3 people still missing in hard-hit Florida county following Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Three people are still missing in a Florida county weeks after Hurricane Ian hit the state as a Category 4 storm, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Sheriff Carmine Marceno on Tuesday, Fort Myers Beach residents James Hurst and Ivonka Knes and North Fort Myers resident Gary Luke are still missing following Ian.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4,866 wellness checks as of Sept. 27, officials wrote on Facebook.
On September 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida, destroying homes with relentless winds exceeding 150 mph.
At least 127 people in Florida have died from Hurricane Ian, according to local officials.
Additionally, Hurricane Ian claimed 61 lives in Lee County, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the governor’s office, five other people were also reportedly killed due to the storm in North Carolina.
The sheriff’s office further confirmed that 34 people were also arrested for looting.
Hurricane Ian demolished homes and businesses, damaged infrastructure such as roads and bridges, and damaged citrus fruits that are a key industry in the state.
The economic damage created by the hurricane could reach up to $75 billion, according to a projection by data firm Enki Research, which studies the financial impact of the storms.
ABC News' Meredith Deliso, Mary Kekatos and Max Zahn contributed to this report.
Donald Trump Thinks His Friend, Kanye West, Is Crazy And Needs Help Following His Recent Outburst
The worst thing to happen in America is for someone to act ‘crazier’ than ex-president Donald Trump. And for Trump himself to tell someone he is acting crazy, is what we are not expecting this month. But Kanye West‘s recent outburst has gotten even Trump calling him crazy and we can’t!
Former president Donald Trump, one of the biggest fans of Kanye West is puzzled about Ye’s recent frenzies. Even though they are both pretty weird, that tells you how far Ye has gone. From the anti-Jewish comments that got him banned from both Twitter and Instagram, his “WHITE LIVES MATTER” sh-t, and the unprovoked attacks on his fellows got the ex-president thinking about Ye‘s mental health. The anti-Semitic comment especially got Trump worried, even though he has his problems with Jewish people.
Well, Donald Trump also suggests, the ‘Praise God’ rapper seeks medical attention while he opts to say no further words on Ye’s ongoing brouhaha. Ye’s friends mentioned that the singer is going through a mental breakdown but refused to get help.
Well, now that ex-president Donald Trump has mentioned it, maybe Ye will seek professional help and get better.
Rolling Stone reports:
Kanye West’s ongoing public meltdown and antisemitic outbursts have become too extreme. Even for the famous rapper’s most unapologetic, scandal-prone backers. This now includes the leader of the Republican Party, who used to brag that West was “a friend of mine for a long time.”
In the days since West punctuated his recent tirades by posting to Twitter that he planned to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE,” former President Donald Trump has told multiple people that West is acting too “crazy”. And that he needs some professional “help,” according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.
The former president’s comments came before West’s antisemitism hit a new level in an interview released this weekend. On the show Drink Champs, West ranted about “the Jewish people” while he’s impervious to charges of anti-Semitism because he’s also a Jew “as the blood of Christ.” He then said the Jewish people control all facets of media and entertainment and said they have “owned the Black voice” — a trope frequently espoused by neo-Nazis.
Trump has also privately signaled that it’s best if he keeps his mouth shut about West for now — an atypical move for the ex-president who has long relished sharing his unsolicited opinions on celebrity news and A-list tabloid gossip. For instance, Trump was eager to comment on the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial earlier this year. During his time in the White House, Trump asked officials about siccing the Justice Department on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, because the show constantly made fun of him.
Trump’s distance from West is strategic — and not rooted in any objection moral objection, the president made clear implicitly on Sunday. Posting to his struggling social media platform Truth Social, Trump berated American Jewish voters over an alleged lack of gratitude to him. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump wrote. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”
But even as he lashes out wildly on social media, Trump has thus far kept a calculated distance from the Trump-backing hip-hop artist in the aftermath of the “JEWISH PEOPLE” tweet and also West’s display of “White Lives Matter” attire. It is unclear if there has been any private communication in recent days between West and Trump.
West’s recent public deterioration — which some have argued was triggered by mental-health issues — also included a stop over at one of the country’s most Trump-aligned media outlets. West’s appearance on Tucker Carlson’s primetime show initially led conservatives to offer praise for West’s “independent thinking” from Indiana’s attorney general and House Republicans on the Judiciary Committee. “America needs a @kanyewest @KidRock tour,” Eric Schmitt, Missouri’s Republican Senate candidate, wrote in a since-deleted tweet. (However, the unaired footage from that interview, obtained by Vice, makes West look more unhinged.)
