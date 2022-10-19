Agia International To Build First-Ever Luxury Crypto Community On Site Of Fyre Festival In The Bahamas

Exclusively via crypto wallets, AGIA International plans to sell 60 ultra-luxe pavilions and villas on Great Exuma Island as NFTs in collaboration with global design firm Oppenheim Architecture, renowned home builder JFB Ltd, blockchain incubator Unchained Partners, and hospitality operator The Setai Group.
NASSAU, Bahamas & GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an unprecedented step for Web 3.0 and real estate, AGIA International Ltd officially announced today that it plans to sell 60 ultra-luxurious pavilions and villas to be built atop the Bahamas’ Great Exuma Island via a series of upcoming non-fungible token (NFT) mints on the Ethereum blockchain.
Set to be the only community strictly sold via NFTs, AGIA International’s development is radically recreating land used by the infamous Fyre Festival in 2017. Five years and tens of millions of dollars later, private spending is set to transform the site that now promises to house the most exclusive enclave in the Caribbean.
“We bought this property because we saw its future, not its past,” said Erik Sanderson, Co-founder of AGIA International, whose team’s prior projects include The Setai in Miami Beach and Amanyara in Turks and Caicos. “We saw 60 acres of secluded, undeveloped land in the cul-de-sac of a beautiful island whose current government has allocated tens of millions to invest in its transportation, telecommunications and infrastructure throughout the island. Constructing this project will create more than 150 jobs and operating it will mean 125 long-term hospitality jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities.”
Bringing real value to local communities is a priority for AGIA. “When the public buys one of the 60 homes here via their crypto wallets, they’re not only buying into a wealth of oceanfront experiences, they’re also bringing economic vitality to the Bahamas. We are committed to growing the local economy and creating sustainable jobs. Our AGIA Foundation will assist the island’s educational and healthcare needs. It will build awareness around climate change by preserving the island’s natural beauty and environmental resources, along with promoting the importance of agriculture throughout Great Exuma. AGIA’s main objective is leaving a positive footprint throughout the southern Bahamas for generations to come.”
Grounded in the aesthetic of the Greek Mediterranean and designed by world-renowned residential architect Chad Oppenheim, each construction-ready homesite is located on the Caribbean island’s beachfront, oceanfront or inner harbor; and each home design—which ranges from 1,000 to 6,500 square feet—features a private pool and deeded private floating boat slip.
During a recent founders’ launch, multiple properties were minted. In addition to private residential opulence, AGIA will feature a marina for superyachts as well as resort-style amenities, such as a marina village with restaurants, bars and boutique stores. There will also be the Bahamas’ first-ever dry-storage facility and service center featuring 125 fully enclosed units to protect vessels up to 50 feet year round.
“This is the first time an entire real estate development has been exclusively for sale on the blockchain,” said Matthew Salnick, Chief Strategy Officer of Unchained Partners, AGIA International’s blockchain developer. “There’s never been a 100% tokenized resort-style community.”
“For buyers and sellers, this has tangible benefits,” said Unchained Partners CEO Hunter Williams. “It means: easily traceable ownership, faster buying-selling across borders; and, among other benefits, Bahamian residency and access to its sophisticated offshore banking system.”
Earlier this year, the Bahamas’ prime minister, the Honourable Philip E. Davis, declared his intentions to make his nation the leading crypto hub in the Caribbean by announcing his government’s White Paper on the Future of Digital Assets in the Bahamas. Alongside his administration, including the Bahamas Investment Authority, the Prime Minister has greenlit AGIA’s vision.
“The Bahamas is not only open and ready for business but moving to the forefront of the most exciting era in digital assets innovation. If the world of cryptocurrency is where you see your possibilities, then the Bahamas has a place for you,” said the Honourable Philip E. Davis.
AGIA plans to announce the date of its General Mint later this month. Interested buyers can sign a waitlist today by visiting their website at https://www.agialiving.com.
About AGIA
Located on the Island of Great Exuma, The Bahamas, just north of Emerald Bay, AGIA is the only community in the Bahamas and the Caribbean available for purchase via an ETH wallet. Developed and managed by AGIA International Ltd., all residences are located directly on the beach, oceanfront or inner harbor. The community will feature a Superyacht Marina, Marina Village, easy proximity to Great Exuma’s FBO as well as a new $65 million international airport currently under construction. There will also be a dry-storage facility and service center featuring 125 fully enclosed units to protect vessels up to 50 feet, all year round. AGIA is where innovation and luxury meet, and where fortune truly favors the brave. Unlike any luxury community built before – and an astonishing standard bearer for communities to come – it urges all explorers to heed its call. Welcome to life in the new world. Welcome to AGIA.For more information about AGIA: visit https://www.agialiving.com
Bullish XEC price prediction is $0.00005053 to $0.0001679.
The XEC price will also reach $0.00036 soon.
XEC bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.00003329.
In eCash’s (XEC) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about XEC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
eCash Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of XEC is $0.00003765 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,051,711 at the time of writing. However, XEC has decreased nearly 0.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, XEC has a circulating supply of 19,201,147,423,303 XEC. Currently, XEC trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, DigiFinex, Bybit, and MEXC.
What is eCash (XEC)?
ECash (XEC) is the rebranded version of Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), itself a fork of Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). It called itself a cryptocurrency that is designed to be used as electronic cash. XEC is not an ERC-20 token, it is its own blockchain similar to Bitcoin (BTC). The developers of eCash (XEC) intend the coin to support Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatibility and to be interoperable with the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector on Ethereum (ETH).
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2022
eCash holds the 64th position on CoinGecko right now. XEC price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.
Currently, XEC is in the range of $0.00003765. If the pattern continues, the price of XEC might reach the resistance level of $0.00004645, $0.00005997, and $0.00009357. If the trend reverses, then the price of XEC may fall to $0.00003610.
eCash (XEC) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of XEC.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of XEC.
Resistance Level 1
$0.00005053
Resistance Level 2
$0.00006889
Resistance Level 3
$0.00010462
Resistance Level 4
$0.00016079
Support Level
$0.00003329
The charts show that XEC has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XEC might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.00016079.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the XEC might plummet to almost $0.00003329, a bearish signal.
eCash Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of XEC is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of XEC lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the XEC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, XEC is in a bearish state. Notably, the XEC price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of XEC at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the XEC is at level 36.67. This means that XEC is nearly in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of XEC may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
eCash Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at eCash’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of eCash. Currently, XEC lies in the range of 39.8590, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of XEC. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of XEC lies below the 50 levels, indicating low volatility. In fact, XEC’s RSI is at 36.67 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of XEC with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and eCash.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC and XEC is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and XEC also increases or decreases respectively.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, eCash (XEC) might probably attain $0.00050 by 2023.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, eCash (XEC) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, XEC might rally to hit $0.00093 by 2024.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2025
If eCash (XEC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, XEC would rally to hit $0.0010.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2026
If eCash (XEC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, XEC would rally to hit $0.0062.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2027
If eCash (XEC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, XEC would rally to hit $0.014.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2028
If eCash (XEC) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, XEC would hit $0.078.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on eCash (XEC) , it would witness major spikes. XEC might hit $0.15 by 2029.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the eCash ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in eCash (XEC) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, eCash (XEC) might hit $0.30 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the eCash network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for XEC. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of eCash in 2022 is $0.0001679. On the other hand, the bearish XEC price prediction for 2022 is $0.00003329.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the XEC ecosystem, the performance of XEC would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $0.00038001 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.00036 if the investors believe that XEC is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is eCash?
eCash (XEC) is the rebranded version of Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), itself a fork of Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). It called itself a cryptocurrency that is designed to be used as electronic cash.
2. Where can you purchase XEC?
XEC has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, DigiFinex, Bybit, and MEXC.
3. Will XEC reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the XEC platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of eCash?
On September 4, 2021, XEC reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.00038001.
5. Is XEC a good investment in 2022?
eCash (XEC) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of XEC in the past few months, XEC is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can eCash (XEC) reach $0.00036?
eCash (XEC) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then eCash (XEC) will hit $0.00036 soon.
7. What will be the XEC price by 2023?
eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.00050 by 2023.
8. What will be the XEC price by 2024?
eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.00093 by 2024.
9. What will be the XEC price by 2025?
eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.0010 by 2025.
10. What will be the XEC price by 2026?
eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.0062 by 2026.
NFT sales rate was over $12 million with more than 35K buyers, in the last 24 hrs.
Four belong to the Ethereum platform and one is based on the Solana network.
The top 5 NFT collections ranked on the CryptoSlam based on the sales volume are as follows Sorare, CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, and DeGod. Among them, four belong to the Ethereum platform and the other one is based on the Solana network.
NFT sales rate at the time of writing was over $12 million with more than 35K unique buyers. The total number of transactions carried out in the last 24hrs is around 145,224. The number of sellers involved in the transactions was 33,586.
Sorare
Sorare has 600,000 registered users from more than 170 nations. Trading cards for football players are available from Sorare. On the site, users can organize teams to compete against one another and take part in tournaments with friends. The sales were made for $1,492,619, with a 45.39% increase in the last 24hrs. The volume of transactions has grown by 27.71%.
CryptoPunks
The CryptoPunks are a group of 10,000 dynamically produced characters. There are no two exactly alike, and each one can be claimed as the sole owner of the Ethereum blockchain.
The sales of the punks are determined by their background, no active bids for punks with a blue background, the red-background punks are for sales, and there is an active bid on punks with a purple background. The sales were made for $1,068,456, with a 29.73% increase in the last 24hrs.
Bored Ape Yacht Club
The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs and other digital collectibles that live on the Ethereum blockchain.
Celebrities including NBA player Stephen Curry, musicians Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and late-night talk show presenter Jimmy Fallon all own BAYCs, which are regarded as prestige symbols. The sales were made for $923,802, with a 45.73% increase in the last 24hrs.
Azuki
A collection of 10,000 avatars that grant you entry to “The Garden” as a member. Beginning with exclusive streetwear collaborations later developed to NFT launches, live events, and much more. The sales were made for $580,239, and the volume of transactions has dropped by 70.48%.
DeGod
DeGods is a digital art collection and global community of creators, developers, entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, experimenters, and innovators. The only NFT in the top 5 built over the Solana blockchain. The sales were made for $446,540, with a 163.50% increase in the last 24hrs. The volume of transactions has grown by 152.17%.
PBT is an open-source token standard that ties a physical item to a digital token on the Ethereum blockchain.
As per Azuki, everyone is free to use the PBT standard to authenticate, verify, and build experiences.
Azuki, the anime-based non-fungible token (NFT) project has recently launched a physical backed token (PBT), which is an open-source token standard that ties a physical item to a digital token on the Ethereum blockchain. According to the announcement from the Azuki team, the PBT enables brands and creators to generate next-generation storytelling and community experiences.
Azuki stated:
The PBT standard is a solution which enables decentralized authentication and tracking of the full ownership lineage of physical items, all completely-chain and without a centralized server. This introduces trustless authentication.
The team furtherly added that everyone is free to authenticate, verify, and develop experiences with this technology.
Benefits of PBT
As per Azuki, the BEAN Chip, a physical cryptographic chip that generates an asymmetric key pair on-the-fly, will be used in the PBT’s initial implementation. The combination of the PBT and the BEAN Chip demonstrates a feature known as “scan to own” in the project.
The NFT project added:
Scanning the chip with your phone allows for the PBT to be minted or digitally transferred to the owner’s wallet. This allows the current owner of a physical item to also own the PBT, which verifiably authenticates the item and ties the item to a digital token in the wallet of their choosing.
The announcement additionally conveys that the PBTs will enable the use of physical goods to produce digital experiences, ushering in a new era of narrative and experiences. Holders can create a collection that includes both digital and physical items, trade authenticated goods or take part in genuine quests.
Moreover, Azuki claimed that the holders can build a collection that captures both the digital and physical worlds, trade authenticated items, and take part in real-world quests.
Israeli government and are collaborating with digital asset infrastructure firms.
The participating banks will receive a new series of tokenized government bonds on their e-wallets.
A blockchain-based digital state bond is about to be released by the Israel Ministry of Finance and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). To conduct live testing of a new platform using smart contracts and tokenization for the trading and clearing of digital bonds, the Israeli government and TASE are collaborating with the companies Fireblocks and VMWare, which provide the infrastructure for digital assets.
The Pilot Project Expected to Be Completed by Q1 2023
In the live test, units of the digital bond will be distributed to the acquiring participants’ e-wallets and purchased using a digital currency that will then be transferred to the e-wallet of the Israeli government. The specific digital currencies that will be used in the live test are not disclosed. By the end of Q1 2023, the pilot project is anticipated to be completed.
In 2018, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and the World Bank for Reconstruction and Development raised A$110 million for two-year blockchain bonds, respectively, and thus established themselves as pioneers. By issuing digital bonds worth 100 million euros in 2021, the European Investment Bank followed the trend.
Despite El Salvador being the most well-known national example, which links its Bitcoin bonds to a larger crypto-centered development strategy, Colombia and the Philippines have also dabbled in digitalizing the government bonds. The U.K. declared its intent to investigate blockchain for government bonds in 2022.
Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown.
However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are to a bottom. Let’s take a look.
A Series Of Six On-Chain Indicators Shout: Bitcoin Bottom Is In
Bear markets are brutal in Bitcoin or otherwise, because the bottom is only known in hindsight. The feeling that markets will fall forever, creates a fear that freezes investors from buying at long-term lows.
Technical analysis is one tool that can be used to find oversold conditions or other signals that support the idea of a bottom. Unique to cryptocurrencies, is a subset of quantitative fundamental analysis that focuses on on-chain signals. Several such tools are potentially suggesting a bottom is in.
Here we have the Puell Multiple. The Puell Multiple is calculated by dividing the daily issuance value of bitcoins (in USD) by the 365-day moving average of daily issuance value.
Puell Multiple | Source: glassnode
Bitcoin Reserve Risk is currently demonstrating the most attractive risk/reward setup ever. Reserve Risk is defined as price / HODL Bank. It is used to assess the confidence of long-term holders relative to the price of the native coin at any given point in time.
Bitcoin Reserve Risk | Source: glassnode
In this chart, we have MVRV Z-Score. The MVRV Z-Score is used to assess when Bitcoin is over/undervalued relative to its “fair value”.
MVRV Z-Score | Source: glassnode
Net Realized Losses are the largest ever. Net Realized Profit/Loss is the net profit or loss of all moved coins, and is defined by the difference of Realized Profit – Realized Loss.
Net Realized Profit/Loss | Source: glassnode
The Realized Profits-to-Value Ratio is also in the bottom zone. The Realized Profits-to-Value Ratio is defined as the ratio of Realized Profits and Realized Cap. This metric compares profit-taking in the market with its overall cost basis on a dollar-to-dollar basis.
Realized Profits-to-Value Ratio | Source: glassnode
Finally, Net Unrealized Profit/Loss shows capitulation. Interestingly, BTC never quite reached a state of euphoria and greed during the last market top. The dataset is also becoming less volatile over time, much like Bitcoin price itself. Net Unrealized Profit/Loss is the difference between Relative Unrealized Profit and Relative Unrealized Loss.
Net Unrealized Profit/Loss | Source: glassnode
While none of these signals confirm the bottom is in for Bitcoin price action, each tool is in a zone that historically has been where past bear markets ended. Should the top cryptocurrency by market cap bottom here, it would be the smallest maximum drawdown in Bitcoin history.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Hey guys! Happy to connect today and learn more about Payslink! Can you tell us more about the founding of the project and what the problem is that you were addressing?
Sure, Payslink was created to fill the void in an ever-growing market. The goal is to bring the digital currency market to mainstream audiences.
Could you please give us a rundown of the most important things about Payslink?
The most important element of Payslink was to create a simple solution for complex processes. Payslink combines the functions of lawyers, banks, and arbitrary institutions by applying and all in one solution for international contracting, financing, and payments.
Tell us about your team. Who’re the people behind the screens?
The team is made of CEO Vincent Wimsey, CIO Aurel Scarlat, COO Asma Riaz, and CTO Shamas Javed. The team is highly driven by the success of the Payslink platform and ultimately the Payslink token. The team has vast experience in cryptocurrency and has been carefully selected to cover all aspects of this project.
So going forth into 2022 and beyond, how will Payslink make an impact in the crypto space, or on the world?
Payslink will transform the crypto industry by bringing Payslink token and ecosystem to the forefront of the mainstream audience.
Now, could you tell us about your accomplishments so far, and in the history of the project, please tell us what you are most proud of?
We are constantly expanding the Payslink ecosystem with a partnership with DMCC in Dubai and LAI City to expand our ecosystem and strengthen our community and token.
Now on a more technical side of things, what are the coin metrics, and how do these lead to a stable and balanced system?
Coin metrics — Payslink has a supply of 90 million tokens, each token contributing to the Payslink ecosystem ensuring the success of the services we provide.
If people would like to follow Payslink on your social media pages, visit your website or read your important documents like your white paper, what are the links they need to visit? Please list them below.
Thank you so much for your time!
