Chicago forecast predicts significantly warmer temperatures this weekend – NBC Chicago

The Chicago area got its first real taste of cold weather this season, with highs only reaching the 40s and overnight lows dropping below freezing.

These temperatures were also accompanied by gusty winds, which not only caused large waves and lakeside flooding in northwest Indiana, but also frigid wind chills that dropped into the low 20s at certain places.

For those not quite ready to brave freezing temperatures and regroup this season, we have good news, as a dramatic warming trend is on the way.

Here’s how we expect things to unfold in the coming days.

Wednesday afternoon –

Windy conditions will continue at least through Wednesday, with wind gusts exceeding 20 miles per hour. This will ensure that wind chills will remain below normal, with maximums only reaching the mid-upper 40s.

The big key will come as clouds give way to more sunshine, a trend that will continue largely through the week and into the weekend.

Thursday morning –

Residents of the Chicago area will face at least a few more nights of cold temperatures, with lows again falling around freezing in much of the region.

Regions closer to Lake Michigan, including Chicago, will see slightly warmer readings.

Thursday afternoon –

The normal high for mid-October in the Chicago area is 61 degrees, and while we won’t quite get there on Thursday afternoon, we’ll be much closer, with readings likely settling in the 50s. higher degrees with lots of sun.

Friday morning –

Low temperatures, which throughout the week had been at or below freezing, will be slightly more manageable on Friday morning, dropping into the upper 30 degrees and about 40 degrees closer to the lake.

Friday afternoon –

This is the moment residents have been waiting for all week. While the forecast calls for increasing clouds as the day progresses, highs are going to feel much better, reaching lows of 70 across most of the region, according to forecast models.

Northwest Indiana may see slightly cooler readings, but temperatures will still be near 70 degrees, warmer than normal for this time of year.

Saturday morning –

Temperature variation is not expected to be as extreme Friday night into Saturday morning, with lows falling in the low 50s.

Saturday afternoon –

Things may be looking a little summery, with highs reaching the mid-70s. Parts of central Illinois, especially around Peoria and Springfield, could see highs reaching near 80 degrees.

Sunday morning –

Lows will be even warmer than the day before, dropping into the mid upper 50s across the region.

Sunday afternoon –

Another day of pleasant, dry and warm weather is forecast for Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s across the region.

Monday –

Highs will likely still be in the 70s by Monday, but the chance of rain re-enters the forecast and will persist for several days. Temperatures during this period will slowly begin to drop, with highs expected to drop back into the mid-50s by Wednesday.