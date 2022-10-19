Anna May Wong to Become First Asian American on US Coins : NPR

toggle caption General Photographic Agency/Getty Images General Photographic Agency/Getty Images

The U.S. Mint will begin shipping coins featuring actress Anna May Wong on Monday, the first U.S. mint to feature an Asian American.

Dubbed Hollywood’s first Asian American movie star, Wong has championed the need for greater representation and less stereotypical roles for Asian Americans on screen. Wong, who died in 1961, struggled to land roles in Hollywood in the early 20th century, an era of “yellow face,” when white people wore makeup and clothes to take on Asian roles, and anti- métissage, which criminalized interracial relations.

The roles she landed were laced with racial stereotyping and she was underpaid, earning $6,000 for her highest-billed role in daughter of the dragon compared to Warner Oland’s $12,000, which only appeared in the first 23 minutes of the film. For shanghai expressWong won $6,000 while Marlene Dietrich won $78,166.

After suffering this racist treatment in Hollywood, Wong moved to Europe and starred in English, French and German films. She told the Los Angeles Times in a 1933 interview that she was tired of the roles she had to play in Hollywood.

“Why is the Chinese screen almost always the bad guy in the room, and such a cruel bad guy – murderer, traitor, a snake in the grass,” she told the newspaper. “We are not like that.”

Wong’s career spanned 60 films – many of them in the silent era – and she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

toggle caption Burwell and Burwell Photography/United States Mint Burwell and Burwell Photography/United States Mint

The US Mint’s American Women Quarters program celebrates five pioneering women in American history each year between 2022 and 2025. Wong is featured on the fifth coin released this year. The US Mint is expected to produce more than 300 million Wong’s quarters at facilities in Philadelphia and Denver.

Mint Director Ventris Gibson called Wong “a brave advocate who has championed increased representation and more multifaceted roles for Asian American actors.”

The tail of the coins will show a close-up of Wong with his head resting on his hand, while the front will feature a portrait of George Washington created by 20th-century sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser, who became the first woman to design a coin for the United States in 1921.

The other four women on the program this year were poet Maya Angelou, astronaut Sally Ride, suffragist and politician Nina Otero-Warren and Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief.