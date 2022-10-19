Colts owner Jim Irsay sees ‘merit to remove’ Dan Snyder as Washington owner

One of three professional sports franchises in Tucson is being sold, though its name, logo and coach will remain.
FC Tucson owner Brett Johnson announced Tuesday morning that he was selling Tucson’s USL League One football franchise. Coach Jon Pearlman has acquired the rights to the FC Tucson name and logo and will re-introduce FC Tucson next season as a USL League Two expansion franchise.
Pearlman will lead the USL League Two club’s ownership group while serving as the team’s president and technical director. Tucson businessman Jeff Arnold will serve as club president.
It’s a return to “pre-professional” football for FC Tucson, who played from 2012 to 2019 in the USL Premier Development League, which later became League Two.
Pearlman said on Tuesday afternoon that the club intended to return to the professional ranks in the near future, provided they could find a viable long-term stadium. Pearlman plans to meet with Pima County officials to negotiate a stadium deal for 2023. FC Tucson has long played at the 3,200-seat Kino North Stadium, which is run by the county.
“We are going to close a deal very quickly and make it sustainable for us in the short term,” he said. “Obviously we would like something more for the long term.”
Johnson’s ownership group was “excited about” new stadium opportunities that did not materialize, Pearlman said. Pearlman thinks there are “different ways to attack” a stadium deal, saying he wants to look at all public and private options, existing stadiums and new construction, while “using the people of Tucson who have made and developed here”.
The FC Tucson women’s team will remain; as is FC Tucson Youth, the area’s largest children’s soccer club. Tucson will continue to host Major League Soccer’s spring training, as it has for years.
But the transition from professional to pre-professional is significant. The annual cost of running a USL League One team is “a few million dollars (versus) to a few hundred thousand dollars” for a League Two club, Pearlman said. “That’s an extra zero, easy.”
The new USL League Two franchise will only employ a handful of full-time staff. The Ligue 2 season is much shorter, running from May to August, and the rosters are mostly made up of college players. By comparison, FC Tucson’s 2022 USL League One roster included professional players from Mexico, Italy, Jamaica, Colombia, Nigeria, England, Argentina and Ghana, as well as the former Major League Soccer player Donny Toia. The 2022 USL League One season ran from April 2 through October 1. 15.
That’s why Pearlman called Tuesday a “bittersweet day.” FC Tucson joined the professional ranks in 2019, serving as a feeder to the Phoenix Rising FC of USL Championship before going independent. Tucson reached the League One semi-finals in 2021 after Pearlman was promoted from assistant coach to head coach mid-season.
This year’s club finished 8-14-8; his home season was marred by multiple prolonged weather delays, some of which forced fans out of the stadium altogether.
“We didn’t want to spend years outside of professional football,” Pearlman said. He called the move to the USL League Two necessary if the club is to “come back stronger, smarter and better”.
Johnson said Pearlman and his co-owners would be “great stewards of FC Tucson and everything we love about it.” He called selling the USL League One franchise a logical step so he could focus his “time, attention and capital” on his other holding, a Rhode Island-based USL Championship expansion team.
The USL League One team is the latest professional franchise to move or retire, following Gila Monsters and Scorch in hockey, Heat in softball, and Sidewinders and Padres in baseball. And while Pearlman’s decision to buy the FC Tucson name and logo may seem rare, it has happened before in Tucson.
Former Sidewinders owner Jay Zucker bought the rights to the name and logo from the former Tucson Toros and reintroduced the club as part of the Golden Baseball League in 2009. The revamped team lasted two seasons .
Pearlman is convinced that the new FC Tucson is built for a longer stay.
Contact sportswriter Ryan Finley [email protected] On Twitter: @ryan_finley