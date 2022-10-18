Connect with us

News

The Gunners renew their Europa League rivalry with Van Nistelrooy but are winless in their last three games against the Dutch side – kick-off time, team news and how to follow

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

55 seconds ago

on

By

The Gunners Renew Their Europa League Rivalry With Van Nistelrooy But Are Winless In Their Last Three Games Against The Dutch Side - Kick-Off Time, Team News And How To Follow
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Arsenal will look to continue their superb start to the season by resuming their Europa League campaign against PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners have racked up a remarkable 12 wins and one draw from 13 games in all competitions to open the new campaign.

Getty

The Gunners hope they continue this fine form in the World Cup and beyond

As a result, Mikel Arteta’s side lead both the Premier League and their Europa League group unbeaten this season.

But PSV pose their biggest continental threat with that match postponed until last month following the Queen’s death.

Due to the head-to-head results, Arsenal can guarantee a place in the play-off rounds at least with a draw against PSV this week.

Another win would mean they would need just two points from their two remaining games to top the group and advance to the knockout stages.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: How to follow

This Europa League Group A fixture will take place on Thursday, October 20.

The game at the Emirates is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

It will air on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 5.30pm.

There will be live updates on talkSPORT throughout the evening while talkSPORT.com will also host a live blog.

To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Arteta Is Yet To See Defeat This Season

AFP

Arteta is yet to see defeat this season

hilarious

Saka’s shot in Europe clash hilariously hits the window of a man relaxing in his apartment

TO CLASSIFY

Boyhood Man United fan Uzoho smiles despite losing after Old Trafford ‘dream’

ugly

Anderlecht fans battle police, injuring four, throw flares at West Ham

PROBLEMS

Man United fans said they were ‘concerned’ despite support from Ten Hag players

FORD

Man United 1-0 Omonia LIVE REACTION: McTominay scores last-minute winner to save Reds

DIRECT

Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal LIVE REACTION: Saka’s deflected shot is enough for the Gunners


Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven : Team news

The hosts are still without long-time absentees Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny through injury.

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko could be in line to return as Eddie Nketiah can be expected to lead the line over Gabriel Jesus.

As for PSV, former Tottenham winger Noni Madueke has been deemed fit by manager and ex-Manchester United star Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

Marco van Ginkel and Luuk de Jong are among the absentees, but Arsenal transfer target Cody Gakpo is expected to feature.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: What was said?

Jamie O’Hara thinks Arsenal are genuine title challengers… but has warned Arteta his side are just ‘two injuries away from disaster’.

He said, “I mean if [Gabriel] Martinelli gets injured and if [Gabriel] Jesus – I mean Jesus wasn’t big yesterday, but he’s still massively important.

“If he gets hurt, [Eddie] Nketiah is not good enough to come in and continue this title charge.

“So if they can keep 11 players fit, I think Martinelli, [Granit] Xhaka has been good, [Martin] Odegaard, [William] Saliba, if you can keep all these players fit, you are title contenders.

“If one of them gets injured, Manchester City just have a better team.”

Van Nistelrooy Will Renew His Rivalry With Arsenal

Getty

Van Nistelrooy will renew his rivalry with Arsenal

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Match facts

  • PSV are led by former Man Utd striker Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman has scored two goals in 12 games against the Gunners for the Red Devils, his lowest goals-per-game rate (0.2) against a side he has faced more than five times for the club.
  • PSV beat Zürich 5-1 in their last UEFA Europa League away game – they haven’t won back-to-back on the road in the competition since October 2013, although they did for the last times in the same season in 2011-12 (a series of four).
  • Arsenal have won each of their first three group stage matches in their five UEFA Europa League appearances. However, it wasn’t until 2020-21 that they won each of their first four group stage games in the competition, winning all six this campaign.
  • PSV have won just one of their last 11 away matches against English sides (D4 L6), beating Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Cup Round of 16 in 2007-08, with Jefferson Farfan scoring the only goal of the game.
  • The previous six meetings between Arsenal and PSV have been in the UEFA Champions League between 2002 and 2007; Arsenal are winless in their last three games against the Dutch (D2 L1).

OFFER OF THE DAY

Bet365: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets* – CLAIM HERE

Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’

fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Sports

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 31 candidates

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Calvin Bahr Profile
google news

SENATE DISTRICT 31

Calvin Bahr

Calvin Bahr (Courtesy of the candidate)
  • Age: 60
  • Party: R
  • City: East Bethel
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? 6 years in the Minnesota House gives me a good working knowledge of the internal workings of government. I will be able to get to work on day 1.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? Emergency Powers reform. Never again should one person hold power over 5 million people for 15 months. Education reform. The billions that government spends on educating our youth needs to show better results. Parents have a role to play in where their child(ren) attend school, and the money should follow the student.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? Transparency is something that is almost nonexistent in politics today. Omnibus bills and holding one thing hostage for something else is a practice that is destroying our society and pitting one group against another. In my 6 years in the House I have been a vocal advocate of single subject bills, and will continue that in the Senate.

Jason Ruffalo (Candidate information not available)

  • Party: DFL
  • City: Andover
  • Website or contact:jasonruffalo.com

 

google news
Continue Reading

News

Home sales plummet in Massachusetts

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Home Sales Plummet In Massachusetts
google news

Real estate news

Can the prices be far behind?

Fall is generally a slower season for home sales, but the stark year-over-year differences reflect a market trying to maintain its position. Jon Gorey

There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, down 16.2% from September 2021, according to a report released Tuesday by the Warren Group.

The news for condo sales was even grimmer: they were down 22.9% year over year.

“The condominium market has underperformed the single-family market in recent months, posting larger sales declines than single-family homes every month this year,” said Tim Warren, CEO of the data analytics firm. “Single-family home sales figures were hit again in September as limited inventory, economic uncertainty and rising interest rates continued to weigh heavily on potential buyers.”

Fall is generally a slower season for home sales, but the stark year-over-year differences reflect a market trying to keep its balance as higher prices and higher mortgage rates mean potential buyers give up in disgust.

And the prices are still climbing, but more like runners hitting Heartbreak Hill than those fresh off the start line in Hopkinton.

Here’s a look at the median sales price increases over the past year and since 2020:

kind of house Sep 2020 SEVEN. 2021 SEVEN. 2022 %CHANGE
2021-2022
Single parent family $474,000 $510,000 $550,000 7.8%
Condominium $417,000 $460,000 $495,000 7.6%
SOURCE: THE WARREN GROUP

“Last year, there were only three months where prices didn’t rise in double digits,” Warren said. “This year, through September, price increases have been in the single digits for 6 months. The big question is whether we will see the median price drop in a coming month.”

The news is mixed for buyers still on the hunt. There is less competition but fewer houses on the market. The rise in house prices is slowing, but it continues to climb, coupled with increases in mortgage rates that relegate more people to the sidelines.

“Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates hit their highest level in more than two decades last week and are set to climb further as the Federal Reserve all but promises further rate hikes in its battle to rein in inflation. persistent,” the Associated Press reported. . The average 30-year key rate fell from 6.66% to 6.92%. Last year, at this date, the rate was 3.05%.

In Suffolk County (home to Boston, Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop), sales fell 26.3% for single-family homes and 18.8% for condos, with median sale prices of $733,000 and $650,000, respectively. Nantucket County led the way in price increases (49.1%), but to put that into perspective, sales were down 40%. See breakdown by county.

Looking at the city-by-city numbers, the year-over-year numbers for the Arlington single-family home market indicate a downturn, but make no mistake. Sales were down 30.6% year-over-year, and the median selling price fell from $999,000 to $845,000 from September 2021 to September 2022. But since the start of 2022, prices rose 24.2% to $1,167,500.

In Brookline, condo sales are down about half and the median sale price is up 12.5% ​​year-over-year ($842,500) and 8.2% since the start of the year ($887,500). Across the Charles in Cambridge, the numbers offer false hope: Sales are down around 28% and the median year-over-year selling price is down 3.5% ($786,513 ), but the median sale price this year rose 7.4% to $875,000.

Take a look at the city-by-city breakdown of single-family homes and condominium units.

if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,

fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}

Boston

google news
Continue Reading

News

Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 42 candidates

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Bonnie Westlin Portrait
google news

SENATE DISTRICT 42

Bonnie Westlin

Bonnie Westlin (Courtesy of the candidate)
  • Age: 60
  • Party: DFL
  • City: Plymouth
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? I have been a resident in this area for almost 50 years. I have seen our communities grow and change, and I want to ensure they stay great places to live and work. I am a family law attorney and mediator. My negotiation skills will be useful in bringing people to the table and facilitate compromise at the Capitol. 
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are protecting access to safe and legal abortion; supporting a vibrant economy and affordable prices for all Minnesotans, including affordable healthcare; funding our public schools, and passing gun violence prevention legislation. I will also always preserve our rights and freedoms and protect our democracy.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? The increased divisiveness of our politics is deeply troubling, driven by extremism, and we must reject that extremism. I will always be respectful and try to work in a bipartisan way to resolve issues facing Minnesotans. I will always stand up for the norms and principles of American democracy.
  • Website or contact: www.backbonnie.com

Paul Hillen

  • Party: R
  • City: Plymouth
  • Website or contact: hillenforsenate.com
google news
Continue Reading

News

Estonian parliament declares Russia a terrorist state – POLITICO

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Estonian Parliament Declares Russia A Terrorist State – Politico
google news

Estonia’s parliament on Tuesday declared Russia a terrorist state, making it the third national legislature to do so.

Eighty-eight of the Riigikogu’s 101 MPs voted in favor of the statement, which expresses support for the investigations launched by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court into crimes committed on Ukrainian territory by Russia. Ten deputies were absent and three abstained from voting.

“Supporting the Ukrainian Parliament’s appeal to countries and international organizations, the Riigikogu declares the Russian regime a terrorist state and the Russian Federation a state that supports terrorism,” the statement said. “The Riigikogu calls on the international community to adopt similar statements.

The Estonian parliament is only the third national parliament to condemn the Kremlin with such firmness, after its two Baltic neighbors, Lithuania and Latvia. The move comes a week after Ukraine condemned Russia as a terrorist state at an urgent meeting of the UN General Assembly.

“Russia has proven once again that this is a terrorist state which must be deterred in the strongest possible way,” Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, told MPs Estonians in the opening speech of a debate that was overshadowed by the missile strikes on Kyiv. and other cities on the same day.

While other European countries have been reluctant to follow the Baltics, the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly voted on October 13 to adopt a resolution recognizing Russia as a terrorist state.

However, US President Joe Biden said last week that he believed Russia should not be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked it to do so. “It’s not the most effective or solid path, as we’ve said many times before, to hold Russia accountable,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;

if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) { pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer; } !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' ); fbq( 'init', "394368290733607" ); fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args ); if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) { window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) { if ( listenerSuccess ) { if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) { __tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) { if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) { return; } const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter( function( vendorConsents ) { return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name; } ); if ( consents.length === 1 ) { fbq( 'consent', 'grant' ); } } ); } } }); }

Politices

google news
Continue Reading

News

Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 43 candidates

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Ann Rest Portrait
google news

SENATE DISTRICT 43

Ann Rest

Ann Rest (Courtesy of the candidate)
  • Age: 80
  • Party: DFL
  • City: New Hope
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? My constituents deserve an experienced Senator to keep the fight going for abortion rights, fair taxes, affordable healthcare and housing, well-funded schools and transit, clean energy and access to fair elections, climate change initiatives and, safe communities. 
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? Abortion rights, fair tax policies, safe communities for everyone.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government?Open conversations with those principled legislators who nevertheless promote different approaches and resolutions to the challenges that face our state and work hard for compromises. Work hard with all to reject politics of misinformation.
  • Website or contact: annrest4mn.com

Andrew Schuler

Andrew Schuler Portrait
Andrew Schuler (Courtesy of the candidate)
  • Age: 41
  • Party: LMN
  • City: Golden Valley
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? Your vote.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? 1.) Replace winner-take-all elections with proportional representation, 2.) legalize the weed stuff, and 3.) let’s legalize psilocybin mushrooms while we are at it.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? Destroy the two-party system.
  • Website or contact: thefreespoilers.party
google news
Continue Reading

News

65% of the workforce back in the office 5 days out of 7

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

65% Of The Workforce Back In The Office 5 Days Out Of 7
google news

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said the bank’s back-to-office policy had brought 65% of employees back to their desks five days a week – but noted that was still short of the time they were putting on before the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, about 75% of our employees were in the office any day of the week,” Solomon said on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “Today it’s 65%.”

Solomon – who called working from home an “aberration” and “not a new normal in the depths of COVID-19” – said on Tuesday he wanted to see current percentages increase slightly.

“I would like to go back to the culture we had before – people come to work, do their jobs, live their lives and have the flexibility to manage,” Solomon added.

“I don’t want rules. I want a culture where we show up, we serve our customers, we work hard, we coach our people, we teach our people, we strive for excellence. This is Goldman Sachs’ raison d’être. »

Solomon stressed how important it is for young workers who are still learning the trade to be in person in the office. And given that about half of Goldman’s workforce are people in their 20s, Solomon said it’s mission critical that those employees be in person.

David Solomon said he wanted a culture where people “show up”.
Getty Images

Goldman insiders say employees are aligned with that vision. According to a 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Intern Survey, 99% of interns said relationships are “best formed in person,” with 75% of interns saying remote work “had a negative impact” on their ability to build relationships.

Compared to other Manhattan-based companies, Goldman is far ahead when it comes to bringing back employees. According to a survey by the Partnership for New York, only 9% of employees of Manhattan-based companies are in the office five days a week.

Prior to Labor Day, the bank lifted all COVID protocols as it pushed all employees back to the office five days a week. Goldman Sachs has told workers it will no longer need vaccines, COVID tests or masks – a signal it won’t accept excuses for employees who cited COVID as a reason to work from home .

New York Post

google news
Continue Reading

Trending