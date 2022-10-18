News
Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Imam Shumpert, Sparks Cheating Rumors Again As He Was Caught With Amber Rose At A College Football Game
Earlier this year, Teyana Taylor took to social media to drag TikToker who claimed she overdosed on drugs and was hospitalized after her husband Imam Shumpert cheated on her. Teyana Taylor denied every bit of that rumor and even threatened to sue the TikToker which never happened. Well, alleged cheater Shumpert Imam was spotted with model Amber Rose. And we are worried for Teyana.
Because of Amber Rose’s dating history, you should be worried when she’s around your husband irrespective of the trust you got in him. Amber Rose was married to Wiz Khalifa but divorced after just 18 months. She also dated Kanye West for a brief period and a lot of other rappers. So Teyana Taylor got to do more than drag rumor-mongers this time.
Amber has a whole day set to honor sluts, so you don’t wanna go against her! In addition, she recently posted her requirement for a perfect partner and Imam Shumpert fits perfectly. Here is Teyana’s response to the TikToker earlier this year.
“The person who sent in this CAP a** TikTok story is a fool, the person who ‘re-enacted’ this CAP a** story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready) but the people who believed the CAP ass story are the biggest fools smh”.
Teyana wrote in a since-deleted post responding to the accusations.
“Y’all allow a YT girl to pull some shit like this during Black History Month???”
“NOBODY AND I MEAN ABSOLUTELY NOBODY CAN MAKE PETUNIA OVERDOSE ON A DAMN THING,” she said. “I’d kill @imanshumpert fine ass, put him in a nice suit and bury him my damn self before I EVER let him or ANYBODY to push me to do drugs or take myself out.”
Via Media Take Out:
Teyana Taylor’s husband Iman Shumpert was spotted at a college football game yesterday, Media Take Out confirmed – and he was with Amber Rose.
Amber and Iman attended the Alabama State game together, along with a few other people. Both Iman and Amber live in Los Angeles – more than 1,000 miles away – so it’s uncertain what the two were doing at the event together.
When the image leaked online, folks all across social media began speculating that the two may be in some sort of a romantic relationship.
In the past, Iman has been labeled a “cheater” by folks on social media. As he’s been seen with different women all across the country. Teyana and Iman seem to have a strong marriage. However, and don’t appear to be affected by the accusations of infidelity.
Amber is a model and television personality. She first gained attention after she appeared in the music video for Young Jeezy and Kanye West’s single “Put On”. In 2008, Rose began a high-profile two year romantic relationship with West. That led her to star in his Louis Vuitton ads. She then signed a modeling contract with Ford Models in 2009. She would attain further prominence after she appeared as a video vixen in numerous hip hop music videos. Which resulted in the media referring to her as a sex symbol.
Do you think Teyana should be worried about her husband and Amber Rose stepping out together?
Here is the picture of Teyana Taylor’s husband Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose:
Election 2022: Senate District 63 candidates
Election 2022: Senate District 63 candidates
Zaynab Mohamed
- Age: 25
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m qualified because I’m an experienced public servant. I’ve spent my career fighting for working people and marginalized communities – first as a policy advocate at the State Capitol and now as a Senior Policy Aide at the City of Minneapolis. Public service is part of who I am, and I would be honored to continue this work as a state Senator.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?I’ll fight to protect abortion rights, create a universal single-payer healthcare system, fully fund public schools, improve public safety, expand public transit, and pass criminal justice reform measures.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?As a candidate, I’ve focused on uniting the people of South Minneapolis around an agenda to improve life for working people. As a Senator, I’ll be a unifier, too. I’ve kept my rhetoric positive throughout the campaign, and I’m committed to doing my part by maintaining a positive approach to my work representing South Minneapolis.
- Website or contact: zaynabmohamed.org
Shawn Holster (Candidate information not available)
Gerrit Cole tells Yankees he can throw if needed in do-or-die 5 game against Guardians
Gerrit Cole did what he had to do in Game 4 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, throwing 110 pitches to help bring the series back to the Bronx for Game 5.
But the streak is yet to be won and Cole, despite pitching high in his seven working innings, told manager Aaron Boone he could be available tonight if he was needed, YES reported. Network.
Boone’s response was that he was hesitant to use Cole after putting so much pressure on his arm, but at the end of the day the season will be over for a team after that decisive Game 5. So it’s all on the bridge for both teams, and Cole doesn’t consider himself exempt from that.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
Cole doesn’t have to worry about Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros if the Yankees are to win the series. Boone has already named Nestor Cortes Jr. the Game 1 starter, and Cole likely won’t start another game until Saturday, where the series heads to Yankee Stadium for Game 3.
So, being the ace of the team and understanding the stakes, he wants to be there for his team when needed.
Cole redeemed himself in the eyes of Yankees fans after falling short in last season’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. In Game 1, he allowed just one earned run – a solo home run to Steven Kwan – while striking out eight and going 6.1 innings to set up his team’s victory. His line in Game 4 was seven innings, six hits, two earned runs, eight strikeouts and a walk.
YANKEES’ GERRIT COLE MOCKS AT JOSH NAYLOR’S HOME RACE CELEBRATION: ‘THAT’S CUTE’
Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Yankees, but his leash in this game will be very short. If Boone feels he’s struggling, a move to the bullpen will be made. The same goes for Terry Francona at the Guardians side, as Aaron Civale gets the ball first for Cleveland.
Cleveland has the upper hand when it comes to their bullpen availability. Francona didn’t have to use his high leverage guys – Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase – in the Game 4 loss. They’re fresh and likely to get into this game at some point.
Clase, in particular, has been virtually untouchable as the team closes in this season, using his 100mph cutter and mean slider that’s 10mph slower to get batters out. He hasn’t pitched since Game 2.
YANKEES AVOID ELIMINATION AGAINST GUARDIANS, TAKE GAME 4 BEHIND GERRIT COLE’S SOLID START
In the Yankees bullpen, Wandy Peralta threw seven pitches to close Game 4, but he had 27 in Game 2 and 15 in Game 3. However, he expects to be available whenever Boone throws him. call.
Although he’s been a little crazy with his lead, Clay Holmes has yet to allow a run this postseason and had a strikeout from Jose Ramirez in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday night.
Jonathan Loaisiga is the Yankees’ other high-leverage reliever, as they feel the absence of Michael King, Chad Green, Zack Britton and more.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Game 5 is currently delayed due to rain in the Bronx. Everyone involved is watching the radar to see if it can be played on Monday night or if it should be moved to Tuesday.
Cam’ron Wants To Be The Next Man To Cheat On Nia Long As He Shoots His Shot In Her Instagram DM Hoping To Get A Positive Response
The dumbest proposal I’ve seen yet this year. No wonder he didn’t get a response! Following Ime Udoku‘s humiliating affair that has brought a lot of stress to actress Nia Long, rapper Cam’ron is using the opportunity to hurriedly make his intentions known. And he got it all wrong from the creepy DM he sent and further sharing the screenshots on his Instagram page for the world to see.
A 46-year-old man that can’t coin a simple proposal message but a creepy one is the least we want to see this week! In a weird lengthy piece shared by the father of one, Cam’ron, described his intentions toward the newly single Nia Long. And we can bet Cam will never get a response from Nia because the message was that creepy! His opening lines were; “Hey Stink” Yes! ‘Hey Stink’ to a 51-year-old woman!? What a JOKE!
However, as expected, Nia Long has not responded to the DM and Cam’ron seems to be pained and shared the DM on his Instagram for the world to see. As if Nia Long hasn’t had enough already.
Via Vlad:
Recently, Nia Long was wrapped up in a scandal involving her fianceé Ime Udoka, who reportedly cheated on her with a member of the Boston Celtics organization. Since then, Nia Long has been spotted out by herself after she said she was taking time to heal. Now, Cam’Ron has revealed he tried to shoot his shot at the actor, to no avail.
Cam took to Instagram and posted screenshots of his messages to Long. With a portion saying, “I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out.” At another point in the DM, Cam said, “You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks.”
Cam’Ron then layed down his game even further. Saying Long is a “queen” and that together they achieve “the greatness we were both [destined] for as a couple. Killa then said he was watching ‘The Best Man’ and felt inspired to reach out. Saying “because that’s what I am the best man for you!!!” Take a look above.
What do you make of this creepy proposal, does Cam’ron stands a chance? To me, hell NO! He should take his crap proposal to those famewhores and Instagram models.
Here are screengrabs of Cam’ron’s proposal to Nia Long:
Minnesota elections 2022: District 51A candidates
State Representative District 51A
Michael Howard
- Candidate information not available
Ryan Wiskerchen
- Age: 27
- Party: GOP
- City: Richfield
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I currently work as a staff member in the Minnesota State Legislature and have worked to assist Minnesotans of all walks of life in navigating the process of getting help from State Agencies and having their voices heard by their elected officials. Having been in the trenches, I have the desire and knowledge to help my constituents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
I want to make our community and our state the best place in the world to raise a family. That means safer neighborhoods through working with local leaders and law enforcement, more input in education for local parents, teachers, and school boards, and relief to Minnesotans in most need to assistance to support themselves and their families.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
Having worked in the legislature, I know that the only way to actually work for Minnesotans is to work with other legislators from different parties, backgrounds, and communities. I will meet with interested parties on the important issues that come across my desk, and will emphasize the common ground I share with my fellow citizens and lawmakers.
- Website or contact: ryanformn.com
“My contract at the moment is not important”
Antonio Conte says he is in no rush to discuss a new contract with Tottenham as he has insisted he is only focused on the upcoming game with Manchester United.
The 53-year-old is in the final year of his contract in north London, but the Spurs boss remains relaxed about his situation.
And he insisted talks to extend his stay at Spurs were not his main focus, with the club facing several tough tests in the coming weeks – both domestically and in Europe.
Spurs take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Old Trafford, then host Newcastle at home, before taking on Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.
According to Football Insider, Tottenham are keen to make Conte the highest paid in the league ahead of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola in a deal worth more than £20million a year.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the former Inter Milan boss was asked about his current situation.
To which he said, “My contract right now is not important.
“The most important thing is to prepare for the match and this period of play.
CROWN
Benzema beats De Bruyne, Mane and Salah as Real Madrid star wins first Ballon d’Or
TROLLED
Liverpool striker Nunez brutally mocked by Specsavers after Ballon d’Or ranking
BREAKTHROUGH
The Man United legend is set to be named Middlesbrough head coach
Punishment
Jurgen Klopp red card: what games will he miss after being sent off against Man City?
incident
Man City bus window cracked after Liverpool defeat as Jordan warns of consequences
upset
Ronaldo booked after a goal was disallowed but talkSPORT said the decision was ‘generous’
“Right now we have to be focused for these three big games to come.
“I have to speak to the club and we will talk about this situation and find the best solution for everyone.”
The Telegraph previously revealed that the club would like to speak with Conte during the World Cup next month.
The Italian has made a huge impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since arriving last November.
After transforming the team’s fortunes, he guided the club to Champions League qualification last campaign, and they are currently top of their group and looking to qualify for the knockout stages.
Spurs have also lost just three games in all competitions since March, with the club emerging as a serious force for trophies.
Fans are dreaming of silverware this season with Spurs yet to win a trophy since beating Chelsea in the League Cup final in 2008.
SZA Denies BBL Rumors And Claims Her New Body Is A Result Of Eating Yam, Chicken Breast, And Doing A Lot Of Squatting
Did you know that just, yam, chicken breast, fish, and squatting can give you an enviable size of a**? You didn’t know huh? Perhaps you are not taking your weight gain journey seriously. SZA has the right tips you’ve been looking for all this while!
31-year-old R&B singer SZA brought the shocker of the week. After her new body sparked rumors of a possible BBL surgery. The singer and her team claim SZA’s new body is not of surgery but mainly squatting, and eating chicken breast, fish, and yams. Yes! you heard that right! Just our regular yam, fish, and chicken breast, not full chicken and squatting. And voila…you can get a surgery-like b–ty to be walking around with!
Meanwhile, BBL is the trend for almost all these female celebrities and wannabe celebrities and famewhores in recent times. Why would SZA lie and tell us this ridiculous story? Well, the previously bony SZA in a recent video came with a rather sizable a** that she can’t stop shaking. It appears she’s been wanting it all this while. And girl, will she shake it at any given time? Yes! she shook that thing at the least chance she got!
The obsession with cosmetic surgeries baffles me, especially for rich and successful women. You are at the top of your career why do you need high-risk surgeries? Since you’ve succeeded without it, it means it is irrelevant but they still go for it despite the death risk.
Via Media Take Out:
R&B singer SZA recently underwent a pretty radical body transformation – and now she’s a thick one. Social media has been filled with reports that SZA reportedly made the transformation through surgery.
But Media Take Out spoke with a member of SZA’s inner circle who told us that the singer used “natural” means to get her body right.
The insider told us, “Sia is eating well, a lot of whole foods, plenty of chicken breast and fish, and yams.” She also explained that SZA works out religiously, and her favorite exercise is squats.
SZA’s debut studio album, Ctrl (2017), was released to universal acclaim from music critics. It debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200. And was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). At the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, the album earned her four nominations, including Best New Artist. In 2020, it was placed on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.
In August 2017, she was featured on Maroon 5’s Top 10 hit single “What Lovers Do”. The next year, she collaborated with Kendrick Lamar to create the top 10 single “All the Stars” for the Black Panther soundtrack, for which she was nominated for the Golden Globe Award and Academy Award for Best Original Song.
In 2020, she released the single “Good Days”; the following year saw the release of the singles. “I Hate U” and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More”, which she was featured on; all three singles reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021, with the latter breaking the record for the longest-running all-female collaboration within the top 10, and earning her the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. SZA also earned an additional top 20 hit that year, as a featured artist on Summer Walker’s “No Love”, which peaked at number 13.
Is SZA’s body all-natural, kind courtesy of yam, chicken breast, and squats or she went under the blade?
Check her old picture and then compare it to her new pictures:
