Bob Costas and Ron Darling let Terry Francona off the hook in Game 5 of ALDS

At the particular first-inning moment, Ron Darling flashed a verbal beware sign.
After Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale walked Gleyber Torres on four pitches, the TBS analyst said: “Before he (Civale) gets control of that cutter, he will have to get control of his emotions.”
That never happened. The Yankees would score three runs. The Guardians never got close to coming back. Now the Yankees will move on to Houston following their 5-1 win Tuesday at the Stadium and play the Astros in what New York’s baseball media will treat as Armageddon.
After the Bombers jumped out early on Cleveland, Darling and his partner Bob (Rapping Roberto) Costas, paid homage to Terry Francona by letting the Cleveland manager off the hook. It wasn’t until the fifth inning when the duo addressed the proverbial elephant in the room. Costas said something about how second guesses are usually better than first guesses before wondering “why didn’t he (Francona) go with a (straight) bullpen game (rather than starting Civale)?”
A good question.
Darling ducked it. Instead, he said: “And if they (Cleveland) don’t comeback, he (Francona) will have to address that (why he started Civale).” Correct. Yet, the TBS duo could’ve have explored the topic and maybe — heaven forbid — directly taken issue with the popular Francona, and his Hall of Fame resume.
This isn’t the only time during the slog of a game, when Costas and Darling let Francona skate. In the 4th inning, Andres Gimenez hit a sharp grounder behind first. Anthony Rizzo fielded the ball and raced to the bag. The Yankees’ first baseman slid, glove-first, tagging the base. Gimenez was called out. Yet, crystal clear replays by TBS’ crew showed that the head-first sliding Gimenez beat Rizzo to the bag.
Yet, Francona did not challenge the call. Darling: “Think about how each out is precious to the Guardians. They did not challenge the play.” Sorry, that’s simply not direct, or expansive, enough. Is the “they” Darling referring to Francona? The Guardians’ video crew? Who is responsible for not challenging a play that would have been overturned? It would have also been a good time for Darling, or Costas, to explain what the chain of command on a team’s replay decision.
And, with Costas using the old “sand through the hour glass line,” his Guardians Pity Party began in the 7th inning. “No matter the outcome here, you have to tip your hat to the Guardians” Costas said . . . ”With relatively limited resources they generally contend . . . Even when you exceeded expectations, and you are competitive, and this close you want to keep on going.”
This provided a soft-landing for Francona but did little for those seeking answers, from either Costas or Darling, about Francona’s culpability in Cleveland’s stinging elimination loss.
Then again, it helps when the baseball media, which Costas/Darling belong to, have already anointed you Saint Terry.
After the final out was recorded by the Yankees, and their trip to the ALCS was sealed, that blast of wind in Manhattan came out of MLB headquarters. It was a sigh of relief.
A Guardians win would have had them playing Houston in the ALCS. Already, the NLCS features middling markets — San Diego/Philadelphia. With the Yankees making it to the LCS, MLB and TBS have the countries largest media market, which includes millions of fair-weather thrill seekers who will jump on the Bombers Bandwagon and help juice TBS’ ALCS ratings.
It’s been interesting scoping out the interactions of Costas, a Hall of Fame broadcaster, and Darling who is a regular in SNY’s booth.
Like when Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis went to the mound to visit with Civale. “He’s telling him its 60-feet, six inches, just like when you were a kid,” Darling said.
Costas (sarcastically): “Yeah, sure, just like when you were a kid. At Yankee Stadium with a trip to the LCS on the line.”
Darling came up big, breaking down the “difference” between Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, saying: “Gerrit Cole arrived to the Yankees in a private Jet. Nestor Cortes arrived in coach — middle seat.”. . . Costas will move to TBS’ baseball studio for the ALCS working with Curtis Granderson, Jimmy Rollins and Pedro Martinez. . . . Darling will work with Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur. . . . Word is Walt (Clyde) Frazier wants a closer look at the psychedelic jacket Rollins was wearing Tuesday in the studio. . . . Costas got a little too excited when TBS closed in on a Yankee fan “rocking” a Chuckie doll, Naylor style. . . . Mike (Sports Pope) Francesa ripping Costas’ ALDS Guardians-Yankees stylings, is like the guy painting the Velvet Elvis in front of Graceland shredding Picasso.
Policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve on Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say that more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration races to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
Biden will deliver remarks on Wednesday announcing the withdrawal of the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said on condition of anonymity on Tuesday to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the 180 million barrel release Biden authorized in March that was originally scheduled to occur over six months. That sent the strategic reserve to its lowest level since 1984 in what the administration called a “bridge” until domestic production could be increased. The reserve now contains about 400 million barrels of oil.
Biden will also open the door to additional outings this winter in a bid to keep prices low. But administration officials have not said how much the president would be willing to tap, or by how much they want domestic production and output to increase in order to end the pullback.
Biden will also say the U.S. government will replenish the strategic reserve when oil prices are at or below $67 to $72 a barrel, an offer that administration officials say will boost domestic production by securing a base level. demand. Yet the president is also expected to renew his criticism of the profits raked in by oil companies – repeating a bet made this summer that public condemnation would matter more to these companies than shareholders’ focus on returns.
It marks a continuation of a U-turn by Biden, who has tried to move the US beyond fossil fuels to identify additional energy sources to meet US and global supplies in the wake of the disruptions. of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the production cuts announced by the Saudi-led Oil Cartel.
The potential loss of 2 million barrels a day – 2% of global supply – has prompted the White House to say that Saudi Arabia has sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and promised there will be implications for supply cuts that could support energy prices. The release of 15 million barrels would not even cover a full day’s use of oil in the United States, according to the Energy Information Administration.
The administration could make a decision on future releases in a month, as it takes the government a month and a half to notify potential buyers.
Biden still faces political headwinds due to gas prices. AAA reports that gas costs an average of $3.87 per gallon. It’s down slightly over the past week, but it’s up from a month ago. The recent price hike has dampened the momentum the president and his fellow Democrats had seen in the polls ahead of the November election.
Analysis on Monday by ClearView Energy Partners, an independent energy research firm based in Washington, suggested that two states that could decide evenly divided Senate control – Nevada and Pennsylvania – are sensitive to energy prices. energy. The analysis noted that gasoline prices over the past month have exceeded the national average in 18 states, which are home to 29 potentially “at-risk” House seats.
Even though voters want cheaper gasoline, expected gains in supply are not materializing due to a weaker global economy. Last week, the US government lowered its forecast, saying domestic companies would produce 270,000 fewer barrels a day in 2023 than forecast in September. World production would be 600,000 barrels per day lower than forecast in September.
The hard math for Biden is that oil production has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels of around 13 million barrels per day. That’s about a million barrels a day below that level. The oil industry would like the administration to open more federal lands to drilling, approve the construction of pipelines and reverse its recent changes to raise corporate taxes. The administration counters that the oil industry is sitting on thousands of unused federal leases and says new permits would take years to produce oil without impacting current gas prices. Environmental groups, meanwhile, have called on Biden to keep his campaign promise to block new drilling on federal lands.
Biden has resisted the policies favored by American oil producers. Instead, he has sought to lower prices by releasing oil from the US reserve, shaming oil companies for their profits and calling for greater production from OPEC+ countries that have different geopolitical interests. , said Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs. at the American Petroleum Institute.
“If they keep coming up with the same old so-called solutions, they’ll keep getting the same old results,” Macchiarola said.
Because fossil fuels drive carbon emissions, Biden has sought to move away from them altogether with a zero emissions pledge by 2050. When discussing that pledge nearly a year ago after the leading wealthy and developing G-20 countries in Rome, the president said he still wanted to cut gasoline prices as well, because at “$3.35 a gallon, it has a profound impact on families in the working class just to come and go to work”.
Since Biden talked about the pain of gasoline at $3.35 a gallon and his hopes for cutting costs, the price has risen 15.5% overall.
Boston
The Chicago Bears have 10 days between games after losing to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.
Before the Bears head to Foxborough, Mass., to take on the New England Patriots on Monday night, the Tribune’s Brad Biggs tackles some questions at the “mini-bye” in his weekly Bears mailbag.
Why is there such a negative reaction to the Bears right now? They are 2-4 and I think most fans probably would have expected that record after six games, figuring there would be a loss to San Francisco in Week 1 and a win over Washington in the most recent game. Why have expectations been so poorly shaped for a team so clearly at the beginning stages of a rebuilding process? — Dan, Bensenville
You make some valid points, and I believe, from a wins and losses perspective, the team is right about where anyone rationally evaluating the roster would have expected it to be six games into a new regime. The greatest frustration probably lies with the ongoing ineffectiveness of the offense, which isn’t unique to this coaching staff. The Bears have struggled on offense for the longest time, and the bar for improvement is so low that even marginal improvement would be notable. Instead, the offense is stumbling along and you get overreactions to things such as a good half with three productive drives.
Friend of the program Rob Demovsky, the pride of Rolling Meadows High School, has covered the Green Bay Packers for a long time. He noted Sunday that the 107 points the Packers have scored this season is their lowest output during any six-game stretch of starts for Aaron Rodgers.
That’s an average of 17.83 points. Forget six-game stretches with that kind of scoring production for the Bears. They have averaged less than 17.83 points over the course of an entire season 14 times since 1993, including 2016, 2017 and 2019. They’re currently averaging 15.5 points.
This is a great way of pointing out that offensive expectations for the Packers and Bears are in different worlds. The hope was quarterback Justin Fields would take a significant step forward in his second season and with new coaches and a new system. That hasn’t happened yet, although offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is adamant that progress and development are happening.
That, in my mind, is the root of fan discontent, and it’s understandable. I think the vast majority of Bears fans would be relatively pleased if the team was 2-4 and losing high-scoring games with the offense showing some flair and explosive plays. Maybe that will begin to happen down the stretch, but right now it’s a slog for the Bears offense.
Why is Cole Kmet not thrown to in the red zone? I know Justin Fields did throw to him in the first quarter via a defensive lineman’s helmet. They have never connected in the red zone. Why is that? — Bill F., Waynesboro, Va.
I would expand the question to this: Why isn’t Kmet being thrown to anywhere on the field? He has 15 targets through six games (2.5 per game) a year after he was targeted 93 times (5.5 average). He has 10 receptions for 116 yards and is one of the most underutilized targets in the passing game. I say “one of” because before Darnell Mooney was targeted 12 times in the loss to the Washington Commanders last week, the ball was not going his direction enough.
The offense failed to use Kmet in the red zone last season, and it wasn’t simply because the previous coaching staff really liked using Jimmy Graham as a threat near the goal line. The Bears simply didn’t do a good enough job of getting him the ball. Kmet was targeted 12 times in the red zone in 2021 and had five receptions for 36 yards and no touchdowns. Inside the 10-yard line, he had three targets and no catches.
This year Kmet has two targets in the red zone and has one reception for minus-3 yards. Some of the blame falls on offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the coaching staff and some of it falls on quarterback Justin Fields. Kmet was open in the flat for what should have been a short gain in Week 5 against the New York Giants, and instead of attempting the pass, Fields tried to scramble and was dropped for a sack.
Kmet got a little more action last season in games Fields didn’t start, but the numbers were relatively close. In 10 starts by Fields, Kmet averaged 5.2 targets and 3.2 catches. In the seven games started by Andy Dalton or Nick Foles, Kmet averaged 5.9 targets and 4.0 catches.
Kmet won’t become an elite pass-catching tight end, but he has enough talent to be far more productive in the passing game and he’s a big target with generally reliable hands that Fields needs to find in the middle of the field more regularly. He also has been serially underused in the red zone, where the offense has had well-documented issues the last couple of weeks. One would imagine this is something Getsy and the offensive coaches have looked at closely during the mini-bye.
Did anyone ask Justin Fields who the secondary target on the last pass play of the Washington game was? David Montgomery was open in the left flat by 3-4 yards, but Fields never looked his way. Someone has got to coach Fields that he has to go through his progressions before pulling the ball down and taking off running. You would think that going through a good program like Ohio State that he would have been coached on how to read through his progressions. — Ron N., Menomonee Falls, Wis.
You are correct that Montgomery was able to slip out of the backfield uncovered. He was to Fields’ left, and if you watch replays, Fields was looking right to his first read, Darnell Mooney, at the snap. Mooney was open, too, when you consider how compacted the field is near the goal line, and if he had caught the pass without a bobble, it’s a touchdown, the Bears win and we’re not left to wonder what might have been.
“Montgomery is the fifth read on that play — he is the last read,” Fields said after the game. “In reality, if I’m being real with you, there is a 5% chance you’re going to get back to him. He’s the last read on that. It’s boom, boom, boom, like he’s last read on that.”
I don’t have an issue with what Fields did on this play. In fact, it’s an example of what he needs to do more often: See the initial read and make the throw on time. If Mooney is blanketed on the play or jammed at the line of scrimmage to the point he’s taken out from the snap, then Fields needs to read his progressions — quickly — to determine another option.
But throwing the pass here — and not scanning backside when Mooney was open — is not a bad play by the quarterback. I agree there are many other instances of him needing to get from his first read to his second and sometimes third, but asking a second-year quarterback to get to his fifth read near the goal line in a situation like that isn’t reasonable.
Assuming Justin Fields continues to struggle throughout the year (a fair assumption given his growing body of work), is it realistic that Bears brass would be willing to move on from him next year, possibly in the draft? His lack of growth, including his inability to spot open receivers during his progression and his lack of accuracy, is alarming. The Bears stuck with Mitch Trubisky too long and paid the price. Hopefully, Ryan Poles won’t repeat this mistake. — Jim A., Plymouth, Minn.
The Bears fully planned to move on from Trubisky at the start of the 2020 season. The problem was the quarterback they traded for to replace him, Nick Foles, was a dud during training camp. Had Foles arrived as the quarterback the Bears hoped he would be — the one who led the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles on a magical postseason run — Trubisky would have been on the bench after three seasons as a starter (two under Matt Nagy and his staff). So I don’t know that I would say they stuck with the 2017 first-round draft pick too long. The bigger issues were that Trubisky didn’t develop in the offense the way the team hoped and that Foles really struggled when given an opportunity to replace him.
In regard to Fields, that’s a good question and his performance and growth over the final 11 games should be the biggest factor in a critical decision for Poles and the organization. There are many other elements to this as well. Will any quarterbacks the Bears like be available via free agency or the trade market? What will the draft class look like in relation to where the team is picking? How will Poles and his staff along with coach Matt Eberflus assess the team’s other needs? If the Bears draft a quarterback in Round 1 — or trade up to draft one — they would be using resources that take away from their ability to improve at wide receiver, along the offensive line and on defense. One reason the Bears are not better on the O-line and at receiver right now is they had to spend valuable draft resources to trade up and select Fields.
I’ve heard from a good handful of people around the league whom I trust, and there are two schools of thought on this. One camp says move on as quickly as possible and draft a quarterback. The other camp notes that sometimes new regimes prefer to wait a little while before taking their shot at a quarterback. That is for two reasons. First, it gives them time and opportunities to improve the roster so when a quarterback is added, there’s a better chance of success. Second, some believe that once a regime takes a shot on a quarterback, the clock starts ticking on the evaluation of that regime. In other words, if Fields continues to struggle, a defense for the new regime can be, “Well, he was drafted by the people who are no longer here.” Once Poles and Eberflus select a quarterback, he becomes “their guy” and there’s no one to scapegoat if the quarterback struggles like so many do.
That’s a long way of explaining that a whole bunch of factors will go into a decision that will shape the offseason plan at Halas Hall. In Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts has taken a big step forward in his third season. The Eagles have a top-notch offensive line and made a concerted effort to improve talent at the skill positions in the offseason. A lot of really smart people I know doubted Hurts entering this season. He has been better than expected. Maybe that’s a path Fields can follow. We’ll have to see how he performs the rest of this season and then what Poles and Co. decide to do.
Justin Fields holds the ball longer before he throws a pass than any other QB in the league on average, which puts a lot of pressure on the offensive line. Is that just him not seeing the field or are his receivers not getting separation? Both? — @mike__chicago
It’s a combination of factors, including the ones you referenced. Fields needs to become better at diagnosing coverages pre- and post-snap. Another factor is his immense athletic talent allows him to hold the ball much longer than less mobile quarterbacks because he can maneuver around the pocket and avoid pressure. When Fields starts to buy time to wait for plays to develop downfield more often instead of just pulling the ball down and running, more big plays will begin to happen.
Matt Eberflus implied changes could come over the mini bye week. Where could these changes come from since the team lacks talent basically everywhere? — @chibears24_7
I would start with punt returner. I can’t imagine the Bears will run rookie Velus Jones Jr. back out there Monday night at New England. He muffed two punts in the last three games and both miscues were turnovers that proved pivotal. I’m not saying Jones is done for the season as a punt returner. To me, in a best-case scenario, you have him work hard at it during and after practice, and after a few weeks you see if he’s more confident, more sure-handed and ready to make better decisions about which balls need to be caught and which he should let go.
It’s possible the Bears would make a move on the offensive line with some extra time to review and consider options. I don’t know that there is a perfect solution or clear upgrade, but if they’re not getting what they want from a starter, it’s time to give someone else a look.
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry likely will make his Bears debut against his former team, the Patriots, so he will take a little playing time from one or two receivers. The Bears already have shuffled the starting lineup on the defensive line with Armon Watts getting bumped up. They use the linemen in waves, and sometimes playing time is based on matchups. We’ll see what shakes out Monday.
Does Alex Leatherwood have any potential to live up to his draft status? Will he/should he get a shot? — @roykosteve
We won’t be able to answer your first question until we get an answer to your second question: Will he get a shot? I think the Bears made a long play with Leatherwood when they claimed him off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders, picking up $5.9 million in guarantees that are owed to him. Leatherwood hasn’t had a lot of time on the practice field, but he’s back in the mix after a stint on the non-football illness list.
One reason to believe the Bears will give Leatherwood a shot sooner rather than later is they wouldn’t have committed that kind of money to a player they just wanted to kick the tires on. It’s one thing when a team signs a player off the street or brings in a guy on a minimum deal. I’m not saying the Bears have a huge investment in Leatherwood, but something in their evaluation made them say, “The upside here is definitely worth this money.” Remember, had the Bears not claimed Leatherwood on waivers, they potentially could have signed him as a free agent for much less money. By claiming him, they ensured that none of the teams behind them in the waiver process got him and that no one would outbid them in free agency.
That’s a long way of saying it’s likely we will see Leatherwood in a game. When? I don’t know and I’m not sure how much the coaches have seen from him on the practice field. But Matt Eberflus did suggest last week that personnel changes could be coming.
Should Matt Eberflus consider benching Justin Fields and see what Trevor Siemian can do behind this O-line? What is the stronger commitment to — winning games or Fields’ development? — @mate01701
I don’t foresee the Bears moving Fields to the sideline for performance issues. He’s a young player and if you’ve listened to what the coaches have been saying, they are accentuating the positives and trying to help him grow. If the coaching staff was in a win-or-else predicament, maybe a move would happen, but that’s not where the Bears are right now.
What have you heard regarding N’Keal Harry and his progress on getting up to speed in the offense since coming off IR? — @coletamarri
Harry is back in the mix now that he has returned from injured reserve, and with a full week of practice I imagine there’s a good chance he will make his Bears debut Monday night. It will be interesting to see how much Harry can handle after missing so much time since early August. The timing and rhythm of the passing game has been such an issue this season, and it’s fair to wonder how long it will take him to get on the same page as Justin Fields. But Harry is a big target and the Bears could use someone like that. We’ll see what he can accomplish.
Is there a chance the Bears sign Josh Gordon to their practice squad? Or what reasonable roster adjustments can they make after six weeks to help bolster the pass-catching options? — @lgparlay
The only reason to think the Bears might kick the tires on Gordon is that the Kansas City Chiefs gave him a shot last season when GM Ryan Poles was there. Gordon, 31, was a fantastic player in his prime before suspensions derailed his career. You have to go back to 2018 for the last time he was somewhat productive. He caught 40 passes for 720 yards in 11 games with the Patriots. That was a long time ago. He has a total of 39 receptions in 25 games since. The Chiefs overhauled their wide receiver group in the offseason and chose to do so without Gordon. I think his days as a productive threat are behind him.
Fossil fuels have been responsible for the biggest inflationary shocks in Europe since World War II: the oil crisis of the 1970s and the energy crisis that has now been triggered by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Europe’s vulnerability to the current energy crisis is the result of a longer term pattern of holding back on clean energy ambition and a false sense of security that gas would provide a transitional fuel. A good example is Germany, which is just emerging from a lost decade of slow RES growth and support for new gas import infrastructure such as Nord Stream 2. A new report from CREA analysts has found that Stalled wind power development has the country’s energy security, economic and climate efforts. If wind energy had grown with the rest of the EU since 2015, it would have saved €23 billion in 2022.
EU countries have been slow to reduce Russian energy imports.
The consequences of this crisis have already been devastating. Europe’s scramble to find alternatives to Russian energy has thrown global markets into turmoil. Inflated energy prices have thrown countries with low purchasing power into serious trouble and imposed huge costs on European governments to protect consumers, many of whom are still facing staggeringly high fuel bills this winter. All the while, EU countries have been slow to cut their Russian energy imports, with more than 100 billion euros spent on Russian fossil fuels since the war escalated in February.
Better alternatives to fossil fuels are now available to reduce European vulnerability.
Unlike the energy crisis of the 1970s, mature, cheaper and better alternatives to fossil fuels are now available to reduce European vulnerability. Generating electricity from solar and wind energy is now several times cheaper than using gas. Sales of heat pumps are booming across Europe, making it possible to use this electricity to heat homes. One of Germany’s largest heat pump manufacturers, Stiebel Eltron, expects record production of 80,000 units in 2022 and is investing 600 million euros to increase production to 240,000 by 2025. That’s half of Germany’s annual target of 500,000 heat pumps from 2024 supplied by a single manufacturer.
A new report from E3G and Ember has revealed that wind and solar power have produced a record quarter of the EU’s electricity since March 2022, representing significant cost savings. The record increase in wind and solar compared to last year avoided the need for 8 billion cubic meters of additional fossil gas, saving 11 billion euros.
EU energy ministers now have the opportunity to make the case for these benefits of clean energy. Not so long ago, it was common to talk about the energy trilemma: the trade-off between security, accessibility and sustainability. Russia’s war solved this trilemma, as solutions to all three problems now point to clean energy and going green is now part of the EU’s security agenda.
The REPowerEU proposal, an EU plan to eliminate Europe’s dependence on Russian energy imports, would see the bloc source 45% of its overall energy mix from renewables and save 13% of its energy consumption thanks to increased efficiency. Supporting these goals now will send a strong signal to clean energy markets and providers who are ready to accelerate investments ahead of the coming winters. In its global market outlook for 2022, Solar Power Europe shows that the global solar market is growing exponentially. It took about a decade for global solar capacity to reach 1 TW, up from 100 GW in 2012. In just three years, SolarPower Europe predicts global solar will more than double to 2.3 TW in 2025.
It would also be an incredibly popular decision with an overwhelming majority of Europeans in favor of massive investments in renewable energy. A total of 87% of Europeans believe that “the EU should invest heavily in renewable energies such as solar and wind” and “should reduce its dependence on Russian energy sources as soon as possible” .
While the European Commission and the European Parliament have already spoken out in favor of increasing the EU’s clean energy ambition, only energy ministers are still hesitating. The Czech presidency even proposed to completely abolish the ambition lift.
It would be a momentous act of self-harm to withhold – once again – the ambition required to develop the very technologies that provide Europe with the protection it badly needs and the future that its people desire for an overwhelming majority.
Cheap renewables combined with energy efficiency offer Europe the fastest way out of the current crisis.
Cheap renewables combined with energy efficiency offer Europe the fastest way out of the current crisis and the only path that is financially and socially sustainable, as well as fundamentally democratic. EU leaders will now have to overcome old but increasingly obsolete divisions between low- and high-carbon countries and unite behind a common plan that will help everyone reap the benefits that renewables are poised to deliver. to provide.
Politices
Through nobody’s fault but their own, it took the $264 million Yankees longer than expected to dispatch the upstart $82 million Guardians from the American League Division Series and advance to the next step toward the World Series.
But here they are, no doubt exhausted with their pitching staff in a state of discombobulation, in the American League Championship Series for yet another confrontation with the hated Astros, who very well may be the best team in baseball. Some might suggest this potential mismatch is what the Yankees deserved after a series rife with questionable managing decisions on the part of Aaron Boone and, presumably, the analytics geniuses who dictate so many of those moves and were responsible for the roster makeup.
After winning Game 1 against the Guardians, the case can — and was — made the Yankees handed Cleveland victories in Games 2 and 3 with bullpen mismanagement. In Game 2, with the score tied 2-2 after nine, after using up all four of his primary relievers to get 12 outs between the sixth inning and the ninth, Boone summoned Jameson Taillon, who had never relieved in a game his entire career. If anything, Taillon was luckless, surrendering a bloop double to left that was partly misplayed by Oswaldo Cabrera, another bloop single to right that scored the tie-breaking run before Josh Naylor doubled home the Guardians’ fourth run.
It was an inning that was seemingly avoidable, for a lot of reasons. Besides Boone depleting his bullpen, where was Domingo German, who had experience as both a starter and reliever? And where was Aaron Hicks, who was presumably put on the roster to provide late-inning defense in the outfield?
Game 3 was equally disastrous, the Yankees blowing a 5-3 lead in the ninth inning when Boone eschewed using Clay Holmes out of concern for his shoulder and wound up with rookie Clarke Schmidt trying to save the game. It should be remembered that was also the game Isiah Kiner-Falefa made three defensive misplays at shortstop. This brings up another self-inflicted wound on the Yankees’ part: The decision to put journeyman Marwin Gonzalez on the postseason roster instead of the defensively-elite rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza.
They had already privately concluded Kiner-Falefa was probably not the long-term answer at shortstop, but the one true shortstop they have is Peraza. Apparently, too, they had little faith in German, who they put on the roster despite his struggling in his last three starts but was not called upon as Boone was rolling the dice with Taillon and Schmidt.
So as the Yankees prepared to board the late-night flight to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday night with No. 3 starter Taillon slated to take the mound, it was uncertain as to who their shortstop might be and who might be tabbed to close out the game. On the other hand, after their exhausting 18-inning division series clincher against Seattle last Saturday, the Astros have had the benefit of three days’ rest to get their rotation in order. This will be the fourth time they’ve met in the postseason since 2015, the Astros winning a sudden death wild card game in 2015 and beating the Yankees in both the (however tainted) 2017 ALCS and again in the 2019 ALCS.
Are the Astros in the Yankees’ heads? They are clearly the better team, with the pathway cleared for revered Dusty Baker to finally get his first World Series title. But after a postseason in which we’ve already witnessed the 111-win Dodgers and 101-win Mets and Braves eliminated, apparently anything can happen this baseball October. For what it’s worth to Yankee fans, Justin Verlander, the probable NL Cy Young winner, has a 5.11 ERA over his last five postseason starts and was bombed for 10 hits and six runs in four innings in his one Division Series start against the Mariners.
Food for thought in a postseason — including the Yankees who beat the Guardians in spite of themselves — that has so far defied convention.
LONDON — Iranian mountaineer Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran early Wednesday after gaining worldwide attention for competing abroad without wearing a hijab, which is mandatory for female athletes representing the Islamic Republic.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency filmed Rekabi’s arrival and briefly interviewed her at Imam Khomeini International Airport, southwest of the capital. Other videos shared online reportedly showed large crowds gathered outside to welcome home the 33-year-old professional athlete, chanting her name and calling her a “heroine”.
State media footage captured Rekabi, wearing a black hoodie over a black baseball cap covering her black hair, as she walked into one of the airport terminals, where she received flowers from a fan, then repeated to reporters an explanation posted earlier on Instagram. for why she competed without the Islamic headscarf at the International Federation of Sport Climbing Asian Championships in Seoul on Sunday.
“It was completely unintentional,” Rekabi said. “I was called up unexpectedly and had to compete. I was busy putting on my shoes and technical gear, and it made me forget to put on the hijab I had to wear. Then I went to compete .”
“Fortunately, I came back to Iran with peace of mind, even though I went through a lot of tension and stress,” she added. “So far, thank God, nothing has happened.”
A state media reporter then said, “Rumour was that no one knew where you were for 24 or 48 hours. Such strange rumors circulated.
Rekabi replied, “No, that didn’t happen. We came back to Iran according to plan. Up to this time, everything went according to plan.”
However, critics of the Iranian government believe Rekabi’s explanation was “forced” and that she could still face serious consequences.
“What can happen to her is first to be sent to prison,” Iranian women’s rights activist Mahya Ostovar, an Iranian women’s rights activist and lecturer at the University of Galway, Ireland. “She may be forced to confess on camera on national television.”
The Iranian Embassy in Seoul has confirmed in a statement posted on Twitter that Rekabi had left Seoul for Tehran on Tuesday morning.
“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all fake news, lies and false information regarding Ms. Elnaz Rekabi,” the embassy added.
Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, women have been required to wear the hijab in Iran. They must also abide by the mandatory rule outside Iran when officially representing the country abroad. Iranian women who do not cover up in public are routinely arrested by the country’s vice squad.
Large-scale protests have swept across Iran in recent weeks, sparked by the death of a young woman detained by morality police for breaking the strictly enforced Islamic dress code. Mahsa Amini, 22, died in police custody in Tehran on September 16, three days after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her state-mandated hijab too loosely. Iran requires women to don the garment in a way that fully covers their hair when out in public.
Iranian police have denied that Amini was abused. They said she suffered a heart attack at the police station and died after being in a coma for two days. Amini’s family said she had no history of heart problems and was barred from seeing her body before her burial, according to The Associated Press.
Protesters in Iran were seen removing their headscarves and cutting their hair to show their solidarity with Amini. The movement has drawn worldwide attention, with people around the world taking to the streets in support of Iranian protesters.
Widespread protests in Iran have been met with a brutal crackdown by authorities, who disrupt internet access and reportedly use excessive and lethal force. Nearly 8,000 protesters have been arrested and at least 240 have been killed, including 32 children, according to US-based human rights monitor HRANA.
Rekabi first appeared in a hijab at the annual week-long Asian Championships in the South Korean capital, but then only wore a black headband in the final competition on Sunday. She finished in fourth place.
The Iranian Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Federation announced the result on its website along with an undated image of Rekabi wearing a hijab. Rekabi did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment on Monday, while phone calls to Iran’s climbing federation went unanswered. However, on Tuesday, an Instagram account in Rekabi’s name posted a statement in Farsi, saying, “Due to the sensitivity of the finals and the unexpected call to climb the wall, my hijab inadvertently went wrong.”
Rekabi is believed to be one of the first Iranian female athletes to disobey the hijab requirement – a move widely hailed by social media observers as “historic”, “bold”, “courageous” and “powerful”. Sadaf Khadem, 27, was bareheaded and wearing shorts when she became the first Iranian boxer to win a fight abroad in April 2019. Khadem intended to return to Tehran after the competition but was forced to stay in France, after Iranian authorities reportedly issued an arrest warrant for his dress code violations.
In December 2019, Iranian chess player Mitra Hejazipour removed her hijab during the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in Moscow while competing under the flag of the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Chess Federation later expelled her. The 29-year-old is now said to be competing in a private capacity and living in France.
Amid growing concerns for Rekabi, the International Sport Climbing Federation (IFSC) released a statement on Tuesday saying it was monitoring the matter and supporting the athletes.
“There is a lot of information in the public sphere regarding Ms. Rekabi and as an organization we have tried to establish the facts. We have also been in contact with Ms. Rekabi and the Iranian Climbing Federation,” said said the IFSC. “Our understanding is that she is returning to Iran, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops upon her arrival. It is important to stress that the safety of the athletes is paramount to us and we support all efforts to keep a valued member of our community safe in this situation.The IFSC fully supports the rights of athletes, their choices and the expression of free speech.
ABC News
Q: Sit Victor Oladipo down until December. – Diamond.
A: It certainly has become a rolling calendar with Victor Oladipo, the starting line consistently pushed forward just when it appeared he had crossed the finish line of injury. To his credit, and to the Heat’s credit, there never was a definitive stance during training camp or the preseason about Victor being back to his former self. And when he was on public display, it was an uneven, at best, preseason. So, yes, just as the Heat have done each of the past two seasons, it certainly would seem fair not to declare a specific go-time. But it also is different this time around, particularly with Tyler Herro’s desire for a starting role. On a team limited in shot creation, Victor appeared the answer for the second unit. So the question becomes: If the Heat knew during the offseason, if they knew when sorting out their salary cap and luxury tax, would they have been more proactive in adding a shot creator or perhaps less proactive in re-signing Victor? The Heat are not calling the latest discomfort a setback, but rather part of the recovery process. But it certainly feels like at least a half step back, if not a true setback.
Q: I wish nothing but the best for Victor Oladipo, but I think he has to face the reality that he may not be the same player he was during his Pacers years. That said, there are plenty of success stories of players that adjusted their game post-serious injury. Vic is a smart player. I think working on the mid-range game and becoming a better shooter will help both him and the team. – Cheryl, Fort Lauderdale.
A: But first he has to be fully ambulatory. If the body isn’t willing, it is difficult to get the mind refocused. This certainly feels like a tenuous moment.
Q: Good, Gabe Vincent deserves to play. He has shown more than Victor Oladipo. – Tomas.
A: First, it was never definitive that the rotation would have been an either/or decision between Victor Oladipo or Gabe Vincent when it came to the second unit. And, in fact, with a healthy Oladipo it is possible Vincent might have received playing time over Duncan Robinson. But I agree that after what Gabe showed in filling in for Kyle Lowry during last season’s playoffs, he certainly deserved at least a benefit of the doubt. Now the work he did in helping fill in for Lowry and Tyler Herro during last season’s playoffs might have to come in place of Oladipo at the start of this season.
