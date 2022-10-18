News
Thomas Friedman: We are suddenly taking on China and Russia at the same time
In case you haven’t noticed, let me alert you to a bracing turn of events: The U.S. is now in conflict with Russia and China at the same time. Grandma always said, “Never fight Russia and China at the same time.” So did Henry Kissinger. Doing so may be necessary to secure our national interests. But have no doubt: We are in uncharted waters. I just hope that these are not our new “forever wars.”
The struggle with Russia is indirect, but obvious, escalating and violent. We are arming the Ukrainians with smart missiles and intelligence to force the Russians to withdraw from Ukraine. While taking nothing away from the bravery of the Ukrainians, the U.S. and NATO’s support has played a huge role in Ukraine’s battlefield successes. Just ask the Russians. But how does this war end? No one can tell you.
Today, though, I want to focus on the struggle with China, which is less visible and involves no shooting, because it is being fought mostly with transistors that toggle between digital 1s and 0s. But it will have as big, if not bigger, an impact on the global balance of power as the outcome of the combat between Russia and Ukraine. And it has little to do with Taiwan.
It is a struggle over semiconductors — the foundational technology of the information age. The alliance that designs and makes the smartest chips in the world will also have the smartest precision weapons, the smartest factories and the smartest quantum computing tools to break virtually any form of encryption. Today, the U.S. and its partners lead, but China is determined to catch up — and we are now determined to prevent that. Game on.
Last week, the Biden administration issued a new set of export regulations that in effect said to China: “We think you are three technology generations behind us in logic and memory chips and equipment, and we are going to ensure that you never catch up.” Or, as the national security adviser Jake Sullivan put it more diplomatically: “Given the foundational nature of certain technologies, such as advanced logic and memory chips, we must maintain as large of a lead as possible” — forever.
“The U.S. has essentially declared war on China’s ability to advance the country’s use of high-performance computing for economic and security gains,” Paul Triolo, a China and tech expert at Albright Stonebridge, a consulting firm, told the Financial Times. Or as the Chinese Embassy in Washington framed it, the U.S. is going for “sci-tech hegemony.”
But where does this war end? No one can tell you. I don’t want to be ripped off by a China that is increasingly using technology for absolute control at home and creepy power-projection abroad. But if we are now locked on a path of denying China advanced technologies forever — eliminating any hope of win-win collaborations with Beijing on issues like climate and cybercrime, where we face mutual threats and are the only two powers that can make a difference — what kind of world will that produce? China should be asking the same questions.
All I know for sure is that regulations issued Friday by President Joe Biden’s Commerce Department are a huge new barrier when it comes to export controls that will block China from being able to buy the most advanced semiconductors from the West or the equipment to manufacture them on its own.
The new regulations also bar any U.S. engineer or scientist from aiding China in chip manufacturing without specific approval, even if that American is working on equipment in China not subject to export controls. The regs also tighten the tracking to ensure that U.S.-designed chips sold to civilian companies in China don’t get into the hands of China’s military. And, maybe most controversially, the Biden team added a “foreign direct product rule” that, as the Financial Times noted, “was first used by the administration of Donald Trump against Chinese technology group Huawei” and “in effect bars any U.S. or non-U.S. company from supplying targeted Chinese entities with hardware or software whose supply chain contains American technology.”
This last rule is huge, because the most advanced semiconductors are made by what I call “a complex adaptive coalition” of companies from America to Europe to Asia.
Think of it this way: AMD, Qualcomm, Intel, Apple and Nvidia excel at the design of chips that have billions of transistors packed together ever more tightly to produce the processing power they are seeking. Synopsys and Cadence create sophisticated computer-aided design tools and software on which chipmakers actually draw up their newest ideas. Applied Materials creates and modifies the materials to forge the billions of transistors and connecting wires in the chip. ASML, a Dutch company, provides the lithography tools in partnership with, among others, Zeiss SMT, a German company specializing in optical lenses, which draws the stencils on the silicon wafers from those designs, using both deep and extreme ultraviolet light — a very short wavelength that can print tiny, tiny designs on a microchip. Intel, Lam Research, KLA and firms from Korea to Japan to Taiwan also play key roles in this coalition.
The point is this: The more we push the boundaries of physics and materials science to cram more transistors onto a chip to get more processing power to continue to advance artificial intelligence, the less likely it is that any one company, or country, can excel at all the parts of the design and manufacturing process. You need the whole coalition. The reason Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., known as TSMC, is considered the premier chip manufacturer in the world is that every member of this coalition trusts TSMC with its most intimate trade secrets, which it then melds and leverages for the benefit of the whole.
Because China is not trusted by the coalition partners not to steal their intellectual property, Beijing is left trying to replicate the world’s all-star manufacturing chip stack on its own with old technologies. It managed to pilfer a certain amount of chip technology, including 28 nanometer technology from TSMC back in 2017.
Until recently, China’s premier chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co., had been thought to be stuck at mostly this chip level, although it claims to have produced some chips at the 14 nm and even 7 nm scale by jury-rigging some older-generation Deep UV lithography from ASML. U.S. experts told me, though, that China can’t mass produce these chips with precision without ASML’s latest technology — which is now banned from the country.
This week I interviewed U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who oversees both the new export controls on chips and the $52.7 billion that the Biden administration has just secured to support more U.S. research on next-generation semiconductors and to bring advanced chip manufacturing back to the U.S. Raimondo rejects the idea that the new regulations are tantamount to an act of war.
“The U.S. was in an untenable position,” she told me in her office. “Today we are purchasing 100% of our advanced logic chips from abroad — 90% from TSMC in Taiwan and 10% from Samsung in Korea.” (That IS pretty crazy, but it IS true.)
“We do not make in the U.S. any of the chips we need for artificial intelligence, for our military, for our satellites, for our space programs” — not to mention myriad nonmilitary applications that power our economy. The recent CHIPS Act, she said, was our “offensive initiative” to strengthen our whole innovation ecosystem so more of the most advanced chips will be made in the U.S.
Imposing on China the new export controls on advanced chipmaking technologies, she said, “was our defensive strategy. China has a strategy of military-civil fusion,” and Beijing has made clear “that it intends to become totally self-sufficient in the most advanced technologies” to dominate both the civilian commercial markets and the 21st century battlefield. “We cannot ignore China’s intentions.”
So, to protect ourselves and our allies — and all the technologies we have invented individually and collectively — she added, “what we did was the next logical step, to prevent China from getting to the next step.” The U.S. and its allies design and manufacture “the most advanced supercomputing chips, and we don’t want them in China’s hands and be used for military purposes.”
Our main focus, concluded Raimondo, “is playing offense — to innovate faster than the Chinese. But at the same time, we are going to meet the increasing threat they are presenting by protecting what we need to. It is important that we de-escalate where we can and do business where we can. We don’t want a conflict. But we have to protect ourselves with eyes wide open.”
China’s state-directed newspaper Global Times editorialized that the ban would only “strengthen China’s will and ability to stand on its own in science and technology.” Bloomberg quoted an unidentified Chinese analyst as saying “there is no possibility of reconciliation.”
Welcome to the future…
Thomas Friedman writes a column for the New York Times.
Love Is Blind Season 3: Crow Exercises During Bartise’s Story
To like may be blind, but he certainly can’t stand still.
In this exclusive preview of Love is blind season three, Bartise27-year-old senior analyst talks about difficulties in his parents’ marriage to his pod partner Raven, a 29-year-old pilates instructor. But, as he recounts how his family met his mother’s ex-fiancé, Raven begins doing a full gym routine on the other side of the wall, including reverse push-ups, a cat-cow stretch and puppets. .
“It was the beginning of the end of my parents’ relationship,” thought Bartise after finishing the anecdote. “It’s crazy that I feel comfortable enough to say this. I never thought that in a million years I would feel comfortable enough to share this fucking story. I don’t Can’t believe I just did it!”
In response, Raven continued her jumping jacks, saying, “That’s good. That’s not even bad, but I see that was tough for you, so thank you.”
Jamelle Bouie: This is what happens when election deniers let their freak flag fly
Here’s a prediction: If Donald Trump is on the ballot in 2024, there is little reason to think that the United States will have a smooth and uncomplicated presidential election.
Just the opposite, of course. Republican candidates for governor and secretary of state who are aligned with Trump have promised, repeatedly and in public, to subvert any election result that doesn’t favor the former president if he runs again.
Last Saturday, for example, the Republican nominee for secretary of state in Nevada, Jim Marchant, told a crowd at a rally for Trump and the statewide Republican ticket that his victory — Marchant’s victory, that is — would help put Trump back into the White House.
“President Trump and I lost an election in 2020 because of a rigged election,” Marchant said, with Trump by his side. “I’ve been working since Nov. 4, 2020, to expose what happened. And what I found out is horrifying. And when I’m secretary of state of Nevada, we’re going to fix it. And when my coalition of secretary of state candidates around the country get elected, we’re going to fix the whole country and President Trump is going to be president again in 2024.”
This is very different from a de rigueur promise to help a candidate win votes. Marchant, a former state assembly member, believes (or at least says he believes) that Joe Biden and the Democratic Party stole the 2020 presidential election away from Trump, whom he regards as the rightful and legitimate president.
He said as much last year, in an interview with Eddie Floyd, a Nevada radio host with a taste for electoral conspiracy theories. “The 2020 election was a totally rigged election. Whenever I speak, I ask everybody in the audience, I says, ‘Is there anybody here that really believes Joe Biden was legitimately elected?’ And everywhere I go, not one hand goes up. Nobody believes that he was legitimately elected.”
Marchant, as he noted in his rally speech, leads a coalition of 2020 election-denying America First candidates for governor and secretary of state. It’s a who’s who of MAGA Republicans, including Kari Lake and Mark Finchem of Arizona, Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania and Kristina Karamo of Michigan.
If elected, any one of these candidates could, at a minimum, create chaos in vote casting and vote counting and the certification of election results. Marchant, for example, has said that he wants to eliminate same-day voting, mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes. He also wants to dump machine ballot tabulation and move to hand counts, which are time-consuming, expensive and much less accurate.
That’s the point, of course. The problem for election-denying candidates is that ordinarily the process is too straightforward and the results are too clear. Confusion sows doubt, and doubt gives these Republicans the pretext they need to claim fraud and seize control of the allocation of electoral votes.
Congress could circumvent much of this with its revised Electoral Count Act, which appears to have a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate. But if the act passes, the danger does not end there. Even if Congress closes the loopholes in the certification of electoral votes, the right-wing majority on the Supreme Court could still give state legislatures free rein to run roughshod over the popular will.
This is not theoretical. In Moore v. Harper, which will be heard this term, the court will weigh in on the “independent state legislature” theory, a once-rejected claim that was reintroduced to conservative legal thinking in a concurring opinion in Bush v. Gore by Chief Justice William Rehnquist. It was later embraced by the conservative legal movement in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, when lawyers for Trump seized on the theory as a pretext for invalidating ballots in swing states where courts and election officials used their legal authority to expand ballot access without direct legislative approval. Under the independent state legislature theory, the Constitution gives state legislatures exclusive and plenary power to change state election law, unbound by state constitutions and state courts.
This is nonsense. It rests on a selective interpretation of a single word in a single clause, divorced from the structure of the Constitution as well as the context of its creation, namely the effort by national elites to strengthen federal authority and limit the influence of the states.
Why, in other words, would the framers and ratifiers of the Constitution essentially reinscribe the fundamental assumption of the Articles of Confederation — the exclusive sovereignty of the states — in a document designed to supersede them? As J. Michael Luttig, a legal scholar and former judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (appointed by George H.W. Bush), wrote in a recent essay for The Atlantic, “There is literally no support in the Constitution, the pre-ratification debates, or the history from the time of our nation’s founding or the Constitution’s framing for a theory of an independent state legislature that would foreclose state judicial review of state legislatures’ redistricting decisions.”
But the total lack of support for the independent state legislature theory in American history or constitutional law may not stop the Supreme Court from affirming it in the Constitution, if the conservative majority believes it might give the Republican Party a decisive advantage in future election contests. And it would. Under the strongest forms of the independent state legislature theory, state lawmakers could allocate electoral votes against the will of the voters if they concluded that the election was somehow tainted or illegitimate.
Which brings us back to the election deniers running in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and elsewhere. Victory for the election deniers in any state would, in combination with any version of the independent state legislature theory, put the United States on the glide path to an acutely felt constitutional crisis. We may face a situation where the voters of Nevada or Wisconsin want Joe Biden (or another Democrat) for president, but state officials and lawmakers want Trump, and have the power to make it so.
One of the more ominous developments of the last few years is the way that conservatives have rejected the language of American democracy, saying instead that the United States is a “republic and not a democracy,” in a direct lift from Robert Welch, founder of the John Birch Society, who made the phrase a rallying cry against social and political equality. This rests on a distinction between the words “democracy” and “republic” that doesn’t really exist in practice. “During the 18th century,” political scientist Robert Dahl once observed, “the terms ‘democracy’ and ‘republic’ were used interchangeably in both common and philosophical usage.”
