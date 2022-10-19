News
Aaron Hicks leaves Game 5 with left knee injury after collision in left field
Pop-ups to left field continue to be the Yankees’ kryptonite.
Aaron Hicks left Game 5 of the Yankees’ ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday afternoon in the third inning after a collision with Oswaldo Cabrera and Josh Donaldson trying to catch a shallow fly ball hit by Steven Kwan. With the Yankees up 4-0 and Nestor Cortes trying to finish the inning, he got Kwan to pop up to shallow left field. Shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera called it off but third baseman Josh Donaldson and Hicks, the left fielder, were already charging toward the line. Cabrera and Hicks collided with the latter going down with an injury. The ball was deflected and Kwan reached on a single to put two on with two out.
Hicks remained on the ground for several minutes while trainers attended to him and he tried to work through the left knee injury injury. He was clearly in pain as he attempted to go back to the field and was eventually taken out of the game. Hicks walked off of the field on his own, though with a limp. Manager Aaron Boone walked him off with his arm around the outfielder.
He was replaced by Marwin Gonzalez in a straight switch and was sent to New York Presbyterian Hospital to undergo imaging.
It’s been a rough year for Hicks offensively and defensively. He hit just .216 this year and had several defensive misplays in center field. According to Fangraphs, Hicks cost the Yankees four runs in center field this season and had a -1.4 UZR.
The outfield defense was such a problem for the Yankees that it led to the club acquiring Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline.
The Guardians have blooped the Yankees to death in this series and the pop-ups to left were a particular problem in their Game 3 loss in Cleveland. In Game 4, Hicks jogged to a ball in shallow left field that fell for a single for Jose Ramirez and allowed a run to score, though the Yankees did catch Ramirez off the bag at first base to end the inning and eventually won the game to force Game 5.
Cortes then got himself in a jam by walking former Mets shortstop Amed Rosario to load the bases. Austin Hedges scored on a sacrifice fly by Ramirez to make the score 4-1. Oscar Gonzalez flew out to left field to end the inning.
This time, the catch was made.
()
News
Road cleared for civic body polls in Delhi, boundary notification released
New Delhi:
Municipal wards in Delhi were initially redesigned to hold the delayed municipal elections, seen as a test of popularity for the ruling Aam Aadmi party. This decision, opposed by the AAP, is likely to intensify hostilities between the Center and the State.
Here are the top 10 points of this great story:
-
There is a buzz that Delhi’s civic polls could coincide with Gujarat’s assembly elections – an effort to keep the AAP engaged in Delhi. The party campaigned vigorously in Gujarat, pushing its governance model in Punjab and Delhi, where the BJP came in far behind in assembly elections.
-
Civic elections, originally scheduled for March, have been postponed, with the Center saying it wants to merge the three civic bodies in Delhi. The AAP argued that the BJP was looking to buy time as they were nervous about the contest, given their crushing defeat in Punjab.
-
“People are questioning this decision. It’s been seven to eight years since the BJP has been in the Center, why didn’t they do it (unification) sooner,” the BJP chief had said. AAP and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal. “The BJP knows there is a wave of AAP in Delhi and they would lose,” he added.
-
Prior to the merger, which took place in May, the three municipal corporations – South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation – were under BJP control.
-
The AAP had also opposed the draft ward redistricting plan when it was submitted by the Boundaries Commission last month, calling it “politically motivated”. Arguing that this would introduce a disparity in the population and size of civic administrative units, the AAP even went to the Supreme Court.
-
The Supreme Court requested a response from the State Election Commission and the central government.
-
On Monday, the Boundaries Committee submitted its final report on the redrawing of wards in Delhi Municipality to the Home Ministry after clearing all objections and suggestions. The committee received more than 1,700 suggestions and objections to the draft report, sources said.
-
After notification to the official gazette by the Union Home Ministry, the delimitation exercise will be completed. Under it, there will be 250 wards in the unified Delhi municipality – up from 272 – of which 42 will be for scheduled castes.
-
“22 assembly constituencies were to see a reduction of one ward each under delineation, but the ward structure of all 70 constituencies has been reorganized in the draft executive order,” the AAP said last month.
-
“The exercise has been called for lack of logic, justification and reason by experts on all sides. It has been argued that the reorganization of neighborhoods under the MCD boundary could pose a threat to the development of the nation’s capital and put the interests of workers – classrooms in the dark,” the party added in a statement.
Post a comment
ndtv
News
Ravens signing 14-year veteran WR DeSean Jackson to practice squad
Seeking a boost at wide receiver, the Ravens will sign veteran DeSean Jackson to the practice squad, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told reporters Tuesday.
Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection whose production has fallen off in recent years, worked out for the Ravens on Tuesday. He said last week, during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, that he was interested in playing for the Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles or Green Bay Packers this season.
Jackson skipped training camp this summer and went unsigned over the first month of the NFL season. But even with top wide receiver Rashod Bateman recovering from a minor foot injury, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has looked for help at the position. The team’s wide receivers have combined for 42 catches and 587 receiving yards, the third fewest in the NFL this season.
Jackson, who turns 36 in December, had 20 catches on 34 targets for 454 yards last season over seven games with the Los Angeles Rams and nine games with the Las Vegas Raiders. He graded out as the NFL’s No. 73 overall wide receiver, according to Pro Football Focus, just ahead of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, whom the Ravens traded this past offseason.
A big-play threat throughout his first 14 NFL seasons, Jackson should bring speed to an inconsistent downfield passing game. In his third game with the Rams last season, he had two of the fastest recorded speeds of Week 3 in a five-catch, 120-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to Sports Info Solutions, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has completed just five of his 24 throws of at least 20 air yards this season. In Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, the team’s second straight game without Bateman, Ravens wide receivers combined for five catches for 45 yards.
DeSean Jackson has struggled to stay healthy and productive in recent seasons. He missed all but three games in 2019, when he had 159 receiving yards, and all but five games in 2020, when he finished with 236 yards.
Over his career, DeSean Jackson, who made his NFL debut in 2008, a decade before Lamar Jackson was drafted, has 632 catches for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2016.
()
News
Adobe jumps on 2023 guidance as strong dollar hurts revenue growth
Adobe shares rose as much as 4% on Tuesday night after the software maker released guidance for the next fiscal year that fell short of expectations but blamed some of the shortfall on a stronger dollar and at unfavorable exchange rates.
For fiscal year 2023, Adobe called for adjusted earnings per share of $15.15 to $15.45 on revenue of $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion, while reaffirming its guidance for the fiscal year 2022, according to a statement. The forecast excludes the impact of its planned $20 billion acquisition of design software startup Figma, which is expected to close in 2023. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected adjusted earnings of $15.53 per share. on a turnover of 19.82 billion dollars.
But currency rates, which have hurt results in technology and other industries, are expected to lower Adobe’s revenue growth by 4 percentage points, the company said. The estimate implies 9% revenue growth for the next fiscal year. In the quarter that ended September 2, revenue increased 12.7%.
Adobe’s Creative portion, which includes Creative Cloud design software subscriptions that account for 59% of total revenue, has seen record customer retention, the company’s chief financial officer Dan Durn said last month. , to analysts. During the quarter, 59% of revenue came from the Americas, compared to 57% in the prior year quarter.
Adobe said its estimates take into account macroeconomic conditions, which have led to longer sales cycles for some other tech companies in recent months, including Qualtrics and Defensible.
“Adobe’s continued success in this uncertain macro environment underscores that our solutions are mission critical to a growing universe of customers,” CEO Shantanu Narayen said in the statement.
cnbc
News
Khalil Herbert’s missed opportunity led to a sleepless night for the Chicago Bears RB: ‘I’m focused on what I can do better’
The clock moved past 1 a.m., then 2 then 3 on Friday, and Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert still was stirring, still restless, still obsessing over one play.
The Bears’ 12-7 prime-time loss to the Washington Commanders wasn’t sitting well, in particular because of the golden scoring opportunities the Bears let slip. Most notably for Herbert, a fourth-and-goal play from the 1 in the second quarter left him agitated.
Five hours after the game, Herbert jumped out of bed and went for his tablet, compelled to review the sequence one more time. Then twice. Three times.
Rewind and repeat.
Taking a handoff from Justin Fields, Herbert charged up the middle toward the goal line. But the offensive line’s push wasn’t substantial enough, and somewhere in a swarm of bodies, his momentum was swallowed inches shy of the end zone.
Instead of a touchdown for a 6-0 lead, it was a turnover on downs. Commanders ball.
That was one of three trips inside the red zone Thursday night in which the Bears failed to score, one of 11 snaps from the Commanders 6-yard line or closer that they failed to take into the end zone.
Hours later, Herbert remained frustrated.
“I’m still thinking about the play,” he said Tuesday. “Really I’m just trying to figure out what I can do differently if I’m presented that situation again. How can I get in?”
For a moment or two, Herbert thought of Bears great Walter Payton and all those over-the-top leaps for touchdowns.
“That’s what I was thinking in my head as I kept watching the play,” Herbert said. “Might try and do that next time.”
Admittedly, though, that’s not his forte.
“I’ve never been a hurdle or jump guy,” Herbert said. “I feel like I’m better with both my feet on the ground. So that wasn’t my first thought. But watching that play over and over again, I might have to add that in the bag.”
For a 2-4 team that hasn’t won in October and heads to Gillette Stadium for a “Monday Night Football” clash against the New England Patriots, the Bears have been doing a lot of solution seeking in recent days. Herbert is trying to take care of his share, looking for any individual tweak or improvement to energize a Bears offense that ranks 28th in the NFL in total yards (293.7 per game), last in passing yards (122.8) and 31st in scoring (15.5 points per game).
Herbert is having an encouraging second season. He leads the Bears in rushing with 403 yards through six games. His 6.4 yards per carry leads all NFL running backs with at least 40 attempts. His 64-yard explosion on the first play of the Bears’ third possession Thursday was the longest run of Herbert’s career and the Bears’ longest play from scrimmage this season.
“The O-line just did a good job of letting me get to the second level,” Herbert said. “Once there, it’s our job to make that last guy miss. The whole cutback lane really just opened up and I was able to see it and hit it.”
Off he went, all the way down to the Commanders 3-yard line.
But when asked Tuesday to identify areas of his 2022 season to date that he’s pleased with, Herbert cut in a different direction.
“Honestly, I don’t really have too much that I’m pleased with,” he said. “I’m more focused on what I can do better, what I need to improve to help us win, to find ways to get the ball in the end zone.”
Herbert stressed the need to become more reliable in pass protection, to become a better receiver out of the backfield and to make the first tackler miss more consistently. He again emphasized helping the Bears reach the end zone and lamented that second-quarter play last week that fizzled.
“The play is designed to go where it’s designed, and you’ve just got to hit it and hope guys get a push and that you’re able to get in,” Herbert said. “I don’t really have too much time to sit there and decipher where I’m going to go. You’ve just got to get the ball and go.”
Next time, Herbert believes he’ll figure out a way to finish. And he’s hopeful that his continued production can lead to more opportunities.
Coach Matt Eberflus vowed Tuesday to continue splitting backfield time between David Montgomery and Herbert. The Bears rushing attack has been one of their strengths this season. Eberflus also offered this: “We’re just going to go with the hot hand.”
Herbert will continue working to turn up the temperature of his game to make the Bears offense more potent. He knows the urgency — and will sacrifice sleep if it helps.
()
News
Shocking new poll shows GOP Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt 7 points BEHIND his rival
Could dark red Oklahoma be in danger of swinging to the Democrats? Shocking new poll shows Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt 7 points behind rival
- A shocking Oklahoma poll on Monday shows incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt seven points behind his rival.
- A survey by Oklahoma-based political consulting firm Ascend Action and KOKH-TV shows Stitt with 42% support from likely voters
- Republican-turned-Democrat Joy Hofmeister leads the race with 49% support
- Hofmeister is ahead thanks to strong independent support, earning 69% of their support, compared to Stitt’s 22%
- One in five likely Republican voters also said they plan to support Hofmeister, who is the state’s superintendent of public instruction.
A shocking Oklahoma poll on Monday shows incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt trailing his rival by seven points.
A survey by Oklahoma-based political consulting firm Ascend Action and KOKH-TV shows Stitt with 42% support from likely voters and Republican-turned-Democrat Joy Hofmeister leading the race with 49% support.
Another 8 percent of likely voters in Oklahoma remain undecided.
Hofmeister is ahead thanks to strong independent support.
The poll found that 69% of likely independent voters supported Hofmeister, while only 22% were for Stitt.
A shocking Oklahoma poll on Monday shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister (left) seven points ahead of incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt (right)
A survey by Oklahoma-based political consulting firm Ascend Action and KOKH-TV shows Stitt with 42% support from likely voters and Republican-turned-Democrat Joy Hofmeister leading the race with 49% support.
Hofmeister is ahead thanks to strong independent support. The poll found that 69% of likely independent voters supported Hofmeister, while only 22% were for Stitt.
One in five likely Republican voters also said they planned to support Hofmeister, who served as the state’s representative. Superintendent of Public Instruction since 2015.
Meanwhile, just 4% of Democrats said they would cross party lines to vote for the incumbent governor.
Hofmeister switched sides a year ago to run against Stitt for governor.
Eighty-nine percent of Oklahoma Democrats said they plan to vote for her.
Of course, in deep red Oklahoma, Republican voters outnumber Democrats.
However, Hofmeister supporters believe she has cross-party appeal.
While former President Donald Trump endorsed Stitt’s run in March, Hofmeister has tried to lure parties less committed to MAGA from the Republican Party.
She also expressed her support for maintaining the legality of abortion.
“I don’t support extremism on either side of this issue. More importantly, this is a health decision between a woman and her doctor, and it should stay that way,” he said. she said in March.
In the same interview, she said “difficult subjects” like the Tulsa Massacre should be taught in schools.
Hofmeister, an educator who ran a tutoring business in Tulsa, made education politics central to her campaign.
She threw cold water on a Stitt-backed proposal to provide education vouchers for families to spend on private school tuition and other education expenses.
Hofmeister called it a “rural school killer,” a message that apparently resonated with voters.
“I think what surprised me the most was the rise of Hofmeister in some rural areas,” Ascend Action partner Hudson Talley told KOKH-TV.
The poll was conducted between October 10 and 12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9%.
And although Hofmeister’s lead is outside the margin, Talley said he believes Stitt could make gains and overtake her over the next three weeks.
“I feel like maybe Joy is at her ceiling and maybe this is Stitt’s race to lose,” he said.
Oklahoma has not elected a Democratic governor since 2006, when voters gave Democratic Governor Brad Henry a second term.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
How to watch tonight’s MN governor debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen
Tonight (Tuesday) at 7 p.m., Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen will face off in a debate inside a Rochester TV studio.
It’s only one of two debates left in the race, which pits Walz, a first term Democrat from Mankato, against Jensen, a family physician and former state senator from Chaska.
It doesn’t appear either debate will be televised in the Twin Cities, but both will be livestreamed.
One link to watch tonight’s debate, hosted by KTTC, is via that station’s website — kttc.com/livestream/ — as well as its feeds on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, the station says.
The event will also be broadcast on several other greater Minnesota stations owned by Gray Television in communities ranging from Fargo to Duluth. Another livestream option is KVLY’s Valley News Live feed at valleynewslive.com/livestream/.
No Republican has won a statewide election in Minnesota since former Gov. Tim Pawlenty was re-elected in 2006. But recent polls have the Walz-Jensen race close, and with the historical headwinds faced by the party in power during non-presidential years, Republicans believe they have a chance to take back control of state government. Currently, only the state Senate is in Republican hands.
Dan Wolfe, an anchor for Northern News Now, will moderate a panel of questioners that includes him and three other anchors from southern Minnesota stations. There will be no live audience, so you ‘ll have to take to social media if you’re more interested in reactions.
The last debate will be Oct. 23, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio.
Aaron Hicks leaves Game 5 with left knee injury after collision in left field
Road cleared for civic body polls in Delhi, boundary notification released
Ravens signing 14-year veteran WR DeSean Jackson to practice squad
Adobe jumps on 2023 guidance as strong dollar hurts revenue growth
Khalil Herbert’s missed opportunity led to a sleepless night for the Chicago Bears RB: ‘I’m focused on what I can do better’
Shocking new poll shows GOP Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt 7 points BEHIND his rival
How to watch tonight’s MN governor debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen
Lucas Bravo reveals how he prepared to kiss his co-star Julia Roberts
Patrick Williams will start the Chicago Bulls season opener despite preseason doubts, while Zach LaVine is listed as questionable
Liam Neeson Spotted in Boston Filming New ‘Thug’ Movie
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing