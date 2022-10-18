News
Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Against Imposing Hindi Language
Chenai:
The Tamil Nadu Assembly today passed a resolution against the ‘imposition’ of the Hindi language and urged the Center not to implement the recommendations of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language.
The resolution, spearheaded by Chief Minister MK Stalin, argued that the recommendation submitted to the president on September 9 was against state languages, including Tamil, and also against the interest of people who speak these languages.
“The House expresses its concern that the recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee, now presented, opposes the Bilingual Policy Resolution proposed and adopted by Perarignar Anna in this august House, contrary to the promise made by the Prime Minister of the time, Thiru Nehru, to the non-Hindi speaking States and are against the use of English as an official language, guaranteed by the resolutions passed in 1968 and 1976 on the official language,” the resolution reads.
The resolution was passed unanimously by the House.
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said his party supports the dual language policy of Tamil and English in the state.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Election 2022: North Oaks candidates
MAYOR
Kara Ries
- Age: 47
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am serving as Mayor and previously on the City Council and Planning Commission for years, experiencing a breadth of issues, developing the necessary municipal government leadership experience. I strive to preserve due process transparently, and ensuring the community’s health, safety and the general welfare, while listening to resident concerns.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top three priorities as Mayor would continue to be public safety, protecting natures resources including improving water quality, community engagement, and responsible spending that supports the resident needs of our community. I accomplish these with respect, civility, and dignity in all interactions.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to protect and provide for the people. Protection of the residents is accomplished through provided emergency response services that residents cannot provide individually themselves. Governments may also provide utilities and services to areas.
- Website or contact: www.northoaksmn.gov
Krista Wolter
- Age: 54
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a top Realtor of Coldwell Banker and long time resident, I am in touch with the people of North Oaks as I have moved hundreds of homeowners into the community. I work on a daily basis to bring parties together and I am committed to keeping North Oaks a great place to call home, both aesthetically and environmentally.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? From my experience on the North Oaks Home Owners’ Association Board, I have found that we need a higher level of communication to the citizens of North Oaks to provide information and involve community engagement. Due to the wide ranges of home values and ages of our population, decisions need to be made with this diversity in mind.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I believe that elected officials should serve their community and the residents that reside here, along with fostering a climate of civility to one another. The city should also be responsible for providing a safe and secure environment. Positive, engaging leadership is what is needed most for the next mayor of North Oaks.
- Website or contact: www.KristaWolterForMayor.com or 612-247-5106
CITY COUNCIL
Mark Azman
- Age: 55
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Planning Commissioner since 2019 (Chair since 2020), overseeing major developments and Comp Plan. Two term NOHOA board member (Pres., 4 yrs), overseeing budget, long-term planning (Roads/Asset Study), completion of Community Center. Attorney with 25+ years representing public entities. I consider all facts, and make reasoned decisions. 36 year resident.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Safety and security (policing, trespassing, traffic control). 2. Management of development including natural resource protection, orderly completion, productive relationships. 3. Climate change initiatives, including resilient community priorities (water, infrastructure, building codes, continuity of operations, climate-ready trees, wetlands).
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary roles of government are to serve the people by protecting individual liberty and property rights, ensuring peace, safety and order, and promoting the general welfare. These roles should be provided equally, promptly, and fairly.
- Website or contact: www.facebook.com/MarkAzmanforCityCouncil
Rich Dujmovic (candidate information not available)
Grover Sayre
- Age: 66
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have experience as a former member of the Planning Commission. Also have extensive experience as a real estate finance and development attorney, including legal counsel for the Waverly Gardens development. I have served on nonprofit boards and am the current Board Chair for the University of Northwestern-St Paul.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? A top priority would be to work with the North Oaks Company and future home owners in a harmonious way to complete the development of the undeveloped land in the city, without the need to resort to lawsuits. We also need to encourage re-development of some of the older areas in the city. Community security will be a priority.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government exists to serve the people that established and elected representatives to that government. Those elected to government should understand that they are public servants whose role is to help find solutions to the challenges that face the community. The attitude of those who serve should be “how to” not “can’t do.”
- Website or contact: GroverSayre.com [email protected]
John Shuman
- Age: 50
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a resident of North Oaks and former Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, I believe I can help ensure North Oaks remains a safe place to live and raise a family. Having worked in the private sector for almost 10years, I’ve led teams, large and small, managed budgets, and facilitated a collaborative, empowering environment.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Safety and Security – residents have to feel safe in the community they live in. 2. Protection of our natural resources – North Oaks’ lakes, trails, and wooded areas are what makes North Oaks such a special place to live. 3. Welcoming – North Oaks must always remain a welcoming and inviting place for future generations.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government at any level should be committed to helping it’s people realize their dreams, help achieve their goals, and spend their money wisely. Government should listen first, then collaborate, invite diversity of thought – then take transparent action to ensure community support. Look for a way to say yes. By the people, for the people.
- Website or contact: 612-212-9575, [email protected]
News
Amazon workers in Albany vote against unionization
Amazon workers arrive with paperwork to unionize at the NLRB office in Brooklyn, New York on October 25, 2021.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
The employees of a Amazon A warehouse near Albany overwhelmingly rejected a organizing effort on Tuesday, dealing a blow to an upstart union seeking to organize workers at the retail giant.
The tally was 206 votes in favor of the union and 406 votes against. Officials said 949 workers at the ALB1 warehouse were eligible to vote on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union. Four ballots were cancelled. The results of the election have yet to be certified by the National Labor Relations Board.
The results mark the latest setback for the Amazon Labor Union, a grassroots organization of current and former Amazon employees, which won a historic victory in April at the JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island in New York. The group also lost a vote in May at a nearby Staten Island warehouse.
Chris Smalls, president of ALU, said in a statement that the voting process “was not free and fair”, suggesting the union may seek to challenge the election results.
“This was a sham election where workers were daily intimidated and retaliated against and even workers who volunteered to be election observers faced threats of dismissal,” he said. Smalls.
Amazon representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ALB1 workers hoped the union would help employees earn higher wages. Amazon last month raised the establishment’s starting wage to $17 an hour from $15.70 an hour, alongside wage increases for frontline workers across the country.
ALB1 organizers have also raised concerns about working conditions, saying the fast pace of work has led to high injury rates and caused employee burnout.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
cnbc
News
Joe Harris to be at ‘limited capacity’ as Nets start regular season
Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris is pushing for a return soon from a recent bout with soreness in the foot supporting his surgically repaired left ankle, but he also expects to be “at a little bit of a limited capacity” when he does make his season debut.
The Nets ruled Harris — who has recently recovered from two procedures on his left ankle — out for Wednesday’s season-opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, with head coach Steve Nash explaining the starting forward “is turning a corner” in getting through his foot soreness, but that there “wasn’t enough time” to get to a safe place before the first game of the season.
The two-time league leader in three-point efficiency characterized his missed time as “just being cautious” and told the Daily News there was no on-court incident or setback causing the foot soreness that’s sidelined him since the Nets’ Oct. 3 preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“I was reaching the end of my initial rehab timeline, and it’s kind of one of those things where the intensity goes up from open gym to practice, and from practice to the preseason games,” he told The News as Digital Girl, Inc. unveiled their newly renovated technology hub at the Bedford Union Armory on Monday afternoon. “It’s really more about my body just kind of building up a tolerance just for playing higher intensity loads.”
Instead, Harris is trying to prevent a setback by taking a slow but steady approach. While he’s optimistic this route will help him peak at the end of the season, the durability will come at the expense of production in the opening weeks.
“I’m hoping to be back here pretty soon, full go,” Harris said. “But even when I am, I’ll still be at a little bit of a limited capacity.”
Harris is one of two Nets rotational marksmen out rehabbing a recent surgery. Seth Curry is also recovering from offseason ankle surgery and will not play on Wednesday, either.
The Nets, however, have taken strides in their execution at both ends of the floor despite Harris watching from the sidelines. Brooklyn’s reimagined roster — featuring a healthy Ben Simmons and 3-and-D wing Royce O’Neale — and newly installed offensive sets have rendered the days of incessant isolation basketball in Brooklyn all but obsolete. Harris, when healthy, projects to add on both ends of the floor as a floor-roaming and -spacing shooter who also has the size at 6-7 to put a body on multiple positions.
Harris said preseason games “don’t matter at the end of the day” in the win-loss column, but he also expressed their importance for starting the season on the right foot.