But there is a school of political thought called republicanism, which rests on principles of nondomination and popular sovereignty, and it was a major influence on the American revolutionaries, including the framers of the Constitution. “The fundamental maxim of republican government,” Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist 22, “requires that the sense of the majority should prevail.” Likewise, James Madison wrote at the end of his life, the “vital principle” of “republican government” is the “lex majoris partis — the will of the majority.”
Election deniers, and much of the Republican Party at this point in time, reject democracy and the equality it implies. But what’s key is that they also reject republicanism and the fundamental principle of popular government. Put simply, they see Trump as their sovereign as much as their president, and they hope to make him a kind of king.
Jamelle Bouie writes a column for the New York Times.
Mississippi River hits record high in Tennessee amid continued drought
Memphis, TN — The Mississippi River has reached its lowest water level on record in Memphis, Tennessee.
And the level is expected to fall even lower due to the drought in the central south and central west.
The river is now over minus 10 feet.
Maritime traffic is affected, with many ships struggling to navigate the river.
Meanwhile, a shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the river in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The ship, which archaeologists believe was a ferry that sank in the late 1800s to early 1900s, was spotted by a Baton Rouge resident walking along the shoreline earlier this month.
The discovery is the last to surface due to the ebbing waters caused by the drought. Over the summer, receding waters at Lake Mead National Recreation Area revealed multiple skeletal remains, countless dried fish, a graveyard of forgotten boats and even a sunken World War II craft that once walked the lake.
“Eventually the river will rise and (the ship) will go back underwater,” said Chip McGimsey, the Louisiana state archaeologist who has been inspecting the wreckage for the past two weeks. “That’s part of the reason we made the big effort to document it this time around – because she might not be here next time around.”
McGimsey thinks the ship could be the Brookhill Ferry, which probably carried people and horse-drawn wagons across the river – before major bridges spanned the mighty Mississippi. Newspaper records indicate that the ship sank in 1915 during a major storm.
But this is not the first time that low water levels have revealed the vessel. McGimsey said tiny parts of the ship were put on display in the 1990s.
“At that time the ship was completely full of mud and there was mud all around, so only the tops of the sides were visible, so (the archaeologists) really didn’t see much else. They had to move a lot of dirt just to get narrow windows to see pieces,” McGimsey said.
Today, a third of the boat, measuring 95 feet (29 meters) long, is visible on the muddy shore near downtown Baton Rouge.
McGimsey expects more discoveries as water levels continue to drop, having already received calls about two other possible shipwrecks.
But unusually low water in the lower Mississippi, where rainfall has been below normal since late August, has also led to chaos – causing barges to become stuck in mud and sand, leading to restrictions on Coast Guard waterways and disrupting river transportation for shippers, boaters and cruise ship passengers.
In Baton Rouge, the river lies about 5 feet deep, according to the National Weather Service — its lowest level since 2012.
Water levels are expected to drop further in the coming weeks, dampening economic activity in the region and potentially threatening jobs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Minnesota elections 2022: House District 32A Candidates
House District 32A
Ashton Ramsammy
- Age: 21
- Party: DFL
- City: Blaine
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am running for the Minnesota State House because I grew up here in Blaine and I want to serve us. Currently, I am a Unit Coordinator in Child Mental Health at UMN. I previously worked in Public Policy for the Anoka County Community Action Program. Since I was 12, I was a Cadet for the Anoka County Civil Air Patrol and a volunteer at a senior home.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top 3 Priorities are Infrastructure, Public Safety, and Mental Health/Healthcare Reform. For Infrastructure, Highway 65 needs to have a leader who will go above and beyond to ensure that full funding is secured in this upcoming session. Public Safety is extremely important to me because our police needs funding to keep our communities safe.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? As the Youngest Candidate in Minnesota, growing up through the divisive tone of politics has raised me to realize that we need to get out of party politics and actually focus on our communities and what needs to be done. If I am elected I would ensure that future generations of elected officials understand the importance of community.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 612-868-6645; ashtonformn.com
Nolan West
- Age: 31
- Party: R
- City: Blaine
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have served in the Minnesota House for six years and have done exactly what I set out to do. Acquire funding to rebuild Hwy 65 and make Minnesota a less expensive place to live. I have seen our community grow nearly triple in size since I have lived here for over 25 years. I know what our community needs and have the skills to get it done.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Eliminate ALL state taxes on social security income 2. Acquire the rest of the funds to rebuild Hwy 65 3. Keep my constituents keenly informed on what their government is doing.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I demonstrate respect for my political opponents. I consistently use proper titles when discussing others (Governor, Senator etc.). Politics has devolved in my short time in the legislature and I want to part of the devolution. I direct my criticisms at the policies, not the people involved.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-220-2388
The Gunners renew their Europa League rivalry with Van Nistelrooy but are winless in their last three games against the Dutch side – kick-off time, team news and how to follow
Arsenal will look to continue their superb start to the season by resuming their Europa League campaign against PSV Eindhoven.
The Gunners have racked up a remarkable 12 wins and one draw from 13 games in all competitions to open the new campaign.
As a result, Mikel Arteta’s side lead both the Premier League and their Europa League group unbeaten this season.
But PSV pose their biggest continental threat with that match postponed until last month following the Queen’s death.
Due to the head-to-head results, Arsenal can guarantee a place in the play-off rounds at least with a draw against PSV this week.
Another win would mean they would need just two points from their two remaining games to top the group and advance to the knockout stages.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: How to follow
This Europa League Group A fixture will take place on Thursday, October 20.
The game at the Emirates is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
It will air on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 5.30pm.
There will be live updates on talkSPORT throughout the evening while talkSPORT.com will also host a live blog.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
hilarious
Saka’s shot in Europe clash hilariously hits the window of a man relaxing in his apartment
TO CLASSIFY
Boyhood Man United fan Uzoho smiles despite losing after Old Trafford ‘dream’
ugly
Anderlecht fans battle police, injuring four, throw flares at West Ham
PROBLEMS
Man United fans said they were ‘concerned’ despite support from Ten Hag players
FORD
Man United 1-0 Omonia LIVE REACTION: McTominay scores last-minute winner to save Reds
DIRECT
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal LIVE REACTION: Saka’s deflected shot is enough for the Gunners
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven : Team news
The hosts are still without long-time absentees Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny through injury.
However, Oleksandr Zinchenko could be in line to return as Eddie Nketiah can be expected to lead the line over Gabriel Jesus.
As for PSV, former Tottenham winger Noni Madueke has been deemed fit by manager and ex-Manchester United star Ruud Van Nistelrooy.
Marco van Ginkel and Luuk de Jong are among the absentees, but Arsenal transfer target Cody Gakpo is expected to feature.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: What was said?
Jamie O’Hara thinks Arsenal are genuine title challengers… but has warned Arteta his side are just ‘two injuries away from disaster’.
He said, “I mean if [Gabriel] Martinelli gets injured and if [Gabriel] Jesus – I mean Jesus wasn’t big yesterday, but he’s still massively important.
“If he gets hurt, [Eddie] Nketiah is not good enough to come in and continue this title charge.
“So if they can keep 11 players fit, I think Martinelli, [Granit] Xhaka has been good, [Martin] Odegaard, [William] Saliba, if you can keep all these players fit, you are title contenders.
“If one of them gets injured, Manchester City just have a better team.”
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Match facts
- PSV are led by former Man Utd striker Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman has scored two goals in 12 games against the Gunners for the Red Devils, his lowest goals-per-game rate (0.2) against a side he has faced more than five times for the club.
- PSV beat Zürich 5-1 in their last UEFA Europa League away game – they haven’t won back-to-back on the road in the competition since October 2013, although they did for the last times in the same season in 2011-12 (a series of four).
- Arsenal have won each of their first three group stage matches in their five UEFA Europa League appearances. However, it wasn’t until 2020-21 that they won each of their first four group stage games in the competition, winning all six this campaign.
- PSV have won just one of their last 11 away matches against English sides (D4 L6), beating Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Cup Round of 16 in 2007-08, with Jefferson Farfan scoring the only goal of the game.
- The previous six meetings between Arsenal and PSV have been in the UEFA Champions League between 2002 and 2007; Arsenal are winless in their last three games against the Dutch (D2 L1).
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 31 candidates
SENATE DISTRICT 31
Calvin Bahr
- Age: 60
- Party: R
- City: East Bethel
- What qualifies you to hold this position? 6 years in the Minnesota House gives me a good working knowledge of the internal workings of government. I will be able to get to work on day 1.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Emergency Powers reform. Never again should one person hold power over 5 million people for 15 months. Education reform. The billions that government spends on educating our youth needs to show better results. Parents have a role to play in where their child(ren) attend school, and the money should follow the student.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Transparency is something that is almost nonexistent in politics today. Omnibus bills and holding one thing hostage for something else is a practice that is destroying our society and pitting one group against another. In my 6 years in the House I have been a vocal advocate of single subject bills, and will continue that in the Senate.
Jason Ruffalo (Candidate information not available)
- Party: DFL
- City: Andover
- Website or contact:jasonruffalo.com
