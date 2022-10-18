The Gunners renew their Europa League rivalry with Van Nistelrooy but are winless in their last three games against the Dutch side – kick-off time, team news and how to follow

Arsenal will look to continue their superb start to the season by resuming their Europa League campaign against PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners have racked up a remarkable 12 wins and one draw from 13 games in all competitions to open the new campaign.

As a result, Mikel Arteta’s side lead both the Premier League and their Europa League group unbeaten this season.

But PSV pose their biggest continental threat with that match postponed until last month following the Queen’s death.

Due to the head-to-head results, Arsenal can guarantee a place in the play-off rounds at least with a draw against PSV this week.

Another win would mean they would need just two points from their two remaining games to top the group and advance to the knockout stages.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: How to follow

This Europa League Group A fixture will take place on Thursday, October 20.

The game at the Emirates is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

It will air on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 5.30pm.

There will be live updates on talkSPORT throughout the evening while talkSPORT.com will also host a live blog.

To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven : Team news

The hosts are still without long-time absentees Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny through injury.

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko could be in line to return as Eddie Nketiah can be expected to lead the line over Gabriel Jesus.

As for PSV, former Tottenham winger Noni Madueke has been deemed fit by manager and ex-Manchester United star Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

Marco van Ginkel and Luuk de Jong are among the absentees, but Arsenal transfer target Cody Gakpo is expected to feature.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: What was said?

Jamie O’Hara thinks Arsenal are genuine title challengers… but has warned Arteta his side are just ‘two injuries away from disaster’.

He said, “I mean if [Gabriel] Martinelli gets injured and if [Gabriel] Jesus – I mean Jesus wasn’t big yesterday, but he’s still massively important.

“If he gets hurt, [Eddie] Nketiah is not good enough to come in and continue this title charge.

“So if they can keep 11 players fit, I think Martinelli, [Granit] Xhaka has been good, [Martin] Odegaard, [William] Saliba, if you can keep all these players fit, you are title contenders.

“If one of them gets injured, Manchester City just have a better team.”

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Match facts

PSV are led by former Man Utd striker Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman has scored two goals in 12 games against the Gunners for the Red Devils, his lowest goals-per-game rate (0.2) against a side he has faced more than five times for the club.

PSV beat Zürich 5-1 in their last UEFA Europa League away game – they haven’t won back-to-back on the road in the competition since October 2013, although they did for the last times in the same season in 2011-12 (a series of four).

Arsenal have won each of their first three group stage matches in their five UEFA Europa League appearances. However, it wasn’t until 2020-21 that they won each of their first four group stage games in the competition, winning all six this campaign.

PSV have won just one of their last 11 away matches against English sides (D4 L6), beating Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Cup Round of 16 in 2007-08, with Jefferson Farfan scoring the only goal of the game.

The previous six meetings between Arsenal and PSV have been in the UEFA Champions League between 2002 and 2007; Arsenal are winless in their last three games against the Dutch (D2 L1).