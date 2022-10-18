Stocks jump ahead of major earnings

The idea for the feminist publishing house Virago came to Carmen Callil, who died at the age of 84, “like the switching on of a light bulb”. Ever since the revelation happened over a drink at the first issue of the feminist magazine Spare Rib in 1972, her first inclination has been to call it Spare Rib Books. Then she and journalist Rosie Boycott came across the word virago – a heroic, warrior woman – in a book about goddesses. The resulting enterprise radically expanded the published range of women’s writing and transformed the role of women in publishing itself.

Virago aimed to provide a mainstream publisher for 52% of the population – women – at a time when they weren’t allowed mortgages or bank loans. Marsha Rowe, co-founder of Spare Rib, had explained the ideas of “very serious American feminists” of the 1960s to Callil, the magazine’s publicist, whose feminism had been learned in her mother’s lap. “I never had time for the Daily Mail bra-burning nonsense because it didn’t include men… The number of men who helped me get Virago off the ground is legion. ”

An advisory group of 28 women – friends, journalists, academics – offered money and food as well as advice. As news spread, women climbed the stairs to Callil’s attic in Chelsea, south-west London, offering ideas and manuscripts – “I’ve had enough of hearing about of the vagina.” Most asked, “Can I help?” Many did, including Anna Coote, who brought in Virago’s first author, Mary Chamberlain, whose Fenwomen: A Portrait of Women in an English Village was published in association with Quartet in 1973.

The following year, Virago became self-financing and independent, with a capital of £1,500 and a guaranteed overdraft of £25,000 plus a loan of £10,000. Rowe and Boycott left, and Ursula Owen – a psychiatric social worker, one of the many early volunteers – became managing editor. Harriet Spicer, who had worked as a publicist with Callil, came on board to handle production.

Callil attempted to balance the demands of Virago with those of his advertising company in order to meet the bills. Authors helped: Angela Carter wrote The Sadeian Woman for just £25. Vera Brittain’s Testament of Youth, first published in 1933, was revived in 1978 and the following year became a five-part BBC television series.

Photo: Newspaper Archives

Each dark green volume carried on its second page the statement “Virago is a feminist publisher”, followed by a quote from Women, Resistance and Revolution by Sheila Rowbotham: “It is only when women begin to organize in large numbers that we become a political force, and begin to move towards the possibility of a truly democratic society”.

At the suggestion of author Michael Holroyd, Callil read Antonia White’s Frost in May and, determined to publish it, in 1978 invented a series of Virago Modern Classics (VMC) to challenge Penguin’s then predominantly male lineage. “If founding Virago was my first lightbulb moment, imagining Classics was my second,” Callil said years later, of the series now as revered and recognizable as any in publishing.

Almost overnight, a brand was created out of nothing. Never mind that Anthony Burgess, hailing VMC’s revival of Dorothy Richardson’s four-volume Pilgrimage, regretted that it had been reissued by “chauvinistic sows” – teachers, WI members, radical feminists, even men welcomed Virago, which Callil had launched because she wanted to demonstrate that “women had their own story”.

In 1982, Callil was recruited to take over from Chatto & Windus. She agreed on the condition that Virago come with her, believing that in order to survive she needed to be part of a larger group – Chatto, Cape and Bodley Head as it was then. The decision caused resentment but met with success, with Callil looking after VMC while splashing £625,000 on Holroyd’s biography of George Bernard Shaw.

But Virago lost its profitability as part of a larger group (“poorly male-run businesses,” Callil said) which in 1987 was owned by Random House USA. Callil, Owen, Spicer, Lennie Goodings and Alexandra Pringle bought the business, but by 1995, with the book trade threatened on several fronts, it was clear that Virago could no longer stand alone. Callil resigned as chairman and rescue came in the form of Little, Brown, where he continues to thrive, although that company in turn became part of the multinational Hachette group.

Callil at Chatto & Windus, 1983. Photography: Fairfax Media/Getty Images

Callil may be guilty of appalling behavior which she justified by claiming she was struggling against the odds. Those who worked with her remember lots of crying in the toilets. “I also cried in the toilet – we all did,” Callil said in the BBC Four documentary Virago: Changing the World One Page at a Time (2016). “I would ask people: what the hell are you doing? but she claimed her co-workers were free to tell her to fuck off back.

She loved animals; a request to stop work to grieve a pet would be met with understanding, and while vacationing in France in the days before pet passports, she once admitted to spending an hour on the phone with her dog. To close friends, she was always faithful.

Born in Melbourne, Victoria, Carmen was the third of four children. His mother’s family, Lorraine (née Allen), had arrived from Cork in the late 1800s, fleeing the Enclosure Acts, and his father’s, Frederick Callil’s, from Lebanon following the massacres of Maronite Christians. A lawyer, assistant lecturer in French at the University of Melbourne and opera lover, he named his daughter after Bizet’s fiery heroine. She explored her family’s origins in depth in Oh Happy Day (2020).

Callil’s writing room. Photograph: Eamonn McCabe/The Guardian

Carmen was eight years old when her father died: during his long illness she had been sent to a convent boarding school. She was “wretched and lonely,” the nuns sapping all the joy of life and instilling in young minds a fear of sin and hell. Even in adult life, Callil felt “God is after me with a scythe” if she disagreed with him. She couldn’t detect any interest in intellectual achievement, the educational emphasis on being a woman. “I can think of no worse way to spend your life – an awful mess.” When, years later, she read Frost in May, she immediately told the story of a nine-year-old locked up in a convent.

At the University of Melbourne, she studied English Literature and Australian History. Learning for the first time of the cruelty inflicted on the early settlers, she cried, forever becoming “a political animal”. Almost immediately after graduation, she set sail for Europe, having “a wonderful time in Italy.” In 1960, she arrived in Great Britain.

The decade that followed in London was, as the title of Sarah Maitland’s memoir published by Virago in 1988 says, Very Heaven. Jobs were easy to come by and soon Callil was working in publishing, part of an army of young publicists.

For Callil, as for many of his generation, 1968 was a political turning point. Then there was the underground press, International Times and Oz, whose editors Richard Neville and Felix Dennis launched the Ink newspaper as a gateway to the national press. Callil volunteered to handle the publicity – “the best thing about it”. Neville and Dennis were distracted by the Oz obscenity trial in 1971 and imprisoned until their appeals were successful. When Ink folded, Rowe, Boycott and Callil went into Spare Rib, and Callil founded his book advertising company as well as Virago Press.

Photo: abebooks

After retiring from publishing, Callil wrote reviews and features for newspapers and magazines, and divided his time between London and France. She appeared occasionally on TV and radio, judged prizes (resignation of the Man Booker International jury in 2011 following the decision to award the prize to Philip Roth), gave a few lectures and, in 2006, was produced his own book. Bad Faith was a well-received biography of Louis Darquier de Pellepoix, until then a mere footnote in French World War II history.

A contact with lung cancer focused her mind and she organized her records for the British Library. Following the 2016 EU Referendum, she founded 48% & Rising, campaigning energetically for the remnant cause, and she also gave her support to the Writers Rebel group supporting Extinction Rebellion and Artists for Palestine UK.

There were various accolades, including the Distinguished Writing Award from the International Women’s Writing Guild and honorary doctorates from Sheffield, York, Oxford Brookes and the Open University. In the 2017 Anniversary Honors, Callil was named a Dame for Services to Literature.

“I always wanted to change the world,” Callil said. “It just wasn’t good enough.”

She is survived by her brother Julien. Another brother and a sister predeceased her.