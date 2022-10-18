News
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch faces a new challenge this season: Turning good into great
Karl-Anthony Towns was making his initial remarks on the pairing of himself and Rudy Gobert in the Timberwolves’ new-look frontcourt at a press conference this summer when he looked in Chris Finch’s direction.
“When you have a genius like him,” Towns said, “anything’s possible.”
Genius is a strong term, but the Timberwolves’ head coach has earned adoration through his work with the organization over the past 20 months. Finch is just as responsible as anyone else for lifting the franchise from the rubble and putting Minnesota in a consistent position to succeed.
He transformed the Wolves from losers to winners, and upped his personal stature in the process. Finch received the second-most votes in the annual general manager survey question asking which coach runs the best offense. He also received the second-most votes in The Athletic’s staff poll re: which coach would be named Coach of the Year this season.
The assumption is that Finch will find the right formula to make Minnesota’s talented, deep roster work and maximize its output. Given past results, that makes sense.
But the challenge facing the 52-year-old coach this season is far different than what he previously had been tasked with in Minnesota.
“When I first got here, the team didn’t even know how to play hard,” Finch noted. “It’s not easy just to get a team to play hard.”
Finch has shown an ability to do that. Effort and energy were defining traits for the Wolves last season. The consistent presence of both overrode any potential talent gaps.
Minnesota may not have had the best, or deepest, roster, but Finch was able to get the most out of the group by finding a few things the Wolves did well and riding them as far as they would go.
“I thought last year’s team, at times, maybe we couldn’t be as flexible other than to just keep going smaller and smaller,” Finch said.
Having few options can make life a little easier in some sense for a coach. There are few opportunities to overthink or out-smart yourself. Practices are spent hammering home the same things day after day.
“Last year it was more boilerplate for me,” Finch said.
This will be different.
Minnesota’s roster is stacked with rotation-quality players. Who will play, and how many minutes will they receive? Is a given game better suited for Bryn Forbes off the bench, or should Austin Rivers get some run? Is there a way to still get Naz Reid onto the floor?
What combinations and lineups will work best? How can the Timberwolves make sure the Gobert and Towns pairing is a matchup advantage on a nightly basis rather than the opposite?
Those are all questions Finch will have to find answers for. In practice, Minnesota is incorporating multiple defensive schemes they’ll interchange depending on who is on the floor.
“Those are going to be some things we have to figure out as a staff,” Finch said. “But it’s always better to have more options than not.”
Finch said the staff may assume Kyle Anderson will work best with a certain lineup, and then realize he fits better within a different combination.
Optionality and versatility raise a team’s ceiling. Squads that can only do one thing eventually will meet their maker come playoff time. If you can adjust and pull different levers, you might be able to make a deep run into May and even June.
But it’s on the coach to push the right buttons at the right time — should they exist — to allow everything to come together. Not every bench boss is built for that.
Doc Rivers, for example, has proven more apt at getting more out of less than turning good into great at multiple stops in his coaching career. Coaches of teams with more talent face more decisions and, inherently, more criticism.
“Game plans are going to be more intricate just by the nature of the lineups,” Finch said. “And then finding the right combination of concepts and plays and sets and stuff like that that can accentuate the talents, whether it be Anthony trying to get to the rim or DLo in pick and roll, just lots of little pieces there.”
Finch spent the three months following the trade for Gobert thinking about and preparing for this season, mapping out a rough plan while pondering the small dynamics from matchups to situations that are bound to crop up throughout the long season. He knows he can’t predict everything before it comes — and you have to be malleable — but he can be as ready as possible.
“I don’t even look at my job as hard or easy. I think it’s the same task all the time, it just might be different,” Finch said. “This is definitely the preferred option. Everyone wants talent, they want a deep roster and they want options. We’ll take that.”
He believes he’s up for this challenge. So, too, do the Timberwolves. The Gobert trade was as much a bet on the head coach as it was the players on the floor.
“I think he’s one of the best and brightest coaches in the NBA,” Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly said. “I think as we have more success, that’ll be more recognized outside of this market.”
Indeed, because the coaches that help teams make the ultimate leap from playoff team to championship contender are the ones who are truly remembered and revered. It’s time to see what Chris Finch is made of.
“He’s the head of the snake, so he’s done a great job leading us,” Wolves forward Taurean Prince said. “I expect us to continue to get better and (he’ll) help us lead the way.”
