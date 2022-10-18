Ufc Chief Reveals Title Shot Chance For Russian 'Savage' - Reuters

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant filed a lawsuit on Monday, alleging sheriff’s officials targeted him with a bogus criminal investigation in retaliation after he made a campaign donation to one of the political challengers. of Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

In the lawsuit filed Monday in LA County Superior Court against the county, Villanueva and other sheriff’s officials, Lt. Joseph Garrido seeks his $1,500 donation to the retired Cmdr. Eli Vera’s campaign resulted in him being the subject of a mock criminal investigation into whether he misused his department-issued vehicle.

Garrido also alleges in the lawsuit that a coveted assignment he was offered was canceled due to his support for Vera.

Garrido’s attorney, Vince Miller, accused Villanueva of being behind efforts to punish his client.

“He’s kicking somebody out, ending somebody’s career, destroying their reputation because he’s exercising his right to free speech,” Miller said. Miller currently represents more than a dozen department employees in lawsuits against the department.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying officials had not yet seen it.

The lawsuit also alleges that the retaliation Garrido faced was due in part to his attempts to report the misconduct of others in the department. In addition to helping expose a scheme by sheriff’s officials to withhold bonuses owed to deputies with special explosives training, which resulted in the county paying more than $3 million in back wages, Garrido claims that he drew attention to the excessive death of a police officer. dog.

Garrido, who has been a member of the department’s elite Special Enforcement Office since May 2018, is a close friend and supporter of Vera, who ran for sheriff in the June primary but didn’t get enough votes to qualify for a second round.

Campaign finance records show Garrido made his contribution to Vera in June of last year. In November, Garrido claims to have received a call from Carl Mandoyan, a former deputy who had a close relationship with the sheriff. During the call, Mandoyan repeatedly pressed Garrido to explain why he had donated to Vera’s campaign, according to the lawsuit. Mandoyan became a controversial figure in the department when Villanueva fought unsuccessfully to rehire him after he was fired over allegations of domestic violence and dishonesty.

Mandoyan told The Times on Monday that Garrido called him asking for help getting into the department’s arson and explosives unit and provided the information about the donation to Vera himself.

“I said ‘OK, you’re free to do it,’” Mandoyan said.

After the call, Villanueva reportedly asked his staff to compile information on candidates for an assignment supervising the department’s arson unit – a job Garrido said in the lawsuit he had already been given. .

According to the lawsuit, Asst. Sheriff Bruce Chase has heard Villanueva repeatedly talk about Garrido supporting Vera and donating to her campaign. During one of the meetings, according to the lawsuit, Chase told Villanueva that he thought Garrido was the most qualified person for the job of the arson unit.

Villanueva chose someone else for the job, according to the lawsuit.

Chase did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, according to the lawsuit, Garrido caught wind of false allegations circulating in the department that he was seen hauling a boat in his Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to the department.

In May, Garrido wrote a note to a supervisor rebutting the false accusations against him, according to the lawsuit. The day after the memo was sent, a sergeant showed up in his neighborhood to interview neighbors, according to the lawsuit.

Garrido confronted Sgt. William Morris, who confirmed he was conducting a criminal investigation into Garrido, according to a recording of Garrido’s conversation that was reviewed by The Times.

During the conversation, Garrido pointed to a “Vera for Sheriff” campaign sign at his house, which he said was the reason for the investigation.

“Probably,” Morris said, according to the recording.

Morris told The Times on Monday that the comment was “just a reaction to what he was saying.”

“I have no idea why this case arose,” Morris said.

Morris said he had “no idea” who made the original allegation about Garrido. When asked if the allegation was true, he declined to comment, saying the matter was still under investigation.

The lawsuit also says the sergeant offered one of Garrido’s neighbors $300 for his CCTV username and password.

The sheriff’s department refused for months to answer questions from The Times about the death of the police dog that Garrido’s lawsuit claims to have reported. Garrido’s lawsuit says the dog, named Spike, overheated after a sergeant left him in a car for more than four hours.

Department spokesman Lt. Oscar Martinez confirmed the 6-year-old dog, trained to detect accelerators used by arsonists, died in East LA in 2020 but declined to provide details on how the death occurred. has occurred.

He said the incident was investigated and “no employee misconduct or negligence was involved in the death”. He also said “medical personnel” were unable to determine the cause of death.

A source, who requested anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss the case, told the Times there was no record of an ongoing investigation into the dog handler.

The Times reviewed an email at the time of the dog’s death in which a sheriff’s official advised dog handlers to check their car’s warning system.

“Do NOT, under any circumstances, place a dog in a vehicle without first inspecting and ensuring that the heat alarm system is working as intended. Under no circumstances place a dog in a vehicle with an alarm system inoperable or faulty,” the email reads.