“The last few games were huge for us just showing what it takes to be a successful team, sharing the ball, playing hard defensively, being in the right spots,” he told The News. “I think there’s a lot of things to be optimistic and excited about. We still have a long ways to go but we’re excited with where we’re at.”
Harris appeared optimistic and excited about making his return from a nagging foot injury but also suggested he’s learned the NBA season — a season with championship aspirations in particular — is more of a marathon and less of a sprint.
“I’m trying to get out there as soon as I can. I also, at the same time, need to be smart about it,” he said. “It’s a long season, and you definitely want to be at your best at the end, but I’m gonna try and get out there sooner rather than later.”
()
News
James Corden does not name a single cameraman on his own show
Video has resurfaced of James Corden not naming a single cameraman from his own show in 2017 after being called “abusive” by restaurant staff.
Corden had invited fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel to the show in 2017 for a segment called Spill Your Guts.
It consisted of Kimmel asking Corden questions, and Corden eating or drinking unappetizing food if he didn’t answer.
“Name two of the cameramen in this room,” Kimmel asked in one part.
“That’s a great question,” Corden laughed, before responding that it was “a different crew tonight, actually,” and reaching for a fish smoothie.
The video resurfaced on social media on Tuesday after Corden was publicly shamed for berating staff at New York hotspot Balthazar.
Scroll down for video
This video from 2017 shows James Corden laughing and saying “that’s a great question” when asked to name two of the cameramen on the set of his show The Late Late Show
Corden, who gets paid $36 million a year to host The Late Late Show on CBS, had invited fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel to the show in 2017 for a segment called Spill Your Guts.
TripAdvisor reviews from the show’s audience members also paint a picture of a selfish host who fails to interact with the crowd unless the cameras are rolling.
Some have said his show organizers deliberately sat unattractive people in the back of the studio, with one person claiming to have heard Corden say he ‘didn’t want to watch’ an overweight man who showed up for a registration.
A notice from August 2021 reads: ‘I managed to get in and was seated in the second row with my partner. Anyone who was overweight (Corden’s height or more, say) was ushered into seats in the back.
“At some point, before things got started, I actually overheard James Corden saying to one of his collaborators, ‘I don’t want to have to watch it,’ implying that they should move it to another seat.
“Not once did he communicate with the crowd (the volunteers!) without the cameras rolling. As fake and authoritative as they come.
Another, written in March 2019 by a fan who had traveled with his family from Kansas, said: ‘If you’re going to pick a show, the Kimmel experience is MUCH better than Corden.
‘That includes all the staff (Corden people were just queuing and talking to each other while Kimmel staff were friendly and chatting with everyone queuing)…
“I know it’s Hollywood/LA but this show and vibe is over the top, superficial and dumb.” To overcome.’
Damning reviews from members of the public who attended the tapings of Corden’s show. Many said he didn’t interact with the crowd at all
Corden and his wife Julia dine at Scott’s in Mayfair in London. One of Corden’s outbursts was over Julia’s egg yolk omelet served with a ‘little egg white’
Another said: “James acted like we weren’t even there which was very disheartening.”
A fan who attended a taping of the show in September 2019 said: ‘I always thought James Corden was a people person, but on the show I felt different. Virtually no interaction with the public.
‘James appeared on stage and once done he left. I didn’t greet or thank the fans, which shocked me [at].’
And another said: ‘James doesn’t really interact with the public, in fact he didn’t even greet or acknowledge or thank us as we left the studio which I found a bit unnecessary.’
The original post that shamed Corden: McNally described two incidents in which Corden abused his staff
Last night Keith McNally told fans and followers that Corden called him to apologize ‘profusely’ for the way he treated restaurant staff. His ban was later revoked
“He is clearly there to do his job and get out there.
London-born restaurant owner Keith McNally now runs some of New York’s most exclusive hotspots
Corden was temporarily banned by Balthazar owner Keith McNally for two incidents in which he “abused” the servers.
One involved finding a hair in his food and the other was on his wife’s egg yolk omelet.
Corden has since apologized to McNally but not to the servers he “yelled” at.
He made no public statement, and representatives for The Late Late Show did not immediately respond to inquiries.
Many say McNally was too quick to forgive him and they would have banned him permanently.
Some have accused Corden of only apologizing because he was caught, not because he felt any real remorse.
dailymail us
News
Thomas Friedman: We are suddenly taking on China and Russia at the same time
In case you haven’t noticed, let me alert you to a bracing turn of events: The U.S. is now in conflict with Russia and China at the same time. Grandma always said, “Never fight Russia and China at the same time.” So did Henry Kissinger. Doing so may be necessary to secure our national interests. But have no doubt: We are in uncharted waters. I just hope that these are not our new “forever wars.”
The struggle with Russia is indirect, but obvious, escalating and violent. We are arming the Ukrainians with smart missiles and intelligence to force the Russians to withdraw from Ukraine. While taking nothing away from the bravery of the Ukrainians, the U.S. and NATO’s support has played a huge role in Ukraine’s battlefield successes. Just ask the Russians. But how does this war end? No one can tell you.
Today, though, I want to focus on the struggle with China, which is less visible and involves no shooting, because it is being fought mostly with transistors that toggle between digital 1s and 0s. But it will have as big, if not bigger, an impact on the global balance of power as the outcome of the combat between Russia and Ukraine. And it has little to do with Taiwan.
It is a struggle over semiconductors — the foundational technology of the information age. The alliance that designs and makes the smartest chips in the world will also have the smartest precision weapons, the smartest factories and the smartest quantum computing tools to break virtually any form of encryption. Today, the U.S. and its partners lead, but China is determined to catch up — and we are now determined to prevent that. Game on.
Last week, the Biden administration issued a new set of export regulations that in effect said to China: “We think you are three technology generations behind us in logic and memory chips and equipment, and we are going to ensure that you never catch up.” Or, as the national security adviser Jake Sullivan put it more diplomatically: “Given the foundational nature of certain technologies, such as advanced logic and memory chips, we must maintain as large of a lead as possible” — forever.
“The U.S. has essentially declared war on China’s ability to advance the country’s use of high-performance computing for economic and security gains,” Paul Triolo, a China and tech expert at Albright Stonebridge, a consulting firm, told the Financial Times. Or as the Chinese Embassy in Washington framed it, the U.S. is going for “sci-tech hegemony.”
But where does this war end? No one can tell you. I don’t want to be ripped off by a China that is increasingly using technology for absolute control at home and creepy power-projection abroad. But if we are now locked on a path of denying China advanced technologies forever — eliminating any hope of win-win collaborations with Beijing on issues like climate and cybercrime, where we face mutual threats and are the only two powers that can make a difference — what kind of world will that produce? China should be asking the same questions.
All I know for sure is that regulations issued Friday by President Joe Biden’s Commerce Department are a huge new barrier when it comes to export controls that will block China from being able to buy the most advanced semiconductors from the West or the equipment to manufacture them on its own.
The new regulations also bar any U.S. engineer or scientist from aiding China in chip manufacturing without specific approval, even if that American is working on equipment in China not subject to export controls. The regs also tighten the tracking to ensure that U.S.-designed chips sold to civilian companies in China don’t get into the hands of China’s military. And, maybe most controversially, the Biden team added a “foreign direct product rule” that, as the Financial Times noted, “was first used by the administration of Donald Trump against Chinese technology group Huawei” and “in effect bars any U.S. or non-U.S. company from supplying targeted Chinese entities with hardware or software whose supply chain contains American technology.”
This last rule is huge, because the most advanced semiconductors are made by what I call “a complex adaptive coalition” of companies from America to Europe to Asia.
Think of it this way: AMD, Qualcomm, Intel, Apple and Nvidia excel at the design of chips that have billions of transistors packed together ever more tightly to produce the processing power they are seeking. Synopsys and Cadence create sophisticated computer-aided design tools and software on which chipmakers actually draw up their newest ideas. Applied Materials creates and modifies the materials to forge the billions of transistors and connecting wires in the chip. ASML, a Dutch company, provides the lithography tools in partnership with, among others, Zeiss SMT, a German company specializing in optical lenses, which draws the stencils on the silicon wafers from those designs, using both deep and extreme ultraviolet light — a very short wavelength that can print tiny, tiny designs on a microchip. Intel, Lam Research, KLA and firms from Korea to Japan to Taiwan also play key roles in this coalition.
The point is this: The more we push the boundaries of physics and materials science to cram more transistors onto a chip to get more processing power to continue to advance artificial intelligence, the less likely it is that any one company, or country, can excel at all the parts of the design and manufacturing process. You need the whole coalition. The reason Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., known as TSMC, is considered the premier chip manufacturer in the world is that every member of this coalition trusts TSMC with its most intimate trade secrets, which it then melds and leverages for the benefit of the whole.
