Antonio Conte’s Tottenhams aren’t the entertainers, but they could conquer the Prem Empire

If you’re one of the Old Trafford faithful who thought JoseBall was boring, well, wait until tonight, writes Mark Webster…

When Antonio Conte arrives with the latest successful edition of his Star Bores saga. At least that seems like a popular narrative of how the Italian is trying to restart the Spurs franchise.

Getty Conte oversaw Spurs’ best Prem start

Yet, with players such as Kane, Son and Richarlison leading the Rebel Alliance, is this really dark side football?

Of course, that’s a conversation that’s been on Senhor Mourinho in the past. Not only, as mentioned, in the red half of Manchester, but also on the Lillywhite side of North London.

Just as it is now regarding the Conte Way. Both men can easily back up their methods with results and trophies.

Even resisting arguments from some quarters – hello, Jesse Marsch – suggesting fans pay to watch good football. The thing is, what they also pay for is bad football, wins, losses, titles, relegations, mid-table obscurity and a few cuts. Be honest, we fans get A LOT for our money!

Still, all of this assumes Spurs haven’t been entertaining on their way to the top of their Champions League group. And, speaking of tonight’s game, third in the Premier League.

They are eight points ahead of their rivals and four points clear of the top table players, and the current pin-ups of football in the capital, the Go Gos, the goalscoring Gunners. Who, by the way, only have the aforementioned two finishes ahead of Spurs on goal difference.

In that case, can Spurs really be a team of boring old CP-3Os?

Getty Harry Kane has strength – in front of goal

There has barely been a game in their league season without scoring at least two goals. And when they didn’t, they lost points.

Indication surely, that in the Empire of Antonio, he does not always want to recover his attackers.

