Scott Legried was driving to pick up gravel in the small farming community of Frost, Minnesota in mid-August when a German Shepherd pup crashed in the middle of the road.
Tighter race between Tudor Dixon and MI Governor Gretchen Whitmer
The race is tightening between Republican Tudor Dixon and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) in the upcoming Wolverine state gubernatorial election, according to a recent Emerson College survey.
According to the survey, Whitmer has a five-point lead over the Trump-endorsed nominee, 49% to 44%. Four percent remain undecided.
Whitmer enjoys a higher favor rating than Dixon, as 51% have a favorable opinion of the Democrat, compared to 41% who have a favorable opinion of the Republican gubernatorial candidate. Whitmer also has a seven-point advantage among independent voters, garnering 46% support to Dixon’s 39%.
Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, also pointed to the “distinct gender divide between male and female voters in Michigan: Governor Whitmer holds a 16-point lead among female voters, while Dixon holds a lead seven points among male voters”.
Regardless of who they support, the economy is the top issue among Michigan voters, followed by access to abortion, threats to democracy and health care. The top issue benefits Dixon, as most voters who identify the economy as their top issue, 69%, support the Republican:
The survey, conducted October 12-14, 2022, of 1,000 “very likely voters” has a margin of error of +/- 3%. It also found voters divided in a hypothetical 2024 game between former President Trump and President Biden, with each garnering 44% support.
The survey comes less than a month before the midterm elections and follows the trend showing the race tightening in the home stretch.
A recent White Law Firm/Michigan Association of Broadcasters poll, for example, found Whitmer ahead of Dixon by four percentage points and Republicans holding a three-point advantage on a generic Congressional ballot.
Talk to Breitbart News SaturdayDixon warned listeners that Whitmer was “destroying Michigan” and supporting China, adding that Whitmer had been “trying to go to Washington, DC, for years.”
“That’s what we’re up against. She’s anti-Michigan. … You saw her audition to be vice president. And apparently Kamala Harris was more attractive than her for the job. And now we have a governor looking to run for president of the United States, and she’s just trashing Michigan on her way out,” Dixon said in part.
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 33A candidates
House District 33A
Patti Anderson
- Age: 56
- Party: R
- City: Dellwood
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have served in past public office as a mayor and councilmember, the MN State Auditor and as a Commissioner but my more relevant qualification is the fact that I am a concerned citizen, mom and business owner.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Bringing down inflation and government spending, dealing with the insane crime issue, and getting our K-12 education back on track. This means giving parents control over the education of their children, lowering taxes and spending, locking up criminals rather than our current “catch and release”, and supporting our police officers.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? My goal is to make government work again by providing basic services in an efficient manner. I have served in non-partisan offices and know the two parties can work together on some issues. Politics shouldn’t be personal – we should be here to serve our constituents only.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-429-2888
Hanna Valento
- Age: 28
- Party: DFL
- City: Forest Lake
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m qualified for the state seat because I’ve lived in the district my whole life and I serve on the Forest Lake City Council. I’m also a licensed attorney for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe where I work in the legislative branch drafting bills for the elected officials. Last, I serve on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Strong workforce: To ensure our workers are receiving a fair wage for the world we live in, our families are being supported, and we are supporting small businesses. Education: To fully fund our schools. Sustainable environment: To enact critical green initiatives in a reasonable and responsible timeline, always keeping workers in mind.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? This is the reason I’m running. My dad is conservative and I go to him for advice and one of my mentors who I serve with on City Council is conservative and we work together for our community. I want to pull the wedge out of the community to make sure the parties are working together, learning together, and building our communities together.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-245-2557
A small Minnesota community stepped up to help a farmer harvest his crops
A woman driving in the area arrived on the scene and called 911, he said.
Legried went to hospital with a broken shoulder blade and collarbone, seven broken ribs, two cracked vertebrae, a collapsed lung and a concussion.
When doctors told him he would need several months to recover before he could drive a tractor, Legried – who lives alone and maintains his farm alone with the occasional help of two seasonal workers — said he could only think of one thing: the October harvest was only six weeks away. How would he bring his 600 acres of soybeans and corn, his only source of income?
His answer came on October 4, when more than a dozen farmers from Frost and surrounding towns showed up at Legried’s farm with their combines, trucks and grain wagons and were all one. job to harvest his soybean crop. They then told him that they would return later in the month to bring back his maize.
“It’s a busy time of year for farmers, so it meant the world to me,” said Legried, 50. “But I guess I really wasn’t surprised. I am lucky to live in a community where people have always looked out for each other.
Legried is a third generation farmer from Frost. He said he also benefited from his town’s kindness 11 years ago when his father died of cancer at harvest time, and friends and neighbors gathered to bring the harvest of family corn.
These children take a “bicycle-bus” to go to school. Residents line the streets and cheer.
