Vikings report card: Grading offense, defense and special teams after a 5-1 start

The jury is still out on the Vikings as they enter their bye week.

Though they sit atop the NFC North with a two-game lead after a 5-1 start, they have tempted fate time and time again over the past month and a half.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell talked to reporters on Monday and acknowledged that there is a lot of room for improvement when the team returns to practice next week. In that same breath, O’Connell credited his players for finding ways to win games despite not always being at their best.

When a reporter suggested that perhaps the Vikings have been living “a charmed life” so far this season, O’Connell pushed back, replying, “Our players have done a lot to win football games that at times we’re either trailing late in games or situationally have had to make some plays when it mattered the most.”

That’s true. Aside from the blowout opening-game win over the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings have emerged with close wins over the Detroit Lions, the New Orleans Saints, the Chicago Bears, and most recently, the Miami Dolphins. Not exactly a who’s who of the NFL in 2022.

Is this type of success sustainable for the Vikings moving forward? Does it even matter considering how favorable the schedule is the rest of the way?

“We can’t rely on always being able to capitalize on some of those charming situations,” O’Connell said. “We need to go finish those games ourselves with a little bit more consistency, a little bit better execution across the board, and a little bit better coaching by us.”

Here’s how the Pioneer Press graded the Vikings on offense, defense, and special teams for their 5-1 start:

OFFENSE: B-

It’s safe to say the offense has left something to be desired over the first six weeks of the season.

Though many expected the group the hit the ground running with O’Connell — especially considering what he helped the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams do last season as offensive coordinator — that hasn’t happened. They produced 10 three-and-outs and forced Ryan Wright into 10 punts against the Dolphins. It’s hard to be that bad for that long.

To this point, the Vikings have been middle-of-the-pack on offense, ranking 14th in the NFL with 23.2 points per game and 20th with 339.8 yards per game.

Sunday’s win over the Dolphins is a perfect example of their struggles. For prolonged stretches of that game, the Vikings couldn’t establish any semblance of rhythm, and frustration started to mount each time they stepped onto the field.

Still, the Vikings found a way to put up points on the Dolphins when it mattered most. That’s also been a hallmark of the offense this season. As much as they have struggled, they have consistently stepped up late in games.

That script played out in consecutive comeback wins over the Lions, Saints and Bears. All of those games featured a game-winning drive from quarterback Kirk Cousins in the final minutes. The offense deserves credit for that.

There’s reason to believe the offense can take a step forward during the final 11 games of the regular season. The biggest reason for such hope is star receiver Justin Jefferson.

After being schemed out of a couple of games early on, Jefferson bounced back in a big way and currently ranks No. 3 in the league with 654 receiving yards. He trails Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins and Stefon Diggs of the Bills in that stat category.

DEFENSE: C+

The defense this season has been a classic case of bend, don’t break.

While the Vikings are allowing 384.5 yards per game, which ranks No. 26 in the league, they are only giving up 19.7 points per game, which ranks No. 11.

It’s pretty clear the Vikings are content to let opposing teams rack up yards so long as that doesn’t result in points. It’s a slippery slope, and the Vikings have navigated it to perfection by forcing key, opportunistic turnovers.

Whether it was cornerback Cam Dantzler forcing a fumble in the win over the Bears a couple of weeks ago, or safety Harrison Smith forcing a fumble in the win over the Dolphins on Sunday, the defense has managed to step up in the biggest moments.

Now, it’s fair to wonder if this strategy is going to work against a top-tier team like, say, the Buffalo Bills. Perhaps a team with a high-powered offense will make the Vikings pay for giving up chunk plays up and down the field.

In the meantime, though, the Vikings have managed to attain a passing grade on defense, proving to be efficient even if they aren’t always effective.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-

This unit has been arguably the biggest strength for the Vikings this season.

That’s a credit to special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels. His passion for the game is contagious, and his players have responded well to that.

Just watch the way the Vikings fly around on kickoff coverage. They have consistently managed to put opposing teams in bad spots because of their execution in that realm.

If that’s not enough, kicker Greg Joseph has had his moments, and punter Ryan Wright is coming off the best game of his career.

It’s a small part of a game that can make a big difference. The only reason this grade isn’t higher is because the Vikings had a rough day on special teams in the win over the Bears.

OVERALL: B+

It’s hard to separate the forest from the trees when it comes to the Vikings overall this season.

Looking at things from 30,000 feet, they are 5-1 and appear to be building something pretty special. Looking at things with a more detailed lens, however, they have noticeable flaws that need to improve if they want to be taken seriously.

Nonetheless, the Vikings enter their bye week among the best teams in the league, and they deserve credit for that. They have managed to bank some wins to this point, and if they can find a way to get everything on the same page at the same time, they could be a dangerous team that has a future in the playoffs.