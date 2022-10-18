Truss faces his cabinet after FINALLY apologizing for the mini-budget

Liz Truss faces her cabinet today as she struggles to hold on after finally saying sorry for the disastrous mini budget.

The Prime Minister is set for another brutal day as MPs mull over whether and how to impeach her following Jeremy Hunt’s extraordinary teardown of his flagship economic plans.

Having stubbornly failed to do so when she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, Ms Truss belatedly apologized for last night’s debacle in a BBC interview, admitting she had made ‘mistakes’ and that she had gone “too far too fast”. A nervous-looking prime minister has vowed she will lead the party in the next election.

She sent a similar message to the One Nation group of MPs last night. But the Tories in attendance compared it to a “corpse delivering its own eulogy”.

Backbench MP Simon Hoare warned this morning that the party may need to focus on ‘avoiding a crushing defeat’, with polls showing Labor 36 points clear.

Defense Minister James Heappey insisted Ms Truss apologized more quickly than Boris Johnson, but also signaled trouble ahead, warning against any attempt to cut funding for the army.

After trying to appease her centrist MPs, Ms Truss will appear before the right-wing ERG group tonight – many of whom are angry that the tax cuts have been scrapped.

Much will depend on the stance taken by powerful 1922 leader Graham Brady, who met Ms Truss yesterday. There are suggestions he wants to put action on hold until the Halloween Budget – when the Chancellor is expected to present a nightmarish £40billion menu of spending cuts.

With the tax burden now set to reach its highest level since 1950 and households facing £5,000 energy bills after the government announced its two-year ‘guarantee’ will in effect end in April, MPs are growing increasingly panicky as the voters deliver their verdict. .

Cabinet allies fear Liz Truss could be deported if she fails to make a convincing case in the coming days as to why she should be allowed to continue

Penny Mordaunt answering Urgent Questions (UQ) session

Millions of Britons face the ‘edge of the cliff’ as experts warn average energy bills could soar to £5,000 from April Millions of households will face a ‘cliff’ of soaring energy bills next year after Jeremy Hunt dramatically cut the Government’s support package from two years to six months. The new chancellor said yesterday the scheme, which aims to keep average annual household bills below £2,500 amid soaring energy prices, will be replaced in April. Instead, he promised “targeted aid” for the poorest families. However, analysts have warned the move could see average bills double to over £5,000 for some households. Meanwhile, consumer champion Martin Lewis, using figures from Cornwall Insight, predicts energy bills will rise by 73% to around £4,350 a year for an average household in April. Last night Mr Lewis, who founded consumer site MoneySavingExpert, warned: ‘If these are in the right range, the promised ‘targeted aid’ will have to be targeted down to middle incomes for people can get out of it. Especially if it stays at those levels for next winter. Mr Hunt made his announcement amid the reversal of £32billion in tax cuts to reassure markets after the turmoil caused by last month’s ‘mini budget’. In a warning of a possible return to austerity, he said the government would have to make “extremely difficult” decisions to balance the books.

Speaking after new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt dismantled his tax cut growth plans, Liz Truss admitted she had gone ‘too far too fast’.

“I want to accept responsibility and apologize for the mistakes that have been made,” she told the BBC. “I expected it to be tough and it was tough, I think it’s fair to say.”

Earlier, Mr Hunt used an extraordinary five-minute televised statement to scrap ‘virtually all’ of the Prime Minister’s flagship tax cuts in a bid to reassure financial markets that the government was serious about the tax cut. budget balance.

He said his main responsibility was to “do what is necessary for economic stability”, adding: “We are a country that finances our promises and pays our debts”.

“When this is called into question, as it has been, the government will make the tough decisions necessary to ensure confidence in our national finances.”

A Downing Street source has acknowledged the Prime Minister faces a “critical 24/48 hour” to cling to his job.

Last night Mr Hunt pleaded with the rebels not to risk further instability by ousting the Prime Minister, urging MPs to ‘give him a chance’.

Cabinet allies fear she could be kicked out if she fails to put forward a convincing case in the coming days as to why she should be allowed to continue.

A senior curator said: ‘She needs to show people that she has the ability to pull herself out of the mess she’s created – so far she’s come a long way from doing that.’

Mr Hunt, who has been dubbed ‘the de facto Prime Minister’ by some Tory MPs, warned that further tax hikes and ‘extremely tough’ spending cuts would be needed by the end of this month.

And, in a blow to millions of families and businesses, he said the two-year energy price “guarantee” would only last six months.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt has denied the Prime Minister was the victim of a ‘coup’ as the Chancellor tears up her plans.

And she caused laughter in the House when she insisted Miss Truss was not hiding ‘under a desk’ to avoid scrutiny from MPs.

At a private meeting, Tory shop steward Sir Graham reportedly warned the Prime Minister that dozens of his MPs wanted her out. But he is believed to be resisting pressure from backbench MPs to change party rules which prevent a formal challenge for 12 months.

Former minister Mark Garnier said Ms Truss was ‘in office but not in power’, adding: ‘The question is give him a chance or rip the plaster off him?’

Sir Edward Leigh, who has backed Miss Truss for the leadership, has warned that scrapping his tax-cutting scheme could see the UK ‘fall into a second-rate economy’.

Speculation continues that the Prime Minister could resign or be expelled after just over a month in office.

Some have claimed that Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt could broker a deal to take power from their former leadership rival.

Mr Sunak, who came second to Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race this summer, reportedly spoke to a key Mordaunt backer about an ‘unspoken’ suggestion he could become its chancellor. The allegations were denied by Mr Sunak.

A source said, “Like everyone else, Rishi wanted the party to come together and focus entirely on his constituency work.”