78 million voter contacts, 1 million volunteers

The Republican National Committee (RNC), which first shared the information with Breitbart News, took two important steps over the weekend, three weeks before the midterm elections.

Over the past weekend, the RNC achieved two record milestones: more than 78 million voter contacts made since the start of the cycle and more than one million volunteers engaged.

During the 2018 midterm election cycle, the committee was only able to make 78 million voter contacts throughout the cycle. However, since then, the RNC have successfully made multi-million dollar investments in their data-driven ground game, which has helped them push past the 2018 mark with three weeks to go before the election.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Breitbart News she is “proud of the work we have done at the RNC to provide the resources and investment needed to lead our candidates across the finish line in just three short weeks”.

The RNC noted that it has invested several million dollars in its permanent, data-driven ground game operation this election cycle to “fire on all cylinders”.

In addition to millions of strategic data and digital investments, the RNC has more than 1,000 field staff, with more than one million grassroots volunteers and 38 physical community centers in 17 battleground states across the country. to promote the party’s electoral integrity program.

“The entire ecosystem is running at full steam, and our volunteer, data-driven ground game, coupled with our great candidates and winning message, will ensure Republicans win the ballot to retake the House and Senate. “, added McDaniel.

With all of that, the RNC says they are “totally on board” with regaining a majority in the House and Senate, which would include removing Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her presidency by winning at least five House seats and ousting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) from his control of the Senate by securing at least one upper house seat.

Additionally, the RNC has “stepped up” its “strategic initiatives effort” by pledging millions of dollars to continue our organizing efforts in Asian-Pacific American, Black, Hispanic, Jewish communities. , Indian and Native American – opening several community centers to help drive engagement in previously untouched states across the country.

The RNC told Breitbart News that part of the minority outreach the party is working towards includes more than 30 ad buys placed in Spanish-language media, including the digital cycle, television, radio and print. written to date; several “black media” ad buys that include national television and local print media in battleground states; and dozens of ad buys in more than five different Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) languages, in digital, radio and print.

Also, on Monday, it was announced that McDaniel, in addition to National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (FL) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman, Rep. Tom Emmer ( MN) would participate in a “Take Back Our Country Tour” to “crisscross the country to catapult Republican candidates to victory” in the final push before Election Day.

The three Republican leaders will travel across the country to help House and Senate candidates in more than 15 states with less than a month to go until Election Day.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.