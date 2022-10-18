LONDON — Britain’s newest finance minister scrapped the remaining elements of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ signature tax policy on Monday, a move that appeared to succeed in reassuring markets but left many wondering who is now in charge. head of government.
UMN regent criticized for asking if diversity to blame for low enrollment at Morris campus
A member of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is under fire for suggesting the relatively high percentage of nonwhite students at the University of Minnesota-Morris could be hurting its efforts to grow enrollment.
After a presentation Thursday to the board’s mission fulfillment committee, Regent Steve Sviggum said diversity and inclusion are important, but asked, “Is it possible that at Morris we’ve become too diverse?”
The 71-year-old farmer from Kenyon and former speaker of the state House of Representatives said that sometime last year, he was contacted by two friends who told him their children weren’t attending Morris “because it is too diverse a campus; they didn’t feel comfortable there.”
In response, Janet Schrunk Ericksen, interim chancellor at Morris, said she recently met with members of the school’s Black Student Union and they would be “shocked that anyone would think our campus is too diverse. They certainly, at times, feel very isolated.”
Schrunk Ericksen added that nonwhites are “not yet the majority of students on our campus, so that it would not feel comfortable because it’s too diverse would surprise me.”
Morris is the most diverse of the U’s five campuses, with white students accounting for 54 percent of enrollment. The school’s largest minority group, at 32 percent, is American Indians, who get free tuition under a federal mandate related to the campus’s history as an Indian boarding school.
Morris Campus Student Association President Dylan Young, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, said the main reason he chose Morris is “I knew I was coming to a place where people share similar backgrounds.
“For every two students that say, ‘I’m not going to Morris because it’s too diverse, because I don’t feel comfortable there,’ there’s going to be 20 more students or 200 more students who say this is the place for me because this is a diverse and vibrant community,” he said.
Young sent Sviggum a letter Monday inviting him to campus to see how the diversity there is an asset; he said Sviggum accepted the invitation.
Both before and after asking his questions about diversity Thursday, Sviggum acknowledged he was stepping into sensitive territory.
“I’m on thin ice, I understand that,” he said. “At 72 years old, I say things I never would have even thought when I was 52, but it gives you a little freedom to do that.”
Sviggum did not back down from his comments in a WCCO Radio interview Monday morning.
“I was just asking a question,” he said. “I’m sorry some feel the question might be offensive, but it certainly was not. We need to find information and facts.”
ENROLLMENT PLUNGE
Enrollment at Morris has plunged from over 1,900 a decade ago to just 1,068 this fall. That decline is much greater than the 29 percent enrollment drop that all of the state’s colleges and universities have seen in that time.
In recent years, officials from the U’s outstate campuses have been drawing up new plans for boosting enrollment, but the coronavirus pandemic and strong job market have made that challenge even more difficult.
The U’s central office is sending the Morris, Crookston and Duluth campuses a combined $7.4 million in subsidies this school year to offset shortfalls in tuition.
Regent Darrin Rosha said Thursday that Morris once was the system’s “crown jewel” but seems to have suffered from the rising academic profile of the U’s Twin Cities campus following the 2005 closure of its General College, which enrolled underprepared students. Morris also struggles to compete with the aggressive recruitment of universities in the Dakotas.
As to the diversity question, Rosha said that while the Morris is diverse, the surrounding area remains heavily white — 85 percent in Stevens County, according to census data — so he’d be surprised if white students feel uncomfortable there.
The Board of Regents has made it a formal goal to grow each year the share of incoming freshmen who are Black, Indigenous or people of color. Systemwide, that number was 29 percent last year, up from 26 percent the previous year.
Given the steadily growing diversity of Minnesota’s high school graduating classes, Rosha said, “this clearly is the future of our enrollment.”
Young, the campus student president, said the enrollment problem at Morris is complex, but “diversity isn’t one of the problems. I think it’s one of the solutions.”
Uganda orders 21-day lockdown against Ebola
Uganda’s authoritarian President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday announced a 21-day lockdown in Mubende and Kassanda districts in central Uganda to control an Ebola outbreak.
