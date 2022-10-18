Utah candidates face off over Trump in tight and unusual Senate race

“Parties are an important agent. They are an important proxy for ideas,” the outgoing senator said. mike lee (R-Utah) said, arguing against his opponent. Lee added, “You ask people to trust you, to trust you blindly. … This is not how we lead to a good political result.

The race also marks Lee’s first major re-election threat, as he won his previous two general election campaigns by double-digit margins. In a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll conducted earlier this month, Lee led McMullin by 4 percentage points among registered Utah voters, almost within the poll’s sampling error margin.

Throughout the hour-long debate, moderated by former KSL NewsRadio host Doug Wright, the candidates juggled the influence of Trump, who endorsed Lee.

Texts Lee allegedly sent discussing favorably Trump’s 2020 election legal challenges will be Lee’s “legacy,” McMullin said – part of a comment for which Lee demanded an apology.

And of the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, McMullin told Lee, “When the barbarians were at the door, you were happy to let them in.”

“It was a statement without information or truth,” Lee said of his opponent’s characterizations of his behavior in the 2020 election. Lee voted to certify the results of the presidential contest.





For his part, Lee implied that the Democrats were McMullin’s “adopted” party. He also cited his own votes that were not in line with those of his fellow Senate Republicans.

To suggest that Lee was “a sucker for either side is madness,” the senator said.

McMullin ran a viable campaign after he and his supporters successfully persuaded state Democrats not to name anyone from their own party and support him instead. A former Republican, he said he was open to weakening the filibuster and likely would have supported recent bipartisan infrastructure and gun safety bills.

Lee voted for McMullin in protest against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, a fact that was raised positively by McMullin during Monday’s debate.

The current United States Senate consists of two independents, Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, both of whom have caucuses with Democrats.