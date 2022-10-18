Signature Bank Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

Net Income for the 2022 Third Quarter Increased $117.0 Million, or 48.5 Percent, to a Record $358.5 Million, or $5.57 Diluted Earnings Per Share, Versus $241.4 Million, or $3.88 Diluted Earnings Per Share, Reported in the 2021 Third Quarter. Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings for the 2022 Third Quarter Were a Record $492.3 Million, an Increase of $161.3 Million, or 48.7 Percent, Compared with $331.0 Million for the 2021 Third Quarter

Return on Common Equity Reaches a Record 18.4 Percent for the 2022 Third Quarter

Total Deposits in the Third Quarter Declined $1.34 Billion to $102.78 Billion. The Decline Was Primarily Driven by the Digital Asset Banking Team, Which Declined $3.0 Billion. This Decrease was Offset by Deposit Growth of $1.7 Billion Coming From Other Businesses. Total Deposits for the Prior Twelve Months Have Grown $7.21 Billion, or 7.5 Percent

For the 2022 Third Quarter, Loans Increased $1.84 Billion, or 2.6 Percent, to $73.84 Billion. Since the End of the 2021 Third Quarter, Loans Have Increased 26.0 Percent, or $15.25 Billion

For the 2022 Third Quarter, Non-Accrual Loans Increased $17.4 Million to $185.3 Million, or 0.25 Percent of Total Loans, at September 30, 2022, Versus $167.9 Million, or 0.23 Percent, at the End of the 2022 Second Quarter

Net Interest Margin on a Tax-Equivalent Basis Increased to 2.38 Percent, Compared With 2.23 Percent for the 2022 Second Quarter and 1.88 Percent for the 2021 Third Quarter

Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based, Tier 1 Risk-Based, and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 8.47 Percent, 10.11 Percent, 10.90 Percent, and 11.99 Percent, Respectively, at September 30, 2022. Signature Bank Remains Significantly Above FDIC “Well Capitalized” Standards. Tangible Common Equity Ratio was 6.10 Percent

The Bank Declared a Cash Dividend of $0.56 Per Share, Payable on or After November 10, 2022 to Common Shareholders of Record at the Close of Business on October 28, 2022. The Bank Also Declared a Cash Dividend of $12.50 Per Share Payable on or After December 30, 2022 to Preferred Shareholders of Record at the Close of Business on December 16, 2022

In the 2022 Third Quarter, the Bank Hired Two Private Client Banking Teams; One in New York and One on the West Coast. This Brings the Total Teams Hired to 12 for the Year. Additionally, Our Newest National Banking Practice, the Health Care Banking and Finance Team, Launched in the Second Quarter of 2022

Net income for the 2022 third quarter was a record $358.5 million, or $5.57 diluted earnings per share, versus $241.4 million, or $3.88 diluted earnings per share, for the 2021 third quarter. The increase in net income for the 2022 third quarter, versus the comparable quarter last year, is primarily the result of an increase in net interest income, fueled by strong loan and securities growth, higher interest rates, as well as the utilization of our excess cash. Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings were a record $492.3 million, representing an increase of $161.3 million, or 48.7 percent, compared with $331.0 million for the 2021 third quarter.

Net interest income for the 2022 third quarter reached $674.0 million, up $193.1 million, or 40.2 percent, when compared with the 2021 third quarter. This increase is primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets, higher prevailing market interest rates, and the utilization of our excess cash. Total assets reached $114.47 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $6.62 billion, or 6.1 percent, from $107.85 billion at September 30, 2021. Average assets for the 2022 third quarter reached $114.60 billion, an increase of $12.11 billion, or 11.8 percent, compared with the 2021 third quarter.

Deposits for the 2022 third quarter decreased $1.34 billion to $102.78 billion, including a non-interest bearing deposit reduction of $4.03 billion, which brings our non-interest bearing mix to 36.4 percent of deposits at September 30, 2022. Overall deposit growth for the last twelve months was 7.5 percent, or $7.21 billion. Average deposits for the 2022 third quarter reached $102.66 billion, a decrease of $4.03 billion when compared with the prior quarter.

