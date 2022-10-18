News
US to see winter spike in natural gas prices – RT Business News
Rising global demand is helping push up prices across the country, energy officials said
Natural gas bills are expected to rise in all parts of the United States this winter, with rising demand and colder temperatures potentially forcing Americans to pay nearly 30% more than a year earlier, according to projections. of the US Department of Energy.
A forecast released Monday by the department’s Energy Information Agency (EIA) predicted a significant rise in prices over the winter months, suggesting that some US households will pay an average of $931 for heating during the season. cold, a 28% increase from 2021. Nearly half of all US homes are heated with natural gas.
The agency went on to note that the Midwest will see the largest increase in retail gasoline prices compared to other regions, although the South, West and Northeast will also see rising costs.
While relatively colder temperatures are expected to contribute to higher prices, the EIA has previously said growth “Constraints on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe from Russia” were creating “strong international demand” for American gas. The resulting increase in U.S. exports used “almost all” of the country’s available gas capacity and pushed prices higher, as the United States last April announced its lowest levels of natural gas storage in three years.
Efforts by some European states to cut Russian energy imports in retaliation for the war in Ukraine have also raised fears that residents will not be able to heat their homes this winter. In comments to The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Italian Energy Minister Roberto Cingolani warned that the coming months could be “dominated by fear and uncertainty”, observing that “The real problem is not the shortage but the price.”
“Citizens may be unable to pay their bills and businesses may close,” he said, although he expressed hope that the continent “Have a good winter” prohibiting everything “disasters” such as unusually cold weather or a large spike in power consumption.
EU leaders are set to meet later this week to discuss a natural gas price cap for the bloc in a bid to avert an energy crisis, with the European Commission apparently planning to create a mechanism to allow it to intervene to lower prices when they exceed a “dynamic” maximum level.
READ MORE:
China cuts off key EU energy supplies – Bloomberg
Last call for late night? Customers are back, but bars and restaurants closing earlier as demand dwindles
CHICAGO — A few years ago, The Long Room could be quiet as a library until about 8 p.m. without the Chicago bar’s co-owner, Jason Burrell, thinking twice. The rush was still on the way.
Now, that scenario gives him sweats.
“I’d be on pins and needles,” Burrell said. “I’d be like, ‘Come on, I’ve got bills to pay!’ ”
Two-and-a-half years into a pandemic that’s turning endemic, bars and restaurants such as The Long Room are finding they need to do healthy business earlier in the day for a simple reason: Late-night eating and drinking just isn’t what it was. And it may never be again.
Even as business climbs back to pre-pandemic levels for many bars and restaurants, owners say the late-night crowd has remained stubborn and elusive, leading countless establishments to close earlier or even open fewer days during the week.
The Long Room remains open until 2 a.m. as business picked up in the past year — but multiple bar and restaurant owners said it doesn’t make up for the decline in late-night business.
The Long Room remains open until 2 a.m. seven days a week, but can no longer bank on customers strolling in after 10 p.m., as it once did, Burrell said. Before the pandemic, it stayed open until 3 a.m. Saturdays, and regularly greeted customers who had just left other bars at 2:05 a.m. Since reopening last summer after a year of pandemic restrictions, The Long Room has scrapped the 3 a.m. Saturday close, and almost certainly won’t bring it back, Burrell said. There’s just no point.
Instead — and unlike the earliest days of operating The Long Room — Burrell sees opportunity in building daytime and early evening business with coffee service, food and happy hour cocktails.
“Happy hour and early evenings are much more robust than pre-pandemic,” he said. “People are going out earlier and getting home earlier — myself included.”
Pat Doerr, managing director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues, said changes in citywide late-night business is difficult to quantify, but “is down from everyone I talk to.
“There were a couple summer nights where people said it was like pre-pandemic, but that’s the exception, not the rule,” Doerr said. “What was a normal weekend is now an exceptional thing.”
In many cases, swooning late-night sales are customer driven. In others, it’s due to a series of factors bar and restaurant owners are navigating, such as concerns about crime and staffing issues.
Either way, many bars and restaurants are recalibrating how late they’re open as they adjust to shifting consumer habits that didn’t necessarily start with the pandemic, but which were no doubt exacerbated by it.
In a particularly jarring example for Chicago’s old-school night owls, the Green Mill, an Uptown jazz club once swinging until 5 a.m. on weekends, closes Sunday through Thursday shortly after 1 a.m., and at 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Before the pandemic, the Green Mill never closed before 4 a.m., operating solely as a late-night bar five days a week.
Once business ramped back up during summer 2021, Green Mill owner Dave Jemilo said, he assumed customers were ready to resume their old habits. Instead, he saw customers filtering out by 1 a.m. The Green Mill shifted to its current earlier hours because “it just wasn’t happening and the writing was on the wall,” he said.
“One o’clock is about it, and when we give last call, it’s not hard getting people out — they’re pretty much done,” Jemilo said.
The irony, he said, is that business is thriving. A recent weekend saw lines around the corner, and bands got standing ovations from people who seemed thrilled to see live jazz, Jemilo said. They just don’t want to see it as late as they used to.
“We’re kicking ass and it’s wonderful, but I’m still scared to go late,” Jemilo said. “I hate not doing it, and I don’t know if someday we will, but if you commit to do it, you’ve got to be in it for the long haul — and you might lose a buttload of money waiting for it to come back.”
The classic 24-hour joints appear less impacted.
A manager at the White Palace Grill south of the Loop said overnight business remains strong. And Cyndee Aiello, general manager of Griddle 24 on the Near North Side, said the restaurant remains “constantly busy at night” thanks mostly to the bar next door.
“Once the bars built back up, so did we,” Aiello said. “It’s just craziness. People come in, they’re drunk and hungry.”
But many bar and restaurant operators see a change in consumer habits and are mostly left to guess why.
Michael Roper, owner of Hopleaf bar and restaurant just south of Andersonville, called it “a perfect storm of a lot of things that have dried up that late-night business.”
Most obvious are pandemic restrictions, which had bars and restaurants closed or limited for indoor business for parts of more than a year, which bred new habits that haven’t gone away with a return to normal operations. Also, countless people continue working from home or in a hybrid model that has them out earlier, even in the middle of the day with a laptop while working.
Roper said he struggled before the pandemic to justify opening at noon during the week because business was so slow; the first customer sometimes didn’t walk through the door for an hour or two. Now customers are often waiting when doors open, he said. Daytime sales have climbed from about 10% of overall business to about 35%, he said.
But late-night business has fallen off a cliff, he said, leading Hopleaf to trim about 20 late-night hours from its pre-pandemic schedule. It was open until 2 a.m. six days a week, and until 3 a.m. Saturdays. Now it closes at 11 p.m. during the week and at midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
“Prior to the pandemic, I would have said it’s absolutely unthinkable that we wouldn’t be open until 2, and 3 on Saturdays,” Roper said.
Other factors likely contributing to the dive in late-night business include the proliferation of home entertainment options such as video streaming services and the state’s legalization of cannabis in 2020, which Roper and other bar owners speculated has people opting for a buzz on the couch instead of at a bar.
“We always felt we were competing with other bars and restaurants,” Roper said. “Now we compete with people’s apartments, which are pleasure palaces. And during the pandemic, people made them even nicer.”
There are other factors, too, like the expense of ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft spiking late at night. Several bar and restaurant operators said they have heard people saying they don’t think public transportation is safe and that ride-share apps become too expensive late at night.
“I have heard people outside at bars at midnight — and I’ve literally heard this in multiple neighborhoods — say, ‘Oh the Uber is only $20, let’s go now before it’s super expensive,’ ” Doerr said.
Jemilo said the cost of ride-sharing influences his decision to close the Green Mill at 1 a.m., both with regard to his customers and his employees; he doesn’t want his workers to spend an outsize amount of the money they make in a night to get home safely at 3 or 4 a.m.
Miller’s Pub, an 87-year-old South Loop bar and restaurant, hasn’t stayed open until 4 a.m. since before the pandemic, even though like the Green Mill, it has a late-night license, and even pays the city an extra $3,000 per year for the privilege. Instead, the longtime late-night beacon for tourists, business travelers and Chicagoans getting off the late shift closes at 2 a.m.
Co-owner Andrew Gallios said he’s not convinced demand for late-night eating and drinking is gone, but for Miller’s, the return of business travel and conferences will be key to staying open later. According to Choose Chicago, the city’s tourism bureau, McCormick Place Convention Center has hosted 74 events through September, compared with 128 across the same time frame in 2019. The city has booked 1.86 million hotel room nights, about 80% of 2019 levels.
Choosing to close at 2 a.m. is fueled by several issues, Gallios said. One is concern for the safety of his staff and customers amid an increase in violent downtown crime.
Another is the difficulty of hiring workers, an issue endemic to the hospitality industry for much of the pandemic. That challenge has had a secondary effect on late-night business, Gallios said — those people aren’t only workers, they’re also his customers.
“A lot of our late-night business was people working at restaurants and hotels that closed at 8 or 10 or 12 or even 2, but if there’s less of those people, it trickles down to us,” he said.
There has also been a shift in the mentality of how to operate a bar or restaurant, Gallios said. Before the pandemic, it was all about the grind, and wringing every possible cent from the operation. Now, restaurant operators manage their staffs more conscientiously.
“We’d probably make money, but I’m not working until 4 a.m. anymore, and it’s hard to put that on my managers,” he said. “It doesn’t seem worth it.”
Reopening after pandemic shutdowns has been a long and slow road; Miller’s only went back to being open seven days a week last month, a milestone Gallios said felt momentous. Staying open until 4 a.m. may be a final step toward normalcy, but it remains “the furthest thing from our minds,” he said.
“It’ll be icing on the cake,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of 4 a.m. options in the Loop, and it’s something we liked to be known for — but maybe it’s more trouble than it’s worth.”
Elon Musk picked flowers barefoot in the snow at night after forgetting his Christmas present: ex-wife
One of Elon Musk’s former wives has spilled romantic dirt on the billionaire in a bid to disprove he is a ‘cold and emotionless’ businessman.
Actress Talulah Riley, whom Musk has twice married and divorced, recounted an outburst the couple had one Christmas when they lived in Boulder, Colorado, after they forgot to get him a present.
“He’s the most emotional person I know,” the ‘Pride and Prejudice’ actress says in a new BBC documentary, ‘The Elon Musk Show,’ about the mogul’s rise to fame and Fortune, which debuted in the UK on Wednesday.
Riley said Musk “woke up in the middle of the night and disappeared” before “coming back two hours later and he was outside in his T-shirt and shorts, barefoot, and he went to dig in snow and picked flowers.
“He had walked all over Boulder and come back with a little bunch of picked flowers, and he was like, ‘I just wanted to show you how much I love you,’” she told the documentary.
Riley said the story illustrates how false the narrative that Musk is “cold and emotionless” is.
“That couldn’t be further from the truth,” she said. “He has a kind of innocence about him. He feels with incredible purity the emotions that he feels in the moment, whatever that emotion is. He feels very, very deeply.
The couple were married between 2010 and 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016. They had no children together after Musk had five children with his first wife. He has since fathered four more children.
Riley called the Tesla CEO “the perfect ex-husband.”
‘The Elon Musk Show’ is not shown outside the UK, but is available on the BBC’s iPlayer streaming service.
Thieves Break Into Megan Thee Stallion’s Los Angeles Home, Steal Her Underwear And $400K In Cash And Jewelry
Megan Thee Stallion had a rough week.
Megan Thee Stallion according to reports has been robbed at her Los Angeles home. The 27-year-old rapper lost approximately $300k-$400K including pieces of jewelry, underwear, and other private belongings of hers. Some jerks who steal women’s underwear in a burglary?
The incident happened while Megan was in New York rehearsing for an upcoming event. Fortunately, no one was hurt, just properties lost. The rapper reported the incident on Twitter and pleaded with her fans and event planners that she needs rest and hence will be taking some time off to regain her mental and physical stability.
Meanwhile, authorities are yet to identify the two men involved in the act.
Media Take Out reports:
Meg Thee Stallion’s Los Angeles home was broken into on Thursday, and thieves ransacked her bedroom – breaking into her safe and stealing her valuables.
But according to a social media personality, who claims to have ties to Meg. The thieves may have stolen things more intimate. Media Take Out confirmed the poster write on Twitter, “It’s worse then they are reporting, They stole Meg’s clothes, and even her underwear too.”
Law enforcement sources say that two men broke into her house and took an estimated $300,000 to $400,000. In jewelry, cash and electronic devices. Megan Thee Stallion reportedly wasn’t home at the time (she has been in New York preparing for Saturday Night Live this weekend.)
Media Take Out reached out to LAPD but hasn’t confirmed details of the alleged robbery.
While Megan said she’s safe, the 27-year-old shared that she hasn’t been feeling her best and is going to take some time to herself.
“Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break,” she tweeted following the news on Oct. 14. “I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”
We are glad Meghan Thee Stallion and all her loved ones are safe. We are hoping she makes a quick recovery from this incident so she can continue her public stunts.
The post Thieves Break Into Megan Thee Stallion’s Los Angeles Home, Steal Her Underwear And $400K In Cash And Jewelry appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 44B candidates
House District 44B
William Johnston (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: R
- City: Oakdale
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-689-3339
Leon Lillie
- Age: 61
- Party: DFL
- City: North St. Paul
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a State Representative I have been able to work with other local leaders to help bring the results needed for our area. Helping secure funding for East Metro Training Center, Tubman Center, multiple projects on Highway 36 and more. I try hard to be a voice for my neighbors and bring their ideas to my leadership at the Capitol in St. Paul.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Minnesota has a budget surplus which presents an incredible opportunity to ensure our youth are further invested in, from early learning to higher education to ensure their success. Continue to work on cleaning up Minnesota’s waters, improving our parks and trails, and partnering with local governments to reconstruct Hwy 36/120 intersection.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? During my time in the Minnesota House I have worked hard to be a strong, positive voice for our area and the state of Minnesota. Have a proven record of working well with all involved in the political process. Believe that together, we can meet the challenges facing our state and ensure that all have opportunities to succeed and thrive.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-770-9260
Camila Cabello reveals why she deleted dating apps
As Camila Cabello once sung, everything does not work out, no.
The “Havana” singer spoke candidly about her personal experience of finding love on an app, which didn’t last very long.
She revealed during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Showwhich airs October 18, “I was on a dating app for about 24 hours and then I left.”
The 25-year-old explained that she had her reasons for brushing off the idea of online dating after trying it out.
“The first guy that DMed me was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was like, I feel weird because someone might be using me,” she told the host Drew Barrymore. “You don’t know there are intentions.”
That being said, Camila noted that she prefers another way to find a connection.
“When you’re just trying to make friends, you’re going to meet guys who are controlled by your friends,” she added, “which is amazing.”
Congressional Candidate, Mike Itkis, Releases A S** Tape To Promote S** Positivity Ahead Of Elections
53-year-old New York Congressman hopeful Mike Itkis shared a s-x tape of himself and a p-rn star Nicole Sage to emphasize how keen he is on s-x positivity. And we are officially grossed out!!
According to Mike, just saying how important s-x work is doesn’t do justice hence his decision to add a little skin to the campaign. So New York will experience his zeal in this coming election. We are sure that just proves what a c-nt he is but hey, let us wait for the elections. We’ll know if people bought into his crap idea by the end of the elections.
With a formidable contender like Jerry Nadler, Mike feels the s-x tape is a step toward winning. According to Mike who practically was unknown until this scandal, his “s-x positivity policy opposes the conservative idea that s-x should only happen between a man and a woman who are married” as he gladly demonstrated it in the video.
The controversial man also says his campaign message promises to get men off paying child support for children they do not agree to. This man obviously wants your vote to f*** in the back without lubricant. One sh-t of a person huh!
So among all the many policies to demonstrate, 53-year-old bald Mike chose p-rn and sees nothing wrong with it? Will he demonstrate other policies or s-x positivity is the only sh-t he has to offer?
Via TMZ:
Manhattan congressional candidate Mike Itkis is letting it all hang out to win votes. Releasing a s-x tape to show he’s got the goods to go to Washington.
Itkis is locked in battle with the long-time incumbent, Rep. Jerry Nadler. The challenger is running on a sex-positive platform, so to prove he’s not all talk, he posted a 13 min video of him doing the deed with porn star Nicole Sage. He posted the vid — titled “Bucket List Bonanza” — on a popular porn site.
As for his bona fides … Itkis is all about legalizing s-x work, so that’s how he rolls.
He told City & State, “If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And, the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform.”
The 53-year-old is running as a 3rd party independent … kind of a cross between the Birthday Party and the Birthday Suit Party!
He says it’s the first time he’s ever had s-x on camera … “I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But, I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important… I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way.”
Politics … it’s a hard business.
While this s-x tape increases Mike’s chances of losing, it sure increases his public image as he wanted. And maybe he can maintain his p-rn career after losing the race.
The post Congressional Candidate, Mike Itkis, Releases A S** Tape To Promote S** Positivity Ahead Of Elections appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
