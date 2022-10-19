News
Bill Madden: Yankees stumble past Guardians to set up another ALCS showdown vs. mighty Astros
Through nobody’s fault but their own, it took the $264 million Yankees longer than expected to dispatch the upstart $82 million Guardians from the American League Division Series and advance to the next step toward the World Series.
But here they are, no doubt exhausted with their pitching staff in a state of discombobulation, in the American League Championship Series for yet another confrontation with the hated Astros, who very well may be the best team in baseball. Some might suggest this potential mismatch is what the Yankees deserved after a series rife with questionable managing decisions on the part of Aaron Boone and, presumably, the analytics geniuses who dictate so many of those moves and were responsible for the roster makeup.
After winning Game 1 against the Guardians, the case can — and was — made the Yankees handed Cleveland victories in Games 2 and 3 with bullpen mismanagement. In Game 2, with the score tied 2-2 after nine, after using up all four of his primary relievers to get 12 outs between the sixth inning and the ninth, Boone summoned Jameson Taillon, who had never relieved in a game his entire career. If anything, Taillon was luckless, surrendering a bloop double to left that was partly misplayed by Oswaldo Cabrera, another bloop single to right that scored the tie-breaking run before Josh Naylor doubled home the Guardians’ fourth run.
It was an inning that was seemingly avoidable, for a lot of reasons. Besides Boone depleting his bullpen, where was Domingo German, who had experience as both a starter and reliever? And where was Aaron Hicks, who was presumably put on the roster to provide late-inning defense in the outfield?
Game 3 was equally disastrous, the Yankees blowing a 5-3 lead in the ninth inning when Boone eschewed using Clay Holmes out of concern for his shoulder and wound up with rookie Clarke Schmidt trying to save the game. It should be remembered that was also the game Isiah Kiner-Falefa made three defensive misplays at shortstop. This brings up another self-inflicted wound on the Yankees’ part: The decision to put journeyman Marwin Gonzalez on the postseason roster instead of the defensively-elite rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza.
They had already privately concluded Kiner-Falefa was probably not the long-term answer at shortstop, but the one true shortstop they have is Peraza. Apparently, too, they had little faith in German, who they put on the roster despite his struggling in his last three starts but was not called upon as Boone was rolling the dice with Taillon and Schmidt.
So as the Yankees prepared to board the late-night flight to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday night with No. 3 starter Taillon slated to take the mound, it was uncertain as to who their shortstop might be and who might be tabbed to close out the game. On the other hand, after their exhausting 18-inning division series clincher against Seattle last Saturday, the Astros have had the benefit of three days’ rest to get their rotation in order. This will be the fourth time they’ve met in the postseason since 2015, the Astros winning a sudden death wild card game in 2015 and beating the Yankees in both the (however tainted) 2017 ALCS and again in the 2019 ALCS.
Are the Astros in the Yankees’ heads? They are clearly the better team, with the pathway cleared for revered Dusty Baker to finally get his first World Series title. But after a postseason in which we’ve already witnessed the 111-win Dodgers and 101-win Mets and Braves eliminated, apparently anything can happen this baseball October. For what it’s worth to Yankee fans, Justin Verlander, the probable NL Cy Young winner, has a 5.11 ERA over his last five postseason starts and was bombed for 10 hits and six runs in four innings in his one Division Series start against the Mariners.
Food for thought in a postseason — including the Yankees who beat the Guardians in spite of themselves — that has so far defied convention.
Iranian Elnaz Rekabi returns to Tehran after competing abroad without hijab
LONDON — Iranian mountaineer Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran early Wednesday after gaining worldwide attention for competing abroad without wearing a hijab, which is mandatory for female athletes representing the Islamic Republic.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency filmed Rekabi’s arrival and briefly interviewed her at Imam Khomeini International Airport, southwest of the capital. Other videos shared online reportedly showed large crowds gathered outside to welcome home the 33-year-old professional athlete, chanting her name and calling her a “heroine”.
State media footage captured Rekabi, wearing a black hoodie over a black baseball cap covering her black hair, as she walked into one of the airport terminals, where she received flowers from a fan, then repeated to reporters an explanation posted earlier on Instagram. for why she competed without the Islamic headscarf at the International Federation of Sport Climbing Asian Championships in Seoul on Sunday.
“It was completely unintentional,” Rekabi said. “I was called up unexpectedly and had to compete. I was busy putting on my shoes and technical gear, and it made me forget to put on the hijab I had to wear. Then I went to compete .”
“Fortunately, I came back to Iran with peace of mind, even though I went through a lot of tension and stress,” she added. “So far, thank God, nothing has happened.”
A state media reporter then said, “Rumour was that no one knew where you were for 24 or 48 hours. Such strange rumors circulated.
Rekabi replied, “No, that didn’t happen. We came back to Iran according to plan. Up to this time, everything went according to plan.”
However, critics of the Iranian government believe Rekabi’s explanation was “forced” and that she could still face serious consequences.
“What can happen to her is first to be sent to prison,” Iranian women’s rights activist Mahya Ostovar, an Iranian women’s rights activist and lecturer at the University of Galway, Ireland. “She may be forced to confess on camera on national television.”
The Iranian Embassy in Seoul has confirmed in a statement posted on Twitter that Rekabi had left Seoul for Tehran on Tuesday morning.
“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all fake news, lies and false information regarding Ms. Elnaz Rekabi,” the embassy added.
Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, women have been required to wear the hijab in Iran. They must also abide by the mandatory rule outside Iran when officially representing the country abroad. Iranian women who do not cover up in public are routinely arrested by the country’s vice squad.
Large-scale protests have swept across Iran in recent weeks, sparked by the death of a young woman detained by morality police for breaking the strictly enforced Islamic dress code. Mahsa Amini, 22, died in police custody in Tehran on September 16, three days after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her state-mandated hijab too loosely. Iran requires women to don the garment in a way that fully covers their hair when out in public.
Iranian police have denied that Amini was abused. They said she suffered a heart attack at the police station and died after being in a coma for two days. Amini’s family said she had no history of heart problems and was barred from seeing her body before her burial, according to The Associated Press.
Protesters in Iran were seen removing their headscarves and cutting their hair to show their solidarity with Amini. The movement has drawn worldwide attention, with people around the world taking to the streets in support of Iranian protesters.
Widespread protests in Iran have been met with a brutal crackdown by authorities, who disrupt internet access and reportedly use excessive and lethal force. Nearly 8,000 protesters have been arrested and at least 240 have been killed, including 32 children, according to US-based human rights monitor HRANA.
Rekabi first appeared in a hijab at the annual week-long Asian Championships in the South Korean capital, but then only wore a black headband in the final competition on Sunday. She finished in fourth place.
The Iranian Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Federation announced the result on its website along with an undated image of Rekabi wearing a hijab. Rekabi did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment on Monday, while phone calls to Iran’s climbing federation went unanswered. However, on Tuesday, an Instagram account in Rekabi’s name posted a statement in Farsi, saying, “Due to the sensitivity of the finals and the unexpected call to climb the wall, my hijab inadvertently went wrong.”
Rekabi is believed to be one of the first Iranian female athletes to disobey the hijab requirement – a move widely hailed by social media observers as “historic”, “bold”, “courageous” and “powerful”. Sadaf Khadem, 27, was bareheaded and wearing shorts when she became the first Iranian boxer to win a fight abroad in April 2019. Khadem intended to return to Tehran after the competition but was forced to stay in France, after Iranian authorities reportedly issued an arrest warrant for his dress code violations.
In December 2019, Iranian chess player Mitra Hejazipour removed her hijab during the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in Moscow while competing under the flag of the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Chess Federation later expelled her. The 29-year-old is now said to be competing in a private capacity and living in France.
Amid growing concerns for Rekabi, the International Sport Climbing Federation (IFSC) released a statement on Tuesday saying it was monitoring the matter and supporting the athletes.
“There is a lot of information in the public sphere regarding Ms. Rekabi and as an organization we have tried to establish the facts. We have also been in contact with Ms. Rekabi and the Iranian Climbing Federation,” said said the IFSC. “Our understanding is that she is returning to Iran, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops upon her arrival. It is important to stress that the safety of the athletes is paramount to us and we support all efforts to keep a valued member of our community safe in this situation.The IFSC fully supports the rights of athletes, their choices and the expression of free speech.
ABC News
ASK IRA: Can Heat afford another waiting game with Victor Oladipo?
Q: Sit Victor Oladipo down until December. – Diamond.
A: It certainly has become a rolling calendar with Victor Oladipo, the starting line consistently pushed forward just when it appeared he had crossed the finish line of injury. To his credit, and to the Heat’s credit, there never was a definitive stance during training camp or the preseason about Victor being back to his former self. And when he was on public display, it was an uneven, at best, preseason. So, yes, just as the Heat have done each of the past two seasons, it certainly would seem fair not to declare a specific go-time. But it also is different this time around, particularly with Tyler Herro’s desire for a starting role. On a team limited in shot creation, Victor appeared the answer for the second unit. So the question becomes: If the Heat knew during the offseason, if they knew when sorting out their salary cap and luxury tax, would they have been more proactive in adding a shot creator or perhaps less proactive in re-signing Victor? The Heat are not calling the latest discomfort a setback, but rather part of the recovery process. But it certainly feels like at least a half step back, if not a true setback.
Q: I wish nothing but the best for Victor Oladipo, but I think he has to face the reality that he may not be the same player he was during his Pacers years. That said, there are plenty of success stories of players that adjusted their game post-serious injury. Vic is a smart player. I think working on the mid-range game and becoming a better shooter will help both him and the team. – Cheryl, Fort Lauderdale.
A: But first he has to be fully ambulatory. If the body isn’t willing, it is difficult to get the mind refocused. This certainly feels like a tenuous moment.
Q: Good, Gabe Vincent deserves to play. He has shown more than Victor Oladipo. – Tomas.
A: First, it was never definitive that the rotation would have been an either/or decision between Victor Oladipo or Gabe Vincent when it came to the second unit. And, in fact, with a healthy Oladipo it is possible Vincent might have received playing time over Duncan Robinson. But I agree that after what Gabe showed in filling in for Kyle Lowry during last season’s playoffs, he certainly deserved at least a benefit of the doubt. Now the work he did in helping fill in for Lowry and Tyler Herro during last season’s playoffs might have to come in place of Oladipo at the start of this season.
US billionaire offers peace plan for Ukraine and Russia — RT Russia & Former Soviet Union
Ukraine should recognize Crimea as part of Russia and drop its NATO bid in the name of peace, says billionaire US hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. Like Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla before him, Ackman was immediately criticized online for suggesting that kyiv should be prepared to make concessions in order to end hostilities.
“Crimea was part of Russia until 1954 and is largely made up of ethnic Russians, which apparently explains why the world didn’t do much when Russia annexed it in 2014,” Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, tweeted Monday.
He added that the borders should return to where they were before February 24, when Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring country and before four former Ukrainian regions voted to join Russia. He added that the West should then help kyiv recover, while the country should stay out of NATO.
“Thousands of lives will be saved and resources can be invested to rebuild [Ukraine] rather than in a war that will only lead to more destruction and death,” wrote the billionaire. “If there is a viable path to peace, we must pursue it. Every day the conflict continues, the risk to the world increases.
After receiving online criticism, Ackman clarified his position on Tuesday. “Yesterday I suggested that a reasonable peace settlement might be a return to the borders as soon as [February 24]a Marshall Plan to rebuild [Ukraine]and [Ukraine’s] decision not to join NATO. Then the knives came out. I have been accused of being an appeasement and worse,” he wrote.
I ask: is [Ukraine] better in a protracted and continuous war that leads to thousands more [Ukrainian] dead and leveling the country or some kind of negotiated settlement make sense? … I am by no means an expert. It saddens me to see death and destruction with no apparent end date or possibility of resolution.
“In a negotiated settlement, both parties have to concede something or there is no possibility of resolution. What is the minimum that the two parties can concede that is acceptable to both? What am I missing in my analysis? What better ideas do you have? Ackman supported.
READ MORE:
Musk and Kim Dotcom talk nuclear war
Ackman’s comments came as more Western public figures offered suggestions for a possible peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Venture capitalist and tech entrepreneur David Sacks tweeted on Sunday that the United States should offer a ceasefire based on the February 23 lines and guarantee that Ukraine will not join NATO.
Musk this month offered his own vision for a peace settlement, which includes Ukraine’s recognition of Crimea as Russian territory. kyiv and Western officials were quick to slam Musk for what they saw as a plan that heavily favors Moscow.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
2022-23 Orlando Magic players and coaching staff
Ballhandlers/playmakers — Offense initiators
Paolo Banchero
6-10, F
Last season: Named consensus second-team All-American and the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year in his lone season at Duke before being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in June’s draft.
Best season: N/A — rookie
Fit: Be an offensive hub, creating shots for himself and others from multiple areas on the floor — the posts, elbows, mid-range and beyond the arc.
Wendell Carter Jr.
6-10, C
Last season: The No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft had a breakout season in his first full year with Orlando.
Best season: 2021-22; averaged several career highs, including points (15), rebounds (10.5) and assists (2.8).
Fit: Serve as an offensive hub from the posts and elbows, catch lobs and be the defensive anchor who can play in a variety of schemes as the starting big.
Markelle Fultz
6-4, G
Last season: Averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 assists in 20 minutes (18 games) after returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Best season: 2019-20; averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 assists in his healthiest season (72 games) since being drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2017.
Fit: Will likely be a starter as the team’s most traditional point guard.
Jalen Suggs
6-5, G
Last season: The No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft had an up-and-down rookie season in part because of thumb and ankle injuries that limited him to 48 games.
Best season: N/A — second-year player.
Fit: Will battle for a starting spot in the backcourt and be tasked with initiating the offense once he returns from the left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise he suffered during the preseason.
Franz Wagner
6-10, F
Last season: The No. 8 pick in last year’s draft was named to the All-Rookie first team and finished fourth (two third-place votes) in the voting for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.
Best season: N/A — second-year player.
Fit: Thrived as a cutter and spot-up shooter. Will be leaned even more as a scorer and playmaker, especially in the pick-and-roll in his second season to create offense.
Scorers – Self-creating bucket-getters
Cole Anthony
6-3, G
Last season: Got off to a hot start, averaging 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5.8 assists through his first 24 games before his production and efficiency dipped in part because of ankle injuries.
Best season: 2021-22; leading the Magic in points (16.3) and assists (5.7) while being third in rebounds (5.4).
Fit: Won’t be tasked with creating as much as last season. Vying for starting role because of injuries to Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs.
Kevon Harris
6-6, G
Last season: Played for Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors G League affiliate, after going undrafted in 2020. Signed a two-way contract with the Magic in July.
Best season: N/A — rookie
Fit: Bucket-getter who’ll have limited time with Orlando but will likely see more opportunities with the organization’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic.
Terrence Ross
6-7, G/F
Last season: His field goal (39.7%) and 3-point accuracy (29.2%) were career lows and his role diminished toward season’s end in light of the Magic prioritizing their younger players in the rotation.
Best season: 2018-19; became the first player to make 200 3-pointers without starting a game.
Fit: Will be a spot starter for a team that is short on guards because of injuries to Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs.
Specialists — 3 and/or D
Mo Bamba
7-0, C
Last season: Tied for the league’s fifth-most blocks per game (1.7) among qualified players in the final season of his rookie scale contract before re-signing with the Magic as a free agent.
Best season: 2021-22; averaged career-highs across the board in his first year as a full-time starter, including points (10.6), rebounds (8.1), 3-point accuracy (38.1%) and games played (71).
Fit: Stretch the floor offensively while protecting the rim on the other end as the lead backup big man.
Gary Harris
6-4, G
Last season: His healthiest season in a few years, appearing in 61 games, the most he’s played in four years.
Best season: 2017-18; averaged a career-high 17.5 points but hasn’t matched the scoring production since because of injuries.
Fit: A veteran 3-and-D wing who could step into the starting lineup once he returns from his knee injury.
Caleb Houstan
6-8, F
Last season: The 2021 McDonald’s All-American and consensus 5-star out of Montverde Academy averaged 10.1 points (35.5% on 3s) in his lone season at Michigan. Drafted at No. 32 in the second round in June.
Best season: N/A — rookie
Fit: A 3-and-D wing who could be in the rotation from Day One.
Jonathan Isaac
6-10, F
Last season: Has missed the last two seasons and hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Aug. 2, 2020. Had right hamstring surgery in March.
Best season: 2019-20; one of three players to average at least 2 blocks and 1 steal but knee injuries derailed his season.
Fit: Multi-positional defender who’s capable of making an All-Defensive team — but will need to return to playing first.
Admiral Schofield
6-5, F
Last season: Signed multiple 10-day deals with Orlando from the organization’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, before signing a two-way contract in early January.
Best season: 2021-22; averaged his most points (3.8), minutes (12.3) and games played (38) since being the 2019 draft’s 42nd pick.
Fit: A 3-and-D forward who’ll have limited time with Orlando but will likely see more opportunities with Lakeland as part of his two-way deal.
Moe Wagner
6-11, C
Last season: Carved out role as a floor-spacing, energetic big man in his first full season in Orlando.
Best season: 2021-22; averaged 9 points and 3.7 rebounds in a career-high 63 games.
Fit: End-of-the-bench big who’ll likely fill in for Mo Bamba or Bol Bol in the rotation if they’re not playing well.
Utility players — Check multiple boxes
Bol Bol
7-2, F
Last season: Limited to 14 games (right foot surgery) with the Denver Nuggets. Traded to the Boston Celtics in January before being acquired by the Magic in February.
Best season: 2019-20 as a rookie; averaged career-highs in points (5.7) and rebounds (2.7) in 12.4 minutes (7 games) in the “bubble” but has struggled to get playing time since then.
Fit: Stretch the floor, attack closeouts and used his length/size to be a disruptor all over the floor defensively as a reserve forward.
R.J. Hampton
6-6, G
Last season: A backup guard who occasionally stepped into the starting lineup because of injuries.
Best season: 2021-22; scored 7.6 points and made 35% of his 3s.
Fit: Will run the offense as the backup point guard to start the season because of injuries to Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs.
Chuma Okeke
6-8, F
Last season: Had a rocky start after missing the beginning of the season with a bruised right hip before finding his footing in his final 43 games (9.4 points on 35.2% shooting on 3s, 5.4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals).
Best season: 2020-21 as a rookie; shot 34.8% on 3s and was depended on more as a playmaker for others.
Fit: All-around backup forward who’ll be used in a variety of ways offensively — especially as a spacer from beyond the arc — and guard against bigger wings/forwards.
Coaching staff
Head coach Jamahl Mosley
Assistant coach Lionel Chalmers
Assistant coach Nate Tibbetts
Assistant coach Dale Osbourne
Assistant coach Bret Brielmaier
Assistant coach Jesse Mermuys
Assistant coach Dylan Murphy
News
New Jersey teacher sues Ibtihaj Muhammad over social media post: NPR
Vincent Thian/AP
US Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad is facing a libel lawsuit from a New Jersey teacher over allegations that the Olympian ruined the teacher’s reputation and career following an incident involving one of the woman’s students.
Last year, one of Tamar Herman’s second graders at Seth Boyden Elementary School, a 7-year-old girl who is black and Muslim, reported that Herman ripped her hijab off her head at the school. The daughter came home upset and told her mother.
Muhammad’s relationship to the family is unclear, but the Olympian got wind of the matter. She told the girl’s story with her own social media post (which has since been deleted), calling the teacher’s actions abuse. The post went viral.
From there, the local Maplewood community was in an uproar, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy weighedand the New Jersey branch of the Council on American Islamic Relations also called for the dismissal of Herman. Herman even faced a criminal investigation over the case. Prosecutors declined to press charges.
Herman alleges her reputation was ruined, she was threatened and bullied, and furloughed by the school district, her lawsuit against Muhammad states. Herman, who is Jewish, says she has also faced anti-Semitic vitriol.
“She suffered and continues to suffer emotional and mental harm to such a degree that she had no realistic choice but to permanently leave her home and before that had to seek police protection. and temporarily relocate immediately after the lies of the defendants,” his lawsuit says.
Herman also named CAIR and its leaders in the lawsuit against Muhammad. She also sued the South Orange-Maplewood School District separately.
The child’s family sued Herman and the school district in March, alleging emotional harm.
What started as a social media post took off
Muhammad, herself a resident of Maplewood, won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016. She became the first Muslim American woman to win an Olympic medal and was the first woman to represent the United States in the Olympics while wearing a hijab.
She took to social media in October 2021, writing that Herman told the student ‘her hair looks good and she no longer needs to wear the hijab to school’, according to local reports citing his since-deleted social media post.
“Imagine being a child and stripped of your clothes in front of your classmates?” said Muhammad. “Imagine the humiliation and trauma this experience has caused him. It is abuse. Schools should be a safe haven for all of our children to feel safe, welcome and protected, regardless of their faith.”
Herman says what happened was a misunderstanding.
On Oct. 6, 2021, Herman says he saw his student “wearing a balaclava that blocked his eyes,” court documents state. She pushed back what she thought was a balaclava, but realized it was her hijab. She put it back on her head and apologized, according to the lawsuit.
Herman remains on administrative leave.
This case is not the first allegation of discrimination in the South Orange-Maplewood School District. A parent group called Black Parents Workshop sued the district in 2018 over allegations that district officials allowed racial segregation and racial disparities in student discipline and classroom enrollment. A settlement was reached in 2020, with the district agreeing to make several changes and pay plaintiffs.
NPR News
News
Ravens are touchdown favorites over visiting Browns in Week 7 matchup
The Ravens are touchdown favorites over the visiting Cleveland Browns ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After a 24-20 loss Sunday to the New York Giants that dropped them into a tie for first place in the AFC North, the Ravens (3-3) are 6 1/2-point favorites in Week 7. Cleveland (2-4) has dropped three straight games, most recently a 38-15 blowout loss to the New England Patriots.
The Ravens have been touchdown favorites only once this season, in their season opener against the New York Jets, who were 6 1/2-point underdogs. The Ravens covered the spread in a 24-9 win. The Browns, who are without suspended starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, have been favorites in four of their six games this season but are 1-3 in those matchups, losing to the Jets, Patriots and Atlanta Falcons and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to CBS Sports, the Ravens have covered the spread in their past five meetings against Cleveland. They’re also 5-1 dating to last season against the spread after failing to cover the spread in their previous game.
The Ravens lead the all-time series 34-12, with wins in four of their past five meetings. The Ravens won in Baltimore last season despite four interceptions by quarterback Lamar Jackson but lost at FirstEnergy Stadium, 24-22, after Jackson was knocked out with a season-ending ankle injury.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 46 1/2 points.
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
