Blockchain

BitNile Holdings Today Hosts Investor Webcast and Conference Call Regarding Planned Spin-Offs Creating Four Public Companies

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #Ault_Alliance—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), reminds all stockholders, investors and interested parties that today it is hosting its Investor Webcast and Conference Call Regarding the Planned Spin-Offs Creating Four Public Companies that was previously scheduled for Monday, October 17, 2022. The Company announced the new time for the conference call is Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time.

Conference Call Registration

For those that have previously registered, there is no need to register again as the registration confirmations have been automatically updated and reissued.

The conference call will be open to the public. Stockholders, investors, and interested parties who would like to participate in the webcast should use the following link to register in advance of the start time of today’s conference. Registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1OdJkANdRZ-9c8AW9TKdrA

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to BitNile via e-mail, at [email protected], or by calling 1-888-753-2235.

For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.

Contacts

[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235

Blockchain

Quant Up 35% In Last 7 Days Because Of Strong Social Metrics

Quant
Quant is showing a strong push in the face of struggles in the crypto space as it doubled (and added some more) its 14-day price pump.

  • Quant outperforms Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of 14-day and 30-day price increases
  • QNT is down by almost 10% over the last 24-hours but is still up by almost 29% over the last week
  • Quant could rally all the way up to $300

While a price increase of 28.9% over the last two weeks already sounds impressive considering the extended winter season that caught up with the cryptocurrency market, Quant was able to top that with its gains for the past 30 days.

At press time, tracking from Coingecko shows the spot price for QNT is $183.39. While it went down by almost 10% over the past 24-hours, it is still up by 76% on its month-to-date performance.

The 30th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization ($2.668 billion) is among the highest gainers right now, outperforming pack leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum in this department.

Quant Fails To Sustain Price Above $200

The altcoin made an impressive recovery from its February showing when its resistance marker was at $140. In crypto space, resistance refers to the point when an asset’s price stops increasing.

Source: TradingView

Bulls were able to dominate the bears and the increased trading volume for Quant was reflected on the asset’s On-Balance Volume (OBV).

Much like its price, QNT’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) also experienced a massive surge that led to a score of 71 which indicated the crypto was overbought.

Yesterday, the altcoin reached $225 but was not able to maintain that range as there was intense selling pressure. The almost 10% decline was actually expected for Quant as some of its indicators pointed towards an immediate price correction.

The good news for holders is that the bear block that was observed back in February is now acting a bullish breaker, opening a window for a sizable price rally that ranges from $250 to $320.

Quant Social Dominance Fuels Surge

In its recent post about Quant’s social dominance, LunarCrush made mention of the incredible surge that the crypto also got in this department.

On October 9, hourly mention about QNT reached 1.17K, which was the crypto’s highest over the last 90 days. Shortly after, Quant went on a rampaging price surge, increasing by as much as 96.30% to trade at $158.3.

This proved that a sizeable increase in social dominance numbers works in favour of the cryptocurrency and if its predicted price increase is realized, there is a high possibility that the digital asset will be at the forefront of talks within the crypto space.

If that happens, an extended bull rally might come. Investors, however, are still cautioned as Quant’s network activity is minimal at this point indicating development and improvements might not come anytime soon.

Quant Up 35 In Last 7 Days Because Of Strong

QNT total market cap at $2.5 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Invezz, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

Blockchain

Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens Training Course: Understanding New Technologies, Relevant Laws & potential Benefits (December 1, 2022) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens: Understanding new Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course” training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This masterclass will help you understand these technologies and the laws related to them, and the potential benefits for your business.

Blockchain is a new technology that could potentially have major impacts in a wide range of industries. It has the potential to dramatically change how business is conducted – but there is no one central authority controlling blockchain, everyone has access to the same information.

Are you aware of the potential of these new technologies and the laws that affect them?

Benefits of attending

  • Understand what these new technologies are and how they work
  • Learn how these technologies and the law applicable to them affect your business
  • Get-to-grips how these technologies may be useful to you and your business
  • Consider smart contracts, semi-fungible tokens, and social tokens
  • Get up-to-date with an in-depth knowledge of the latest law
  • Understand the potential pitfalls of these new technologies – and how to avoid them

Who Should Attend:

This programme has been specifically designed for:

  • In-house lawyers
  • Private practice lawyers
  • Compliance officers
  • Company secretaries
  • Board members
  • Anyone with an interest in new ways of doing business and/or new technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT)

An introduction to Blockchain – a transformative technology

Where did Blockchain come from?

Four main characteristics of Blockchain

How does Blockchain work?

  • Why is Blockchain called Blockchain?
  • How does it work in Bitcoin?

The benefits of Blockchain

Trustless transactions

Blockchain: use cases and applications

Blockchain: legal issues

Smart contracts

  • Blockchain and smart contracts
  • Operation
  • Smart contracts and legal contracts
  • Enforceability

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

  • What they are and why they are
  • Use cases
  • Regulatory concerns

FTs and crypto

Semi-fungible tokens and social tokens

Finance: DeFi and CeFi

Distributed Autonomous Organisations (DAOs)

Final questions

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38u06u

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Blockchain

BNB Chain Member Covers Sustainability-Related Blockchain Changes

Bnb Chain Member Covers Sustainability-Related Blockchain Changes