For years, West and Trump have courted one another’s favor, beginning around the 2016 presidential election. West has repeatedly played the role of MAGA provocateur with appearances in a MAGA hat on SNL and fawning praise for Trump on Fox News. In turn, Trump has indulged West with public meetings at Trump Tower and the White House and an effort to secure the release of West’s friend, A$AP Rocky, after the rapper was charged with assault in Sweden.
But ever since West’s recent Fox News appearance and subsequent antisemitic tweeting, Trump himself has found the time to publicly muse about the ratings troubles of late-night comedy shows on major networks, share satirical articles about Liz Cheney, and call to “BRING BACK COLUMBUS DAY.” He has not found time to mention West on his social media account, via his political office’s frequent written statements, or on-stage at an Arizona rally since the rapper said he wanted to escalate to “death con 3.” (The actual U.S. military term is “DEFCON.”)
Representatives for Trump and West did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.
Within the MAGA and GOP elite, it’s not just former President Trump who now thinks West is losing it. Darrell Scott, an Ohio pastor and staunch Trump ally who once counted West as an “acquaintance” in the days of the Trump administration, has since blasted the rapper as a “clown” who is spewing “some bullcrap” these days. Scott adds that he was annoyed at how West, during his Fox News sit-down, “threw Jared [Kushner] under the bus.”
West lashed out at Trump’s son-in-law and former top White House aide during that interview. After criticizing Jared’s brother Josh Kushner’s investment in a Kim Kardashian clothing company, the rapper said of Jared Kushner’s Middle East diplomatic work on Arab-Israeli relations: “I just think it was to make money.”
Scott tells Rolling Stone that just moments after the Carlson interview aired, Scott got on the phone with Kushner’s father-in-law so they could unpack what had transpired. Trump, if anything, sounded bemused by what he had just seen on TV.
“Two minutes after the Tucker segment ended, I called up Trump and asked him, ‘So, what did you think?’” says the pastor.
Trump paused to gather his thoughts, before simply replying: “… Interesting.”
“But then [Trump] said, ‘I will say this — he loves Trump!’ and he and I both laughed. I jokingly told him we’ll see what your poll numbers look like in the morning and we had [another] good laugh over it,” Scott recalls.
The Cleveland-area pastor says he then told the ex-president that West “sure threw Jared under the bus,” to which Trump responded:
“Well, these things happen sometimes.”
What do you make of ex-president Donald Trump’s contribution to Kanye West‘s craziness?
Aaron Hicks out for remainder of postseason after suffering left knee injury in Game 5 win
After a collision in left field knocked him out of Game 5, Aaron Hicks underwent an MRI on his left knee and told reporters that his season is over. Hicks estimates that he’ll be out for six weeks.
“I am extremely disappointed,” Hicks said. “This is something special, I wanted to be on the field, fighting with my teammates and being a part of it.”
Hicks left Game 5 of the Yankees’ ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday afternoon in the third inning after a collision with Oswaldo Cabrera and Josh Donaldson trying to catch a shallow fly ball hit by Steven Kwan. With the Yankees up 4-0 and Nestor Cortes trying to finish the inning, he got Kwan to pop up to shallow left field. Shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera called it off but third baseman Josh Donaldson and Hicks, the left fielder, were already charging toward the line. Cabrera and Hicks collided with the latter going down with an injury. The ball was deflected and Kwan reached on a single to put two on with two out.
Hicks remained on the ground for several minutes while trainers attended to him and he tried to work through the left knee injury injury. He was clearly in pain as he attempted to go back to the field and was eventually taken out of the game. Hicks walked off of the field on his own, though with a limp. Manager Aaron Boone walked him off with his arm around the outfielder.
He was replaced by Marwin Gonzalez in a straight switch and was sent to New York Presbyterian Hospital to undergo imaging that later revealed his status for the rest of the postseason.
The injury leaves the Yankees down another outfielder, as Andrew Benintendi was already on the shelf. Boone said after Game 5 that he “doesn’t think” Benintendi and his injured wrist will be ready for the ALCS. The skipper also said they will “have a conversation” about playing Giancarlo Stanton in left field, which is much smaller at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
It’s been a rough year for Hicks offensively and defensively. He hit just .216 this year and had several defensive misplays in center field. According to Fangraphs, Hicks cost the Yankees four runs in center field this season and had a -1.4 UZR.
The outfield defense was such a problem for the Yankees that it led to the club acquiring Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline.
The Guardians have blooped the Yankees to death in this series and the pop-ups to left were a particular problem in their Game 3 loss in Cleveland. In Game 4, Hicks jogged to a ball in shallow left field that fell for a single for Jose Ramirez and allowed a run to score, though the Yankees did catch Ramirez off the bag at first base to end the inning and eventually won the game to force Game 5.
Cortes then got himself in a jam by walking former Mets shortstop Amed Rosario to load the bases. Austin Hedges scored on a sacrifice fly by Ramirez to make the score 4-1. Oscar Gonzalez flew out to left field to end the inning.
This time, the catch was made.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX could take Starlink to IPO by 2025: analysts
Elon Musk said Friday that SpaceX cannot continue to fund Starlink terminals in Ukraine “indefinitely” given the cost. However, Musk, who is also CEO of electric car company Tesla, said on Saturday that SpaceX would continue to fund the Ukrainian government “for free” even though Starlink was “still losing money”.
Adrées Latif | Reuters
Elon Musk could spin off Starlink from SpaceX and complete an initial public offering by 2025, technology analyst firm CCS Insight said in a report.
Starlink uses the satellite to provide high-speed internet access to users and is part of Musk’s space exploration company.
CCS Insight publishes an annual forecast report in the technology sector. In this year’s edition, published on Tuesday, the analyst firm said that as “Starlink’s revenue becomes more predictable and it gains more and more users, the company is splitting up to raise capital to expand its constellation of satellites” to meet growing demand for its services. .
“We think that makes perfect sense,” Ben Wood, head of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC in an interview. “Starlink is going to have to invest heavily.”
Wood said an initial public offering (IPO) will help spur investment in SpaceX, spur international expansion and “make Starlink the go-to player in satellite broadband.”
SpaceX executives have been talking about an IPO for the past two years. In 2021, Musk said SpaceX would release Starlink when revenue becomes more predictable.
Earlier this year, Musk told employees that a Starlink IPO was unlikely before 2025 or later, CNBC reported, citing the billionaire’s comments during a show of hands of SpaceX employees.
Musk was previously targeting a bid as early as this year, according to an email to SpaceX employees obtained by CNBC. The email, sent by Musk in May 2019, said “it will probably make sense to go public with Starlink in about three years.”
Starlink has recently come into the limelight due to its role in the Russian-Ukrainian war. SpaceX donated Starlink internet terminals to Ukraine to keep the country’s military online during the war against Russia, even if the communications infrastructure is destroyed.
But Musk said Friday that SpaceX cannot continue to fund Starlink terminals in Ukraine “indefinitely” given the cost. However, Musk, who is also the CEO of an electric car company You’re heresaid on Saturday that SpaceX would continue to fund the Ukrainian government “for free” even though Starlink was “still losing money.”
— CNBC’s Michael Sheetz contributed to this report.
Judge Orders Blogger Tasha K To Pay Cardi B The $4 Million Awarded To Her In Their Defamation Lawsuit
It appears Blogger Tasha K can’t run with Cardi B‘s $4 million awarded to her in their defamation lawsuit, even if she relocates to the moon.
Tasha K in a recent update has been ordered by a court to pay Cardi B the $ 4 million she won in the defamation case. Tasha attempted an appeal but the judge ordered that she pays immediately or opt for a supersedes. The girl is struggling to escape this debt but Cardi will not let her!
Cardi B earlier this year won a defamatory case against the YouTuber after she called Cardi a wh*re with STD in one of her vlogs. Tasha K immediately declared she is not worth that much and hence can’t pay. She also, said publicly that there’s no way she’s paying Cardi any money. Recently Tasha K was accused of relocating to Africa to avoid paying but Cardi is not tolerating that crap, y’all.
Cardi B’s lawyer recently discovered just $1K in Tasha K’s account while it is obvious she is worth much more. All in an attempt to skip the payment. However, Cardi B is not having that sh-t and sued Tasha again and now, the girl has no option but to pay or opt for a bond.
Maybe when you are broke and vain, don’t create a YouTube channel and start calling people who can drag you to court and battle it out with you for years names.
Via Media Take Out:
A judge has ordered Tasha K to pay Cardi B’s $4 million judgment in full. If Tasha K does not have the funds, she must secure a bond to give the rapper her coins.
Tasha K has said several times that she will not pay Cardi. And Cardi filed a motion to force her hand.
“[Cardi B’s] motion for a Supersedeas Bond pursuant to Rule 62 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure is hereby GRANTED,” Judge William M. Ray wrote.
“When and if the Defendants post a bond in the amount of $3,863,753.47. Which guarantees unconditionally to pay said amount in satisfaction of the Judgment awarded by the Court to the Plaintiff. Then and in that event the Court also GRANTS the Defendants’ Motion to Stay. Otherwise, the Defendants’ Motion to Stay is DENIED.”
The vlogger has been trying to appeal the Judgment. But the judge has shot down her attempts for a hearing regarding the outcome of the defamation case.
“The Court grants the Defendants the right to supplement their pleadings with authority as to why they are entitled to a hearing. And in any event to provide through their pleadings evidence which would justify a bond in an amount less than the full amount of the Judgment. If such evidence is provided through supplementation of the pleadings, then the Court would re-examine whether the amount of the bond as set herein should be modified.”
Considering Tasha K’s arrogance, do you think Cardi B should let go?
Magic will test progress of their process in season opener vs. Pistons
Throughout training camp and the preseason, the Orlando Magic emphasized focusing on their process and honing in on the details as the next steps in their rebuild.
The Magic’s progress will get their first real test in season opener against the Pistons on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
While they don’t count in the standings, preseason games matter. They allow for data collection, lineup/rotation experimentation and players to get a better feel for their teammates.
They also help coaches and players see what else needs to be improved. For the Magic, that means better ball security, better defensive rotations that should cut down on the fouls and picking up on the opponent’s defensive coverages quicker.
All things are worked on during preseason, but they’ll have a better understanding once games start to count against the win-loss record.
“If we focus on the process of doing the right thing, the outcome will take care of itself,” coach Jamahl Mosley said after Tuesday’s practice, before the team departed for Detroit. “We’ll continue to celebrate the small successes with this team but focusing on doing the right thing, playing the right way with that level of consistency is really important for our group of guys.”
While the Magic prioritize themselves, excecuting a gameplan with scouting intel is a part of it.
That means slowing down the Pistons in transition, especially after rebounds, and finding holes in Detroit’s switch-almost-everything defensive scheme.
“They push the basketball and attack that paint,” Mosley said. “Their defense is something that’s been very unique in that they’re one of the most switching teams throughout the league. Our ability to score against switching has to be on point. Our understanding of where we’re going on cuts [and] how our spacing has got to be accurate is very important for us.”
When asked what a successful season-opener would look like, multiple people from the team focused on development.
“Hopefully, we can kind of show what we worked on last year,” second-year forward Franz Wagner said, “and this year also.”
But they also want to win.
“Obviously I want to play well,” said Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft who’ll be making his regular-season debut. “But if we win, that trumps everything.”
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) were listed as out for Wednesday.
The season opener tips off at 7 p.m. and can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Yankees fans troll Josh Naylor with “Who’s your daddy!” carols – Orange County Register
A sold-out crowd at Yankee Stadium wanted Josh Naylor to know that while Gerrit Cole might be his son, they were the daddy of the Cleveland Guardian DH.
Naylor’s home run celebration in ALDS Game 4 has caught the eye for being somewhat odd and somewhat quirky, in a weird way. After hitting a solo home run against Cole, Naylor skirted the bases while pretending to be cradling a baby and calling the Yankees ace his “son.”
The celebration backfired when Cleveland lost and had to return to New York for a deciding Game 5. As Naylor came home in the second inning for his first at-bat of the night, fans of the Yankee were eager to let him hear it, chanting “Who’s your daddy?”
Naylor rocketed to right field on his first at bat against Nestor Cortes, and the chanting started as soon as Aaron Judge gloved the ball. They did it again when he grounded at shortstop in the third inning. In the sixth, fans booed him as he headed for home plate, but they did it again when he fielded left.
Naylor went 0-4 in Tuesday night’s playoff game.
“It’s fun,” reliever Clay Holmes said. “The crowd definitely showed up. It was a fun crowd tonight, they brought energy and they supported us. It was nice to play in front of them and get a big win here.
Cole said he hadn’t seen the celebration at the time. But once he did, he didn’t seem very impressed.
“Yeah whatever. It’s cute,” Cole said Sunday night at Progressive Field. “It wouldn’t have bothered me at the time and it’s just kind of funny.”
Naylor may be the current subject of the Bronx’s ire, but that particular chant was a tradition across the street when the team was still playing at the old stadium. Yankees fans chanted the same at former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez during the 2004 ALCS. Of course, the Red Sox ended up winning the series and eventually won the World Series as well, ending to their 86-year drought.
Maybe Yankees fans will have better luck this year as the team advances to the ALCS with a 5-1 win to eliminate the Guardians.
“The fans brought the energy tonight,” Judge said. “From the first pitch, they were on it. They were loud and shouting. They created a fun atmosphere tonight in a take-out winner.
