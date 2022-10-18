Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize for ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
As a boy living through Sri Lanka’s civil war in the 1980s, Shehan Karunatilaka thought of political violence as part of the landscape. War was a constant backdrop to daily life, more mundane than frightening at times.
So when he had the idea for a novel about a Sri Lankan war photographer named Maali Almeida who wakes up dead, in an underworld populated with victims of political violence, he conjured up what felt like the most realistic version of the afterlife: a tedious, dysfunctional bureaucracy, where hoards of confused ghosts are waiting to be processed.
On Monday, that novel, “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida,” was awarded the Booker Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious literary awards.
“We admired enormously the ambition and the scope and the skill, the daring, the audacity and the hilarity of the execution,” Neil MacGregor, the former director of the British Museum and the chair of this year’s judges, said during a news conference. “It’s a book that takes the reader on a roller coaster journey through life and death.”
“The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” was one of several political satires recognized by the Booker judges this year. The six finalists also included Zimbabwean writer NoViolet Bulawayo’s novel “Glory,” a parable about an African dictator that features a cast of talking animals, and “The Trees,” Percival Everett’s blistering and darkly funny novel about a pair of Black detectives who investigate a series of murders that echo the lynching of Emmett Till. The U.S. paperback of “The Trees” is published by Minneapolis-based Graywolf Press
Karunatilaka appeared on the international literary scene in 2011, with the publication of his debut novel, “Chinaman,” about a hard-drinking journalist who goes searching for a famous missing cricket star. It put him on the map as a gifted comedic novelist, and won the Commonwealth Book Prize in 2012.
“The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” was published in Britain in August by Sort of Books, an independent British publishing house. (It will be published in the United States next month by W.W. Norton.)
The Booker, which comes with a cash prize of 50,000 pounds, or roughly $57,000, is awarded annually to the best novel written in English and published in Britain or Ireland. Past winners include literary giants such as V.S. Naipaul, Kazuo Ishiguro, Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood and Ian McEwan, and the prize has launched the careers of debut novelists such as Douglas Stuart and Arundhati Roy.
The Tijuana professional soccer team’s all-time leading scorer pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in San Diego to smuggling two undocumented immigrants through the Otay Mesa border crossing.
Raúl Enríquez Arámbula, 37, who last played for Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles in 2013, was arrested last month as he tried to cross the border with the two women hiding in his SUV.
Enríquez has remained in custody since his arrest. He pleaded guilty through a Spanish interpreter in a short hearing before U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan. No new details of his case have been discussed.
His attorney did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.
According to prosecutors and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Enríquez attempted to enter the United States around 5 a.m. on September 11 through a SENTRI lane at the Otay Mesa port of entry. . At customs, an officer turned on a flashlight in the back of his Cadillac SUV and noticed a dark blanket covering something, according to a probable cause statement.
Officers searched the SUV and found two Mexican women hiding in the vehicle, a CBP officer wrote in the probable cause statement. Enríquez, who had presented a B1/B2 business and tourist visa in the SENTRI lane, denied knowing that the women were in his vehicle.
Enríquez played for the Xolos from 2007 to 2013, helping lead the team in 2011 from Mexico’s second division to their top-tier league. The striker played 203 games for the team and scored 81 goals.
In a tweet from 2020, the Xolos called Enriquez one of the team’s “main icons” and said his name was “carved in gold” at the Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.
Enríquez last played professional soccer in 2018 and told investigators he now lives in Tijuana.
He is expected to be sentenced in December.
California Daily Newspapers
Andrew Thomas had to be picked up by teammates off the turf on Sunday, when he wasn’t limping in between plays or slowly rising off his knees himself.
“I knew Drew was really hurting out there,” center Jon Feliciano said.
The Giants’ left tackle tweaked his twice-surgically-repaired left ankle a couple times in the first half. But he never came out of the game.
And in the fourth quarter, he sprinted 40 yards downfield to guide Ravens corner Marcus Peters out of bounds on an interception that came back due to a Baltimore penalty.
Why are the Giants 5-1? Well, it doesn’t hurt that their captain on Daniel Jones’ blind side is playing the best ball of his career, and is setting a gutsy example for the team.
“It just starts when we talk about what you’re playing for,” Thomas told the Daily News after Sunday’s 24-20 win. “The biggest thing with this team, the reason why we fight so hard, is just because we play for each other. There’s not really selfishness.
“Nobody’s like: I’m not getting the ball,” Thomas added. “Everybody’s working hard. Receivers are blocking in the run game. Everybody’s putting their body on the line. It’s easy to fight through something like that when you know people are fighting for you, too.”
Thomas, a third-year pro, is the only Giants offensive player who has not missed a snap yet this season. He has played all 396.
He is also Pro Football Football Focus’ highest-graded offensive lineman this season (90.2). He has not allowed a sack yet. He has allowed only nine QB pressures in six games. And he is PFF’s No. 7 O-lineman in zone run blocking (89.4).
Feliciano had played 100% of the Giants’ snaps through five weeks, too, until he tweaked his groin in Sunday’s second half. Still, he only missed four snaps inside the blue tent before returning. Another example of a big-name team leader gutting it out.
“Yeah,” Feliciano said with a smirk. “I wasn’t gonna miss much time.”
And then there was Saquon Barkley in the fourth quarter, shaking out his injured right shoulder, leaving the game for a snap, doubled over in pain on the sideline.
He returned one play later and leapt into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown, even though his shoulder was so tender, he couldn’t even celebrate with his teammates.
(Look at the replay, right guard Mark Glowinski gives Barkley a playful shove on his shoulder, and Barkley recoils and jogs away).
Thomas, by the way, made the key block on Barkley’s touchdown, crashing down and pushing Ravens edge Jason Pierre-Paul into another dimension.
Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, the bookend to Thomas on the Giants’ offensive line, said it sets a tone when players like Thomas, Feliciano and Barkley are grinding through pain.
“It makes a huge difference,” Neal said. “It makes you want to fight for your teammate that much harder, because he’s out there busting his ass and he doesn’t feel 100 percent. It just shows the grit those guys have and makes me want to play that much harder.”
Giants edge rusher Jihad Ward has been one of the team’s best players this season and one of its emotional leaders. So it was curious to see him sidelined for the final two drives of Sunday’s fourth quarter against his former Ravens team.
Of the eight snaps Ward sat, Kayvon Thibodeaux played seven of those snaps at edge, Oshane Ximines played six and undrafted rookie Tomon Fox played three.
“That’s the package we had in,” head coach Brian Daboll said on Zoom Monday. “Just our rotation.”
Ward didn’t complain after the game. But he didn’t dismiss a question about his absence, either.
“Listen, take advantage of all your opportunities out there,” Ward said. “I don’t make decisions on any of that stuff. They did a hell of a job coaching. So with that being said, take advantage of all your opportunities. I don’t sit around here and cry about why I’m not in there. I need them guys and they need me. So I take advantage of all my opportunities. I’ve been doing that all my whole career.”
Ward is a good teammate. He was pumped up on the sideline as Julian Love and Thibodeaux forced game-changing turnovers.
“Kayvon for President,” Ward said with a smile.
It just didn’t add up to see one of the team’s most impactful players idle on the sideline for eight defensive snaps with the game on the line.
It didn’t appear to be injury related, or Daboll would have said so. Ward had received a veteran rest day on Thursday to get his body right. But he was a full practice participant on Friday and had started Sunday’s game.
Wide receiver Darius Slayton said Monday on Zoom that it won’t be hard for the Giants to ignore their 5-1 record and keep grinding because they have so much practice trying to forget their record in previous years.
“We have experience of ignoring our record for bad reasons,” Slayton said. “So that experience is probably gonna pay off, if we continue this trend and just ignore it and keep playing good ball.”
Slayton was asked if it’s better to ignore a good record or a bad record.
“Much better to ignore a good one,” he smiled. “I can attest.”
Ximines said Monday that he tweaked his quad on the Love interception play, but he’ll be OK … Ward clamored on Sunday for Jackson to get his big contract from Baltimore: “Pay that man. Pay Lamar Jackson please!”
()
Local
PLYMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Striking truckers used tractor-trailers to block the exits of New England’s largest wholesale food distributor on Monday and stopped some employees from leaving, resulting in up to 20 arrests, police said.
More than 400 members of the Teamster union arrived early in the morning at the Sysco premises in Plympton, Mass., and prevented about 100 employees from leaving, Police Chief Matthew Ahl said in a statement.
The police spent two hours negotiating with the picketers.
“After the attempted negotiation to move union members off the roadway to create a passable and safe environment, we unfortunately had to respond by removing members of the crowd who were inciting hostile picketing,” the official said. chief.
Sixteen to twenty people were arrested for disorderly conduct and assault, he said. After the arrests, traffic began to flow safely.
About 300 Sysco drivers represented by Teamsters Local 653 began their strike Oct. 1 for better wages and benefits. Voicemail messages seeking comment were left for union representatives.
Houston-based Sysco, which has distribution facilities across the country, supplies food to schools, hospitals, nursing homes and restaurants.
A Sysco spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company remains committed to reaching a “competitive labor agreement” with Local 653.
“While we are disappointed with Teamsters management’s continued decision to strike our employees without letting them vote, we respect their right to do so under the law,” the company said. “What we cannot respect is violence, disorderly conduct, intimidation or threats, on or off the strike line, aimed at our employees, suppliers, customers or the public.”
The Sysco warehouse in Plympton, south of Boston, still operates with third-party drivers. The facility stocks about 13,000 products, according to the company’s website.
Sysco workers at a company facility near Syracuse, New York were also on strike, but the parties reached a settlement last week.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
New Delhi:
Shares of durable consumer goods retailer Electronics Mart India made a strong market debut on Monday, climbing nearly 53% from the issue price of Rs 59.
The certificate debuted at Rs 89.40, registering a jump of 51.52% on BSE.
At the NSE, it listed at Rs 90, gathering 52.54%.
Electronics Mart India’s initial public offering (IPO) received 71.93 times subscriptions on the last day of the offering on October 7.
The IPO had a new issuance of equity shares totaling Rs 500 crore with no sell offer component.
The offer price range was 56 to 59 rupees per share.
“Electronics Mart India Limited debuted at Rs 90. The company’s strong listing can be attributed to strong investor interest, reasonable valuations and optimistic growth prospects,” said Pravesh Gour, senior technical analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL) was founded by Pavan Kumar Bajaj and Karan Bajaj as a proprietary business with a consumer durable goods and electronics store under the name Bajaj Electronics.
Its multi-brand outlets operate under the Bajaj Electronics brand, with the exception of two specialty stores under the name “Kitchen Stories”, catering to specific kitchen requirements and a specialty store format under the name “Audio & Beyond “, focused on the high end. home audio and home automation solutions.
ndtv
Karl-Anthony Towns was making his initial remarks on the pairing of himself and Rudy Gobert in the Timberwolves’ new-look frontcourt at a press conference this summer when he looked in Chris Finch’s direction.
“When you have a genius like him,” Towns said, “anything’s possible.”
Genius is a strong term, but the Timberwolves’ head coach has earned adoration through his work with the organization over the past 20 months. Finch is just as responsible as anyone else for lifting the franchise from the rubble and putting Minnesota in a consistent position to succeed.
He transformed the Wolves from losers to winners, and upped his personal stature in the process. Finch received the second-most votes in the annual general manager survey question asking which coach runs the best offense. He also received the second-most votes in The Athletic’s staff poll re: which coach would be named Coach of the Year this season.
The assumption is that Finch will find the right formula to make Minnesota’s talented, deep roster work and maximize its output. Given past results, that makes sense.
But the challenge facing the 52-year-old coach this season is far different than what he previously had been tasked with in Minnesota.
“When I first got here, the team didn’t even know how to play hard,” Finch noted. “It’s not easy just to get a team to play hard.”
Finch has shown an ability to do that. Effort and energy were defining traits for the Wolves last season. The consistent presence of both overrode any potential talent gaps.
Minnesota may not have had the best, or deepest, roster, but Finch was able to get the most out of the group by finding a few things the Wolves did well and riding them as far as they would go.
“I thought last year’s team, at times, maybe we couldn’t be as flexible other than to just keep going smaller and smaller,” Finch said.
Having few options can make life a little easier in some sense for a coach. There are few opportunities to overthink or out-smart yourself. Practices are spent hammering home the same things day after day.
“Last year it was more boilerplate for me,” Finch said.
This will be different.
Minnesota’s roster is stacked with rotation-quality players. Who will play, and how many minutes will they receive? Is a given game better suited for Bryn Forbes off the bench, or should Austin Rivers get some run? Is there a way to still get Naz Reid onto the floor?
What combinations and lineups will work best? How can the Timberwolves make sure the Gobert and Towns pairing is a matchup advantage on a nightly basis rather than the opposite?
Those are all questions Finch will have to find answers for. In practice, Minnesota is incorporating multiple defensive schemes they’ll interchange depending on who is on the floor.
“Those are going to be some things we have to figure out as a staff,” Finch said. “But it’s always better to have more options than not.”
Finch said the staff may assume Kyle Anderson will work best with a certain lineup, and then realize he fits better within a different combination.
Optionality and versatility raise a team’s ceiling. Squads that can only do one thing eventually will meet their maker come playoff time. If you can adjust and pull different levers, you might be able to make a deep run into May and even June.
But it’s on the coach to push the right buttons at the right time — should they exist — to allow everything to come together. Not every bench boss is built for that.
Doc Rivers, for example, has proven more apt at getting more out of less than turning good into great at multiple stops in his coaching career. Coaches of teams with more talent face more decisions and, inherently, more criticism.
“Game plans are going to be more intricate just by the nature of the lineups,” Finch said. “And then finding the right combination of concepts and plays and sets and stuff like that that can accentuate the talents, whether it be Anthony trying to get to the rim or DLo in pick and roll, just lots of little pieces there.”
Finch spent the three months following the trade for Gobert thinking about and preparing for this season, mapping out a rough plan while pondering the small dynamics from matchups to situations that are bound to crop up throughout the long season. He knows he can’t predict everything before it comes — and you have to be malleable — but he can be as ready as possible.
“I don’t even look at my job as hard or easy. I think it’s the same task all the time, it just might be different,” Finch said. “This is definitely the preferred option. Everyone wants talent, they want a deep roster and they want options. We’ll take that.”
He believes he’s up for this challenge. So, too, do the Timberwolves. The Gobert trade was as much a bet on the head coach as it was the players on the floor.
“I think he’s one of the best and brightest coaches in the NBA,” Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly said. “I think as we have more success, that’ll be more recognized outside of this market.”
Indeed, because the coaches that help teams make the ultimate leap from playoff team to championship contender are the ones who are truly remembered and revered. It’s time to see what Chris Finch is made of.
“He’s the head of the snake, so he’s done a great job leading us,” Wolves forward Taurean Prince said. “I expect us to continue to get better and (he’ll) help us lead the way.”
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is “close” to returning after missing two straight games with a sprained left foot, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
Bateman, who leads the team’s wide receivers in receiving yards (243) and yards per catch (22.1), hurt his foot in the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He’s missed the past two weeks of practice, but Harbaugh indicated that his ramp-up could begin this week.
“He’s close,” Harbaugh said. “We’re close on a lot of guys. I’m looking forward to all of those guys being back, but we’ll be talking about him this week.”
The Ravens need a boost at the position ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Devin Duvernay is the team’s only other wide receiver with over 100 yards. Demarcus Robinson has nine catches for 76 yards, Tylan Wallace has three catches for 21 yards and James Proche II has one catch for 7 yards.
After weeks of bad injury luck, the Ravens avoided significant setbacks in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. Right tackle Morgan Moses sat out the second half with a heel injury that Harbaugh said was “not serious.”
“He could’ve come back and played in the game,” Harbaugh said. “We decided … to make sure that we play it safe with him. I expect him to be practicing at some point this week, and we’ll see how he is for Sunday.”
J.K. Dobbins, whose surgically repaired left knee Harbaugh said “tightened up” Sunday, is not expected to undergo further testing on the injury. Fellow running back Gus Edwards (knee), who returned to practice nearly two weeks ago, is also “in the mix” to return for Sunday’s game, Harbaugh said, while Justice Hill (hamstring) is “coming back soon.”
The Ravens also have Kenyan Drake, who had 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown with Dobbins limited (seven carries for 15 yards).
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6 1/2
()
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing