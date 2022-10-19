Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly hit Tennessee fan after loss

President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ countries, and he will say that more sales of oil are possible this winter, as his administration races to be seen as doing all it can before next month’s midterm elections.

Biden will deliver remarks on Wednesday announcing the withdrawal of the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said on condition of anonymity on Tuesday to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the 180 million barrel release Biden authorized in March that was originally scheduled to occur over six months. That sent the strategic reserve to its lowest level since 1984 in what the administration called a “bridge” until domestic production could be increased. The reserve now contains about 400 million barrels of oil.

Biden will also open the door to additional outings this winter in a bid to keep prices low. But administration officials have not said how much the president would be willing to tap, or by how much they want domestic production and output to increase in order to end the pullback.

Biden will also say the U.S. government will replenish the strategic reserve when oil prices are at or below $67 to $72 a barrel, an offer that administration officials say will boost domestic production by securing a base level. demand. Yet the president is also expected to renew his criticism of the profits raked in by oil companies – repeating a bet made this summer that public condemnation would matter more to these companies than shareholders’ focus on returns.

It marks a continuation of a U-turn by Biden, who has tried to move the US beyond fossil fuels to identify additional energy sources to meet US and global supplies in the wake of the disruptions. of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the production cuts announced by the Saudi-led Oil Cartel.

The potential loss of 2 million barrels a day – 2% of global supply – has prompted the White House to say that Saudi Arabia has sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and promised there will be implications for supply cuts that could support energy prices. The release of 15 million barrels would not even cover a full day’s use of oil in the United States, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The administration could make a decision on future releases in a month, as it takes the government a month and a half to notify potential buyers.

President Joe Biden pledged the full support of the federal government to the people of Florida and warned oil executives not to use Hurricane Ian as an excuse to raise gas prices.

Biden still faces political headwinds due to gas prices. AAA reports that gas costs an average of $3.87 per gallon. It’s down slightly over the past week, but it’s up from a month ago. The recent price hike has dampened the momentum the president and his fellow Democrats had seen in the polls ahead of the November election.

Analysis on Monday by ClearView Energy Partners, an independent energy research firm based in Washington, suggested that two states that could decide evenly divided Senate control – Nevada and Pennsylvania – are sensitive to energy prices. energy. The analysis noted that gasoline prices over the past month have exceeded the national average in 18 states, which are home to 29 potentially “at-risk” House seats.

Even though voters want cheaper gasoline, expected gains in supply are not materializing due to a weaker global economy. Last week, the US government lowered its forecast, saying domestic companies would produce 270,000 fewer barrels a day in 2023 than forecast in September. World production would be 600,000 barrels per day lower than forecast in September.

The hard math for Biden is that oil production has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels of around 13 million barrels per day. That’s about a million barrels a day below that level. The oil industry would like the administration to open more federal lands to drilling, approve the construction of pipelines and reverse its recent changes to raise corporate taxes. The administration counters that the oil industry is sitting on thousands of unused federal leases and says new permits would take years to produce oil without impacting current gas prices. Environmental groups, meanwhile, have called on Biden to keep his campaign promise to block new drilling on federal lands.

Biden has resisted the policies favored by American oil producers. Instead, he has sought to lower prices by releasing oil from the US reserve, shaming oil companies for their profits and calling for greater production from OPEC+ countries that have different geopolitical interests. , said Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs. at the American Petroleum Institute.

“If they keep coming up with the same old so-called solutions, they’ll keep getting the same old results,” Macchiarola said.

Because fossil fuels drive carbon emissions, Biden has sought to move away from them altogether with a zero emissions pledge by 2050. When discussing that pledge nearly a year ago after the leading wealthy and developing G-20 countries in Rome, the president said he still wanted to cut gasoline prices as well, because at “$3.35 a gallon, it has a profound impact on families in the working class just to come and go to work”.

Since Biden talked about the pain of gasoline at $3.35 a gallon and his hopes for cutting costs, the price has risen 15.5% overall.