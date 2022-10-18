News
Stephen A. Smith sees racist double standard in media reaction to Tom Brady’s Sideline Rant
Because it’s a day that ends in “y”, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith claims to have found racism and decided to tell everyone about it.
In Monday’s edition of First take, the longtime ESPN feces agitator took to the airwaves to comment on Tom Brady’s secondary rant on his offensive line on Sunday. Brady took his linemen to task for their lackluster effort in the Bucs’ upset loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
Tom Brady with a few words about his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022
But while most normal people would see Brady’s blowout as nothing more than a team leader trying to inspire and rally his team to play better, Smith went much further. While Smith didn’t object to Brady’s rant per se, he claimed the media would have reacted differently to his tirade had it been a black quarterback berating his team. Unlike “angry white man” Tom Brady.
“We have to be consistent,” Smith said. “Was Tom Brady passionate? Or was he the angry White? … Because if it was someone else doing what he was doing with his offensive lineman, if it was a black man, we would have been talking about his temper. We would have talked about how he might not need to act like that with the cameras rolling.
“I had no problem with it,” Smith continued. “If the brothers don’t block for you, you’re 45, you’re behind the center and you’re getting slammed, you’re right, you should face them. I have no problem with what Tom Brady did with them.
It’s hard to tell what Smith means by “nobody’s saying anything” about Tom Brady yelling at his team. Minutes after Brady’s rant, video of the posting was shared by several major sports media publications and seen and commented on by millions.
Breitbart News
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 38B
House District 38B
Robert Marvin (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: R
- City: Brooklyn Center
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-535-5498
Samantha Vang (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: DFL
- City: Brooklyn Center
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-560-1485
US drones over Iran after Kyiv strikes
Washington:
The United States warned on Monday that it would take action against companies and countries working with Iran’s drone program after Russia used imports for deadly suicide bomber strikes in Kyiv.
“Anyone doing business with Iran who might have a connection to the drone or ballistic missile developments or the flow of weapons from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence – the States- United will not hesitate to use sanctions or take action against perpetrators,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
“Russia deepening an alliance with Iran is something the whole world – especially those in the region and around the world, frankly – should see as a deep threat,” he said.
Ukrainian officials said the strikes killed four people in Kyiv, including a couple who were expecting a baby, and knocked out electricity in hundreds of towns and villages as the country braced for winter.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the drone strikes showed the need to provide “everything possible” to Ukraine as its forces gain ground against Russian invaders ahead of winter.
The Russians are “attacking critical infrastructure like power plants, hospitals, things that people need in their daily lives that aren’t military targets,” Blinken told Stanford University reporters in California.
“It’s a sign of heightened desperation on the part of Russia, but it’s also a sign of the levels to which they will sink and which we have seen time and time again when it comes to targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” Blinken said.
In Washington, Patel said the United States also believed Iran’s dispatch of drones – officially known as unmanned aerial vehicles – violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which has blessed a now moribund nuclear deal of 2015.
“We believe that these drones that were transferred from Iran to Russia and used by Russia in Ukraine are among the weapons that would remain embargoed under 2231,” he said.
The resolution’s ban on Iranian conventional arms exports expired in October 2020 despite efforts at the United Nations by the administration of then-President Donald Trump, who quit the nuclear deal.
But the resolution maintains restrictions until October 2023 on exports related to ballistic missiles that could deliver nuclear weapons.
Citing previously released US intelligence, Patel said some of the Iranian drones sold to Russia had malfunctioned.
The transfer shows the “enormous pressure” on Russia which, according to US figures, has lost 6,000 pieces of equipment since invading Ukraine, he said.
Moscow is “forced to frankly resort to unreliable countries like Iran for supplies and equipment”, he said.
US officials have previously said Russia, historically a major arms exporter, is also turning to North Korea while China has rebuffed calls for help.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
MLS Cup Playoffs: Loons season ends in penalty kicks to FC Dallas
Minnesota United’s MLS Cup Playoffs match Monday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas had all the drama.
