Antonio Conte’s Tottenhams aren’t the entertainers, but they could conquer the Prem Empire

Address
Our weekly buy, sell and design digest, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
If you’re one of the Old Trafford faithful who thought JoseBall was boring, well, wait until tonight, writes Mark Webster…
When Antonio Conte arrives with the latest successful edition of his Star Bores saga. At least that seems like a popular narrative of how the Italian is trying to restart the Spurs franchise.
Yet, with players such as Kane, Son and Richarlison leading the Rebel Alliance, is this really dark side football?
Of course, that’s a conversation that’s been on Senhor Mourinho in the past. Not only, as mentioned, in the red half of Manchester, but also on the Lillywhite side of North London.
Just as it is now regarding the Conte Way. Both men can easily back up their methods with results and trophies.
Even resisting arguments from some quarters – hello, Jesse Marsch – suggesting fans pay to watch good football. The thing is, what they also pay for is bad football, wins, losses, titles, relegations, mid-table obscurity and a few cuts. Be honest, we fans get A LOT for our money!
Still, all of this assumes Spurs haven’t been entertaining on their way to the top of their Champions League group. And, speaking of tonight’s game, third in the Premier League.
They are eight points ahead of their rivals and four points clear of the top table players, and the current pin-ups of football in the capital, the Go Gos, the goalscoring Gunners. Who, by the way, only have the aforementioned two finishes ahead of Spurs on goal difference.
In that case, can Spurs really be a team of boring old CP-3Os?
There has barely been a game in their league season without scoring at least two goals. And when they didn’t, they lost points.
Indication surely, that in the Empire of Antonio, he does not always want to recover his attackers.
NUMBERS GAME
Callum Wilson will help Newcastle reach a new record at St James’ Park
PREDICTED
United, Liverpool and Chelsea Spurs in action – Gabby’s predictions are here!
FACE TO FACE
O’Hara puts his beloved Spurs one-on-one with mighty Manchester United
Numbers game
Unwanted record for De Zerbi on the horizon as Brighton take on Forest
‘They were fabulous!’ Graeme Souness’ verdict on Liverpool’s win over Man City
GUNNERS
“It’s going to collapse!” Jamie O’Hara’s damning verdict on Arsenal’s title chances
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Open doors
Check out these must-see homes having open houses this weekend, from a spacious two-bedroom Winthrop condo near the beach for $469,900 to a four-bedroom stately home on the water in Swampscott for $3,399,000 :
$469,900
2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom
1,157 square feet
Open day Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Take the video tour.
***
$489,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom
900 square feet
Open days Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to noon
Take the video tour.
$649,900
4 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom
965 square feet
Open days Thursday, October 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, October 23, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$769,986
2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom
1,134 square feet
Open days Saturday, October 22, from noon to 2 p.m. and Sunday, October 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.
***
$864,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 powder room
1,956 square feet
Open days Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
***
$975,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
2,016 square feet
0.38 acre lot
Open day Saturday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$1,095,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 powder room
2,435 square feet
0.19 acre lot
Open day Saturday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Take the virtual tour.
***
$1,450,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 powder room
1,336 square feet
Open days Saturday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
***
$2,595,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 powder room
2,739 square feet
Open day Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Take the video tour.
***
$3,399,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 powder room
4,624 square feet
0.24 acre lot
Open day Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Take the virtual tour.
Our weekly buy, sell and design digest, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
It’s a bit of a role reversal for Clinton-Massie and Wilmington in this regular season finale of the 2022 football season.
Wilmington is in the playoffs and Clinton-Massie likely needs a win to advance.
“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to enter the playoffs with nothing to lose and just have fun,” said CM coach Dan McSurley. “We need a win first this week.”
Hurricane visits Frank Irelan Field to meet the Falcons. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Last week’s loss to Western Brown left Wilmington playing for second in the league. The Broncos have Batavia winless this week, so a win is almost a certainty. The winner of the Massie-WHS match will be second in the US Division.
“Western Brown are a good football team,” said WHS head coach Ryan Evans. “We played them hard. Proud of my team and my players.
Evans said the Falcons “are terrific” in all three phases of the game, offensive, defensive and special teams.
The Falcons haven’t missed the playoffs since 2001. They’ve won three state championships in that run.
And while Massie could play in a Week 11 win or loss on Friday, the Falcons could pack up some gear Saturday morning and wait out the 2023 season.
“This week is a huge game for playoff chances, win and we’re in,” McSurley said.
The two schools met six times from 1971 to 1976. They split the first two with Wilmington winning 24-6 in 1971 and Massie returning with a 21-6 win in 1972.’The next four games went to the Hurricane, the last three by a combined 121-0.
The teams did not meet again, however, until 2014 when both were members of the South Central Ohio League. In those three years, Massie has come out on top in all of them, but the last two have been thrillers – 29-28 in 2015 and 23-21 in 2016.
From there, however, the schools went to the SBAAC American Division and the Falcons dominated with wins of 48, 49, 39, 35 and 35 points.
Clinton-Massie is coming off a 42-21 victory over New Richmond while Wilmington was beaten 32-14 last week by league leader Western Brown.
McSurley said his team made a few mistakes that helped the Lions stick around. It was 21-21 heading into the final quarter when Massie exploded for the 21-point victory. Wilmington also played near New Richmond before retiring at the end of Week 8.
The Hurricane trailed the Broncos 12-7 last week before Western Brown scored two consecutive touchdowns to take control of the game. Massie also played against the Broncos in the first half but lost it in the second half in Week 7.
Both teams are eerily similar in terms of attacking numbers. WHS 299 rushing yards per game. CM 285 rushing yards per game. WHS 284 passing yards for the season. CM 212 passing yards for the season.
If both teams stick to their previous game plans, this game could end at 8:15 p.m.
“Wilmington is a heavy team that spreads you out and uses tough running backs to bend the secondary,” McSurley said. “Their defensive front is playing strong, so it’s going to be won in the trenches.”
In last year’s game at Alumni Field, Massie’s Logan Chesser (18) runs with the ball while Wilmington’s Tayshon Cordy (61) chases after him.
Contact Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
Zach LaVine will not play in the Chicago Bulls season opener Wednesday against the Miami Heat, sparking concerns about his availability for the season as he continues to recover from left knee surgery.
LaVine told reporters after shootaround Wednesday that he isn’t experiencing specific pain or soreness in the knee and described his absence as injury “management.”
Although LaVine said he isn’t experiencing a “flare-up” of pain in the knee, he was vague in his description of what specific symptom led to the determination to sit out the opener.
“I just want to make sure I’m safe with bringing myself back in and managing it the way it is,” LaVine said. “Just going forward, I want to make sure I’m 100% at the end of the season.”
LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery in his left knee in May to address a lingering injury that limited his availability throughout the latter half of last season.
The surgery impeded his ability to train over the summer and kept him from competing in five-on-five scrimmages — a critical step in returning to game shape — until training camp in September. LaVine played in three of the Bulls’ four preseason games, averaging 21.8 minutes before sitting out the finale.
The injury didn’t dispel confidence in LaVine from the Bulls front office, which signed the guard to a five-year, $215 million maximum contract in the offseason.
The Bulls have not decided whether LaVine will play in Friday’s road game against the Washington Wizards or in Saturday’s home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LaVine said those decisions will be made on a day-to-day basis and added the Bulls have not set a timeline or goal date for him to be available for every game.
“I wish I had a crystal ball to look into the future. I really do,” LaVine said. “It’d be great if I could figure that out. I’d look up some lottery ticket numbers if I could do that.”
()
Nestlé is recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge topping products after some consumers found pieces of white plastic in it.
The voluntary recall affects Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products produced between June and September 2022 and distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported and no other products have been recalled, according to Nestlé, the world’s largest food company.
This is the second recall of one of the company’s refrigerated ready-to-bake cookie dough products in three years. Nestlé recalled more than 20 of its ready-to-cook products in 2019 due to the potential presence of pieces of rubber.
Nestlé is advising consumers who have purchased Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Products with Fudge Topping to return the product for a replacement or refund.
Nestlé said in a press release that it was working with the US Food & Drug Administration on the recall “and will cooperate fully with them. The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We apologize. sincerely for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and our retail customers.”
NPR News
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE