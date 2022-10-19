Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens Training Course: Understanding New Technologies, Relevant Laws & potential Benefits (December 1, 2022) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens: Understanding new Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course” training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This masterclass will help you understand these technologies and the laws related to them, and the potential benefits for your business.
Blockchain is a new technology that could potentially have major impacts in a wide range of industries. It has the potential to dramatically change how business is conducted – but there is no one central authority controlling blockchain, everyone has access to the same information.
Are you aware of the potential of these new technologies and the laws that affect them?
Benefits of attending
Understand what these new technologies are and how they work
Learn how these technologies and the law applicable to them affect your business
Get-to-grips how these technologies may be useful to you and your business
Consider smart contracts, semi-fungible tokens, and social tokens
Get up-to-date with an in-depth knowledge of the latest law
Understand the potential pitfalls of these new technologies – and how to avoid them
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been specifically designed for:
In-house lawyers
Private practice lawyers
Compliance officers
Company secretaries
Board members
Anyone with an interest in new ways of doing business and/or new technologies
Blockchain industry has now shifted to renewable energy usage with major consensus changes.
BNB Chain and others are also updating their technology to reduce emissions.
The BNB Chain Investment Director, Gwendolyn Regina’s disquisition on “Blockchain Consensus Mechanisms and Their Role in Sustainable Blockchain Development”, has opened up the web3 initiatives to a greener and more sustainable planet.
Web3 and the blockchain industry have serious accusations of utilizing an immense amount of energy. The bitcoin mining mechanism was even pointed out for using more energy than any third-world country back in the years.
But, the industry has now shifted to renewable energy usage with major consensus changes. Regina’s above-mentioned article clarifies those new approaches put in use by various blockchain companies.
The Bitcoin Mining Council states:
“58.5% of the global mining industry used at least some sustainable energy in Q4 2021, up from 36.8% in Q1 2021.”
BlockchainConsensus Leading to Green Path
The article introduces one major terminology, which is ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance). ESG is the score measured by the organization in the specified three metrics to maintain carbon neutrality as per globally agreed standards for a company’s operations.
Corporations are no more functioning just to bring out profits for the businesses, sustainability is only keeping them competitive and relevant in the field. The recent transition of the Ethereum blockchain from PoW to PoS is another example.
But PoS is not the only solution to this energy consumption issue. Proof-of-Authority (PoA) is one of those energy-efficient consensuses. The method only employs electricity for operation purposes.
Regina states:
“Its technical architecture allows high transparency and speed, making POA a pretty good solution for logistics applications (supply chain)”
Following the completion of its significant protocol update, Ethereum consumes at least 99.5% less energy. Other public chains like BNB Chain, Avalanche, Near Protocol, Algorand, and others are also updating their technology to increase productivity and reduce emissions.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub and Bank Indonesia under the Indonesian G20 Presidency announced the winners of their jointly organized G20 TechSprint competition last week during a live award ceremony in Jakarta. This third edition of the TechSprint aims to catalyze the development of central bank digital currency (CBDC). Twenty-one finalists from more than 100 applicants worldwide developed and submitted innovative best-in-class CBDC solutions.
Dragonfly Fintech Pte. Ltd. from Singapore won the coveted “Effective and robust means to issue, distribute and transfer CBDCs” category ahead of about 100 participants globally, including some Fortune 500 companies. The other finalists for this category included BitMint, FIS, Mastercard Asia Pacific, R3, Ripple, Roxe CBDC, S.e.A.(Stellar, eCurrency and ANZ).
Other competition categories were “Enabling Financial Inclusion and “Improving Interoperability.” Eleven global expert judges conducted rigorous evaluation and scoring to decide the winners.
With the announcement of this year’s winners, Cecilia Skingsley, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub, said: “This TechSprint has allowed us to improve our practical work on CBDCs. These technological solutions add to the central banks’ toolbox and provide a springboard for the further development of CBDCs. Our heartiest congratulations to the winning teams.”
Dragonfly’s winning production-ready solution showcased an effective and robust means for the issuance, distribution, and transfer of CBDC for wholesale and retail usage. The submitted solution included the following:
nCore: Dragonfly’s proprietary blockchain infrastructure, designed for digital banking, enabling regulatory compliance, privacy and control, direct correspondent banking, and interoperability with legacy systems.
Central Bank Solution: Integrated with an independent central bank-controlled network, a central bank can securely issue and distribute CBDC, execute monetary policy, and have complete oversight over CBDC in circulation. Onboarded financial institutions (FIs) can leverage the network to settle multi-currency transfers.
mWallet: Integrated with an independently controlled FI network, Dragonfly’s mobile banking solution comes with a modularized backend operating management system that can quickly scale into a full-fledged digital bank.
Dragonfly followed key design principles to make CBDC SIMPLE, with its solution being:
Scalable: The distributed multi-network design can quickly scale to serve a national CBDC rollout and facilitate cross-border payments.
Interoperable: Operators can integrate with existing core banking ledgers and external payment and settlement rails.
Modular: New digital banking modules can easily be plugged in using APIs and SDKs available in multiple common coding languages.
Programmable: High programmability facilitates the design of innovative services, giving operators a competitive edge.
Layered: The solution is a ready-to-use stack of future-proof layer one and two technologies.
Extensible: A multi-touchpoint experience with dual offline capabilities that can serve the unbanked.
Dragonfly’s founder and CEO, Lon Wong, gave his thoughts on the optimal implementation for CBDC:
“For any country to embark on CBDC, I believe an implementation must be able to converge with the existing web of legacy financial systems. The financial burden for a significant CBDC rollout, especially for a vast and spaced-out archipelago like Indonesia, should be minimized through distributed and decentralized technology, preferably in a cloud environment, enabling the lowest possible cost of ownership with no single point of failure.“
Board member and advisor of Dragonfly, Jeswant Gill, outlined next-steps for the company:
“Our avant-garde platform infrastructure allows us to continue building more plug-ins, features, and functions. The modular design facilitates continuous innovation enabling our solution to advance and mature at an accelerated pace, staying the course as a market leader. A key focus moving forward is to engage and collaborate with the Indonesian government to pilot our CBDC solution.“
Winning this challenge serves as an affirmation that cutting-edge technology can be implemented cost-effectively. Dragonfly is inspired to bring its practical solution to emerging economies globally.
About Dragonfly Fintech
Dragonfly Fintech offers groundbreaking technology that is optimally cost-effective and easily accessible. Its customizable blockchain-powered fintech solutions help companies grow revenue and expand offerings while keeping costs at bay. Dragonfly solves legacy problems like complex infrastructure, slow transactions, and low interoperability with a technology suite that allows enterprises and governments to leverage blockchain technology, deploying cutting-edge fintech solutions with fast time-to-market and maximum accessibility.
To find out more about Dragonfly’s products, visit www.dfintech.com. Get in touch by emailing [email protected].
Do Kwon denied allegations regarding the freezing of the $67 million fund.
Terra’s founder continuously says he is not on the run from law enforcement.
The “wanted” Terraform Labs founder, Do Kwon accepts full responsibility for Terra’s demise. In a recent interview, Do Kwon addressed the Terra collapse and the accusations made against him by the South Korean authorities.
What’s on Do Kwon’s Interview?
The Terra Labs CEO takes full responsibility for the $40 billion demise of Terra LUNA and its stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).
Do Kwon stated:
I am sorry. It could seem, with the way we’ve been responding to allegations in a news report, that we’re being defensive. That is absolutely not like that. I believed in the stability of the UST. I do apologize and do own up to, you know the full responsibility of that.
In the interview, Do Kwon denied the allegations regarding the freezing of the $67 million fund by saying that none of his funds had been frozen. He claimed that he has not used or has no funds in cryptocurrency exchanges like KuCoin and OKX. According to Kwon, “If they froze $67 million I would definitely have noticed.”
Kwon added:
There has been allegations that we moved LFG funds into a Gemini custody wallet and that it’s sitting there. All we did to confirm a trade with market maker is transfer it to an address on the market maker’s instruction.
Despite Interpol issuing a “red notice” for his arrest last month, Do Kwon has refuted the claims that he is on the run from law enforcement. Kwon claimed that the order does not contain an international arrest warrant and that he has not yet received a copy of Interpol’s red notice. He stated that he has complied with all of the South Korean prosecutors’ requests for documents.
Additionally, Kwon admits the allegations made against him by the South Korean prosecutors are illegitimate and politically motivated. He continued by clarifying that he has not been residing in South Korea since the end of 2021. At the same time, Kwon refused to reveal his current location because of security and privacy reasons.
The global cryptocurrency market suffered from a tremendous crash due to the collapse of the Terra ecosystem. It has resulted in huge financial losses to several Terra investors. According to reports, a man in Taiwan killed himself after losing $2 million from Terra.
The company has received inquiries from the SEC, CFTC and FTC.
A federal grand jury subpoena was issued to the firm.
US federal investigations are being conducted into the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network as per the Bloomberg report. According to a document submitted by attorneys for Celsius’ committee of unsecured creditors, “the number and scope of investigations of the debtors by governmental entities are significant. Celsius is subject to enforcement proceedings or investigations in at least 40 states, in addition to investigations or inquiries involving the federal government.”
The most recent filing indicates increased scrutiny of Celsius, which gained enormous popularity by offering interest on coin deposits. But as cryptocurrency prices fell in June and its risky bets failed, it stopped allowing withdrawals and filed for bankruptcy in July.
Inquiries From the CFTC, SEC, and FTC
The Federal Trade Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and US Securities and Exchange Commission have all contacted the lender, according to earlier filings. A federal grand jury subpoena was also issued to the company by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The majority of Celsius’s clients ultimately became the company’s unsecured creditors, who were represented by the committee.
Numerous creditors have written letters to the judge overseeing the case accusing Celsius and its former CEO Alex Mashinsky of misrepresenting the risks associated with entrusting their coins to the company. According to reports, Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million from the struggling cryptocurrency lender a few weeks before it froze customer funds and filed for bankruptcy.
Mashinsky had come under fire for spreading untrue information about the security of users’ funds when the cryptocurrency lender was on the verge of going out of business.
A legal framework governing cryptocurrencies was first adopted in Japan.
After Terra Luna collapsed in 2022, a bill was passed allowing licensed banks to use stablecoins.
The Japanese government endorsed a cabinet decision to revise six laws related to the Foreign Exchange Act to resist money laundering. The bill tightens Know-Your-Customer (KYC) criteria for crypto exchanges and firms. It also broadens money laundering penalties, as well as the bill. Which has submitted to the National Diet Session for approval. According to a local news report.
Japan’s Crypto Regulations
Since September 2010, the Japanese government has intended to implement the Financial Action Task Force’s anti-money-laundering standards, while local cryptocurrency exchanges have fought to limit the rules’ scope, citing compliance burdens and costs.
In 2016, Japan became the first country to implement a legal framework governing cryptocurrencies. By including specific rules in its Payment Services Act. Following major hacks in cryptocurrency firms, the rules have tightened. And made crypto assets like Bitcoin legal tender. In addition, following the Terra Luna collapse in 2022, a bill was passed allowing licensed banks to adopt stablecoins.
Furthermore, the new security measures have yet to detailed, and the country intends to give itself the authority to freeze the assets of individuals and institutions involved in money laundering crimes. And major regional exchange firms CoinCheck and GMO Coin have responded besides fixing the rules.
Firms relocate to crypto-friendly countries as a result of the rules update on the status. Rakuten Group President Hiroshi Mikitani self-criticized and said the rules were too rigid to allow crypto to flourish in 2022, resulting in rapid firm shrinkage.
Hiroshi Mikitani stated that
Most people go to Singapore because its stupid to start a business in Japan
Following this incident, Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, declared that 2022 would be the first year of creating start-ups and that the government may lower crypto tax rates to encourage crypto start-ups to establish businesses in Japan.
Japan currently taxes corporate investors 30% and individual investors up to 55% on all realized and unrealized crypto gains. The government did not specify how much these tax rates would be reduced.
Monero (XMR), an open-source cryptocurrency first focusing on privacy and decentralization, managed to initiate a price pump despite the greater majority of crypto space struggling to get out of the red zone.
Monero managed to bounce back twice from its support range of $134.5
XMR remains “in the green” for its intraday, weekly and monthly price readings
A surge all the way to $171 is possible for Monero if it moves past its current resistance range
The altcoin, for the past few days, has been on a consistent price increase, seeing all-green on its hourly, intraday, weekly and monthly levels.
At press time, according to data from Coingecko, Monero is trading at $146.56, being up by 1.8% over the last 24-hours. On a week-to-date and month-to-date basis, XMR increased by 1.3% and 4.5%, respectively.
But even with the recent price pumps, Monero is still far from its all-time high value of $542.33 that it hit on January 9, 2018.
Still, holders of the crypto should have plenty of reasons to be optimistic over the next days as the asset is leaning towards a bullish momentum.
Monero Price Analysis
XMR, just like the rest of its fellow altcoins, experienced rigid price correction as the crypto market plunged into yet another bearish cycle.
A look at the trading data and chart for Monero shows the cryptocurrency’s fall stopped at $134.5 marker which acted as its support range last month.
Source: TradingView
Buyers took advantage of the price dump but the struggles of the crypto market prevented XMR to move past the $151.8 mark despite bouncing back twice from the mentioned support level.
Caught in a parallel channel pattern, Monero, instead of continuing its decline, managed to start its bull run, steadily increasing its price by as much as 6%.
Volume activity is also working wonders for the asset as continued increase on it will push XMR price to $153, a level that might soon be established as the crypto’s next resistance range.
Given the nature of its current pattern, Monero could break the overhead trendline on its way to attaining the target trading price of $171.
Holders Must Remain Cautious
Forecasts from crypto data provider Coincodex indicate the bullish run of Monero will continue over the next five days.
With this, XMR is likely to breach the $153 resistance range to push its spot trading price at $154.49. This prediction supports the thesis that the asset will continue its bull momentum as it heads towards the next bear cycle.
From there, things will slowly take turn for the worse as the crypto is expected to drop below the $100 levels 30 days from now.
Specifically, Monero could be looking at trading price of $91.84 as there is extreme fear towards it according to its score in Fear and Greed Index.
XMR total market cap at $2.6 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Smartereum, Chart: TradingView.com