Museveni said there have been 58 confirmed cases and 19 deaths since the outbreak began on September 20.
“These are temporary measures to control the spread of Ebola. We must all cooperate with the authorities in order to end this epidemic as soon as possible,” said Museveni. said in a televised address to the nation.
The lockdown is preventing travel to or from Mubende and Kassanda, although freight shipments are still allowed to pass through the affected districts. Entertainment venues and places of worship were closed and a nighttime curfew was imposed. Police have been instructed to arrest anyone who refuses to comply with isolation orders.
NPR suggested that Museveni ordered the lockdown because there was at least one case of an infected person escaping from the outbreak area for treatment in another part of Uganda. The man in question died while being treated in a hospital in the capital Kampala.
Ebola can be difficult to detect during its incubation period, which can last up to three weeks, and the active Sudanese strain in Uganda is resistant to existing vaccines, so Ugandan health officials fear that people traveling outside infected areas do not spread the disease rapidly.
The BBC noted that Museveni had ruled out lockdowns so far, on the grounds that Ebola is not an airborne disease, so controlling it would not require the harsh measures often used against the Chinese coronavirus.
On Monday, California health officials told the doctors be alert to Ebola symptoms in patients who have recently visited Uganda.
The California Department of Public Health bulletin warned that although no infections have been reported in Kampala or Entebbe, where the international airport is located, “spread of the epidemic in the region is possible in due to several factors”.
Among these factors are fears that Ebola had been spreading for several weeks before the first case was officially reported, and some of the first patients may have sought treatment for their unknown illness at clinics with “underlying practices”. -optimal infection control”. Four of the deaths documented in the current outbreak were health workers in Uganda.
Quentin Grimes back to limited practice, uncertain for Knicks opener
Two important Knicks reserves are heading into the season opener with uncertain statuses.
Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes were both partial participants in Monday’s practice, with coach Tom Thibodeau claiming he’s unsure if either will be available for Wednesday night in Memphis.
Toppin turned his ankle after stepping on a fan in the preseason finale Friday at MSG. The accident occurred while Toppin ran along the sideline, reiterating two things about NBA fans: the expensive seats are really close and players need to be spatially aware.
But Thibodeau characterized Toppin’s ankle injury as minor. Grimes’ issue seems more concerning. At least more confusing.
The defensive-minded wing sat most of preseason with a sore foot, but then returned fully to practice last week and logged 16 scoreless minutes in Friday’s preseason finale. Thibodeau wouldn’t characterize Grimes’ latest update as a setback, but suggested the 22-year-old is still feeling soreness in his left foot.
“The idea behind [Grimes sitting out practice] is to get to the point where it doesn’t reoccur,” Thibodeau said. “So if we have to be a little bit more patient now, that’s what we’ll do. It’s a long season, so get healthy completely. When that happens, then we’ll move forward. There’s no rush. He has to get back to a certain level health-wise with what we’re doing. …It’s a well thought-out plan. Just let it work its course.”
Grimes revealed after Friday’s game that the pain was around his left heel. He was spotted wearing a walking boot earlier in training camp.
“It was a couple days and I was like, ‘Damn, it’ really hurts to walk a little bit,’” Grimes said.
Still, the 22-year-old said he healed and was pain-free immediately after the game. Thibodeau implied Monday that Grimes felt sore later.
“He got to the point where he got to the games,” Thibodeau said. “There’s nothing you can do in practices that can get to the intensity of the actual game. And even the preaseason games aren’t the same as a regular season game. You want him to go through those things, see where he is the next day and then go from there. But this is all part of getting back to playing.”
If Grimes is unavailable, it could open an opportunity for Cam Reddish, who struggled during preseason and hasn’t established Thibodeau’s trust. The coach could also tighten the rotation with more minutes for Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett and/or Immanuel Quickley.
“We’ll see how it unfolds,” Thibodeau said. “We have a lot of confidence in the entire team.”
As far as potentially replacing Toppin, Thibodeau floated playing small with Barrett or Reddish as power forwards.
“We have that flexibility,” he said.
BEST SHOCKER
Center Mitchell Robinson earned Thibodeau’s praise as the “surprise” in training camp. It’s an honor made more special by the tough competition, including three other starters – Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle – who dominated preseason.
“I’d say the surprise has been Mitch. He’s grown leaps and bounds,” Thibodeau said. “He’s done a terrific job.”
New assistant coach Othella Harrington, who also played for the Knicks in the early 2000s, has helped tap into Robinson’s potential.
“There’s a great connection there,” Thibodeau said. “Mitch deserves a bulk of the credit for making the commitment to work with him. But Othella has been fantastic for him.”
NO EXTENSION FOR CAM
Reddish will be a restricted free agent in the summer after Monday’s deadline passed without an extension.
It was the expected outcome after a source told the Daily News over the weekend that there was “no chance” for an agreement.
Still, it’s disappointing after the Knicks traded a first-round pick for the 22-year-old less than a year ago.
Despite the trade from Atlanta, Reddish never had a spot in Thibodeau’s rotation. He played poorly during preseason while acknowledging the adjustment is “tough as s—t.”
Is Prime Minister Liz Truss still in charge of the British government?
Truss has left it to House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, another rival, to champion the Government’s U-turns in Parliament, where opposition lawmakers and some mutinous politicians from the ruling Conservative Party are calling on the Prime Minister to resign after only six weeks in office. It was another disastrous day for Truss.
The first time the public heard of Truss on Monday was on a late-night BBC show. She said she wanted to ‘apologize for the mistakes that were made’ but added that she was ‘sticking around’ and ‘will lead the Tories in the next general election’.
Liz Truss sacks finance minister while reversing policies that sank sterling
Labor leader Keir Starmer pushed the refrain that Truss was “in power but not in power”.
“Where is the prime minister?” Starmer asked rhetorically. “To hide, to dodge questions, to be afraid of one’s shadow.”
Some commentators talk about when she will leave, not if. A British tabloid is live streaming a head of iceberg lettuce placed next to a photo of Truss and asks which one will last the longest.
An editorial in the Sunday Times said: “Truss has destroyed the Conservative Party’s reputation for fiscal competence and humiliated Britain on the international stage.
‘Senior Tories must now act in the national interest and remove her from Downing Street as quickly as possible,’ the editorial continued, while calling Hunt a ‘postman prime minister’.
Hunt is a moderate conservative who is considered a safe pair of hands, although he has twice lost contests to lead his party. He assured the country that Truss was “in charge”.
“It’s the hardest form of leadership to accept that the decision you’ve made needs to be changed,” he told parliament. “And the prime minister did it, and she did it voluntarily because she understands the importance of economic stability, and I respect her for that.”
Why is Britain comparing its Prime Minister to a lettuce?
Truss was installed in Downing Street as the choice of 160,000 paying Conservative Party members, or around 0.3% of the population. The growth-by-tax-cut plan that helped propel her candidacy and drew admiring comparisons to Margaret Thatcher has now been gutted.
Tax cuts for the rich have not gone down well with a public facing record inflation and soaring bills. But the government’s about-face had much more to do with bond traders, who were spooked by the level of borrowing the plan would require.
Hunt stepped in after two of the most controversial parts of the plan had already been scrapped. And yet, he braked hard, stressing that debt and spending would be new watchwords.
“We are going to reverse almost all of the tax measures announced in the growth plan three weeks ago,” Hunt said. “There will be tougher decisions, I’m afraid, on both tax and spending as we deliver on our commitment to debt reduction as part of the economy over the medium term.”
Hunt also announced that the government’s popular plan to cut household energy bills – a ‘historic policy supporting millions of people through a harsh winter’ – will not continue for two years but will only last until april. The government will then adopt a “new approach” which “will cost the taxpayer much less”.
Markets have been receptive to the government’s pullback. The fall of the pound sterling has stabilized. The country’s main stock market index, the FTSE 100, was up. And the cost of government borrowing was coming down – although it is still higher than it was before Truss took over.
But British politics remains in turmoil.
Although there are no general elections in sight, two polls released on Monday showed the Labor Party more than 30 points ahead of the Conservatives.
“Who voted for that? signs appeared at protests and in the social media feeds of opposition lawmakers.
There are also grimaces among the Conservatives.
“His political position is completely untenable,” said Jonathan Tonge, a professor of politics at the University of Liverpool. “In any sane democracy, it would have passed by now.”
“She campaigned on a platform of tax cuts, a push for growth and supply-side reform – every element of that was dismantled by Jeremy Hunt,” he said. If Truss survives, “it’s only because the Conservative Party bigwigs can’t agree on a replacement.”
Conservatives are notorious for ruthlessly dumping their leaders. Boris Johnson won them a landslide victory in the 2019 general election, but after scandals – and a Tory slump in the polls – he was forced to resign. Truss’s personal polls are worse than Johnson’s, and his party’s polls have fallen.
People would look ‘quite crooked’ if the party staged another leadership race so soon, prominent Tory Damian Green admitted on BBC Radio 4. But he was asked if he wanted Truss to lead the party in the next general election, Green offered only backhand support. “If it gets us to the next election, it will mean the next two years will have been much more successful than the past four weeks.”
Getting conservatives to rally around someone to replace Truss can indeed be a challenge.
Although Hunt has taken on a powerful role, he is hardly a rising star within the party. He was beaten by Boris Johnson in the 2019 Conservative Party leadership race and was knocked out on the first ballot last summer after winning just 18 votes from fellow lawmakers.
A wing of the Conservatives would like the top job to go to former finance minister Rishi Sunak, a runner-up in the summer leadership race. Many of his economic predictions turned out to be prescient. But he is hated by Johnson loyalists, who accuse him of leading the revolt that brought down the last prime minister. And conservative lawmakers may invite further trouble if they nullify the party base by promoting Sunak.
Mordaunt, who is more popular with the base, has been discussed as another candidate. However, she wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that now was not the time to change prime ministers. “Our country needs stability,” she said, “not a soap opera.”
Over the weekend, a reporter asked President Biden what he thought of Truss’ “spinoff plan she was to come back from.”
Usually, US presidents don’t comment on an ally’s budget, but Biden stepped in, saying, “Well, that’s predictable. I wasn’t the only one who thought it was a mistake.
He added: “I think the idea of cutting taxes for the super rich at a time when – anyway, I just think – I didn’t agree with the policy, but that’s up to the Great Britain to make that judgment, not mine.”
Robert Saleh says Elijah Moore is just a competitor that wants to contribute
The Jets currently have the second-best record in the AFC at 4-2 through six games.
But not every player is happy with how the season has played out.
Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore voiced his displeasure with the number of targets he has recently received on Twitter late Sunday night in a series of tweets hours after the team’s 27-10 victory against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
“If I say what I really wanna say… I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning,” Moore said. “Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Bitter sweet for me em, but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.”
On Monday afternoon, Jets coach Robert Saleh said he had had conversations with Moore regarding his role in the team’s offense.
“He’s fine, he’s a competitive young man,” Saleh said. “Like everyone, he wants to contribute.
“Sometimes, we can think that our contributions can come from production only. But your contributions can come from a variety of different things in terms of the way you show up to the building, the way you lead, the way you communicate with your teammates and the effort that you put on the field.
“There are a million ways to contribute to this football team and he’s a competitor. All he wants to do is contribute. I got no problem with Elijah, he is one of our high-character individuals. Love him to death and eventually, the production part he’s hoping for will come.”
Moore, who was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, recorded 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games last season. However, after he was expected to have a more significant impact in his second season, Moore has gotten off to a slow start in 2022.
Moore has just 16 catches for 203 yards and zero touchdowns. In Sunday’s game against the Packers, Moore was targeted zero times.
The Jets improved their receiver corps by drafting Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick in last April’s draft. They also signed tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah. Breece Hall, the Jets second-round pick, has also gotten a few receiving opportunities in the team’s offense.
The return of quarterback Zach Wilson has affected Moore’s production even more than expected. Joe Flacco started the first three games of the season while Wilson was recovering from a bone bruise and meniscus injuries he suffered in the preseason. Moore has just eight total targets in the three games since Wilson’s return.
The Jets have won three consecutive games and are currently on track to be one of the three AFC Wild Card teams. So as the former Raiders and NFL commentator John Madden once said, “winning is the best deodorant.”
“We have a bunch of competitors on this team,” wide receiver Braxton Berrios said. “Everybody wants to produce and help this team win. But at the end of the day, as long as we are winning, everybody is going to be alright.”
First game as a Jet emotional for Curry
Vinny Curry waited over a year to have his first game in a Jets uniform, but Sunday was well worth the wait.
On Sunday, Curry had just two tackles against the Packers, but his return to the field was a much bigger story.
Curry missed the entire 2021 season due to a rare blood disorder that resulted in an enlarged spleen that Jets doctors discovered in June 2021. This was three months after signing a one-year contract with the Jets.
Last offseason, Curry re-signed with the Jets, but he suffered a hamstring injury during training camp, so he was placed on injured reserve before the start of the season. Last week, Curry was cleared for practice and he was activated a day before the game against the Packers.
“It was emotional, but it felt great,” Curry said about his return to the field. “To be back on the field and out there with my brothers and compete, it was a blessing.
“I couldn’t even get no sleep as I was amped up. They let me talk to the defense as I was so freaking amped in there in that meeting. But it felt good to know that everyone was so happy for me and for me to be out there competing and help contribute to our win was a great feeling.”
Curry, who has played 11 seasons in the league, most of them with the Eagles, has provided leadership and more depth to a Jets defensive line that’s currently playing like one of the best units in the NFL. Against the Packers, Gang Green sacked Aaron Rodgers four times.
Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams registered two of those four sacks along with seven quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a block field goal. In six games, Williams has 22 tackles, five sacks and four tackles for loss.
“That dude works his tail off,” Curry said about Williams. “He deserves everything that’s coming his way. I’m just so happy for him.
“I told him before that he was having a Pro Bowl season, but after yesterday’s game, I think we can all agree he is having an All-Pro season. That dude ain’t even scratch the surface of what he can become.
“I honestly think there’s potential for him to be Defensive Player of the Year. He just keep doing what he’s doing, the sky’s the limit for him.”
Iran’s infamous Evin prison goes up in flames, guards allegedly fire on fleeing prisoners
Evin prison in Tehran, long known for its dire conditions and the large number of political prisoners held there, caught fire on Saturday.
Eight deaths were confirmed by Iranian justice on Monday morning, some of them allegedly shot dead by prison guards as they tried to escape.
Another video of a large fire in #Iranis the infamous Evin Prison. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/JG4IYKJvpJ
— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) October 15, 2022
The Iranian regime vaguely attributed the victims to “detainee fights and a fire”, without any testimony, video evidence or documentation. Regime media claimed that half of the eight deaths reported so far were due to smoke inhalation.
Gunfire and explosions were clearly audible in video of the fire released by independent sources:
Evin Prison is on fire. The lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of dissidents who have been arrested in recent weeks or previously imprisoned there are at grave risk. A massacre may take place. pic.twitter.com/hvSecxUu7M
— Shadi Sadr (@shadisadr) October 15, 2022
As pictured above, some observers suspected that Iran’s theocracy had started the fire to get rid of troublesome political prisoners from Evin, which currently include hundreds of youths arrested in protests that have swept the nation since a 22-year-old Kurdish woman named Mahsa Amini was killed by the “morality police” for letting a strand of hair stick out from under her compulsory Islamic headscarf.
Others wondered if the protesters had set the fire, as Evin is a much reviled symbol of Iran’s brutal theocracy. The regime claimed through state media that foreign agents who allegedly orchestrated the Mahsa Amini protests sabotaged the prison.
“A review of the different dimensions of this event indicates that due to the presence of these dual nationality ‘spies’ or ‘spies’ who are citizens of Western countries, it would attract the sensibilities of those countries, inflaming the protesters,” said declared a state. newspaper cited by Sky News on Monday.
An Iranian judiciary said on Saturday night that prisoners believed to have been jailed for “theft” and “financial crimes” fought in a workshop, and the fire broke out shortly after.
“What happened in Evin prison is a crime committed by a few enemy elements”, said head of the judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei.
Mohseni Ejei claimed that the fire started in an assembly hall which had been “built to allow prisoners to develop their talents and give them training”, so not only would the arsonists have destroyed a facility intended for ” improve the conditions of detainees and help their families”, it was planned to murder prisoners and “leave their families in anguish”.
“There is no doubt that the perpetrators of the crime committed at Evin prison prepared the ground for the Zionist, American and British war and chaos centers and offices,” he charged.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made similar accusations on Sunday, personally loading US President Joe Biden orchestrated the Amini protests.
“The American president, who allows himself by his comments to incite chaos, terror and destruction in another country, should remember the eternal words of the founder of the Islamic Republic, who called America the Great Satan,” Raisi said.
An eyewitness inside the prison told the BBC Monday that the prisoners did not set the fire, contrary to the regime’s claims. Other sources within the prison said guards deployed so much tear gas during the fire that inmates had to break windows to breathe.
Reuters noted on Monday that “videos and social media posts showed dozens of Iranian political prisoners being transferred from Evin to other prisons”, much to the concern of their relatives, who were not informed of the where their loved ones will be sent.
Information from Evin prison is very difficult to obtain, as foreign observers are prohibited. The regime stepped up efforts to block foreign reporting and disrupt internet communications during the Amini protests. Human rights groups have long accused the Iranian regime of abusive practices in Evin, including unsanitary and dangerous living conditions, violations of the right to due process, physical torture and sexual abuse.
Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize for ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’
As a boy living through Sri Lanka’s civil war in the 1980s, Shehan Karunatilaka thought of political violence as part of the landscape. War was a constant backdrop to daily life, more mundane than frightening at times.
So when he had the idea for a novel about a Sri Lankan war photographer named Maali Almeida who wakes up dead, in an underworld populated with victims of political violence, he conjured up what felt like the most realistic version of the afterlife: a tedious, dysfunctional bureaucracy, where hoards of confused ghosts are waiting to be processed.
On Monday, that novel, “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida,” was awarded the Booker Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious literary awards.
“We admired enormously the ambition and the scope and the skill, the daring, the audacity and the hilarity of the execution,” Neil MacGregor, the former director of the British Museum and the chair of this year’s judges, said during a news conference. “It’s a book that takes the reader on a roller coaster journey through life and death.”
“The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” was one of several political satires recognized by the Booker judges this year. The six finalists also included Zimbabwean writer NoViolet Bulawayo’s novel “Glory,” a parable about an African dictator that features a cast of talking animals, and “The Trees,” Percival Everett’s blistering and darkly funny novel about a pair of Black detectives who investigate a series of murders that echo the lynching of Emmett Till. The U.S. paperback of “The Trees” is published by Minneapolis-based Graywolf Press
Karunatilaka appeared on the international literary scene in 2011, with the publication of his debut novel, “Chinaman,” about a hard-drinking journalist who goes searching for a famous missing cricket star. It put him on the map as a gifted comedic novelist, and won the Commonwealth Book Prize in 2012.
“The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” was published in Britain in August by Sort of Books, an independent British publishing house. (It will be published in the United States next month by W.W. Norton.)
The Booker, which comes with a cash prize of 50,000 pounds, or roughly $57,000, is awarded annually to the best novel written in English and published in Britain or Ireland. Past winners include literary giants such as V.S. Naipaul, Kazuo Ishiguro, Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood and Ian McEwan, and the prize has launched the careers of debut novelists such as Douglas Stuart and Arundhati Roy.