“Throughout the past two decades, Signature Bank has continued to emerge a stronger institution, despite navigating challenging economic landscapes at times. The Bank’s ongoing success is directly attributed to our deliberate focus on what we can control, as well as the distinctive competitive advantages of our enterprise. These include our ability to recruit best-in-class banking teams and national lending practices affording them the platform needed to service their clients. The strong relationships our colleagues forge today are the foundation of the franchise we are growing for tomorrow. As Warren Buffett once said, ‘Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.’ This theme is the basis on which we service each and every client who selected Signature Bank as their bank-of-choice,” said Joseph J. DePaolo, Signature Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We have always preferred to assess our performance based on the metrics we can control — such as growth in client relationships — rather than on external macroeconomic forces beyond our control. Through our founding single-point-of-contact model — which delivers high levels of client care and service — we have maintained strong client relationships while also adding many new ones across all our business lines. During the 2022 third quarter, the Bank added over 1,000 new client business relationships across the institution. The momentum that continues to build on the client expansion front today translates into deep relationships that bear fruit from that shady tree tomorrow,” DePaolo concluded.

Scott A. Shay, Chairman of the Board, added: “It is during tumultuous times that Signature Bank’s strengths really stand out. Our Group Directors and National Banking Practice Leaders act as trusted advisors to our clients and foster a feeling that we are all in it together.

“As Joe alluded to, the Bank put several long-term strategies in place to grow its business and serve more clients. To this end, our innovations in the digital world with our Signet™ payments platform helped our clients better operate their businesses. As the payment space further evolves, so will Signature Bank, ensuring our clients and shareholders benefit from new developments.

“Our technology advancements, client retention and expansion and business diversification all contributed to the $114.47 billion in assets we reached in the third quarter. These efforts, coupled with exceptional returns on capital, excellent credit metrics and an emphasis on safe, less risky assets, continues to shape the future successes of Signature Bank.”

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the 2022 third quarter was $674.0 million, an increase of $193.1 million, or 40.2 percent, when compared with the same period last year, primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets and higher prevailing market interest rates. Average interest-earning assets of $112.61 billion for the 2022 third quarter represent an increase of $10.95 billion, or 10.8 percent, from the 2021 third quarter. Due to higher interest rates across all of our asset classes, the yield on interest-earning assets for the 2022 third quarter increased 127 basis points to 3.45 percent, compared to the third quarter of last year.

Average cost of deposits and average cost of funds for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 89 and 82 basis points, to 1.11 percent and 1.14 percent, respectively, versus the comparable period a year ago.

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis for the 2022 third quarter was 2.38 percent versus 1.88 percent reported in the 2021 third quarter and 2.23 percent in the 2022 second quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank’s provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022 was $29.1 million, compared with $4.2 million for the 2022 second quarter and $4.0 million for the 2021 third quarter. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the 2022 third quarter, compared to the same quarter last year, was predominantly attributable to a deteriorating macroeconomic forecast compared with the same period last year.

Net charge offs for the 2022 third quarter were $10.2 million, or 0.06 percent of average loans, on an annualized basis, versus 19.7 million, or 0.11 percent, for the 2022 second quarter and net charge offs of $17.3 million, or 0.12 percent, for the 2021 third quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the 2022 third quarter was $43.8 million, up $12.4 million when compared with $31.4 million reported in the 2021 third quarter. The increase was primarily driven by a $9.0 million increase in fees and service charges and a $4.8 million increase in other income, including foreign currency activity, as well as mark-to-market gains related to our non-hedging derivatives.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $225.5 million, an increase of $44.2 million, or 24.4 percent, versus $181.2 million reported in the 2021 third quarter. The increase was predominantly due to the addition of new private client banking teams, national banking practices, and operational personnel, as well as client activity related expenses that have increased with the growth in our clients and businesses.

Despite the significant team hiring, the launch of the Healthcare Banking and Finance team, and considerable operational investment, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 31.4 percent for the 2022 third quarter compared with 35.4 percent for the same period a year ago, and 30.6 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2022 included an increase in tax benefits associated with sustainable finance lending. This lowered our quarterly effective tax rate to 22.6 percent compared with 26.2 percent for the same period a year ago, and 28.2 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, grew $1.84 billion, or 2.6 percent, during the third quarter of 2022 to $73.84 billion, compared with $72.00 billion at June 30, 2022. Average loans, excluding loans held for sale, reached $73.47 billion in the 2022 third quarter, growing $4.80 billion, or 7.0 percent, from the 2022 second quarter and $18.01 billion, or 32.5 percent, from the 2021 third quarter.

At September 30, 2022, non-accrual loans were $185.3 million, representing 0.25 percent of total loans and 0.16 percent of total assets, compared with non-accrual loans of $167.9 million, or 0.23 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2022 and $165.4 million, or 0.28 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2021. The ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to total loans at September 30, 2022 was 0.63 percent, versus 0.62 percent at June 30, 2022 and 0.85 percent at September 30, 2021. Additionally, the ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to non-accrual loans, or the coverage ratio, was 251 percent for the 2022 third quarter versus 266 percent for the second quarter of 2022 and 303 percent for the 2021 third quarter.

Capital

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, common equity Tier 1 risk-based, Tier 1 risk-based, and total risk-based capital ratios were approximately 8.47 percent, 10.11 percent, 10.90 percent, and 11.99 percent, respectively, as of September 30, 2022. Each of these ratios is well in excess of regulatory requirements. The Bank’s strong risk-based capital ratios reflect the relatively low risk profile of the Bank’s balance sheet.

The Bank declared a cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on or after November 10, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 28, 2022. The Bank also declared a cash dividend of $12.50 per share payable on December 30, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, the Bank paid a cash dividend of $0.56 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 29, 2022. The Bank also paid a cash dividend of $12.50 per share to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2022.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based full-service commercial bank with 40 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers. The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services. Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet™ allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first blockchain-based solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

Signature Bank placed 19th on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits.

For more information, please visit https://www.signatureny.com/.

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our expectations regarding future results, interest rates and the interest rate environment, loan and deposit growth, loan performance, operations, new private client teams’ hires, new office openings, business strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of the foregoing and on our business overall. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “target,” “goal,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may also address our sustainability progress, plans, and goals (including climate change and environmental-related matters and disclosures), which may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. As you consider forward-looking statements, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us or in our control. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) prevailing economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition, any of which can materially affect origination levels and gain on sale results in our business, as well as other aspects of our financial performance, including earnings on interest-bearing assets; (iii) the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans made by us, whether held in portfolio or sold in the whole loan secondary markets, which can materially affect charge-off levels and required credit loss reserve levels; (iv) changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (v) changes in the banking and other financial services regulatory environment; (vi) our ability to maintain the continuity, integrity, security and safety of our operations and (vii) competition for qualified personnel and desirable office locations. All of these factors are subject to additional uncertainty in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, which are having impacts on all aspects of our operations, the financial services industry and the economy as a whole. Additional risks are described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the FDIC. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, if a change occurs or our beliefs, assumptions and expectations were incorrect, our business, financial condition, liquidity or results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by Signature Bank speak only as of the date on which they were made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and we cannot predict these events or how they may affect the Bank. Signature Bank has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made.

SIGNATURE BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans and leases $ 763,200 480,771 1,896,920 1,376,500 Loans held for sale 4,220 1,625 8,397 3,202 Securities available-for-sale 106,771 47,325 279,731 135,923 Securities held-to-maturity 29,524 12,549 74,635 38,750 Other investments 72,638 13,450 133,413 29,697 Total interest income 976,353 555,720 2,393,096 1,584,072 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 286,036 51,272 438,380 163,724 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 602 602 1,779 1,799 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 9,558 16,803 37,834 51,045 Subordinated debt 6,167 6,167 18,448 22,900 Total interest expense 302,363 74,844 496,441 239,468 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 673,990 480,876 1,896,655 1,344,604 Provision for credit losses 29,066 3,985 36,009 43,165 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 644,924 476,891 1,860,646 1,301,439 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges 29,005 20,032 76,485 53,567 Commissions 4,490 4,331 12,998 12,233 Net losses on sales of securities — — (816 ) — Net gains on sales of loans 2,132 3,651 8,427 14,104 Other (loss) income 8,124 3,353 18,723 7,532 Total non-interest income 43,751 31,367 115,817 87,436 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 133,491 116,924 393,331 335,781 Occupancy and equipment 13,882 11,761 38,494 34,313 Information technology 15,401 13,230 44,885 35,433 FDIC assessment fees 7,661 6,896 23,602 17,107 Professional fees 11,937 9,981 33,456 22,401 Other general and administrative 43,089 22,451 95,119 74,618 Total non-interest expense 225,461 181,243 628,887 519,653 Income before income taxes 463,214 327,015 1,347,576 869,222 Income tax expense 104,747 85,592 311,373 222,773 Net income $ 358,467 241,423 1,036,203 646,449 Preferred stock dividends 9,125 9,125 27,375 28,762 Net income available to common shareholders $ 349,342 232,298 1,008,828 617,687 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share – basic $ 5.59 3.91 16.21 10.79 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 5.57 3.88 16.11 10.68 Dividends per common share $ 0.56 0.56 1.68 1.68

SIGNATURE BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,324,426 29,547,574 Short-term investments 145,495 73,097 Total cash and cash equivalents 11,469,921 29,620,671 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost $21,000,568 at September 30, 2022 and $17,398,906 at December 31, 2021); (zero allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021) 18,469,771 17,152,863 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value $6,806,774 at September 30, 2022 and $4,944,777 at December 31, 2021); (allowance for credit losses $25 at September 30, 2022 and $56 at December 31, 2021) 7,576,588 4,998,281 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 118,118 166,697 Loans held for sale 524,871 386,765 Loans and leases 73,840,078 64,862,798 Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases (464,858 ) (474,389 ) Loans and leases, net 73,375,220 64,388,409 Premises and equipment, net 111,457 92,232 Operating lease right-of-use assets 256,458 225,988 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 402,915 306,827 Other assets 2,163,427 1,106,694 Total assets $ 114,468,746 118,445,427 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Non-interest-bearing $ 37,375,416 44,363,215 Interest-bearing 65,400,098 61,769,579 Total deposits 102,775,514 106,132,794 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 150,000 150,000 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,454,738 2,639,245 Subordinated debt 571,280 570,228 Operating lease liabilities 286,280 254,660 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,540,411 857,882 Total liabilities 106,778,223 110,604,809 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 61,000,000 shares authorized; 730,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 7 7 Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 63,063,150 shares issued and 62,927,326 outstanding at September 30, 2022; 60,729,674 shares issued and 60,631,944 outstanding at December 31, 2021 629 606 Additional paid-in capital 4,539,428 3,763,810 Retained earnings 5,201,514 4,298,527 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,051,055 ) (222,332 ) Total shareholders’ equity 7,690,523 7,840,618 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 114,468,746 118,445,427

SIGNATURE BANK FINANCIAL SUMMARY, CAPITAL RATIOS, ASSET QUALITY (unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 PER COMMON SHARE Earnings per common share – basic $ 5.59 $ 3.91 $ 16.21 $ 10.79 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 5.57 $ 3.88 $ 16.11 $ 10.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 62,440 59,284 62,186 57,152 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 62,674 59,745 62,597 57,740 Book value per common share $ 110.96 $ 114.97 $ 110.96 $ 114.97 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Return on average total assets 1.24 % 0.93 % 1.18 % 0.95 % Return on average common shareholders’ equity 18.42 % 13.63 % 17.93 % 13.44 % Efficiency ratio (1) 31.41 % 35.38 % 31.25 % 36.29 % Yield on interest-earning assets 3.44 % 2.17 % 2.76 % 2.34 % Yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis (1)(2) 3.45 % 2.18 % 2.77 % 2.35 % Cost of deposits and borrowings 1.14 % 0.32 % 0.62 % 0.38 % Net interest margin 2.37 % 1.88 % 2.19 % 1.99 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)(3) 2.38 % 1.88 % 2.20 % 1.99 %