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman ‘close’ to returning from foot injury; coach John Harbaugh optimistic about RB health
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is “close” to returning after missing two straight games with a sprained left foot, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
Bateman, who leads the team’s wide receivers in receiving yards (243) and yards per catch (22.1), hurt his foot in the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He’s missed the past two weeks of practice, but Harbaugh indicated that his ramp-up could begin this week.
“He’s close,” Harbaugh said. “We’re close on a lot of guys. I’m looking forward to all of those guys being back, but we’ll be talking about him this week.”
The Ravens need a boost at the position ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Devin Duvernay is the team’s only other wide receiver with over 100 yards. Demarcus Robinson has nine catches for 76 yards, Tylan Wallace has three catches for 21 yards and James Proche II has one catch for 7 yards.
After weeks of bad injury luck, the Ravens avoided significant setbacks in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. Right tackle Morgan Moses sat out the second half with a heel injury that Harbaugh said was “not serious.”
“He could’ve come back and played in the game,” Harbaugh said. “We decided … to make sure that we play it safe with him. I expect him to be practicing at some point this week, and we’ll see how he is for Sunday.”
J.K. Dobbins, whose surgically repaired left knee Harbaugh said “tightened up” Sunday, is not expected to undergo further testing on the injury. Fellow running back Gus Edwards (knee), who returned to practice nearly two weeks ago, is also “in the mix” to return for Sunday’s game, Harbaugh said, while Justice Hill (hamstring) is “coming back soon.”
The Ravens also have Kenyan Drake, who had 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown with Dobbins limited (seven carries for 15 yards).
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6 1/2
Minnesota elections 2022: Arden Hills races
ARDEN HILLS RACES
MAYOR
David Grant
- Age: 65
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As mayor for the past 12 years, I know Arden Hills. I have added trails, businesses, jobs, and held the line on city taxes. My MBA provides a framework to plan and evaluate city operations. Budgeting for infrastructure and capital improvements is made annually. I partner with other government units for cost savings. I value listening to residents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Development of TCAAP to provide diverse housing choices, employment, amenities and a diversified tax base. Ensure ongoing property tax revenue covers costs. Keep city taxes low while adding trails and enhancing and maintaining city services. Maintain our unique and inclusive neighborhoods. Improving our aging sewer and water infrastructure.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Serve the diverse needs of residents including; police and fire, providing quality streets, sewer, water, parks, trails and recreational programs. This requires extensive financial planning for future expenditures to ensure adequate funding for repairs, replacement, or cost increases. Expand public and private partnerships for cost savings.
- Website or contact: ReelectMayorDavidGrant.com
Gregg Larson
- Age: 74
- What qualifies you to hold this position? City Planning Commission, 5 years; City Council, 9 years; administrative responsibilities for clinical trial network in 35 countries at the U of MN School of Public Health; leadership of public and non-profit organizations, including the MN Board of Assessors and the boards of the Lake Johanna Fire Department and the MN Charities Review Council.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Negotiate a compromise agreement between the City and Ramsey County that moves the TCAAP/Rice Creek Commons project forward and protects the fiscal and public good interests of the City; complete key, safe trail connections that residents want without having to wait decades; and build more transparency and public participation in City governance.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? City government provides essential services for residents: public safety, including law enforcement and fire protection; public works, including capital improvements and maintenance of streets, utility, and park/trails infrastructure; and administration of zoning, licenses, and permits. City government should be transparent and fiscally prudent.
- Website or contact: advanceardenhills.com
CITY COUNCIL (ELECT 2)
Emily Rousseau
- Age: 39
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I use my MBA in the private sector as a Legal Privacy Manager. Previously, I was the Data Practices Compliance Officer at the Minneapolis Park Board. I value the private rights of citizens and government openness. I analyze laws and develop enterprise policies and strategies. I have extensive experience with committees and want to develop ours.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? To move Rice Creek Commons forward, to improve communication, and to build up and support our committees. Rice Creek Commons is an incredible opportunity for economic development. However, it is a big project and our community needs to be provided with information, given more opportunities to provide input, and receive guidance from our committees.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government establishes written rules for society. At a local government level “rules” are policies and ordinances. They should be based on the well-being of residents and reflect their input and available resources. Local government also plays a critical role for providing public works, parks, and services such as public safety and snow removal.
- Website or contact:
Tena Monson
- Age: 36
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a renewable energy developer for the last 9 years, I have extensive experience working with cities, townships, counties, and state boards across the country. This provides me with the skill set needed to progress large projects, like TCAAP, forward. My energy expertise will provide a foundation of sustainability for TCAAP and other city efforts.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priority is to break the stalemate with the County on TCAAP/Rice Creek Commons. The development is an important growth engine for the city and would provide jobs, housing, and commercial opportunities, from retail shops to restaurants. It is the future of Arden Hills. Another priority is to connect and provide safe walking trails.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I believe the primary role is to provide and maintain public services and safety. As work becomes more remote, providing public amenities that make life more comfortable is becoming a larger role for the government. This includes attracting jobs and businesses, finding ways to provide a variety of housing options and safe trails for use.
- Website or contact: www.advanceardenhills.com
Fran Holmes
- Age: No response given
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a 16 year Council member, I am the most experienced and the best qualified. I have enjoyed working with the residents to make our City an even better place to live. My accomplishments have resulted in proactive planning decisions that have led to dynamic retail growth and commercial expansion, while improving the quality of life for residents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Keeping taxes one of the lowest in the metro area by advancing business growth; Achieving a Rice Creek Commons (TCAAP) development that fits Arden Hills’ vision and budget; Providing quality amenities by enhancing our parks and adding trails for a more walkable/bike-friendly community; and Focusing on environmentally sustainable practices.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? My primary role is to reach decisions by listening to residents, discussing consequences, and doing what is best for the City. My leadership effectively ensures that Arden Hills remains a City where all are welcome to live here, be part of the community, and prosper. My decisions promote residents’ visions and values to move Arden Hills forward.
- Website or contact: franholmesforardenhills.com
Steve Scott
- Age: 70
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am actively engaged in our community events and committed to living up to the highest expectations of representing the office. With six years of council experience, I have a track record of positions I have supported or opposed. I listen respectfully and will continue to advocate for an inclusive community in which to live, work and play.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? It is no secret that crime is a rising concern in our normally quiet suburbs. Providing for public safety will always be my top priority. I will also strive to maintain the city’s infrastructure and proactively maintain or replace our aging infrastructure before it become an emergency crisis and disrupts service to our residents or businesss.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of local government besides providing for basic utility, safety, transportation and recreational services is to provide an open platform for citizen engagement while formulating policies and ordinances which enhance the quality of life issues for all.
- Website or contact: scottforardenhills.com
CITY COUNCIL (SPECIAL ELECTION)
Tom Fabel
- Age: 76
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My long legal career included service as a Deputy Attorney General, a Hennepin County prosecutor, an adjunct law professor, a tribal judge, and a Deputy Mayor for the City of St. Paul. These experiences assure that I will be a wise and flexible negotiator, qualities now absent from the Arden Hills City Council, causing the deadlock on TCAAP.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Securing a just and equitable agreement with Ramsey County for TCAAP development, assuring much needed housing along with parkland, commerce and employment opportunities. Increasing fiscal responsibility by recovering the public investment in TCAAP while increasing the tax base to support additional improvements and public safety.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Local government must assure public safety, which has been a focus during much of my career. Another role is land use regulation, which must be flexible to accommodate new development opportunities and changing needs, while protecting neighborhood integrity.
- Website or contact: Advanceardenhills.com, [email protected]
David Radziej
- Age: 61
- What qualifies you to hold this position? In January 2022 I was selected to fill the open seat on the City Council. I am a graduate of Mankato State with three majors – Construction Mgmt., Finance, and Int’l Bus. Volunteered time to the city since 2012, serving on the Economic Development and Finance Councils, plus various ad-hoc planning groups on the development of Rice Creek Commons.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My goals are to develop Rice Creek Commons (TCAAP) while protecting the City’s property taxpayers. Work with Ramsey County Sheriff’s Officers to protect our citizens and do what I can to build a new Fire Station in Arden Hills with the cooperation of North Oaks and Shoreview as all three cities contract with Lake Johanna Fire Department.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Maintaining the infrastructure of our community – safety of our citizens. I do support moving us all forward and I tell others that Arden Hills – We are open for business. Come and enjoy the 20 miles of paved trails, 7 lakes, 14 parks in addition to fortune 500 companies and 2 outstanding Universities.
- Website or contact: Call/text 651-356-5928
Minnesota elections 2022: House District 47A
House District 47A
Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger
- Age: 38
- Party: DFL
- City: Woodbury
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I have a unique blend of education and experience in science and policy, allowing me to evaluate policies fully and comprehensively before voting on them. I listen to understand and believe in bringing people together, gathering as much information and perspectives as possible, and leading with community to make the best policy decision together.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
Families across Minnesota should have access to quality education no matter their zip code, income, or background. Every person deserves clean air and water; I will focus on clean energy and environmental justice. All Minnesotans deserve access to affordable healthcare and paid time away from work to care for themselves and their families.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
I am a passionate person who listens to understand. As a scientist, I value bringing multiple perspectives together to create and implement policy that serves people of Minnesota. I believe in viewing issues independently, am comfortable engaging in difficult conversations while finding common ground, and centering policy decisions around people.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Bob Lawrence
- Age: 51
- Party: GOP
- City: Woodbury
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I am a husband, father, servant leader, veteran, small business owner, employer, plumber, former union member and contractor, and active volunteer. I am not a politician.
I have lived in Woodbury for 17 years, and other than my time at Marquette University, have been a resident of the eastern suburbs my entire life.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
Crime – Support and increase law enforcement. Pressure prosecutors and judges to hold criminals accountable.
Economy – Attract businesses to Minnesota by reducing taxes, crime, and regulations.
Education – Focus on fundamentals that prepare our youth for prosperity as adults.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
Every challenge conquered and achievement gained in my life has been through collaboration with others. People want to feel safe, have a good job, save money, and see their kids do a little better than they did. We just have different ideas on how to accomplish this. I will listen and work with all stakeholders to achieve these goals.
- Website or contact:
Election 2022: White Bear Township candidates
SUPERVISOR (SEAT B)
Ron Denn
- Age: 57
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My 17 years as a building contractor and work as project manager for senior living technology during which time I learned a great deal about the needs and impacts of our senior populations and the changes to our communities as they make choices in living locations. I am Chair of the WBT Planning Commission and the Treasurer of the Cable Commission.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I believe that the residents of White Bear Township want to live in a community that maintains a small town feel while still navigating the complexities of being a suburb of the larger metropolitan area. If elected I will make keeping our uniqueness as a community a priority of my leadership and to listen to the residents so they have a voice.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of Government is to hear the voices of our residents and to make sure that the choices we make are always in the best interest of the residents. We also need to be certain that we are making decisions that will keep our community safe and that we are meeting residents needs.
- Website or contact: None provided
Scott McCune
- Age: 63
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have brought a strategic viewpoint during my tenure as Board Supervisor, preferring to build consensus through open and collaborative discussions. I also have leveraged my background in financial operations to provide meaningful perspectives when reviewing operating budgets and the annual tax levy, emphasizing long-term benefits to the Township.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Number one is continued fiscal stewardship through responsible budgets and levies. Second is maintaining quality-of-life improvements through long-term capital investments. Third is promoting resident and local business participation in township governance. Finally is protecting Township interests during various county-wide development projects.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Ideally government balances the varied interests of constituents in a thoughtful and prudent manner, listening to understand while making decisions with a long-term perspective. Local government especially should focus on ensuring the community provides residents a safe and comfortable environment, with regular feedback guiding decisions.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Minnesota elections 2022: District 55B
House District 55B
Kaela Berg
- Candidate responses not available
Van Holston
- Age: 74
- Party: GOP
- City: Burnsville
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I was an attorney in private practice for 36 years and early in my career I was on the staff at the Minnesota House of Representatives.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
My priorities would be lowering personal and business income taxes, elimination of the tax on social security benefits, increasing the criminal sentencing guidelines for felonies and raising the reading and math scores for students in our schools.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
Always conduct myself with civility and honesty towards all players.
- Website or contact: VanHolstonforHouse.com
Former Giants cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32
Antonio Dennard, a former NFL cornerback who played for the Giants, died Sunday in a shooting in Pennsylvania, according to reports.
Dennard was shot at the Legends bar in Muhlenberg Township and pronounced dead at a hospital after 3 a.m., local news station WFMZ reported Monday, citing the Berks County coroner.
His death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy is set to take place Tuesday.
The coroner’s office didn’t immediately respond to a Daily News request for comment.
Dennard, who was 32, also suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers during his NFL career.
Authorities haven’t publicly identified any suspects or released a possible motive for the shooting. An investigation into Dennard’s death is ongoing.
