Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Imam Shumpert, Sparks Cheating Rumors Again As He Was Caught With Amber Rose At A College Football Game

Pin 0 Shares

Earlier this year, Teyana Taylor took to social media to drag TikToker who claimed she overdosed on drugs and was hospitalized after her husband Imam Shumpert cheated on her. Teyana Taylor denied every bit of that rumor and even threatened to sue the TikToker which never happened. Well, alleged cheater Shumpert Imam was spotted with model Amber Rose. And we are worried for Teyana.

Because of Amber Rose’s dating history, you should be worried when she’s around your husband irrespective of the trust you got in him. Amber Rose was married to Wiz Khalifa but divorced after just 18 months. She also dated Kanye West for a brief period and a lot of other rappers. So Teyana Taylor got to do more than drag rumor-mongers this time.

Amber has a whole day set to honor sluts, so you don’t wanna go against her! In addition, she recently posted her requirement for a perfect partner and Imam Shumpert fits perfectly. Here is Teyana’s response to the TikToker earlier this year.

“The person who sent in this CAP a** TikTok story is a fool, the person who ‘re-enacted’ this CAP a** story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready) but the people who believed the CAP ass story are the biggest fools smh”.

Teyana wrote in a since-deleted post responding to the accusations.

“Y’all allow a YT girl to pull some shit like this during Black History Month???” “NOBODY AND I MEAN ABSOLUTELY NOBODY CAN MAKE PETUNIA OVERDOSE ON A DAMN THING,” she said. “I’d kill @imanshumpert fine ass, put him in a nice suit and bury him my damn self before I EVER let him or ANYBODY to push me to do drugs or take myself out.”

Via Media Take Out:

Teyana Taylor’s husband Iman Shumpert was spotted at a college football game yesterday, Media Take Out confirmed – and he was with Amber Rose. Amber and Iman attended the Alabama State game together, along with a few other people. Both Iman and Amber live in Los Angeles – more than 1,000 miles away – so it’s uncertain what the two were doing at the event together. When the image leaked online, folks all across social media began speculating that the two may be in some sort of a romantic relationship. In the past, Iman has been labeled a “cheater” by folks on social media. As he’s been seen with different women all across the country. Teyana and Iman seem to have a strong marriage. However, and don’t appear to be affected by the accusations of infidelity. Amber is a model and television personality. She first gained attention after she appeared in the music video for Young Jeezy and Kanye West’s single “Put On”. In 2008, Rose began a high-profile two year romantic relationship with West. That led her to star in his Louis Vuitton ads. She then signed a modeling contract with Ford Models in 2009. She would attain further prominence after she appeared as a video vixen in numerous hip hop music videos. Which resulted in the media referring to her as a sex symbol.

Do you think Teyana should be worried about her husband and Amber Rose stepping out together?

Here is the picture of Teyana Taylor’s husband Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose:

The post Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Imam Shumpert, Sparks Cheating Rumors Again As He Was Caught With Amber Rose At A College Football Game appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.