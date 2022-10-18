News
UFC chief reveals title shot chance for Russian ‘savage’ – Reuters
Dana White has indicated that the winner of the fight between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley will get a shot at gold
Russian Petr Yan will put himself in the front row for a shot at the bantamweight title if he overcomes the threat of dangerous American Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this weekend, according to promotion chief Dana White.
Yan takes on O’Malley in a 135-pound bout in Abu Dhabi ahead of the title showdown between champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-time bantamweight executive TJ Dillashaw.
When asked if winning Yan or O’Malley would automatically result in a title fight for either fighter, White indicated that it would.
“Yeah, this is one of those fights where Petr Yan is the number one guy in the world,” White told Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports.
“O’Malley is 27, 15-1. He has the experience for this fight, he has the height and reach advantage, he has the knockout power.
“[O’Malley’s] has all the tools to win this fight, he just has to go out there and do it.
“It’s not an easy task, Petr Yan is an absolute savage, but there was this comparison recently where Sean O’Malley said he would love to be the next Conor McGregor and the next world superstar, well, it’s about winning key fights.
“He already has that stuff that people love, but it’s about winning key fights. This fight for him is like the fight against Jose Aldo of Conor.
Former bantamweight champion Yan, 29, is aiming to propel himself back into the championship chase after losing his title in controversial circumstances to Sterling in Las Vegas last March.
The Russian, who beat Brazilian legend Jose Aldo to claim the title, was disqualified for an illegal fourth-round knee strike against American rival Sterling as he looked set for victory.
Yan rebuilt with an impressive victory over Cory Sandhagen later in 2021, but suffered a points loss to Sterling in their rematch at UFC 273 in April – a result that some, including the president of the UFC, White, seemed to challenge.
Yan boasts a 16-3 overall record in his career, including eight wins in ten visits to the UFC Octagon.
READ MORE:
Russian Yan and his UFC rival delight fans with a show of respect (VIDEO)
The Siberian will be by far the toughest test yet for O’Malley, although the colorful American has displayed his abilities in a series of Performance of the Night displays, and his only career defeat remains a TKO loss. in 2020 against Marlon Vera.
Saturday’s UFC 280 card will be headlined by Russia’s Islam Makhachev and former Brazilian champion Charles Oliveira’s lightweight title clash, while the co-main event will see Sterling defend his bantamweight crown against Dillashaw.
Australian backpedaling on Jerusalem satisfies Palestinians and angers Israelis — RT in French
By deciding to no longer recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state, Canberra provoked the ire of Israel, which immediately summoned the Australian ambassador. For its part, the Palestinian Authority welcomes this reversal.
Israel on October 18 castigated Australia’s decision to no longer recognize West Jerusalem as its capital and urgently summoned the Australian ambassador for an explanation, while the Palestinian Authority welcomed it.
In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the Australian decision a “hasty response to erroneous press information”, without specifying what “erroneous” information he was referring to.
“We can only wish the Australian government that it handles its other files in a more serious and professional manner,” he added, while Israeli Foreign Affairs summoned the Australian ambassador during the day.
Australia announced on October 18 that it would no longer recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel, reversing a decision taken by the previous Conservative government of Scott Morrison.
The Palestinian Authority, for its part, welcomed this reversal.
“We welcome Australia’s decision on Jerusalem and its call for a two-state solution. […] and its guarantee that the future sovereignty of Jerusalem depends on a permanent solution based on international legitimacy,” Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh wrote on Twitter.
The minister denounces an electoral decision of the previous government
For the UN, the status of Jerusalem must be the subject of an agreement between Israelis and Palestinians and, in the meantime, the countries must not establish their diplomatic representation there with Israel.
The Jewish state seized the eastern part of Jerusalem in 1967, annexed it and has since considered the whole city as its “eternal” and “indivisible” capital, while the Palestinians want to make East Jerusalem is the capital of the state to which they aspire.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on October 18 that the question of the status of Jerusalem should be resolved through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people and not through unilateral decisions.
