of-three Susan Karnatz was shot dead by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting caused killed five people, injured two, and frightened hundreds more in surrounding neighborhoods.
Her husband, Tom Karnatz, said she died 1.9 miles from her 7-mile goal that day. Now runners around the world are finishing the last leg of the race that Karnatz was never able to complete.
Organize under the hashtag #RunforSue, hundreds of runners share photos of their runs – often 1.9 miles (3 kilometers) to complete her run, 5.1 miles (8.2 kilometers) to mark the distance she has run, or 7 miles (11 .2 kilometres) to reach her goal – on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to show the Karnatz family how much she has inspired. Runners as far away as Panama, Australia and Ireland have already dedicated their daily races to him.
The teenager who killed Karnatz and four others was arrested hours after the shooting, police said. He was hospitalized after his arrest and remains in critical condition.
The victims, aged 16 to their late 50s, died while going about their daily lives, friends and authorities said. Karnatz, 49, had just left home for a run on one of her favorite paths, her husband said.
A four-time Boston Marathon runner-up and beloved member of several local running groups, friends and family remember Karnatz as “a beacon of strength,” the “rock of his family,” and “a role model” for other moms. She worked as a school psychologist before taking a break to homeschool her three sons, aged 14, 13 and 10. The boys often joined their parents on short distances, which their friends described as a family affair.
“She was a very loving wife and an incredible mother to our three sons,” her husband told The Associated Press in tears when he answered her door Friday morning. “We are heartbroken and miss her very much.”
Underneath a basketball hoop in the family’s driveway, a silver van and a Toyota Camry display 26.2 stickers corresponding to the mileage of a marathon. The van’s license plate simply reads: “RUNNR”.
“We had plans together for great adventures,” Tom Karnatz wrote in a Facebook post. “And plan the mundane days in between together.” … Now those plans are messed up.
The #RunforSue messages – some from friends and many from complete strangers – were a bright spot in an otherwise devastating week.
“I’m amazed at all the support,” Tom Karnatz wrote on Facebook Sunday after running 1.9 miles with his sons, niece and brother.
The Karnatzes met in 2004 at a North Carolina Roadrunners Club rally and remained involved with the organization for nearly 20 years, club president Jack Threadgill said.
Just before Threadgill pinned his red and white bib for Sunday’s Bull City Race Fest, a half marathon in nearby Durham, the Cary resident grabbed a black marker and scribed his bib with ‘SBK’ to Susan Butler Karnatz.
He spent the weekend reminiscing about fond memories of Karnatz, like when they ran with his kids at the club’s social run in February from one Snoopy’s Hot Dogs to another.
“It’s a Raleigh institution,” he joked – a momentary pause from his somber tone.
The club will meet for a pre-planned run at the end of October, where members will have the chance to write condolence cards and donate to the family’s charities of choice – a lifesaving animals and a children’s literacy project. An annual memorial run will likely be held.
Karissa McDonough had been close friends with Karnatz for about six years, and the two ran the Boston Marathon together in 2019. After the shooting, the mother from Waterbury Center, Vermont, carefully explained the tragedy to her 14-year-old daughter, Eireann before asking her if she wanted to come running to honor her late friend.
“Her eyes lit up and she said, ‘It’s important to mom, so yeah, for sure I want to do it,’” McDonough said.
Blasting “the ultimate pump song” – Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” – through the car windows, Eireann strapped on her rollerblades and a skull helmet as her mother drove them to the trailhead. They climbed the mountain to a ski resort, passing riders and other runners before stopping to reflect on a covered bridge.
As a mother of three, McDonough, 47, said she always looked up to Karnatz as a role model. Even when they were apart, Karnatz filled his days with constant laughter and encouragement after McDonough’s husband died of illness in January. Now McDonough said she is devastated that Tom Karnatz and his sons have to go through similar pain.
“When I met her, it was like meeting myself,” she said of her friend. “We got so close because we were living the same life, just, you know, thousands of miles away.”
Other runners, like Tom Blennerhassett of Kildare, Ireland, had never met Karnatz but paid tribute to him from afar. After seeing a friend in North Carolina post about the shooting on Instagram, Blennerhassett said he realized “it really struck a chord.” His community, he said, is still recovering from the murder earlier this year of a 23-year-old schoolteacher who was running along a canal.
Blennerhassett, who has been training for the upcoming Dublin Marathon, ran a 5.1-mile loop Sunday in honor of Karnatz along busy roads and across open plains while listening to his soft rock playlist – with songs from U2, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen.
“A kind of mental and physical recovery,” he said. “It was nice to think of someone like that who lost his life so senselessly when he was just running, the things we take for granted every day.”
———
Hannah Schoenbaum is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow her on Twitter at @H—Schoenbaum.
Arlington Heights Mayor pledges public will have ‘full … fair’ say in Chicago Bears’ plan to transform old site into new stadium
Arlington Heights village leaders Monday promised concerned citizens a say in the impact the Chicago Bears’ proposed NFL stadium development may have on the village if the Bears move ahead with redeveloping the former Arlington International Racecourse site.
Mayor Tom Hayes promised two residents who, at the Village Board meeting Monday night, voiced concerns about the football team’s proposal that they “and other members of the public will have a full and fair opportunity to provide input before any votes are taken.”
For months, the village has walked a narrow path between asserting its control over development decisions on the 326-acre racecourse site and keeping the door open to the ambitious residential, commercial and entertainment development the team has proposed for the area. The Bears signed a purchase agreement last year with racecourse land owner Churchill Downs Inc.
Village leaders continue to emphasize how tentative the negotiations are, though some who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting Monday night said they felt that the closing on the property sale and eventual development were guaranteed.
Village residents Peggy Lane, 75, and Roberta Fisher asked trustees for a firmer timeline of how an eventual purchase and redevelopment could play out.
Lane said she was concerned about what would happen with parking and transportation on game days.
“I just wonder what the impact on our neighborhoods would be,” she said. “I wonder if they’ll use our condo parking lot. They could be using our parking lot for games, or other activities – that stadium would probably be used for other things.”
Fisher asked the board what kind of input she and other members of the public could have and asked how preliminary the plans really were.
“If [the predevelopment agreement] is going to be signed on [Nov. 7], it seems like it’s going to happen,” she said, referencing the Village Board meeting date at which a pre-development agreement between the team and the village is set to be on the agenda.
The document, worked out between village staff and the team, lays out the Bears’ proposal for redeveloping Arlington Park and the terms on which the village and the team have so far agreed to work together.
“All we’re doing right now is trying to assist the Bears in closing on the contract and purchase agreement,” Hayes told Fisher and Lane. “[The team] doesn’t own the property yet.”
Later, Fisher and Lane told Pioneer Press they felt the redevelopment was already a done deal and asked why residents hadn’t been more involved in the initial phases of the process.
“They say it’s very preliminary,” Fisher said. “But what about us? We could have been included sooner.”
Lane said, “It just doesn’t seem right that they haven’t involved the people of the community sooner.”
Lane added that she would have preferred to see “meetings with tables of people and plenty of notice ahead of time” for residents to have a say in whether the village should engage with the Bears on the redevelopment.
Village Manager Randy Recklaus said the village hadn’t even reached the first phase of the redevelopment process. The Bears are entitled to make a bid on and purchase the property if they wish, he said.
“We’re going to work with anyone who wants in earnest to build something on that site, but we aren’t going to say yes or anything until we’re sure that it’s going to be a good thing for our community,” Recklaus said.
Brian Costin, the Illinois State Deputy Director of Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian organization that recently proposed an ordinance that would bar Arlington Heights from providing public money as incentives for any business looking to open in the village, also had questions for the board Monday night.
Costin wanted to know about how the proposed residential element of the Bears’ redevelopment plans would impact local schools. He said it was “really concerning” that the village might opt to divert tax revenue from the project into a tax increment financing district that would otherwise go to schools seeing an influx of students from the development.
“All this residential impact that could be happening from this development and no discussion goes to schools as to where the children from this development is going to go,” Costin said.
Recklaus told Costin the village had had preliminary meetings with the school districts that might see an impact from a stadium development.
Recklaus and Hayes both emphasized that the village will exert significant power over any development at the former racecourse.
“The village has quite a bit of say in terms of what will go there ultimately, and how it will be built and how it will impact our community,” the mayor said. “And so we’ve got a long way to go. Please understand that the village has to say yes [in order for there to be a redevelopment at the site].”
WATCH police violently crack down on cost of living protesters – RT World News
Protests for better wages in France have drawn a harsh response from law enforcement
Massive protests against high prices were met with a heavily armed police crackdown in Paris on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of striking trade unionists and their supporters took to the city streets to denounce President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies and demand better wages in the face of massive inflation.
Video posted to social media shows a crowd of heavily armored riot police charging into a group of protesters taking shelter behind a makeshift barricade. As the demonstrators disperse almost immediately, the cops take a few of them away, while the demonstrators hurl projectiles at them.
Throwing tear gas and beating protesters with batons by French police on the second day of the protest rally in Paris.People are protesting against price hikes and sanctions against Russia and sending arms to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/JI7vNUdLzF
— Angelina (@SpaceGirlLina) October 18, 2022
Another clip shows police beating protesters with their batons and pepper spraying them while others exchange blows with protesters.
READ MORE:
Soaring inflation triggers nationwide strike in France
Protests against the Macron government and its policies have continued since last month, when workers at TotalEnergies and Esso-ExxonMobil demanded a pay rise of more than 10% to offset high inflation. The resulting strike put a third of France’s service stations out of service, causing long queues to fill up at the remaining locations. Tuesday’s protests included an official action by the General Confederation of Labour, with public transport workers, as well as car factory and power plant workers taking to the streets alongside refinery and gas station workers. service and their supporters.
With inflation at 6%, the cost of food and other necessities has become a heavy burden on the average worker. Energy costs have skyrocketed due to Russian gas sanctions.
You can share this story on social media:
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 35B candidates
House District 35B
Polly Matteson (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: R
- City: Coon Rapids
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-245-2622
Jerry Newton
- Age: 85
- Party: DFL
- City: Coon Rapids
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My wife and I moved to this district 37 years ago, raised our family here, owned businesses here and have been active within the community. I served on the Coon Rapids City Council for 6 years, the Anoka Hennepin School Board for 8 years and have represented this district in the Minnesota Legislature for 12 years.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?Eliminating state taxes on Social Security retirement income, reestablishing hydroelectric power at the Coon Rapids Dam, widening Highway 10 from Hanson Boulevard to Round Lake Boulevard, and increasing the capacity by 100 beds at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis to eliminate the 2-year waiting backlog for admission.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I have worked effectively with members of both political parties in the past and will continue to treat all members with the respect and dignity their position commands. Differences of opinion on some issues does not mean that there aren’t many more areas where cooperation and compromise are possible.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-755-2161
“Barnes rationalized violence against American police”
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) aired a new ad Monday against Democratic ‘fund police’ challenger Mandela Barnes for appearing on Russian state television to rationalize violence against US law enforcement .
“Mandela Barnes rationalized violence against American police officers” on “by Vladimir Putin propaganda outlet” just days after the 2016 deaths of five police officers in Dallas, Texas, the ad says.
The police ambush was the deadliest day for police since 9/11, the ad says.
The ad then shows Barnes’ Russia Today interview claiming that “police officers are exercising too much with their badges.” Speaking in a second segment, Barnes told Russia Today “it was probably a retaliatory attack” on the police.
After the assassination of 5 police officers in Dallas, Mandela Barnes joined a Russian propaganda television channel to continue his campaign of smearing the American police.
Barnes is unfit to be a US senator. pic.twitter.com/mXx2bCxvP5
— Ron Johnson (@RonJohnsonWI) October 17, 2022
The announcement comes after a report surfaced of Barnes appearing several times on Russia Today to talk about the “total epidemic” of alleged US police brutality in 2015 and 2016.
Barnes is one of the most radical Democrats in the 2022 cycle. He has pushed for defunding police, allowing felons to retain the right to vote, and believes Wisconsin’s prison population should be cut in half. According to Wisconsin Right Now, Barnes allowed at least 884 convicted felons back on the streets by parole.
Barnes claimed that the police do not prevent crimes. “Police don’t stop crimes from happening,” Barnes falsely said declared on Real Talk with Henry Sanders. “We don’t live in a surveillance state and neither would you.”
Barnes believes in abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), allowing driver’s license for illegal immigrants and give in-state tuition to illegal immigrants. He ridiculed small business owners as “selfish” for wanting to serve customers during the pandemic.
barnes too favors a fully government-run healthcare system, eliminating Senate filibuster, packaging the Supreme Court, and the adoption of the Green New Deal, which would destroy the American economy to transform it into a socialist utopia.
Johnson currently leads Barnes by 6 points, according to the latest poll.
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
Spoelstra emotional for Haslem’s first final step? Heat captain hasn’t played an opener since 2015
It’s not that Erik Spoelstra didn’t want to go there, it’s just that he didn’t want to make this an 82-game process.
And yet there the Miami Heat coach stood, on the practice court at FTX Arena, asked about Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. season opener against the visiting Chicago Bulls standing as the final opening night of Udonis Haslem’s 20-year career with the team.
“Are we going to have to do that all year: his last home game, last road trip? I don’t even want to think about that,” Spoelstra said, with Haslem, 42, announcing in August that this would be his final season.
Having been through such an endgame before, when Dwyane Wade made 2018-19 his final season, Spoelstra said it is an experience best slowly savored.
“I’ve said it before, I went through that with Dwyane and I really want to be present and enjoy it,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t want to get sad thinking about the end of this chapter. Because there’s going to be another great chapter after this. I just want to be able to enjoy it.”
As for the reality of this being Haslem’s final opening night, in recent years such moments have been non-events. Haslem has not played on opening night since Oct. 28, 2015, when the Heat defeated the visiting Charlotte Hornets 104-94. On that night, Haslem was the 10th Heat player to enter, playing behind the likes of Gerald Green and Josh McRoberts, utilized for 10:38, closing with six points, four rebounds.
Since then, Haslem:
— Was one of four reserves not to play on opening night 2016.
— Was one of three reserves not to play on opening night 2017.
— Was one of four reserves not to play on opening night 2018.
— Was inactive on opening night 2019.
— Was one of five reserves not to play on opening night 2020.
— Was inactive on opening night 2021.
Still, just having Haslem at his side throughout this seasonlong ride, Spoelstra said, will be special.
“I love having him in our locker room,” Spoelstra said of the team’s captain. “I love having him lead and mentor every single day. I think his genius is the fact that he’s developing mentors around him, the next round of mentors, the guys who will really be caretakers for this culture and really help bring along other guys.
“It’s really an amazing quality that UD has. He has such a serving heart.”
Haslem said after Tuesday’s practice that he has no opening-night expectations.
“Nah, it doesn’t resonate or anything,” he said. “It’s just about the Bulls and getting a win. I’ll treat it like a normal day.
“It’s just another day at the office, go out and help our team win, no matter what my role is.”
A highlight of Wade’s last NBA tour was a series of postgame jersey swaps with opponents. Haslem said he does not anticipate anything that formal.
“Nah, only if somebody asks for it,” he said. “If someone asks, I’m more than willing to do that.”
I-8 ramp in El Cajon closed after large rig dumped load of manure
A traffic alert was issued for an El Cajon off-ramp on Tuesday morning after a large rig overturned onto its trailer and spilled a load of manure into the lane.
The alert was issued at 7:11 a.m. after a trailer flipped on its side on the Interstate 8 off-ramp at Magnolia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online log.
The CHP said it was unclear how long the ramp would be closed and noted that a dumpster loader was not immediately available for cleaning.
The Magnolia Avène on-ramp to I-8 was also closed, the CHP said.