“That’s what people do here,” he said. “When someone offers help here, you know you have to accept it. Because it comes from the heart.
Frost, which has 198 inhabitants, is a town with a bank, a restaurant and a church. It’s in south-central Minnesota, about five miles north of the Iowa border.
Erin Beske, the town’s annual Frost Fest coordinator, said it was the kind of place where ‘you go out for a short walk and it takes five hours because everyone has to stop and talk to each other’ .
“It’s kind of a pay-as-you-go city,” she says.
Beske, 44, said his small town constantly helps anyone in need, whether there’s been a death in the family or someone is just going through a tough time and needs a little support.
She created 1,750 biographies on Wikipedia for women scientists who didn’t get their due
“Everyone has strength in this community and they are more than willing to share that strength,” she said. “If there’s anything you can do to help, you do it because you know the same help will be there if you’re the one who needs it.”
On the afternoon of Legried’s crash, Aug. 15, he was driving to pick up a load of gravel to help a neighbor with a driveway project when he swerved to avoid the pup.
He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Blue Earth, Minnesota and then sent by Life Flight to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he remained for several weeks.
“When I woke up after surgery on my left shoulder, people were already wondering how they could help,” he said.
One of them was Lori Osland, whose husband, Rick Osland, grew up across from Legried’s 1920 farmhouse.
These cities have turned parks into orchards where anyone can pick for free
“We knew that with both of his shoulders injured in the accident, it would be impossible for Scott to drive his tractor,” she said.
Osland started making calls and she soon had a roster of 18 farmers to harvest Legried’s soybean crop in early October. Other people offered to help prepare a lunch of pulled pork and cookies for the group.
“I personally know how much that meant to Scott,” Osland said. “When I had cancer six years ago, I never had to cook a meal. Everyone went all out. And that’s what they wanted to do for him in the same spirit .
Frost City Clerk Cindy Klingbeil said the community’s support for Legried reminded her of the outpouring she received 16 years ago when her husband, Brad Quade, was killed in a farm accident.
“Everyone set aside one day and harvested all 450 acres of our land,” said Klingbeil, 60. “It really meant a lot.”
“It’s something people have been doing here for as long as I can remember,” she added. “Last year we had a farmer who was disabled after an accident, and everyone pitched in too. We only have 200 people, but everyone is doing their part.
Tim Steier was among those who took his combine to Legried’s farm to harvest part of his soybean field. He and the other volunteers harvested 240 acres in about four hours, he said.
“There’s not a lot of time to waste at this time of year, as an early snowfall could take [the whole crop] down,” Steier said. “There are fewer and fewer rural farmers. We have to watch out for each other.
Steier said community members also helped mow Legried’s lawn and feed his dogs while he was in the hospital.
“We’ll be back to get the corn and hopefully by spring Scott will be cured and able to sow himself,” he said.
Otherwise, Legried said he knew he wouldn’t have to look far for volunteer helpers.
“Frost is truly the heart of America,” he said. “One day, I hope I can return the favor.”
washingtonpost
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 51
SENATE DISTRICT 51
Frank Pafko
- Party: R
- City: Richfield
Candidate responses not available.
Melissa Halvorson Wiklund
- Age: 59
- Party: DFL
- City: Bloomington
- What qualifies you to hold this position? In my work in the legislature over the past 10 years, I have demonstrated my commitment to serving the people of my district in the Minnesota Senate in a thoughtful, hardworking manner. I have worked with my colleagues in both parties to create and pass legislation that positively affects the lives of Minnesotans.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I will continue to work on finding solutions to the issues that are most important to my communities by addressing access to affordable health care, reducing the costs of prescription drugs and creating a child care system where parents can find and afford care and providers earn the wages they deserve.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I work with colleagues from all parties to get things done. As an example, I worked with Republicans and Democrats to create a first in the nation program to help Minnesotans with diabetes access insulin in emergency situations. Coming to agreement by working with all stakeholders is the way I have worked on many issues over my terms in the Senate.
- Website or contact: wiklundforsenate.com
Conservative Party ‘dead’, globalist hunt, Labor ‘identical’
Brexit champion Nigel Farage has said that following the “globalist coup” against the very moderately liberal Tory Liz Truss, the (Conservative) Conservative Party is useless.
“Twelve years of Tory mismanagement,” Farage lamented in a direct-to-camera article titled “Why the Conservative Party needs to be replaced.”
Farage, while he had expressed doubts about Truss’ anti-Brexit past, said she should be given a chance after winning the party’s highly scrutinized internal election to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader and, by extension, Prime Minister. He first praised its initial focus on helping ordinary citizens and businesses with their energy bills and reducing the tax burden, which is at its heaviest in 70 years.