An Emanuel Reynoso goal to take the lead, a FC Dallas equalizer, a nail-biting 30-minute extra time and a penalty kick shootout that went down to the fifth and final round.
But Minnesota’s season is done in the first round for the third time in four years.
FC Dallas made all five PKs on goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, while Loons’ midfielder Wil Trapp was the only Loon to miss in a 5-4 result.
Dallas will play Austin FC in the Western Conference semifinal at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair had made saves on three of the eight penalty kicks he faced with Minnesota since 2020. He nearly had a few saves in PKs, but couldn’t get enough power to keep them out of the net.
Sixth-seed Minnesota and third-seed Dallas were tied 1-1 after 90 minutes and a scoreless 30-minute extra time.
Clair barely kept the ball from crossing the goal line in the 110th minute after Jesus Ferreira and Sebastian Lletget couldn’t do more with the clear chance. St. Clair made his career-high-tying eight save of the game on a 25-yard free kick in the 117th minute.
Emanuel Reynoso showed why he’s the club MVP in the 53rd minute. His clutch, left-footed goal put MNUFC up 1-0. He finished what Wil Trapp started with a a sensational long ball to Bongi Hlongwane down the right side.
The Loons were 12-4-4 when scoring first goal this season, but had lost both of the previous two playoff games after taking a lead: the 2020 Western Conference final at Seattle and a 2021 first-round match at Portland.
Ten minutes later, Dallas equalized off a corner kick. A glancing header went to Facundo Quignon at the far post and he nodded it in over DJ Taylor to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute.
Manager Adrian Heath made two changes in the 74th minute, with Luis Amarilla and Hlongwane out, Kervin Arriaga and Mender Garcia in. Then Joseph Rosales came in for Franco Fragapane, who was on a yellow card.
The FS1 pregame show had footage of a fan eating a giant taco before the game. That was the highlight after 45 minutes as neither team produced threatening scoring chances. In the first half, Dallas had 61 percent possession and led 4-2 in shots and one apiece.
The Loons made one change from the regular-season finale on Oct. 9: right-sided winger Bongi Hlongwane returned after a five game absence with a knee injury and replaced Mender Garcia.
BRIEFLY
MLS Players Association shared salary information for players added during the summer window, meaning figures were shared for three new Loons players. New Designated Player, attacker Mender Garcia, has a guaranteed compensation of $322,313. Midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez is at $245,000 and Alan Benitez leads the group at $437,250. Benitez has played 21 minutes in the final four games of the regular season. … Going into Monday, MNUFC was 2-3 in their three previous MLS Cup Playoff appearances.
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 38 candidates
SENATE DISTRICT 38
Brad Kohler
- Age: 58
- Party: R
- City: Brooklyn Park
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a former professional athlete, businessman, author and inventor. But what qualifies me for this position is that I enjoy helping people as a passion. I am very goal-oriented and love to help people work through problems to achieve New Heights.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I believe we need to reduce crime drastically. We need to increase economy by supporting our communities. This will help create jobs better wages. But we must first have safer streets.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I don’t consider myself a true party member more along the lines of Independence as I don’t care if you’re a red or blue, I am here as a public official to service you and help you in any way I can that is the position I am looking forward to holding.
- Website or contact: Bradkohlerforstatesenate.com
Susan Pha
- Age: 45
- Party: DFL
- City: Brooklyn Park
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My commitment to serving our community’s best interest as someone who has worked, lived, volunteered, and raised my family in this district for 16 years. I am a two-term city council member of Brooklyn Park, the current Mayor Pro-Tem, Commissioner of the Economic & Development Authority, and Board Member of Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?My top priorities are the everyday concerns of the people of this district – public safety, safe schools, fully funded public education, affordable healthcare and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, women’s reproductive rights, livable wages, good jobs and a thriving economy, and protecting our environment.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I believe we need to move beyond the destructive divisiveness that plagues our politics and our ability to govern. We must find common ground and work towards solutions that will move our state forward.
- Website or contact: www.susanphaforsenate.com
Mary O’Connor (Candidate information not available)
- Party: LMN
- City: Brooklyn Center
- Website or contact:[email protected]
Suburban teen dies after incident at Naperville school choir event: authorities – NBC Chicago
A 17-year-old high school student tragically died during a musical event at Naperville North High School on Friday, authorities said.
The DuPage County Coroner’s Office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening.
Naperville firefighters confirmed responding to the high school around 6:18 p.m. for an “unconscious” 17-year-old boy. When firefighters arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the teenager, who was taken to Edwards Medical Center, where he died.
A cause of death was not immediately released.
Naperville North hosted the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association over the weekend, where Moshi performed.
“IL-ACDA is saddened by the loss of this beautiful person who loved to sing,” IL-ACDA President Laura Coster wrote on Facebook. “Our condolences to his family, to the students, to the directors and to the … students of the Leiden district.”
Moshi was a student at Leyden High School in District 212. Family members said he plans to attend Indiana University next year.
“This loss impacts our entire Leiden community,” a school spokesperson told NBC Chicago in a statement. “Our students and staff are in mourning and we are focused on their well-being. We encourage anyone who is struggling to contact a trusted adult and our Student Services department is available to provide support. We also ask everyone to take care of each other. during this difficult time.”
Other details surrounding what happened were not immediately known.
NBC Chicago
ALDS Game 5 postponed to Tuesday, fans sit in the rain for nearly three hours in ‘terribly managed’ delay – The Mercury News
The Yankees kept fans waiting for a nearly three-hour rain delay just to get them all home when ALDS Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians was postponed Monday night. The game is postponed to 4:07 p.m. Tuesday at Yankee Stadium with Nestor Cortes starting in place of Jameson Taillon.
Facing a do-or-die situation with the series tied 2-2, both teams, the league and broadcast network, TBS, pushed to end the game on Monday night, according to an unnamed source who was in the meetings. . The source told Kristie Ackert of the Daily News that the situation was “handled terribly”.
“We must have had six Zoom calls, at least with Major League Baseball, Cleveland [Guardians], the manager and general manager of both teams,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “And obviously the commissioner’s office said the forecast was that anytime from 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9:00 at the latest, worst case scenario we could get this thing in, it would be dry afterwards.
At 6:20 p.m., shortly before the scheduled 7:07 a.m. start, the Yankees and MLB announced that the game would start with a delay. There were no official updates until the postponement arrived at 9:35 a.m. and fans were left in the dark. A packed crowd at Yankee Stadium booed at the sight of the field crew packing the dugouts shortly before the postponement was announced.
“At the end of the day, we all thought we were going to be here and we certainly didn’t want any fans sitting here all night,” Cashman said. “You know they wanted to be here to watch a game and we definitely wanted to play a game and it just didn’t work out that way.”
Meanwhile, much of the squad had already left the stadium before the 9:35 a.m. announcement. After the postponement was announced, Guardians manager Terry Francona spoke to the media before the Yankees provided an update.
The club discussed not opening the stadium gates as initially it looked like the storm would dissipate. The storm slowed but a second system broke up and ended up over the Bronx.
“So obviously he adjusted the goalposts to some extent to get closer to the worst-case scenario, but at no time did we expect not to play,” Cashman said. “We expected to play. There had to be – not a window – it was supposed to be clear. And then a new system appeared. I would say, for the last [Zoom] call we got once things took a bit longer to clear, and we were actually struggling with the first pitch time. And then a new system appeared with moderate rain that was going to hit us in another 25 minutes and now we couldn’t restart it and now we had a brand new weather system that was not in the forecast at all.
The winner is scheduled to travel to Houston on Tuesday and face the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday night. Rain impacted the start of the series last week, with Game 2 being moved from Thursday to Friday, forcing a tight turnaround in Cleveland for Games 3 and 4. Between the goodbye, the day off between games 1 and 2 and two postponements, the Yankees have played only four games in the last 17 days.
The decision to move the game to 4:07 was made by the league.
“It was all part of the decision making with the commissioner’s office, so each team had a chance to weigh in a time,” Cashman said. “In the end, the commissioner did it.”
()
California Daily Newspapers