Because China is not trusted by the coalition partners not to steal their intellectual property, Beijing is left trying to replicate the world’s all-star manufacturing chip stack on its own with old technologies. It managed to pilfer a certain amount of chip technology, including 28 nanometer technology from TSMC back in 2017.
Until recently, China’s premier chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co., had been thought to be stuck at mostly this chip level, although it claims to have produced some chips at the 14 nm and even 7 nm scale by jury-rigging some older-generation Deep UV lithography from ASML. U.S. experts told me, though, that China can’t mass produce these chips with precision without ASML’s latest technology — which is now banned from the country.
This week I interviewed U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who oversees both the new export controls on chips and the $52.7 billion that the Biden administration has just secured to support more U.S. research on next-generation semiconductors and to bring advanced chip manufacturing back to the U.S. Raimondo rejects the idea that the new regulations are tantamount to an act of war.
“The U.S. was in an untenable position,” she told me in her office. “Today we are purchasing 100% of our advanced logic chips from abroad — 90% from TSMC in Taiwan and 10% from Samsung in Korea.” (That IS pretty crazy, but it IS true.)
“We do not make in the U.S. any of the chips we need for artificial intelligence, for our military, for our satellites, for our space programs” — not to mention myriad nonmilitary applications that power our economy. The recent CHIPS Act, she said, was our “offensive initiative” to strengthen our whole innovation ecosystem so more of the most advanced chips will be made in the U.S.
Imposing on China the new export controls on advanced chipmaking technologies, she said, “was our defensive strategy. China has a strategy of military-civil fusion,” and Beijing has made clear “that it intends to become totally self-sufficient in the most advanced technologies” to dominate both the civilian commercial markets and the 21st century battlefield. “We cannot ignore China’s intentions.”
So, to protect ourselves and our allies — and all the technologies we have invented individually and collectively — she added, “what we did was the next logical step, to prevent China from getting to the next step.” The U.S. and its allies design and manufacture “the most advanced supercomputing chips, and we don’t want them in China’s hands and be used for military purposes.”
Our main focus, concluded Raimondo, “is playing offense — to innovate faster than the Chinese. But at the same time, we are going to meet the increasing threat they are presenting by protecting what we need to. It is important that we de-escalate where we can and do business where we can. We don’t want a conflict. But we have to protect ourselves with eyes wide open.”
China’s state-directed newspaper Global Times editorialized that the ban would only “strengthen China’s will and ability to stand on its own in science and technology.” Bloomberg quoted an unidentified Chinese analyst as saying “there is no possibility of reconciliation.”
Welcome to the future…
Thomas Friedman writes a column for the New York Times.
News
Love Is Blind Season 3: Crow Exercises During Bartise’s Story
To like may be blind, but he certainly can’t stand still.
In this exclusive preview of Love is blind season three, Bartise27-year-old senior analyst talks about difficulties in his parents’ marriage to his pod partner Raven, a 29-year-old pilates instructor. But, as he recounts how his family met his mother’s ex-fiancé, Raven begins doing a full gym routine on the other side of the wall, including reverse push-ups, a cat-cow stretch and puppets. .
“It was the beginning of the end of my parents’ relationship,” thought Bartise after finishing the anecdote. “It’s crazy that I feel comfortable enough to say this. I never thought that in a million years I would feel comfortable enough to share this fucking story. I don’t Can’t believe I just did it!”
In response, Raven continued her jumping jacks, saying, “That’s good. That’s not even bad, but I see that was tough for you, so thank you.”
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Against Imposing Hindi Language
Election 2022: North Oaks candidates
Amazon workers in Albany vote against unionization
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces September 2022 Operational Update
Joe Harris to be at ‘limited capacity’ as Nets start regular season
James Corden does not name a single cameraman on his own show
Ripple Signs Second Wave of Creators, Bringing Entertainment and Media NFT Projects to the XRP Ledger
Thomas Friedman: We are suddenly taking on China and Russia at the same time
Love Is Blind Season 3: Crow Exercises During Bartise’s Story
Jamelle Bouie: This is what happens when election deniers let their freak flag fly
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing