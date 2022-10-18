Blockchain
Why Bulls Aim $1 or Higher
MATIC price started a steady increase from the $0.720 support zone. Polygon buyers might now aim a push towards the key $1.00 resistance.
- MATIC price is gaining pace above the $0.80 level against the US dollar.
- The price is trading well above $0.800 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance at $0.810 on the 4-hours chart of the MATIC/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
- The pair could continue to rise and might soon test the $1.00 resistance zone.
Polygon Price Starts Fresh Increase
After a major decline, polygon’s price found support near the $0.720 zone. MATIC price formed a base above the $0.720 level and started a steady increase.
There was a clear move above the $0.755 and $0.788 resistance levels. The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $0.8602 swing high to $0.7147 low. There was also a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance at $0.810 on the 4-hours chart of the MATIC/USD pair.
The price is now trading well above $0.800 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). It is also showing positive signs above the last swing high at $0.8602, just like bitcoin and ethereum.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $0.895 zone. The first major resistance is forming near the $0.950 zone. It is close to the 1.618 Fib extension level of the downward move from the $0.8602 swing high to $0.7147 low.
Source: MATICUSD on TradingView.com
The main resistance is now forming near the $1.000 level. If there is an upside break above the $0.950 and $1.00 resistance levels, the price could start a strong increase. In the stated case, the price could rise steadily towards the $1.12 level.
Fresh Decline in MATIC?
If MATIC price fails to continue higher above the $0.90 or $0.95 levels, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $0.840 level.
The main support is near the $0.800 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). A downside break below the $0.800 level could open the doors for a fresh decline towards $0.750. The next major support is near the $0.720 level.
Technical Indicators
4-hours MACD – The MACD for MATIC/USD is slowly gaining momentum in the bullish zone.
4-hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for MATIC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $0.840 and $0.800.
Major Resistance Levels – $0.900, $0.950 and $1.00.
Blockchain
Hype Heros: Bridging Legacy And Web3 Finance
Social investing and other innovations have revolutionized the financial markets. Platforms such as eToro, ZuluTrade, and other gigantic enterprises have really opened up the industry by providing social means of accessing top traders and real-time data.
But now it’s time to take social trading mechanisms to Web3, and this is what’s offered (among other things) by Hype Heros. A financial revolution is underway and cryptocurrencies and NFTs are taking center stage.
Hype Heros is developing a new ecosystem involving blue chip NFT investors, NFT influencers, trading professionals, and regular investors. It has a focus on alpha trading strategies.
Blue chip NFTs are products that have skyrocketed in value and have a high chance of holding and increasing their gains. Hype Heros specializes in sourcing these blue chips before they become blue chips.
An Introduction To Hype Heros
Hype Heros is at the cutting edge of Web3 trading, a market which is almost completely untapped in terms of its enormous potential. It’s a digital network platform that has been crafted in conjunction with major corporations, key crypto/NFT influencers, and blue-chip investors. It aims to gain early access to high value Web3 projects.
The team behind Hype Heros has extensive experience in finding, pricing, procuring, and selling high value NFTs before the product gets ‘overhyped’. They work as a group to find the best products using the latest technology.
Minting a Hype Hero NFT allows you to gain access to this private community of NFT specialists. In contrast to legacy finance, there are few skilled and qualified professionals involved in Web3 that have proven track records in NFT/crypto assets. It’s not really regulated and there are no standard investment qualifications such as the CFA.
It’s up to you to do your research and homework. But Hype Heros will give you a leg up, whether you’re an investor, newbie, trader or enterprise, with direct access to key information. Hype Heros offers:
- Detailed educational resources on blue chip NFT/crypto trading.
- Stock calls from some of the best in the space.
- NFT calls from some of the best in the space.
- Guides and resources on launching a Web3 brand from A-Z.
The HH Platform
A working ecosystem between traders, market newcomers, blue-chip companies, and influencers is sorely needed in the Web3 financial markets. This ecosystem does not really exist and we need them in order to investigate and explore the new financial markets that are being created around NFTs and cryptocurrencies. But Hype Heros is creating this active (and interactive) community.
Hype Heros is continually looking for ways to increase trader profits without resorting to technical jargon or overly complex means. There are simple and effective ways to trade NFTs that don’t require the sophistication of classical trading platforms.
Hype Heros will further be providing trading bots based on proven trading strategies — you’ll be able to view the historical returns of the bot and given all relevant information to determine whether or not you’d like to invest.
They also offer events and webinars as well as exclusive access to the top influencers and traders within the NFT/crypto community. These professionals are not as numerous as compared to traditional finance — you can’t find them everywhere.
In fact, they’re quite an exclusive bunch, which is a consequence of the rapidly evolving Web3 financial industry that never stands still.
Hype Heros Current Roadmap
Hype Heros is currently in the developmental stage but is actively working on:
- Hype Hero trading bots.
- Discord servers.
- Networking with traders and investors.
- Website development.
- Twitter and Youtube account creation.
- General community building.
- NFT collection launched on the Ethereum blockchain.
A whitelist is currently available for the 555 HH NFTs to be minted. NFT holders will gain multiple privileges including the ability to connect with blue chip whales and high value individuals within the community.
The Hype Heros project has ties to BAYC, Moonbird and Azuki NFT traders and can help to source any sort of blue chip NFT and negotiate the best over the counter price. Moonbirds was one of the top NFT collections in early 2022, surpassing Bored Yacht Ape Club. To get in, you would have had to pay to join the “Proof Collective”, a group of elite investors, but this payment is tiny in comparison to the returns. Azuki is an anime inspired collection of NFTs that also witnessed explosive growth earlier in 2022.
A Promising Future For Web3 Finance
Hype Heros is providing a direct means of blue chip investing so you can get in before it takes off. Both short term and long term investing are accounted for. New projects such as Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) have witnessed gigantic price increases for those that got in early.
And these are just crypto tokens, not even NFTs. There are major profits to be made for those who take the time to learn about this industry and network with other major players.
Hype Heros could provide the best means to do so, serving as a genuine bridge to bring Web2 finance into Web3, and not the other way around.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Formed A Bearish Wedge Pattern, These Are The Crucial Trading Levels
Bitcoin price was consolidating yesterday. However, the asset has moved north over the last 24 hours. The coin registered 2.2% appreciation.
The crypto has now moved away from the $18,200 support level, although the aforementioned level continues to act as strong support for the Bitcoin price.
The technical outlook also pointed towards the bulls not taking over in the market. Buyers are still not strong in the market despite a slight increase in the Bitcoin price.
Bitcoin, even now, is consolidating between $18,000 and $24,000, respectively.
If the coin maintains the uptrend, then Bitcoin could aim above $19,600, which would bring the bulls back for the relief rally.
The asset also formed a descending wedge pattern, which is a sign of bearish price action. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $968 billion, with a 1.1% positive change in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
BTC was trading at $1,949 at the time of writing. The coin formed a descending wedge pattern, which was a sign of bearish strength. If the buyers don’t return to the market, then a fall to the $18,000 mark will be inevitable.
Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $21,000. If the bulls manage to break past that level, then the coin can rally over the next trading sessions.
Selling strength continues to dominate at the time of writing. A fall to the $18,000 price mark could again bring the Bitcoin price to $17,400.
Once BTC starts to drop to the above-mentioned level, the $16,000 to $14,000 price levels are also not far away for the asset. Over the last trading session, the amount of BTC traded increased slightly, signifying a slight rise in buying pressure.
Technical Analysis
The coin’s price had increased over the last 24 hours, and that slightly reflected the increase in the buying strength.
The Relative Strength Index depicted a rise and touched the half-line, which meant that the coin experienced an even number of buyers and sellers on the chart.
However, demand were to push the asset above the 20-SMA as BTC was seen below the 20-SMA. Currently, the indicator indicated that the sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
BTC’s upward movement was reflected on other indicators as well. The technical outlook showed that the buyers could return due to buy signals. This would mean that Bitcoin could continue to move north.
The Awesome Oscillator reads the overall price momentum and displays green bars, which are tied to a buy signal for Bitcoin.
Bollinger Bands show the price volatility and chances of price fluctuation. The bands were heavily tightened, which was a sign of an intense price movement over the next trading sessions.
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Is Unstoppable and Why Break Above $1,400 Seems Imminent
Ethereum is slowly moving higher above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could gain pace above the $1,350 and $1,400 resistance levels.
- Ethereum remained strong above the $1,265 support zone and started a decent increase.
- The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,315 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $1,350 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Eyes More Gains
Ethereum formed a base above the $1,260 level and started a decent increase, similar to bitcoin price. ETH was able to climb higher above the $1,280 and $1,300 levels.
There was a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,344 swing high to $1,262 low. Ether price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It seems like the bulls are in control above the $1,320 level.
It is also trading above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,344 swing high to $1,262 low. Besides, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,315 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,340 zone or the last swing high. The first major resistance is near the $1,350 level. A clear upside break above the $1,350 resistance zone could open the doors for more gains. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $1,400 resistance.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The 1.618 Fib extension level of the key drop from the $1,344 swing high to $1,262 low is also near the $1,400 zone. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,500 resistance.
Downside Break in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,350 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,315 level and the trend line.
The next major support is near the $1,300 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break below the $1,300 zone might start a fresh decline to $1,260. Any more losses may perhaps open the gates for a move towards the $1,200 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,300
Major Resistance Level – $1,350
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Is Rising, Here’s What Could Trigger A Sharp Increase
Bitcoin price is slowly moving higher above $19,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum once it clears the $20,000 resistance zone.
- Bitcoin remained well bid and started a decent increase above $19,500.
- The price is trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,240 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a strong increase if there is a close above the $20,000 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Eyes More Upsides
Bitcoin price formed a base above the $19,000 resistance zone. BTC remained stable and started a slow and steady increase above the $19,200 level.
There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,240 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair was able to clear the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $19,939 swing high to $19,000 low.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,600 level. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $19,939 swing high to $19,000 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance sits near the $20,000 level. A clear move above the $20,000 resistance might pump the price in the near term. In the stated case, the price may perhaps test the $21,200 resistance. Any more gains might start a steady increase towards the $22,000 resistance zone.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,200 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The next major support is near the $19,000 zone. A downside break and close below the $19,000 support zone might increase selling pressure. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $18,500 support zone. Any more losses might send the price towards the $18,250 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,200, followed by $19,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,600, $20,000 and $21,200.
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Tries To Move Upwards As It Tries To Break Consolidation, What’s Next?
Ethereum price displayed a recovery on its one-day chart. In the past 24 hours, the coin rose by 3%, which has now shifted the altcoin’s support level to a new one. The Altcoin is still not out of the woods as the bears continue to dominate.
Buyers are still less in number as compared to sellers, which is a sign of bearishness. If the Ethereum price continues to maintain its upward movement, an influx of buying strength can be witnessed on the 24 hour chart.
Over the last week, the Ethereum price has barely made any progress as it was laterally trading. With Bitcoin price appreciating in the last 24 hours, altcoins made slow recoveries on their charts. The $1,270 zone continues to remain a critical support zone for the coin.
A fall from the present level will drag ETH to the aforementioned support level. The bulls could be expected to make a comeback if Ethereum touches the $1,400 price mark. Without constant buying support, the same remains unlikely.
Ethereum Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
ETH was trading at $1,316 at the time of writing. The coin has moved up and away from its critical support line of $1,270. The immediate resistance for the Ethereum price was at $1,360. A push above that will help ETH to reclaim $1,400.
Another important resistance point was at $1,460. The bulls could then help the altcoin rally on its chart. If ETH loses footing now, the local support line is at $1,260, and falling through that will push the altcoin to the $1,200 level. The amount of Ethereum traded in the last session was low, signalling fewer buyers.
Technical Analysis
ETH continued to display a bearish technical outlook as sellers continued to dominate at press time. Even though buyers tried to recover on the chart, selling pressure was strong. The Relative Strength Index was below the 50-line despite an uptick in the indicator.
This meant that buying strength was low as compared to sellers on the one-day chart. The Ethereum price was below the 20-SMA line, which also signified bearishness, which meant that sellers were driving the price momentum
The altcoin also displayed mixed trading signals, as on the one-day chart, Ethereum had buy signals. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence shows the price momentum and direction of the asset. MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed small green signal bars as a buy signal.
The Directional Movement Index also depicts the price direction and strength of the same. DMI was negative as -DI was seen over +DI. The Average Directional Index (red) was closer to the 40-mark, indicating strength in the current price momentum.
Blockchain
Quant (QNT) Gains Over 34% In A Turbulent Week For Others
Quant (QNT) is the first blockchain OS that enjoyed continued gains in the last week despite other coins facing turbulent times. The top-30 coin has enjoyed a five-day upswing, gaining over 34%. As of writing, Quant’s price is trading at $198, although it broke its $206 resistance during the day.
The token is experiencing a resurgence that has seen it beat Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) over the same period. However, it’s still trading at about 50% below its all-time high of $427.42.
Related Reading: Crypto Won’t See Bull-Run Anytime Soon, This Expert Explains Why
Why Is Quant Gaining So Much?
Santiment, a blockchain analytics startup, attributes QNT’s increase to “Volume, daily active addresses, and whale accumulation.” The company also said that whales had amassed 15% of the currency in just 5 months. Intotheblock data reveals that around sixty percent of coin holders acquired their coins between one and twelve months ago.
However, it appears that the network’s recent changes are what piqued the interest of a new generation of holders. The network introduced the Tokenise mechanism in June, enabling the production of QRC20 tokens compatible with ERC20 tokens. The network also supported the QRC721 standard, allowing users to build and deploy safe, interoperable non-fungible tokens on its blockchain.
Lunar Crush’s data also suggests that social media generally has positive attitudes toward the currency. Quant’s social mentions and interactions increased by 43.24% and 64.57% in the last week, respectively.
What The Charts Say About Quant
Quant coin price is increasing with the help of a rounding bottom pattern on the daily time frame chart. This bullish pattern is common at market lows. In principle, its U shape indicates a turnaround in investor confidence following a decline.
Furthermore, the current upswing began when the price reversed from $42.7 on June 18. As a result, the value of one Quant coin increased by 430% in just four short months. Quant, however, has been on a five-day winning streak while most of the leading cryptocurrencies battle with uncertainty. In addition, the rising amount of trades shows that buyers and sellers are becoming increasingly enthusiastic.
Additionally, the altcoin jumped by 12% today and decisively broke through the previously mentioned resistance level of $206. This breakthrough provides buyers solid ground to stand on, which could keep this rally going for another 10.84% to $240. However, Quant’s price saw extreme buying in a short period, which is unsustainable for longer bull runs. As a result, a correction in pricing is anticipated to happen soon.
TradingView Expert Says Quant Is Overbought
Meanwhile, a Tradingview expert remarked that Quant had entered the overbought region. The asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was greater than 75. Typically, a score on the RSI of more than 70 suggests an asset is overbought. Then, a score of less than 30 indicates that the asset is oversold.
Overbought conditions on the daily RSI indicate excessive purchasing, and a correction phase is needed to stabilize prices. The rising EMAs (20, 50, 100, and 200) may provide sufficient support to restart the current uptrend after a likely correction.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Why Bulls Aim $1 or Higher
Elections 2022: Dakota County Commission District 6
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 34B candidates
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 42B candidates
Hype Heros: Bridging Legacy And Web3 Finance
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 35A candidates
Election 2022: Mahtomedi school board candidates
Stephen A. Smith sees racist double standard in media reaction to Tom Brady’s Sideline Rant
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 38B
US drones over Iran after Kyiv strikes
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing