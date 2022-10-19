Connect with us

Blockchain

AGIA International to Build First-Ever Luxury Crypto Community on Site of Fyre Festival in the Bahamas

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 seconds ago

on

By

Agia International To Build First-Ever Luxury Crypto Community On Site Of Fyre Festival In The Bahamas
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Exclusively via crypto wallets, AGIA International plans to sell 60 ultra-luxe pavilions and villas on Great Exuma Island as NFTs in collaboration with global design firm Oppenheim Architecture, renowned home builder JFB Ltd, blockchain incubator Unchained Partners, and hospitality operator The Setai Group.

NASSAU, Bahamas & GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an unprecedented step for Web 3.0 and real estate, AGIA International Ltd officially announced today that it plans to sell 60 ultra-luxurious pavilions and villas to be built atop the Bahamas’ Great Exuma Island via a series of upcoming non-fungible token (NFT) mints on the Ethereum blockchain.

1666192656 548 Agia International To Build First Ever Luxury Crypto Community On Site

Set to be the only community strictly sold via NFTs, AGIA International’s development is radically recreating land used by the infamous Fyre Festival in 2017. Five years and tens of millions of dollars later, private spending is set to transform the site that now promises to house the most exclusive enclave in the Caribbean.

“We bought this property because we saw its future, not its past,” said Erik Sanderson, Co-founder of AGIA International, whose team’s prior projects include The Setai in Miami Beach and Amanyara in Turks and Caicos. “We saw 60 acres of secluded, undeveloped land in the cul-de-sac of a beautiful island whose current government has allocated tens of millions to invest in its transportation, telecommunications and infrastructure throughout the island. Constructing this project will create more than 150 jobs and operating it will mean 125 long-term hospitality jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities.”

Bringing real value to local communities is a priority for AGIA. “When the public buys one of the 60 homes here via their crypto wallets, they’re not only buying into a wealth of oceanfront experiences, they’re also bringing economic vitality to the Bahamas. We are committed to growing the local economy and creating sustainable jobs. Our AGIA Foundation will assist the island’s educational and healthcare needs. It will build awareness around climate change by preserving the island’s natural beauty and environmental resources, along with promoting the importance of agriculture throughout Great Exuma. AGIA’s main objective is leaving a positive footprint throughout the southern Bahamas for generations to come.”

Grounded in the aesthetic of the Greek Mediterranean and designed by world-renowned residential architect Chad Oppenheim, each construction-ready homesite is located on the Caribbean island’s beachfront, oceanfront or inner harbor; and each home design—which ranges from 1,000 to 6,500 square feet—features a private pool and deeded private floating boat slip.

During a recent founders’ launch, multiple properties were minted. In addition to private residential opulence, AGIA will feature a marina for superyachts as well as resort-style amenities, such as a marina village with restaurants, bars and boutique stores. There will also be the Bahamas’ first-ever dry-storage facility and service center featuring 125 fully enclosed units to protect vessels up to 50 feet year round.

“This is the first time an entire real estate development has been exclusively for sale on the blockchain,” said Matthew Salnick, Chief Strategy Officer of Unchained Partners, AGIA International’s blockchain developer. “There’s never been a 100% tokenized resort-style community.”

“For buyers and sellers, this has tangible benefits,” said Unchained Partners CEO Hunter Williams. “It means: easily traceable ownership, faster buying-selling across borders; and, among other benefits, Bahamian residency and access to its sophisticated offshore banking system.”

Earlier this year, the Bahamas’ prime minister, the Honourable Philip E. Davis, declared his intentions to make his nation the leading crypto hub in the Caribbean by announcing his government’s White Paper on the Future of Digital Assets in the Bahamas. Alongside his administration, including the Bahamas Investment Authority, the Prime Minister has greenlit AGIA’s vision.

“The Bahamas is not only open and ready for business but moving to the forefront of the most exciting era in digital assets innovation. If the world of cryptocurrency is where you see your possibilities, then the Bahamas has a place for you,” said the Honourable Philip E. Davis.

AGIA plans to announce the date of its General Mint later this month. Interested buyers can sign a waitlist today by visiting their website at https://www.agialiving.com.

About AGIA

Located on the Island of Great Exuma, The Bahamas, just north of Emerald Bay, AGIA is the only community in the Bahamas and the Caribbean available for purchase via an ETH wallet. Developed and managed by AGIA International Ltd., all residences are located directly on the beach, oceanfront or inner harbor. The community will feature a Superyacht Marina, Marina Village, easy proximity to Great Exuma’s FBO as well as a new $65 million international airport currently under construction. There will also be a dry-storage facility and service center featuring 125 fully enclosed units to protect vessels up to 50 feet, all year round. AGIA is where innovation and luxury meet, and where fortune truly favors the brave. Unlike any luxury community built before – and an astonishing standard bearer for communities to come – it urges all explorers to heed its call. Welcome to life in the new world. Welcome to AGIA. For more information about AGIA: visit https://www.agialiving.com

Contacts

Press contacts:
Venture PR

Thessa Mooij

212.729.7071

[email protected]

AGIA

[email protected]

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

eCash Price Prediction 2022  — Will XEC Hit $0.00036 Soon?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Ecash Price Prediction 2022  — Will Xec Hit $0.00036 Soon?
google news
  • Bullish XEC price prediction is $0.00005053 to $0.0001679.
  • The XEC price will also reach $0.00036 soon.
  • XEC bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.00003329.

In eCash’s (XEC) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about XEC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

eCash Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of XEC is $0.00003765 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,051,711 at the time of writing. However, XEC has decreased nearly 0.8% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, XEC has a circulating supply of 19,201,147,423,303 XEC. Currently, XEC trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, DigiFinex, Bybit, and MEXC.

What is eCash (XEC)?

ECash (XEC) is the rebranded version of Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), itself a fork of Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). It called itself a cryptocurrency that is designed to be used as electronic cash. XEC is not an ERC-20 token, it is its own blockchain similar to Bitcoin (BTC). The developers of eCash (XEC) intend the coin to support Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatibility and to be interoperable with the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector on Ethereum (ETH). 

eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2022

eCash holds the 64th position on CoinGecko right now. XEC price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

XEC/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows. 

Currently, XEC is in the range of $0.00003765. If the pattern continues, the price of XEC might reach the resistance level of $0.00004645, $0.00005997, and $0.00009357. If the trend reverses, then the price of XEC may fall to $0.00003610.

eCash (XEC) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of XEC.

Gf2Zgup7
  XEC/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of XEC.

Resistance Level 1 $0.00005053
Resistance Level 2  $0.00006889
Resistance Level 3 $0.00010462
Resistance Level 4 $0.00016079
Support Level $0.00003329

The charts show that XEC has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XEC might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.00016079.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the XEC might plummet to almost $0.00003329, a bearish signal.

eCash Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of XEC is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of XEC lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.

Utqwhzjm
XEC/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView)

More so, the XEC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, XEC is in a bearish state. Notably, the XEC price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of XEC at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the XEC is at level 36.67. This means that XEC is nearly in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of XEC may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully. 

eCash Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at eCash’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

Julg16Jm
XEC/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)

The above chart represents the ADX of eCash. Currently, XEC lies in the range of 39.8590, so it indicates a strong trend. 

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of XEC. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of XEC lies below the 50 levels, indicating low volatility. In fact, XEC’s RSI is at 36.67 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of XEC with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and eCash.

1666191699 39 Ecash Price Prediction 2022 — Will Xec Hit 000036 Soon
BTC Vs ETH Vs XEC Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC and XEC is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and XEC also increases or decreases respectively.

eCash (XEC)  Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses,  eCash (XEC) might probably attain $0.00050 by 2023.

eCash (XEC)  Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, eCash (XEC)  might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, XEC might rally to hit $0.00093 by 2024. 

eCash (XEC)  Price Prediction 2025

If eCash (XEC)  sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, XEC would rally to hit $0.0010.  

eCash (XEC)  Price Prediction 2026

If eCash (XEC)  sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, XEC would rally to hit $0.0062. 

eCash (XEC)  Price Prediction 2027

If eCash (XEC)  sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, XEC would rally to hit $0.014. 

eCash (XEC)  Price Prediction 2028

If eCash (XEC)  holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, XEC would hit $0.078.

eCash (XEC)  Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on eCash (XEC) , it would witness major spikes. XEC might hit $0.15 by 2029.

eCash (XEC)  Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the eCash ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in eCash (XEC)  for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, eCash (XEC)  might hit $0.30 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the eCash network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for XEC. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of eCash in 2022 is $0.0001679. On the other hand,  the bearish XEC price prediction for 2022 is $0.00003329.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the XEC ecosystem, the performance of XEC would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $0.00038001 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.00036 if the investors believe that XEC is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is eCash?

eCash (XEC) is the rebranded version of Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), itself a fork of Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). It called itself a cryptocurrency that is designed to be used as electronic cash.

2. Where can you purchase XEC?

XEC has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, DigiFinex, Bybit, and MEXC.

3. Will XEC reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the XEC platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of eCash?

On September 4, 2021, XEC reached its new all-time high (ATH) of  $0.00038001.

5. Is XEC a good investment in 2022?

eCash (XEC) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of XEC in the past few months, XEC is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can eCash (XEC) reach $0.00036?

eCash (XEC) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then eCash (XEC) will hit $0.00036 soon.

7. What will be the XEC price by 2023?

eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.00050 by 2023.

8. What will be the XEC price by 2024?

eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.00093 by 2024.

9. What will be the XEC price by 2025?

eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.0010 by 2025.

10. What will be the XEC price by 2026?

eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.0062 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Top 5 NFT Collections by Sales Volume

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Top 5 Nft Collections By Sales Volume
google news
  • NFT sales rate was over $12 million with more than 35K buyers, in the last 24 hrs.
  • Four belong to the Ethereum platform and one is based on the Solana network.

The top 5 NFT collections ranked on the CryptoSlam based on the sales volume are as follows Sorare, CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, and DeGod. Among them, four belong to the Ethereum platform and the other one is based on the Solana network.

NFT Sales Index (Source: CryptoSlam)

NFT sales rate at the time of writing was over $12 million with more than 35K unique buyers. The total number of transactions carried out in the last 24hrs is around 145,224. The number of sellers involved in the transactions was 33,586.

Sorare 

Sorare has 600,000 registered users from more than 170 nations. Trading cards for football players are available from Sorare. On the site, users can organize teams to compete against one another and take part in tournaments with friends. The sales were made for $1,492,619, with a 45.39% increase in the last 24hrs. The volume of transactions has grown by 27.71%.

CryptoPunks

The CryptoPunks are a group of 10,000 dynamically produced characters. There are no two exactly alike, and each one can be claimed as the sole owner of the Ethereum blockchain. 

The sales of the punks are determined by their background, no active bids for punks with a blue background, the red-background punks are for sales, and there is an active bid on punks with a purple background. The sales were made for $1,068,456, with a 29.73% increase in the last 24hrs. 

Bored Ape Yacht Club

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs and other digital collectibles that live on the Ethereum blockchain. 

Celebrities including NBA player Stephen Curry, musicians Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and late-night talk show presenter Jimmy Fallon all own BAYCs, which are regarded as prestige symbols. The sales were made for $923,802, with a 45.73% increase in the last 24hrs. 

Azuki 

A collection of 10,000 avatars that grant you entry to “The Garden” as a member. Beginning with exclusive streetwear collaborations later developed to NFT launches, live events, and much more. The sales were made for $580,239, and the volume of transactions has dropped by 70.48%.

DeGod

DeGods is a digital art collection and global community of creators, developers, entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, experimenters, and innovators. The only NFT in the top 5 built over the Solana blockchain. The sales were made for $446,540, with a 163.50% increase in the last 24hrs. The volume of transactions has grown by 152.17%.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

NFT Platform Azuki Introduces Physical Backed Token (PBT)

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Polygon Network Supporting Nfts Buy Now Pay Later
google news
11 seconds ago |