Now, however, Kwasi Kwarteng, who was pro-Brexit, has been replaced by anti-Brexit Jeremy Hunt, to appease anti-tax cut forces.
Indeed, Hunt, who backed Rishi Sunak rather than Liz Truss for party leader, is now not just Chancellor but de facto Prime Minister, having abandoned nearly all of Truss’s leadership platform policies – and he exercises that power despite being decisively rejected by ordinary members of the leading Conservative Party in 2019, and not even reaching the stage of the 2022 leadership contest where ordinary members could have voted for or against him.
As Farage said, “Liz Truss won’t last very long… [S]he is not running the country, Mr. Hunt and the globalists are.
Coup over: ‘De facto’ PM Hunt rolls back existing measures including tax cuts, cuts fuel bill support
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 17, 2022
Farage referred not only to the botched and now aborted attempt by Liz Truss and her first Chancellor of the Exchequer to cut taxes – Hunt warned they will in fact likely increase – but also the failures on issues such as the immigration, law and order, and advocacy at all levels since 2010, when David Cameron ousted Gordon Brown as Prime Minister after 13 years of Labor government.
“[N]now we have Jeremy Hunt. Oh, isn’t that just awesome,” Farage said, perhaps not quite sincerely.
“Pro Chinese Communist Party, pro European Union, pro lockdown, pro compulsory vaccination – I mean, frankly, he might as well be a Labor politician. This is a globalist coup,” he insisted.
“Now if Labor were in power their economic policies would be virtually identical. Some of the social stuff might be a little crazier, a little crazier, but that wouldn’t make any difference – I don’t see, at the moment, what the interest of the Conservative Party is; I don’t even know what it’s for,” he added.
“There is no interest in this Conservative Party. It may have been around for 200 years – it’s no longer useful. It desperately needs to be replaced… Be sure of one thing, the Conservative Party as we have always known it is now dead.
Farage said he would focus on how to replace the Tories, likely after they are inevitably wiped off the map in the next general election. Whether or not he will personally lead a new Conservative force, as he did with the Brexit Party, now Reform UK, remains to be seen. But Martin Daubney, a former Brexit Party MEP, hinted maybe it’s “time to get the band back together…”
Anti-Brexit, China-linked Covid authoritarian Jeremy Hunt becomes UK chancellor
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 14, 2022
Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London
Breitbart News
High school football: What’s at stake in the final week of the regular season
What’s at stake in the final week of high school football’s regular season:
CLASS 6A
— The winner of the Centennial at Woodbury game on Thursday should lock in a No. 2 seed in the Class 6A playoffs, while the loser is in danger of a dip down the seedings. It’s a massive game in turns of ease of path to state.
— Forest Lake can likely clinch a home playoff game with a win over Lakeville North.
— White Bear Lake needs a win over Totino-Grace to stay in contention for a home playoff game.
— East Ridge should secure a No. 3 seed with a win over St. Michael-Albertville.
— Eagan would secure a home playoff game with an upset over Shakopee on Thursday.
CLASS 5A
— A win over Tartan secures a No. 1 section seed in Section 3 for St. Thomas Academy (7-0). A loss would create an interesting seeding situation with one-loss Bloomington Kennedy.
— A win over Cretin-Derham Hall should secure the No. 3 seed for Hastings in Section 3.
— Harding/Humboldt and Highland Park are both in contention for the No. 2 seed in Section 4, and will remain there if the KnightHawks beat Johnson and the Scots beat St. Croix Lutheran.
— Central would secure a home playoff game in Section 4 with a win over Minneapolis North, but it is in good position for it regardless.
— Spring Lake Park could leapfrog Rogers for the No. 1 seed in Section 6 with a win over Robbinsdale Armstrong.
— Irondale likely needs to beat Apple Valley to remain in contention for a home playoff game in Section 6.
CLASS 4A
— A win over Providence Academy keeps SMB in contention for a No. 1 seed in Section 5.
CLASS 2A
— St. Agnes should secure the No. 2 seed in Section 4 with a win over DeLaSalle.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Against Imposing Hindi Language
Chenai:
The Tamil Nadu Assembly today passed a resolution against the ‘imposition’ of the Hindi language and urged the Center not to implement the recommendations of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language.
The resolution, spearheaded by Chief Minister MK Stalin, argued that the recommendation submitted to the president on September 9 was against state languages, including Tamil, and also against the interest of people who speak these languages.
“The House expresses its concern that the recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee, now presented, opposes the Bilingual Policy Resolution proposed and adopted by Perarignar Anna in this august House, contrary to the promise made by the Prime Minister of the time, Thiru Nehru, to the non-Hindi speaking States and are against the use of English as an official language, guaranteed by the resolutions passed in 1968 and 1976 on the official language,” the resolution reads.
The resolution was passed unanimously by the House.
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said his party supports the dual language policy of Tamil and English in the state.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
