KIVSHARIVKA, Ukraine — Nine-year-old Artem Panchenko helps his grandmother start a smoldering fire in a makeshift outdoor kitchen next to their nearly abandoned apartment building. The light is falling fast and they need to eat before the setting sun plunges their home into cold and dark.
True Thompson receives spooky gift from Aunt Kourtney and Uncle Travis
True Thompson gets a head start on her Halloween candy.
Over the weekend, the 4-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated the spooky season alongside her cousins at a garden party filled with ghoulish treats. As seen in photos and videos shared on Instagram Stories, one of the treats included a haunted gingerbread mansion donated by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkerwhich was decorated with the names of Khloe and True, as well as the word “baby” to represent the newest member of their family.
As seen in a clip, little True couldn’t help but indulge in the sweet structure and giggled as she ran away with pumpkin gum in her hand. Khloe captioned the video: “Thank you so much aunt @kourtneykardash and uncle @travisbarker.”
Kim Kardashian and her children—North9, Holy6, Chicago4 and Psalm, 3 – also received their own gingerbread house adorned with their names. “Kourtney and Travis, thank you,” she said on her own Instagram Stories. “So cute!”
Democrat Tim Ryan smiles as he is arrested for taking money from pharmaceutical companies linked to the opioid crisis
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) apparently laughed when Republican JD Vance called him out for taking campaign money from drug companies tied to the nation’s deadly opioid crisis during the final debate before the election in the Ohio Senate next month.
“[Tim Ryan’s] the ads are paid for with pharmaceutical blood money because Tim Ryan received tens of thousands of dollars from the very companies that profited,” Vance said.
During the remark, Ryan can be seen smiling and apparently laughing.
Indeed, as Breitbart News reported, Ryan has garnered tens of thousands of contributions from AmerisourceBergen, McKesson Corporation and Cardinal Health, the three largest pharmaceutical companies in the United States.
Pharmaceutical companies have been partially blamed for the opioid crisis. Vance, unlike Ryan, received no campaign contributions from drug companies.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected]eitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
Breitbart News
Shocking moment two brawling men tumble down Grand Central escalator after refusing to let pass
This is the shocking moment of two men brawling on an escalator at Grand Central Station in New York City.
The two men appeared to be entangled as the brutal scuffle ensued on the upstairs after one refused to step aside so the other could get out.
Footage shot on a mobile phone on the descending escalator saw stunned commuters rushing to jump out of the way as the couple fought.
Video captured a fight between two men on a New York escalator at Grand Central Station before they fell into the lobby
Screams could be heard as the shocked commuters tried to move away as the men fell
The incident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday after “a 37-year-old punched a male victim in the face after a verbal argument”
Legs and arms could be seen flying through the air as the duo fell, while the escalator continued to climb as people screamed in horror.
It wasn’t exactly clear what was happening until the person recording the beating could see the escalator head-on.
We can then hear a man moaning on the other while two passers-by, a man and a woman, ran down the stairs to try to stop the fight.
A 37-year-old Long Island man has been arrested and charged with assault, according to the NYPD.
Police say “a 37-year-old punched a male victim in the face after a verbal argument”.
It wasn’t exactly clear what was happening until the person recording the beating could see the escalator head-on.
A couple who were also on the stairs tried to end the assault
The person who filmed the clip said tensions boiled over after one of the men failed to move away from the other on the escalator.
The reactions were mixed, with some people panicking and trying to get away as quickly as possible while others just tried to get on with their day.
According to NYPD data, subway crime in New York appears to be at its highest level in 25 years.
There have been nine subway murders in 2022.
Do you know this man? NYPD asks anyone who recognizes the suspect to call 800-577-TIPS
The latest scare came over the weekend when a deranged thug pushed a man past a random oncoming train on Saturday morning, leaving the Good Samaritans to save him with just seconds to spare.
Surveillance footage shows the horrifying 149th Street incident in the Bronx at 11:50 a.m.
The pusher, wide-eyed and disheveled, first followed the 26-year-old for several seconds, then ran behind him and pushed him into the path of the oncoming train.
He then fled from the station as other onlookers, shocked, rushed to the aid of the victim. They were able to get him to safety before the train rushed into the station. He was not injured in the attack.
Now the NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who bumped into it.
The thug in camouflage pants stared at his victim (above in blue) and lunged at him before pushing him onto the tracks
This is the moment the thug ran towards the victim and pushed him into the train track before fleeing from the station
This is the latest incident in what appears to be an ever-escalating crime wave in New York City.
At least 11 people have been pushed onto New York City’s subway tracks this year.
