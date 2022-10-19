SIERRA PAILEMAN, Argentina – It was a sunny morning when around 200 people climbed a hill in Argentina’s southern Patagonia region with a singular mission: to free two captive-born Andean condors.
After Kanye West disputes cause of death, George Floyd’s family sues rapper for $250M
Alexandra Del Rosario
After weeks of spewing antisemitic and controversial remarks, Kanye West has found himself at the center of a $250-million lawsuit filed by the family of police brutality victim George Floyd.
According to a news release obtained by The Times on Tuesday, Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter, will sue Kanye West (legal name Ye) for “harassment, misappropriation, defamation” and “infliction of emotional distress.” Click 2 Houston first reported the news.
The lawsuit comes just days after the “Donda” rapper made disparaging comments about the death of Floyd in 2020 when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground for nearly 9 1/2 minutes. Floyd’s murder sparked the Black Lives Matter movement and global cries against police brutality.
Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. In April 2021, Chauvin was convicted ofmurdering Floyd. Over the weekend, West questioned the cause of Floyd’s death.
“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out,” West said during the weekend episode, which “Drink Champs” has since removed from its platforms. “They hit him with fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”
Ye’s comments came after he attended the premiere of Owens’ Daily Wire documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.”
“Kanye West stated malicious falsehoods about George Floyd to profit from Mr. Floyd’s horrendous death and his family’s trauma,” the news release alleged.
Additionally, the attorneys for Floyd’s loved ones claimed that “Floyd’s daughter is being retraumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”
“Kanye’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death. We will hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd’s legacy,” said attorney Pat D. Dixon in the statement. The Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law will represent Floyd’s loved ones.
Just days before the lawsuit was filed Tuesday, attorney Lee Merritt, who previously represented Floyd’s family, tweeted on Sunday t hat a legal response to West’s comments was imminent.
“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” Merritt said. “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”
West has experienced pushback for his recent barrage of damaging claims. Instagram and Twitter have pulled the plug on his accounts. His upcoming appearances on HBO’s “The Shop” have been scrapped and his relationship with clothing brand Adidas remains on the rocks.
West also has come under controversy for wearing his “White Lives Matter” shirtat Paris Fashion week and for antisemitic conspiracy theories shared in leaked footage from his two-night conversation with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Repopulation of Patagonian condors slows with possible wind farm
Preliminary plans for a massive wind farm that could be located on the Somuncura plateau to power a green hydrogen project jeopardizes a three-decade effort to repopulate Patagonia’s Atlantic coast with a bird listed as vulnerable to the extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
As members of the Mapuche, the region’s largest indigenous group, played traditional instruments and children tossed condor feathers into the air symbolizing their good wishes for the newly freed birds, an eerie silence engulfed the Sierra Paileman mountain in the province of Rio Negro. as researchers opened the cages where the two specimens of the world’s largest flying bird were kept.
Huasi (which means house in Quechua) seemed born for this moment. As soon as the cage opened, it spread its wings and flew away without hesitation. Yastay (meaning god protector of birds) appeared wary, unsure of the wide-open skies of Patagonia after spending his first two years in captivity, and it took him about an hour to take off.
People hugged as searchers swung into action and began tracking the birds. In the back of their minds were simmering worries about what the potential for new wind farms in the area might mean for the lives of these newly released birds.
Conservationists fear the birds will inevitably collide with the rotating turbine blades and be killed. In neighboring Chile, an environmental impact study for a planned wind farm with 65 wind turbines concluded that up to four rare condors could collide with the massive structures each year. Environmental authorities rejected the project last year.
“Why are we releasing two? We usually release more than two,” said Vanesa Astore, executive director of the Andean condor conservation program. “We are at a maintenance level now.”
Researchers had to release Huasi and Yastay now or risk that they would have to remain in captivity for the rest of their lives, which can be 70 to 80 years, Astore explained, noting that condors can only adapt to the outside world. if they are released. before their third birthday.
Current uncertainty over the future of the wind farm that would be built by Australian company Fortescue Future Industries has not only put conservationists on alert, but prompted them to slow the rate of reproduction and release of Andean condors even as the company insists that it has no plans to settle on the Somuncura plateau.
Condors are notoriously slow breeders that only reach sexual maturity at age 9 and have offspring every three years, but researchers have found ways to speed this up by removing eggs from captive pairs to incubate artificially. . When the egg is removed, the pair will then produce another egg within a month, which they will raise while the first is raised by humans using latex puppets intended to simulate their parents and help them recognize members of their own species.
This strategy allows researchers to “increase reproductive capacity sixfold,” said Luis Jacome, Andean condor conservation program manager.
This effort is now on hiatus.
“We don’t max out because I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Astore explained.
Since the conservation program began 30 years ago, 81 chicks have been born in captivity, 370 condors have been rehabilitated and 230 released across South America, including Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia.
Sixty-six of them were released along the Atlantic coast of Patagonia, where the bird was not found at the turn of the century, although Charles Darwin had written in the early 1800s about the presence of large birds in the region.
The Andean condor has now made a comeback, and for many locals this has a spiritual resonance.
“The condor flies very high, so our elders used to say that the condor could carry a message to those who are no longer there,” said Doris Canumil, 59, a Mapuche who took part in condor release ceremonies.
As they celebrate the program’s success, conservationists fear it will all be wiped out.
“These birds that we released, which again joined the mountain range with the sea through their flight, which matured and had their own offspring living and flying here in this place, they will simply die in the blades of the windmills,” Jacome said. “So the condor would again disappear from the Atlantic coast.”
Environmental activists learned about the proposed wind farm from the media and alarm bells rang immediately.
Last year, Fortescue unveiled a plan to invest $8.4 billion over a decade in a project to produce green hydrogen for export in what the government billed as the largest international investment in Argentina over the past two decades. To be considered green, hydrogen must be produced from renewable energy, and that’s where the wind farm would come in, taking advantage of Patagonia’s strong and reliable winds.
The government of President Alberto Fernández celebrated the project, saying it would create 15,000 direct jobs and between 40,000 and 50,000 indirect jobs.
However, neither the company nor the provincial government of Rio Negro had carried out an environmental impact study before unveiling the project.
For now at least, Jacome said, “the only green thing is the dollars” attached to the project.
“We put the cart before the horse,” Jacome said. “We need environmental impact studies that demonstrate what is going to be done, how many wind turbines, where they will be placed.”
Fortescue agrees and says it is “committed to evaluating social, environmental, technical and economic considerations before committing to development” of any project.
The Australian firm said in a statement that any pre-development study will include consultation with local organizations to “ensure the protection of local species such as the Andean condor”.
Following questions about the project, Fortescue decided not to measure winds on the Somuncura Plateau until the province completes its environmental plan and will instead explore “other areas of interest in lands near Sierra Grande and Chubut Province,” the company said.
On October 11, the provincial government of Rio Negro said Fortescue had launched a 12-month effort to analyze the environmental and social impacts of the project.
Provincial officials consider the number of jobs associated with the project to be essential.
“On the one hand, we have to preserve and take care of our wildlife,” said Daniel Sanguinetti, secretary of planning and sustainable development for Rio Negro. But the government must also “promote the development of the 750,000 citizens of Rio Negro who currently live (here) and generate sources of production and real work for each of them”.
Sanguinetti added that it was important “not to get carried away with different situations that would supposedly happen at some point in the future when all of this has been implemented, when the reality is that the project is in its initial phases.
For those who have made restocking the Patagonian coast with the condor their life’s work, discussions about the future of the project are deeply personal.
“We feel a bit like parents,” said Catalina Rostagno, who moved to Rio Negro base camp two and a half months ago for the Huasi and Yastay release process. “The condor is a reflection of me.”
Quentin Grimes is ruled out of Knicks season opener
MEMPHIS — Quentin Grimes’ foot will keep him out of the opener.
While Obi Toppin practiced fully and is on track for Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Grimes was downgraded to out because of an injury the Knicks downplayed for weeks.
Although Tom Thibodeau denied a setback, the timeline of Grimes’ recovery suggests something went wrong. He missed the first three preseason games with a “sore left foot,” according to the Knicks, but returned to full practice by last week and logged 16 minutes in Friday’s preseason finale.
Grimes then was limited in practice this week and held out of Tuesday’s session. He said Friday that the pain was around his heel and, at one point, it hurt to walk.
If healthy, Grimes should have a prominent role in Thibodeau’s rotation as one the team’s top perimeter defenders. He was a candidate for a starting spot before his injury, which had Grimes in a walking boot on the second day of training camp.
Grimes missed 16 of the final 22 games last season after displacing his kneecap.
Without Grimes, Thibodeau will likely tighten his rotation with RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley as the wings. Cam Reddish is another option but Thibodeau hasn’t shown much faith in the former lottery pick.
Toppin, who turned his ankle on a spectator near the court Friday at MSG, is expected to play Tuesday.
Industry Season 2 Recap, Episode Four – Do Not Sharpen The Sword That Will Be Used Against You | Television
Spoiler alert: This recap is published after Season 2 Episode 4 of Industry aired on BBC One in the UK. Don’t read on if you haven’t watched it.
Get rid of wheel traffic and this season of Industry has been concerned with the motivations of its young characters: what drives them to succeed at Pierpoint, at little personal expense. This week, Eric discovers the little that could come from a lifetime of corporate loyalty.
Two weeks after the disastrous hunting retreat that cost him his main client, we find Eric at home, almost unrecognizable from the maverick we are used to seeing prowling upstairs at Pierpoint.
Distracted at the barbecue, dressed for dinner in a corporate hoodie, he’s adrift. His family, meanwhile, has grown accustomed to his absence. When asked if they like having him around, his children can only summon a shrug.
As a lifer from Pierpoint, Eric knows only one way to be useful. Now no one seems to need him.
His insistence that he pay his bonuses to his team, not golden boy Daniel Van Deventer, seems self-aggrandizing – and not a bit jealous. He bristles at his wife’s suggestion that he’s worth more at home and tells her he’s “as fresh” as ever.
But the teenage boost Eric seeks, to persuade his boss, Bill, of the same – the secret stash of cigarettes, the affections of an old flame, flip-flopping on his tie – makes it clear: he’s not convinced himself.
After Eric tries to bully DVD, his former mentee goes to Bill and secures Eric’s transfer to a customer-facing position. For Eric, it’s a fate worse than death: “a retirement home”. But for Bill, it’s just business: “If you stop producing, you’re just a cost.”
It emphasizes the spiraling toll of this toxic work culture – at least for the viewer. DVD has always emphasized to Harper that Eric covets and fears their youth; by dismissing Eric, the DVD proved him right and fueled the vampiric cycle.
Eric himself was reeling in the footsteps of his late mentor, Newman, who abused his proteges even as he brought out the best in them, and was pitied by Bill for “working it all the way”.
At least now Eric has a chance of getting a different eulogy – although seeking solace in the arms of his ex (and Newman’s widow) suggests his family may not yet be getting the most out of it. him.
Meanwhile, back in London, DVD and Harper celebrate his six-figure bonus (crucially capped at £225,000) at Sushisamba and – finally! – sex.
As always in the industry, it’s unclear whether their interest in each other is romantic, strategic, or both. Granted, DVD is looking to gain access to Jesse Bloom, soft-talk Harper to secure an audience for her — to impress her group chat, he says — and then show her off with her sales model.
Again, Harper is just as ruthless, pulling herself out of their post-coital embrace to call Jesse and talk about DVDs, even as she rubs the traces of him off her body.
It would be Shakespearian level subterfuge if, having neutralized Eric, the DVD was now to be undone by Eric’s youngest protege. It’s a mentee-eat-mentor world; you’re helping someone sharpen their sword at the risk of them using it against you.
Gus worked his way into an internship with Aurora, “the Tory with a conscience” (can we have one, please?) – and in the process disturbed his own.
After his proposed talking points are rejected, Gus comes face to face with a disgruntled voter carrying a box of what he claims is dog feces.
But where Aurore doesn’t like being thought that “they have their MP’s ear”, Gus finds himself listening – even potentially, in an industry first, “helping people”.
As the first of four industry centrals to be disillusioned with Pierpoint (his parents believe he’s still working there), it’s only fitting that Gus would be the first to find peace. “And with God I go,” he said.
Yasmin begins this episode by assuring Maxim “with respect” that she knows what’s best for her family’s money – and concludes it irritably seeking reassurance that there’s any left.
Maxim’s escape, which Yas attributes to his bruised male ego, turns out to have been an attempt to protect her from her father’s expensive business.
Her father has always been deeply repulsive, but Yasmin also struggles to love this episode, being significantly less shaken by the payments (and the women they silenced) than by their impact on her.
“Do we have money, are you rich?” she takes it out on her father. He’s surprised she can even think otherwise: “Well, sure…many lives have passed.” A certain comfort.
The most inscrutable city speaks
There’s a lot of talk about a pharmacy called FastAid in this episode, but it boils down to Harper now advising Jesse regardless of Pierpoint’s interests – even sending his business to another bank. Where will this lead?
Better combustion
DVD and Harper bond over his sarcastic suggestion to go to All Bar One: “It really jumps in there.” Hopefully we will see a Tapas kick on Tuesday before the end of this season.
Boldest power play
Nicole got shy around Sweet Bobby, telling him that she doesn’t usually let young analysts into her “private space.” But when Harper lets slip his own (non-consensual) “moment” with Nicole, Robert realizes Mom is manipulating him – and, as he tells her, there are no “other girls.”
Lowest Reflux
After disrespecting Maxim and being abandoned by Celeste (who has a wife – and a curfew), Yas invites herself back into Robert’s house.
Naturally, he runs off to bed – leaving Harper to suffer from Yas’ coke-fueled monologue about her Covid spent shopping and stressfully shopping for the perfect white pajamas. “The worst, I think was the best fucking summer of my life,” Yas said, feeling sorry for himself. Harper’s look of disgust is justified.
Aaron Hicks leaves Game 5 with left knee injury after collision in left field
Pop-ups to left field continue to be the Yankees’ kryptonite.
Aaron Hicks left Game 5 of the Yankees’ ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday afternoon in the third inning after a collision with Oswaldo Cabrera and Josh Donaldson trying to catch a shallow fly ball hit by Steven Kwan. With the Yankees up 4-0 and Nestor Cortes trying to finish the inning, he got Kwan to pop up to shallow left field. Shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera called it off but third baseman Josh Donaldson and Hicks, the left fielder, were already charging toward the line. Cabrera and Hicks collided with the latter going down with an injury. The ball was deflected and Kwan reached on a single to put two on with two out.
Hicks remained on the ground for several minutes while trainers attended to him and he tried to work through the left knee injury injury. He was clearly in pain as he attempted to go back to the field and was eventually taken out of the game. Hicks walked off of the field on his own, though with a limp. Manager Aaron Boone walked him off with his arm around the outfielder.
He was replaced by Marwin Gonzalez in a straight switch and was sent to New York Presbyterian Hospital to undergo imaging.
It’s been a rough year for Hicks offensively and defensively. He hit just .216 this year and had several defensive misplays in center field. According to Fangraphs, Hicks cost the Yankees four runs in center field this season and had a -1.4 UZR.
The outfield defense was such a problem for the Yankees that it led to the club acquiring Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline.
The Guardians have blooped the Yankees to death in this series and the pop-ups to left were a particular problem in their Game 3 loss in Cleveland. In Game 4, Hicks jogged to a ball in shallow left field that fell for a single for Jose Ramirez and allowed a run to score, though the Yankees did catch Ramirez off the bag at first base to end the inning and eventually won the game to force Game 5.
Cortes then got himself in a jam by walking former Mets shortstop Amed Rosario to load the bases. Austin Hedges scored on a sacrifice fly by Ramirez to make the score 4-1. Oscar Gonzalez flew out to left field to end the inning.
This time, the catch was made.
Road cleared for civic body polls in Delhi, boundary notification released
New Delhi:
Municipal wards in Delhi were initially redesigned to hold the delayed municipal elections, seen as a test of popularity for the ruling Aam Aadmi party. This decision, opposed by the AAP, is likely to intensify hostilities between the Center and the State.
Here are the top 10 points of this great story:
-
There is a buzz that Delhi’s civic polls could coincide with Gujarat’s assembly elections – an effort to keep the AAP engaged in Delhi. The party campaigned vigorously in Gujarat, pushing its governance model in Punjab and Delhi, where the BJP came in far behind in assembly elections.
-
Civic elections, originally scheduled for March, have been postponed, with the Center saying it wants to merge the three civic bodies in Delhi. The AAP argued that the BJP was looking to buy time as they were nervous about the contest, given their crushing defeat in Punjab.
-
“People are questioning this decision. It’s been seven to eight years since the BJP has been in the Center, why didn’t they do it (unification) sooner,” the BJP chief had said. AAP and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal. “The BJP knows there is a wave of AAP in Delhi and they would lose,” he added.
-
Prior to the merger, which took place in May, the three municipal corporations – South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation – were under BJP control.
-
The AAP had also opposed the draft ward redistricting plan when it was submitted by the Boundaries Commission last month, calling it “politically motivated”. Arguing that this would introduce a disparity in the population and size of civic administrative units, the AAP even went to the Supreme Court.
-
The Supreme Court requested a response from the State Election Commission and the central government.
-
On Monday, the Boundaries Committee submitted its final report on the redrawing of wards in Delhi Municipality to the Home Ministry after clearing all objections and suggestions. The committee received more than 1,700 suggestions and objections to the draft report, sources said.
-
After notification to the official gazette by the Union Home Ministry, the delimitation exercise will be completed. Under it, there will be 250 wards in the unified Delhi municipality – up from 272 – of which 42 will be for scheduled castes.
-
“22 assembly constituencies were to see a reduction of one ward each under delineation, but the ward structure of all 70 constituencies has been reorganized in the draft executive order,” the AAP said last month.
-
“The exercise has been called for lack of logic, justification and reason by experts on all sides. It has been argued that the reorganization of neighborhoods under the MCD boundary could pose a threat to the development of the nation’s capital and put the interests of workers – classrooms in the dark,” the party added in a statement.
Ravens signing 14-year veteran WR DeSean Jackson to practice squad
Seeking a boost at wide receiver, the Ravens will sign veteran DeSean Jackson to the practice squad, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told reporters Tuesday.
Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection whose production has fallen off in recent years, worked out for the Ravens on Tuesday. He said last week, during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, that he was interested in playing for the Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles or Green Bay Packers this season.
Jackson skipped training camp this summer and went unsigned over the first month of the NFL season. But even with top wide receiver Rashod Bateman recovering from a minor foot injury, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has looked for help at the position. The team’s wide receivers have combined for 42 catches and 587 receiving yards, the third fewest in the NFL this season.
Jackson, who turns 36 in December, had 20 catches on 34 targets for 454 yards last season over seven games with the Los Angeles Rams and nine games with the Las Vegas Raiders. He graded out as the NFL’s No. 73 overall wide receiver, according to Pro Football Focus, just ahead of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, whom the Ravens traded this past offseason.
A big-play threat throughout his first 14 NFL seasons, Jackson should bring speed to an inconsistent downfield passing game. In his third game with the Rams last season, he had two of the fastest recorded speeds of Week 3 in a five-catch, 120-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to Sports Info Solutions, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has completed just five of his 24 throws of at least 20 air yards this season. In Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, the team’s second straight game without Bateman, Ravens wide receivers combined for five catches for 45 yards.
DeSean Jackson has struggled to stay healthy and productive in recent seasons. He missed all but three games in 2019, when he had 159 receiving yards, and all but five games in 2020, when he finished with 236 yards.
Over his career, DeSean Jackson, who made his NFL debut in 2008, a decade before Lamar Jackson was drafted, has 632 catches for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2016.