“We will not support an approach that undermines that prospect,” she said, adding that “the Australian Embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”
The centre-left Labor Party has been in power since May in Australia. The previous government of Scott Morrison came under heavy criticism when, in 2018, it announced that it was recognizing West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He made the announcement on the heels of a similar decision by US President Donald Trump.
The decision by the former executive had also caused consternation in neighboring Indonesia – the country with the largest number of Muslims in the world – temporarily derailing a free trade agreement.
“I know this has caused strife and disarray within part of the Australian community, and today the government is looking to resolve this,” Penny Wong said on October 18.
She accused her predecessor’s government of taking the decision at the time to try to win a crucial by-election in a Sydney suburb with a large Jewish community.
“Do you know what it was? It was a cynical – and failed – maneuver to win Wentworth’s seat in a by-election,” she said.
However, the head of Australian diplomacy made a point of stressing that this decision is not a sign of hostility with regard to the Jewish state, affirming: “Australia will always be an unfailing friend of Israel. We were among the first countries to officially recognize Israel.”
A few weeks earlier, the United Kingdom had announced its desire to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Indeed, during her trip to New York in the context of a general assembly of the UN on September 21, the new English Prime Minister Liz Truss informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid of her intention to “review the current location of the British Embassy in Israel.
For now, only four states have established their embassies in Jerusalem: the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Kosovo.
Evan McMullin backs amnesty for illegal aliens
Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin said in a debate on Monday that he supports amnesty for illegal aliens.
McMullin said it would support citizenship for illegal aliens benefiting from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) scheme. However, he warned that “we also need to secure our border”.
McMullin has reportedly supported amnesty since his failed 2016 presidential election, in which he primarily ran to spoil Utah in favor of then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
He even bashed Republicans for not including a DACA “fix” or amnesty in a bill being debated in January 2018.
He wrote: “There is no good reason not to include a DACA fix in this bill. Fanaticism within elements of the GOP “simply” meant that party leaders could not advance immigration and criminal justice reform. Emboldened by Trump, that now means they can’t make government work.
There is no good reason not to include a DACA fix in this bill. Fanaticism within elements of the GOP “simply” meant that party leaders could not advance immigration and criminal justice reform. Emboldened by Trump, that now means they can’t make government work.
— Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) January 20, 2018
Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.
Mortgage rates continue to rise despite mini-budget reversals
Mortgage rates continue to rise despite mini-budget reversals: Natwest, TSB and Barclays are among lenders pushing the price of new deals up more than 6% after the new Chancellor’s attempt to calm markets
- Jeremy Hunt overturned Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s ruinous plans yesterday
- But the hope that it could have an instant impact on mortgage transactions proved unfounded.
- Today, first-time buyers can expect to pay rates as high as 6.79% for two-year patches
Mortgage rates continue to rise despite Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rejecting his predecessor’s disastrous mini-budget.
While the announcement saw government borrowing costs fall, lower interest rates on bonds and gilts did not trickle down to mortgage transactions.
It had been hoped that Mr Hunt’s reversals would drive down offers to buy high houses, but instead they continued to rise.
The average rate over a two-year period rose from 4.74% to 6.47% yesterday, analysts at Moneyfacts said.
This is equivalent to adding £218 a month to a £200,000 mortgage and is the highest since 2008.
NatWest raised its two-year fixed rate for buyers from 5.97% to 6.37%.
The new owners are also eyeing the bank’s two-year rates as high as 6.54%.
The TSB offers five years at 6.49% and two years at 6.79%.
Today’s mortgage rates for buyers made a grim reading, but the hope is they will start to improve
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt canceled the majority of plans for Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng yesterday
And Barclays is raising the cost of some low-deposit mortgages to more than 6%.
Martin Stewart, founder of mortgage broker London Money, said: “It seems a little calmer with Jeremy Hunt in charge.”
“Anyone who wakes up thinking we’re about to get back to where we were last September is wrong.”
Simon Gammon, managing partner at mortgage broker Knight Frank Finance, said: “While we don’t expect mortgage rates to fall in the near term, the stability of the swap market should slow the pace of mortgage rate increases. compared to some of the worst-case scenarios that seemed possible in the days following the mini-budget.
But Moneyfacts reported yesterday that while rates continued to rise, they were doing so at a less alarming rate.
Today, the 2-year average rate rose slightly from 6.46% to 6.47% today.
And there has also been an increase in the number of offers offered with 3,104 offers available.
But many of the big banks have rates that would be huge for first-time buyers.
Panic swept through the mortgage market after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget sparked a wave of economic uncertainty
The average two- and five-year fixed rates available were 6.47% and 6.29% respectively.
Bank of England data shows more than two million homeowners with fixed term loans will remortgage by the end of 2024
Panic swept through the mortgage market after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget sparked a wave of economic uncertainty.
At the height of the chaos, average transactions jumped a full percentage point in a single day. Lenders withdrew nearly 2,000 mortgage products in a week – although many have started to re-enter the market at inflated prices.
Bank of England data shows that more than two million homeowners with fixed term loans will remortgage by the end of 2024.
They have to pay thousands of dollars more when the budgets have already been beaten.
A report by the Resolution Foundation think tank found that more than five million households will now see their annual mortgage payments increased by around £5,100 by 2024.
It predicts mortgage payments will rise by £26bn by the end of 2024.
Advertising
LA sheriff targeted lieutenant for donating to opponent, lawsuit claims
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant filed a lawsuit on Monday, alleging sheriff’s officials targeted him with a bogus criminal investigation in retaliation after he made a campaign donation to one of the political challengers. of Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
In the lawsuit filed Monday in LA County Superior Court against the county, Villanueva and other sheriff’s officials, Lt. Joseph Garrido seeks his $1,500 donation to the retired Cmdr. Eli Vera’s campaign resulted in him being the subject of a mock criminal investigation into whether he misused his department-issued vehicle.
Garrido also alleges in the lawsuit that a coveted assignment he was offered was canceled due to his support for Vera.
Garrido’s attorney, Vince Miller, accused Villanueva of being behind efforts to punish his client.
“He’s kicking somebody out, ending somebody’s career, destroying their reputation because he’s exercising his right to free speech,” Miller said. Miller currently represents more than a dozen department employees in lawsuits against the department.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying officials had not yet seen it.
The lawsuit also alleges that the retaliation Garrido faced was due in part to his attempts to report the misconduct of others in the department. In addition to helping expose a scheme by sheriff’s officials to withhold bonuses owed to deputies with special explosives training, which resulted in the county paying more than $3 million in back wages, Garrido claims that he drew attention to the excessive death of a police officer. dog.
Garrido, who has been a member of the department’s elite Special Enforcement Office since May 2018, is a close friend and supporter of Vera, who ran for sheriff in the June primary but didn’t get enough votes to qualify for a second round.
Campaign finance records show Garrido made his contribution to Vera in June of last year. In November, Garrido claims to have received a call from Carl Mandoyan, a former deputy who had a close relationship with the sheriff. During the call, Mandoyan repeatedly pressed Garrido to explain why he had donated to Vera’s campaign, according to the lawsuit. Mandoyan became a controversial figure in the department when Villanueva fought unsuccessfully to rehire him after he was fired over allegations of domestic violence and dishonesty.
Mandoyan told The Times on Monday that Garrido called him asking for help getting into the department’s arson and explosives unit and provided the information about the donation to Vera himself.
“I said ‘OK, you’re free to do it,’” Mandoyan said.
After the call, Villanueva reportedly asked his staff to compile information on candidates for an assignment supervising the department’s arson unit – a job Garrido said in the lawsuit he had already been given. .
According to the lawsuit, Asst. Sheriff Bruce Chase has heard Villanueva repeatedly talk about Garrido supporting Vera and donating to her campaign. During one of the meetings, according to the lawsuit, Chase told Villanueva that he thought Garrido was the most qualified person for the job of the arson unit.
Villanueva chose someone else for the job, according to the lawsuit.
Chase did not respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this year, according to the lawsuit, Garrido caught wind of false allegations circulating in the department that he was seen hauling a boat in his Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to the department.
In May, Garrido wrote a note to a supervisor rebutting the false accusations against him, according to the lawsuit. The day after the memo was sent, a sergeant showed up in his neighborhood to interview neighbors, according to the lawsuit.
Garrido confronted Sgt. William Morris, who confirmed he was conducting a criminal investigation into Garrido, according to a recording of Garrido’s conversation that was reviewed by The Times.
During the conversation, Garrido pointed to a “Vera for Sheriff” campaign sign at his house, which he said was the reason for the investigation.
“Probably,” Morris said, according to the recording.
Morris told The Times on Monday that the comment was “just a reaction to what he was saying.”
“I have no idea why this case arose,” Morris said.
Morris said he had “no idea” who made the original allegation about Garrido. When asked if the allegation was true, he declined to comment, saying the matter was still under investigation.
The lawsuit also says the sergeant offered one of Garrido’s neighbors $300 for his CCTV username and password.
The sheriff’s department refused for months to answer questions from The Times about the death of the police dog that Garrido’s lawsuit claims to have reported. Garrido’s lawsuit says the dog, named Spike, overheated after a sergeant left him in a car for more than four hours.
Department spokesman Lt. Oscar Martinez confirmed the 6-year-old dog, trained to detect accelerators used by arsonists, died in East LA in 2020 but declined to provide details on how the death occurred. has occurred.
He said the incident was investigated and “no employee misconduct or negligence was involved in the death”. He also said “medical personnel” were unable to determine the cause of death.
A source, who requested anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss the case, told the Times there was no record of an ongoing investigation into the dog handler.
The Times reviewed an email at the time of the dog’s death in which a sheriff’s official advised dog handlers to check their car’s warning system.
“Do NOT, under any circumstances, place a dog in a vehicle without first inspecting and ensuring that the heat alarm system is working as intended. Under no circumstances place a dog in a vehicle with an alarm system inoperable or faulty,” the email reads.
True Thompson receives spooky gift from Aunt Kourtney and Uncle Travis
True Thompson gets a head start on her Halloween candy.
Over the weekend, the 4-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated the spooky season alongside her cousins at a garden party filled with ghoulish treats. As seen in photos and videos shared on Instagram Stories, one of the treats included a haunted gingerbread mansion donated by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkerwhich was decorated with the names of Khloe and True, as well as the word “baby” to represent the newest member of their family.
As seen in a clip, little True couldn’t help but indulge in the sweet structure and giggled as she ran away with pumpkin gum in her hand. Khloe captioned the video: “Thank you so much aunt @kourtneykardash and uncle @travisbarker.”
Kim Kardashian and her children—North9, Holy6, Chicago4 and Psalm, 3 – also received their own gingerbread house adorned with their names. “Kourtney and Travis, thank you,” she said on her own Instagram Stories. “So cute!”
Democrat Tim Ryan smiles as he is arrested for taking money from pharmaceutical companies linked to the opioid crisis
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) apparently laughed when Republican JD Vance called him out for taking campaign money from drug companies tied to the nation’s deadly opioid crisis during the final debate before the election in the Ohio Senate next month.
“[Tim Ryan’s] the ads are paid for with pharmaceutical blood money because Tim Ryan received tens of thousands of dollars from the very companies that profited,” Vance said.
During the remark, Ryan can be seen smiling and apparently laughing.
Indeed, as Breitbart News reported, Ryan has garnered tens of thousands of contributions from AmerisourceBergen, McKesson Corporation and Cardinal Health, the three largest pharmaceutical companies in the United States.
Pharmaceutical companies have been partially blamed for the opioid crisis. Vance, unlike Ryan, received no campaign contributions from drug companies.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.