In January, a 40-year-old woman, Michelle Go, was killed after being pushed in front of a train at Times Square station. His attacker was sent to a mental institution after prosecutors refused to challenge a mental evaluation that found him unfit to stand trial.
On Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed there was only a “perception” that crime in the Big Apple was “out of control”.
Adams said he and law enforcement are fighting “real crime,” with the subway’s “six crimes a day” average “not making it look like it’s out of control.”
He admitted there were “too many guns” on the streets of New York, but added that the NYPD had done an “incredible job” confiscating thousands of guns.
The mayor, who was barely audible to the sound of sirens wailing in the background, added: ‘We are dealing with real crimes, these eight homicides and the perception of fear people are feeling.
“That’s the combination I have to deal with, that perception and the actual crime. But we can’t get away with having 3.5 million people using our subway system,” he said.
“We have to be honest about it and that six-crime-a-day average doesn’t feel like it’s out of control.”
New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed there was only a ‘perception’ that crime in the Big Apple was ‘out of control’ despite eight people being murdered on the subway this year.
Recent data shows that murders in the subway have reached their highest level in 25 years, despite the drop in ridership. Between 1997 and 2020, there have never been more than five murders a year on New York’s subway trains.
This number has increased to six in 2020, eight in 2021 and it is already at eight with two and a half months remaining in the year.
Criminal offenses in the metro have increased by 42%, but ridership has almost halved.
In 2019, an average of 142 million people used the metro every month, or about four million people a day. Now the monthly runner average is 81 million.
Officials are struggling to explain the rise in crime.
Many have blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, when they say resources like homeless shelters and mental health outreach programs have stopped.
Others say it’s thanks to relaxed bail policies in liberal cities like New York and San Francisco.
Jayjon Burnett, 15, was killed on Friday afternoon – just six days before his 16th birthday – during a chaotic argument between two groups on a Far Rockaway A train in Queens, New York
Prior to the pandemic, New York State implemented sweeping bail reforms in an effort to reduce prison populations of low-level offenders.
He has released many repeat offenders back into the community.
This was compounded in New York by the election of District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who told his staff to avoid imposing cash bail wherever they could.
Adams pledged to crack down on crime on the subway with the introduction of a designated train task force.
They have yet to have any effect on increasing crime.
The mayor’s comments on Monday come just days after 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett was shot dead Friday afternoon during an argument between two groups on a Far Rockaway A train in New York.
Keyondre Russell, 18, is being held without bond on a murder charge in connection with the murder, but claims he is the real victim – claiming Burnett shot him first and acted in self-defence.
The latest of the transit killings comes after authorities repeatedly promised to flood subway platforms and take care of more police, as part of Adams’ “subway safety plan.”
Adams added: “There are too many guns on the street, there is no condolence or consolation if you are shot on the subway or in the street.”
“We’ve brought down homicides, brought down shooter victims, we’re still getting the job done.
“Our police department has done an incredible job, but everyone has to play their part.
“Judges need to keep shooters in jail, lawmakers need to make sure we don’t make laws that allow them to return to our streets – we need to prosecute these cases
“There are too many gins in our streets, those who are in the streets are also in the subways, they are also in our schools.
“They are everywhere we are as innocent New Yorkers, there are too many guns on our streets.”
dailymail us
Winter is coming: Ukrainians are preparing for a brutal season ahead
Artem and his grandmother have lived without gas, water or electricity for about three weeks, since Russian missile strikes cut off public services in their town in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine. For them and the few other residents who remain in the Kivsharivka complex, huddle at night and cook outside is the only way to survive.
“It’s cold and there’s shelling,” Artem said on Sunday as he helped his grandmother cook. ” It is really cold. I sleep fully clothed in our apartment.
Further Russian strikes on Monday and Tuesday in Kyiv, the capital, and several other Ukrainian cities by drones and missiles targeting power plants added to the general sense of foreboding of the coming winter.
As the frost sets in, those who haven’t fled the heavy fighting, regular shelling and months of Russian occupation in eastern Ukraine are desperately trying to figure out how to shelter in the cold months.
In the nearby village of Kurylivka, Viktor Palyanitsa pushes a wheelbarrow full of freshly cut logs along the road to his house. It passes a destroyed tank, the remains of damaged buildings and the site of a 300-year-old wooden church that was razed as Ukrainian forces fought to liberate the area from Russian occupiers.
Palyanitsa, 37, said he collected enough wood to last through the winter. Yet he planned to start sleeping next to a wood-burning stove in a rickety outbuilding and not at home, since all the windows in his house were blown out by shrapnel.
“It’s not comfortable. We spend a lot of time collecting firewood. You can see the situation we live in,” Palyanitsa said, quietly underestimating the dire outlook for the next few months.
Authorities are working to gradually restore electricity to the region in the coming days, and repairs to water and gas infrastructure will come next, according to Roman Semenukha, a deputy from the Kharkiv regional government.
“Only after that can we start to restore the heating,” he said.
Authorities were working to provide residents with firewood, he added, but had no timetable for restoring public services.
Standing next to his pile of split wood, Palyanitsa did not expect help from the government. He said he doesn’t expect the heating to be restored anytime soon, but feels ready to fend for himself even once winter sets in.
“I have arms and legs. So I’m not afraid of the cold, because I can find wood and heat the stove,” he says.
Authorities in Ukrainian-held areas of neighboring hotly contested Donetsk region have urged all remaining residents to evacuate and warned that gas and water services in many areas are unlikely to be restored by ‘winter. As in the Kharkiv region, ordinary Ukrainians still live in thousands of homes that were destroyed by Russian strikes, with leaking or damaged roofs and blown windows unable to provide protection from the cold or damp. .
The threat of a winter without heating has even spread to other regions of Ukraine far from the front lines.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, angered and embarrassed by a Ukrainian strike on a key bridge to annexed Crimea, has stepped up Russia’s bombing campaign, targeting civilian energy infrastructure around Ukraine and leaving many towns and villages without electricity. Monday’s strikes hit Kyiv, Sumy in the northeast and Vinnytsia in western Ukraine.
In the center of Kurylivka, a group of men used a chainsaw to chop down a tree near a bus stop. As they worked, they alerted an Associated Press reporter to Russian landmines still hidden in the surrounding grass.
With so many towns in the region destroyed and modern comforts all but gone, the will to survive outweighs any concern about preserving what came before. Without utilities, the houses have become like rudimentary shelters from a medieval era where people live by candlelight, draw water from wells and bundle up to protect themselves from the cold.
Artem’s grandmother, Iryna Panchenko, said she and her grandson had been sleeping in an abandoned apartment next door since all of their windows were blown out by a Russian strike.
“After the first wave of explosions, we lost a window and two were damaged. After the second explosion, all the other windows were destroyed,” she said. ” It’s very cold here. It’s hard to cook, it’s hard to run between the apartment and the place where we cook. My legs hurt.”
Makeshift lean-to structures dot the overgrown courtyards of their apartment complex where residents gather to cook over fires. A woman picked up pieces of wood from a ground-floor apartment that collapsed in a Russian rocket strike. Another resident joked that his house had become a five-room apartment after one of its exterior walls collapsed.
Anton Sevrukov, 47, toasted bread and heated a kettle of water over a fire to bring tea to his disabled mother.
“No electricity, no water, no gas. We are cold,” he said. little.”
In the darkness of her cramped, moldy apartment, Sevrukov’s mother sat under a blanket on a sofa full of plates of spoiled food. Zoya Sevrukova said she had been bedridden for seven years and spent most of her time sitting, playing solitaire with a threadbare deck of cards.
“It is really cold now. If it wasn’t for my son, I would freeze,” she said.
Sevrukov said he had asked a friend in Kharkiv, the regional capital, to buy him an electric heater, just in case power was restored. It’s almost too much to think of the hardships that could await us.
“Hopefully we will have electricity soon, so we can get through this winter somehow,” he said.
Follow all AP stories about the war in Ukraine at
washingtonpost
Israeli capital: Australia rescinds Trump-era recognition of West Jerusalem
CNN
—
The Australian government reversed its predecessor’s decision to recognize West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, prompting a rebuke from the Israeli government.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reaffirmed Canberra’s “earlier and long-standing position” on Israel during a briefing on Tuesday, stressing the new Labor government’s unwavering support for Israel and the Palestinian people.
“Australia is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognized borders,” Wong said. “We will not support an approach that undermines this perspective.”
The previous government, led by former coalition prime minister Scott Morrison, recognized West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2018, following an announcement by former US President Donald Trump.
in 2017, Trump upended seven decades of American foreign policy by declaring that the United States considered Jerusalem the capital of Israel. The following year, the United States moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Australia’s decision to revert to its previous position on Tuesday was a “hasty response to an incorrect media report”.
“In light of the way this decision was made in Australia, in hasty response to an incorrect media report, we can only hope that the Australian Government handles other matters more seriously and more professionally,” he said. Lapid said in a statement. without giving details of the “incorrect report”.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry also summoned the Australian Ambassador to Israel.
Prior to Trump’s announcement, successive US leaders had resisted any proclamation on the issue until the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was resolved. Trump’s decision was condemned by world leaders and sent shockwaves through the Muslim world. Israelis and Palestinians claim the holy city as their capital.
Morrison’s decision to follow Trump’s lead also sparked outrage and on Tuesday Wong apologized for any distress caused.
“I regret that Mr Morrison’s decision to enter politics has resulted in the change in Australia’s position and the distress these changes have caused to many people in the Australian community who care deeply about this issue,” Wong said.
The division of Jerusalem into East and West dates from the 1949 armistice agreement that ended fighting between Israel and Arab powers and left the city divided.
West Jerusalem was in Israeli hands and East Jerusalem controlled by Jordan. A 1947 United Nations plan to divide Palestine into two, creating a Jewish state and an Arab state, envisioned Jerusalem as an internationally managed “corpus separatum” separate from the two states.
In 1967, Israel captured East Jerusalem in the Six Day War. He expanded the city’s municipal boundaries and declared it the unified capital of Israel.
Until Trump’s announcement, the international community was largely united in not formally recognizing Israel’s position, saying instead that only a negotiated agreement between the two sides could determine the city’s final status.
The city is home to deeply holy places for Jews, Muslims and Christians. The issue has been so thorny that negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians have left the issue of Jerusalem to the final stages of any peace agreement.
Cnn
2022 Houston FotoFest Biennale – in pictures | Culture
FotoFest’s central exhibition, If I Had A Hammer, takes its title from the protest song by Pete Seeger and Lee Hays and draws on the work of a wide range of visual artists to examine how photography can influence the social justice, rights and identity. One of a series of events across the city, the exhibition runs until November 6
theguardian
Terrified passengers ‘choke’ and ‘are told to start praying’ as Indian flight fills with smoke
Terrified passengers ‘choke’ and ‘are told to start praying’ as Indian flight fills with smoke, forcing emergency landing
- The chilling incident took place aboard a SpiceJet plane from Goa
- Footage taken on board the flight showed the dark cabin filled with thick smoke
- Passengers said they had difficulty breathing for 25 minutes during the flight
- The flight was forced to land and later video showed ambulances on the runway
Terrified passengers say they choked and were told to start praying as an Indian plane cabin filled with smoke, forcing an emergency landing.
Footage from the flight showed the thick smoke filling the cabin, with passengers later saying they struggled to breathe for 25 minutes.
The horrific incident happened aboard flight number SG 3735, a SpiceJet aircraft which took off from Goa, India.
Footage from the flight showed the thick smoke filling the cabin (pictured), with passengers saying they struggled to breathe for 25 minutes before the emergency landing The horrific incident happened on board a SpiceJet aircraft which took off from Goa, India.
One of the passengers, Vivek Vishal, said: ‘SpiceJet is risking people’s lives. We suffocated for 25 minutes and even the oxygen masks didn’t deploy.
“Strict action must be taken against such a negligent airline.”
In one clip, a woman can be heard shouting, “Rest” repeatedly as beeps follow amid the smoke-filled plane.
While they are in total darkness, she orders those on board to “bend down, stay down” as she uses a faint torch to direct her demands.
In another clip, several ambulances are shown at the scene of heavy rain, while a man can be seen talking on the phone.
Crew members wearing high visibility jackets are seen waiting at the side of the runway with wheelchairs in anticipation of assistance.
Pictured: Footage from the flight shows people in the cabin, seen through thick smoke. While in total darkness, a woman orders those on board to ‘bend down, stay down’ as she uses a dim torch to direct her pleas
At least 86 people are believed to have been on board the plane, which had to make a full emergency landing due to the malfunction.
According to local reports, the passengers were quickly evacuated after landing in Hyderabad, India, where the pilot informed air traffic control of the incident.
The ground staff would have been asked to put all the precautions in place, in order to avoid any other incident.
It was reported that crew on board told passengers to ‘start praying’ due to the ordeal causing panic – but an airline spokesman denied the claims.
Another passenger, Srikanth Mulupala, said: “The crew members told us to pray to God and to pray for our families – it was mortifying.
“A lot of my co-passengers panicked and started screaming.”
Pictured: In more footage after the emergency landing, several ambulances are shown at the scene of heavy rain
One of the passengers, who has not been named, also alleges the crew snatched his phone and forced another passenger to delete all photos and footage of the incident.
SpiceJet claimed the smoke was due to the on-board air conditioning system and that their crew handled the situation according to protocol.
However, another passenger, Anil P, claims that something went wrong in the bathroom: “We heard the crew talking in a low voice after something happened and in about 20 minutes the smoke was all around us.
“We wanted to suffocate. However, the lights were on and the crew asked us not to leave our seats and to stop talking.
The airline is already subject to disciplinary action by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) over eight recent aircraft-related incidents.
Now the DGCA has extended the 50% cap on SpiceJet flights.
MailOnline has contacted SpiceJet for a comment.
dailymail us
