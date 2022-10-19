Indonesia has announced it will demolish a stadium where more than 130 football fans, many of them children, were killed in a stampede this month, as it seeks to rebuild its reputation as a safe host country ahead of the Men’s Under-20 World Cup in 2023.
Conan O’Brien once ‘fired’ a crew member for being ‘rude’ to a waiter amid James Corden scandal
Conan O’Brien once gave a member of the late-night show crew the ax after witnessing the man being “impatient and rude” to a restaurant server.
The incident was claimed in a tweet posted Tuesday by former CONAN staff writer Todd Levin as an example of the beloved talk show host’s genuine nobility.
It also served as a dig for late-night personality James Corden, who was recently accused of being the “most abusive customer ever” by New York’s restaurant Balthazar.
Conan O’Brien once gave a member of the late-night show crew the ax after witnessing the man being “impatient and rude” to a restaurant waiter; O’Brien seen in 2021
“In CONAN, there was a crew member who was fired because Conan saw him being impatient and rude to a waiter in a restaurant,” Levin began.
He concluded the tweet by joking, “I remember it now, for no particular reason.”
O’Brien began his late-night stint with Late Night With Conan O’Brien from 1993 to 2009 and headlined The Tonight Show for eight months between 2009 and 2010.
O’Brien’s standalone TBS talk show, CONAN, premiered in 2010 and ended in 2021.
The incident was mentioned in a tweet posted Tuesday by former CONAN staff writer Todd Levin as an example of the beloved talk show host’s true nobility.
Drama: It also served as a subtle dig at late-night personality James Corden, who was recently accused of being the ‘most abusive customer ever’ by New York’s restaurant Balthazar
Levin was a writer during the days of O’Brien’s Tonight Show, as well as CONAN’s eleven years of operation.
Corden’s alleged “abusive” behavior at Balthazar was revealed earlier this week by restaurant owner Keith McNally in a series of fiery Instagram posts.
McNally kicked the star out of Balthazar in SoHo, Manhattan, over his alleged treatment of servers, calling him: “The most abusive customer since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”
The restaurateur shared two reports from his managers accusing Corden, who earns $36 million a year as host of The Late Late Show, of being “extremely mean” to staff.
“In CONAN, there was a crew member who was fired because Conan saw him being impatient and rude to a waiter in a restaurant,” Levin began; O’Brien seen hosting CONAN
Career: O’Brien began his late night stint with Late Night With Conan O’Brien from 1993 to 2009 and headlined The Tonight Show for eight months between 2009 and 2010; seen hosting The Tonight Show
End of an era: O’Brien’s standalone TBS talk show, CONAN, premiered in 2010 and ended in 2021
The first incident in June reportedly came after the comedian found a hair in his meal. According to staff, who were “very sorry,” the star allegedly said, “Give us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all our drinks so far. This way I [won’t] write nasty reviews in yelp or something.
Mr McNally said there were more problems nine days ago when he came for brunch with his wife Julia Carey, but complained of a ‘little bit of egg white ” in his egg yolk omelet.
He then allegedly started “screaming like crazy” when they made a new one but served it with fries instead of a salad.
The post claims Corden told the waiter, “You can’t do your job!” You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and make the omelette myself”. The couple received a free glass of champagne and an apology, but the waiter “was very shaken”.
Allegations: Corden’s alleged ‘abusive’ behavior at Balthazar was brought to light earlier this week by restaurant owner Keith McNally in a series of fiery Instagram posts; Corden seen in May
On Monday night, Mr McNally said he was “86’d Corden”. Eighty-six customers mean stop serving them or kick them out.
He is thought to have been born in a Greenwich Village speakeasy bar, Chumley’s, at 86 Bedford Street, which was secretly opened during Prohibition in 1922 and where visitors were ’86’d’ if they got too drunk.
“James Corden is an extremely gifted comedian, but a little moron of a man and the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” Mr McNally wrote. “I don’t often meet a client. today I have 86’d Corden. It didn’t make me laugh.
Mr McNally then shared details of ‘the funny man’s treatment of my staff’, adding that Corden had behaved ‘in the same way at my old restaurant, Café Luxembourg, a few years ago’ .
James Corden and his wife Julia Carey are accused of sending back an egg yolk omelette because it had a ‘little bit of egg white in it’ while dining at Balthazar restaurant. The situation then escalated when he returned with fries rather than a salad, the owner claims.
McNally kicked the star out of Balthazar in SoHo, Manhattan, over his alleged treatment of waiters, calling him: ‘The most abusive customer since the restaurant opened 25 years ago’
The message obviously came to Corden’s attention because Mr. McNally posted an update a few hours later saying, “James Corden just called me and apologized profusely.”
Stating that ‘all was forgiven’, he said: ‘Having screwed up more than most people, I am a firm believer in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I will immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.
‘No of course not. But… anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a slacker like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere.
Balthazar, located at 80 Spring Street in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, has become very popular over the past two decades. It has been visited by a host of high profile names including Anna Wintour, Zoey Deutch, Sienna Miller, Jared Leto, Mary-Kate Olsen, Tom Hiddleston and Meryl Streep – to name a few.
Apologies: The post obviously came to Corden’s attention because Mr McNally posted an update a few hours later saying, ‘James Corden just called me and apologized profusely’; Corden seen in October
Stating that ‘all was forgiven’, he said: ‘Having screwed up more than most people, I am a firm believer in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I will immediately rescind his ban on Balthazar.
It is almost impossible to get a reservation and there is often a queue in the street of people hoping to get a table.
Its incendiary owner is loved by many of the stars who dine there – but also has a reputation for using social media to name and shame those who misbehave.
Mr McNally, 71, says Corden also behaved similarly at his former restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, on several occasions and left a waiter “shaken”.
The owner insists waiters should never rush a guest and shouldn’t give stars any special treatment. He is seen with Anna Wintour at the restaurant
dailymail us
Indonesia to raze Kanjuruhan Stadium, site of deadly soccer stampede
“It’s a country of football, a country where football is a passion for more than 150 million people,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said after the meeting. “We owe it to them that when they see a game they are safe.”
FIFA prohibits the use of “crowd control gas” inside stadiums and requires that exit doors and emergency exits remain unobstructed at all times. It also requires event organizers to have a contingency plan in the event of a major incident and to limit the number of spectators to a level at which they can be accommodated safely.
Officials found a number of problems with the stadium, which was reportedly completed in 2004, including that there was no emergency exit accessible to spectators. According to an Indonesian minister, Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin, some 42,000 tickets for the October 1 football match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya have been sold as authorities wanted to limit attendance to 38,000.
Kanjuruhan Stadium was not part of the proposed Youth World Cup lineup, but FIFA is committed to supporting Indonesia in a nationwide overhaul of stadium security measures, Infantino said. The stadium will be rebuilt to FIFA standards, according to Widodo.
Six people, including several police officers and football officials, face criminal charges after police fired a barrage of tear gas canisters after this month’s game, causing a fatal crush as fans rushed in panic to the exits.
Several hundred supporters took to the pitch after home side Arema FC lost 3-2 to local rivals – and were pushed back by uniformed officers carrying batons and riot shields. At least 132 people died and nearly 600 were injured, 96 of them seriously, according to a government report on the incident.
A Washington Post investigation showed police fired at least 40 rounds into the crowd in 10 minutes, in violation of national protocols and international safety guidelines for football games.
Many children died in the stadium disaster in Indonesia. Her 3 year old son had one.
Many fans were either trampled to death or crushed to death against metal walls and doors because some of the exits were closed, The Post reported. The Indonesian National Police did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the investigation.
Indonesian police and soccer officials could face prison terms of up to five years if found guilty of negligence for ordering or authorizing the firing of tear gas, the Associated Press reported. Human rights organizations have condemned the use of tear gas.
Infantino’s visit was planned after the deadly incident to discuss ways to improve safety and security measures ahead of the World Cup, FIFA said.
Infantino described the stampede as a “dark day for everyone involved in football”.
Rebecca Tan and Joyce Sohyun Lee contributed to this report.
washingtonpost
Welcome to Chippendales’ Kumail Nanjiani Dissects Performance
To portray this feeling on screen, Nanjiani said he imagined Banerjee would move like RoboCop, but “not as cool”, according to the actor.
However, this stiff robotic movement had a negative effect on Nanjiani, who formed a tight, painful knot under her shoulder during filming. “Certainly in specific scenes it would hurt more and more,” he shared. “I was like, this is where Steve lives. I can’t get rid of this knot until I wrap.”
By contrast, Bartlett’s character Nick, a world-renowned choreographer who’s taken the Chippendales on tour, is confident and good about himself. “Kumail was talking about Steve hating himself,” Bartlett said. “I think Nick likes himself, but he has an inner life that he hides from everyone.”
Bartlett said Nick’s ability to suppress his insecurities puts his character at odds with Steve, explaining, “I think it’s kind of infuriating for Steve because he’s really out of touch with his body. And you can see that. “He’s very stiff, while Nick is very fluid and comfortable with movement.”
Xi Jinping plans ‘major reshuffle’ of Chinese Communist Party leadership
Chinese dictator Xi Jinping plans to replace up to half of the Communist Party’s Central Committee and up to four members of the powerful seven-seat Politburo Standing Committee as he consolidates power ahead of his unprecedented third term.
The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on the current buzz in Chinese Communist Party circles, where a larger-than-normal “leadership reshuffle” is expected after the conclusion of the Party Congress held twice a decade giving Xi another mandate:
National People’s Congress Chairman Li Zhanshu, 72, and Vice Premier Han Zheng, 68, are widely expected to leave, having reached the unofficial retirement age of 68. Premier Li Keqiang, 67, is still a year away from the usual retirement age, but must step down as prime minister, which is constitutionally limited to two terms.
Theoretically, Li, who is ranked second in the party hierarchy, could still stay on the Politburo Standing Committee and take up another position, such as NPC chairman. But sources now say the prime minister will most likely opt for full retirement.
It is not immediately clear who will be the fourth person to retire. Wang Yang, now chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Wang Huning, the ideology czar, are the same age as Li Keqiang.
The SCMP the age noted will not be the “decisive factor” in this redesign, but is only one element in a “matrix of various factors, including background and ability”. It seems that this reliable loyalty to Xi Jinping will be another part of the matrix.
Xi, 69, himself defies the standard age limit of 67 to stay in office – effectively three offices, since he is simultaneously general secretary of the Communist Party of China, president of the People’s Republic of China and president of the central army. Commission. In total, Xi owns about ten titles.
As for those precious places on the Politburo Standing Committee, Xi’s top aide Ding Xuexiang is likely to take one, while there is much speculation about Shanghai Communist Party secretary Li Qiang.
Li was considered a major contender for the Standing Committee, or maybe even prime minister, until last summer’s Shanghai coronavirus lockdown turns into a nightmare starvation, disease and panicked captive citizens.
Xi Jinping’s own path to power included a stint as party leader in Shanghai, and Li owes his entire career to Xi’s patronage. He was an avid enforcer during one of Xi’s frequent corruption crackdowns/political purges and an even more enthusiastic enforcer of Xi’s ‘zero Covid’ lockdown policy.
The problem is that Li has become the face of a rather embarrassing situation in Shanghai, so the Communist Party might worry about public outrage if he is promoted to the Standing Committee or becomes prime minister. On the other hand, Xi is determined to portray “zero Covid” as an absolute success in every way, so Li’s promotion could be seen as a strong statement that zero Covid can continue indefinitely.
The SCMP listed other Standing Committee candidates like Li Xi, Party Secretary of Guangdong; Chen Miner, Chongqing party secretary and “president’s favourite”; Li Hongzhong, party leader of Tianjin, and Cai Qi, party leader of Beijing. Incumbent Vice Premier Hu Chunhua could also be transferred to the Standing Committee.
The British Guardian predicted on Monday that the relatively “liberal” former Vice Premier Wang Yang would remain on the Standing Committee, alongside hardline Xi Jinping loyalist Wang Huning and “anti-corruption watchdog” Zhao Leji, who is currently the youngest member of the committee at 65 years old. .
Wang Huning is also notable as a leading theorist of “neo-authoritarianism‘, which is not really very different from the old authoritarianism, except that it justifies itself by asserting that only despotic rulers with absolute power can lead a great country like China through the delicate process of modernization while keeping it pure from foreign influences.
Wang published a book in 1991 titled America against America in which he discussed his travels through an exuberant, undisciplined and argumentative America, he convinced him that authoritarianism was the only logical way to manage an industrial superpower. Wang’s criticism has become part of “Xi Jinping Thought,” the dictator’s official philosophy, and various arguments from his book are constantly cited when Chinese officials and state media attack the Western world.
Breitbart News
English head of private school loses job after mistaken suicide, labor court hears
A head teacher at a major private school rocked by teenage suicides has lost her job after telling a student in front of classmates ‘we were afraid you were going to die’, a court has heard.
Katie O’Hara, head of English at the £36,000-a-year Windermere school, ignored advice to avoid teaching texts featuring suicide – and even upset another pupil by asking her class to tear out a sensitive page from a book in the middle of the lesson.
It came just weeks after two 14-year-old students took their own lives at the end of 2019 – leaving the school community concerned about a possible ‘cluster’ of suicides.
An employment tribunal found that Ms O’Hara, who joined the 159-year-old school in 2015 with more than 17 years’ experience as an English teacher at ‘recognized’ private schools, had no been unfairly dismissed.
She gave written notice of her resignation in October 2020, saying she left due to a poor working environment – but concerns had previously been raised over her “erratic behavior”.
In the term following the tragedies, Ms O’Hara, who became Head of English in 2018, planned to teach at Antigone.
The ancient Greek tragedy by playwright Sophocles features several deaths by suicide.
The £36,000-a-year Windermere School, where Head of English Katie O’Hara lost her job after telling a pupil ‘we were worried you were going to die’ in front of classmates, is pictured
The court heard she had been instructed to choose “another book altogether” by then-director Ian Lavender.
He told her, “For obvious reasons, no text studied for the remainder of this academic year at any age group should mention suicide or death by hanging.”
Despite this, Ms O’Hara intended to go ahead and teach the text – and a stack of Antigone books were spotted ‘ready to go’ for students, it said. -the panel is told.
During a lesson on Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid’s 2007 novel The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Ms O’Hara asked her students to tear up a page that featured a discussion of suicide – upsetting one student so much that she left the class.
After the suicides, an alert system detecting the Internet content consulted by the students had been installed on the school computer, we learned at the hearing.
After an alert was triggered by a student’s search for Star Wars memes, Ms O’Hara walked into the classroom he was in, where he was being taught by fellow English teacher Elizabeth Loughlin.
In the quiet of the room, she asked the boy if he was okay and said “we were afraid you were going to die” – words the other teacher and the students could all hear.
Following the incident, the manager said in an email to Ms Loughlin: “I expect that [Ms O’Hara] doesn’t come to school on Mondays.
“If she does, I will fire her again.
Windermere School, a boarding and day school for pupils aged 3 to 18, has been “deeply” affected by the suicides of two 14-year-old pupils – Pierre DaCosta Noble and Fionnuala Ryan.
An inquest heard that Pierre – a boarder – was bullied and killed himself after classmates smeared feces in his pillow and inside one of his boots.
He was found by two high school students.
Pierre had confided in Fionnuala about the bullying. She was seriously affected by the suicide of her classmate. Weeks later, the schoolgirl, described as one of the school’s ‘shining stars’, was found dead at her home.
After the tragedies, the suicide prevention charity Papyrus was called in to help staff teach students “in a way that protects them and allows their education to continue without it (and them) being intimidated”.
French-born Pierre DaCosta Noble was found hanged on the grounds of the prestigious Windermere School in the Lake District on November 9. Pierre had confided in his schoolmate Fionnuala Ryan about the bullying, who was also later found dead at home.
But the court heard concerns had been raised about Ms O’Hara’s behavior and whether it was ‘in line with advice given and teaching instructions given’ at school after the two suicides.
According to Ms O’Hara, who alleged unfair dismissal, she was treated unfairly in meetings after raising concerns about the approach other teachers were taking ahead of upcoming International Baccalaureate exams.
She also challenged a disciplinary inquiry meeting she was invited to and alleged that Ms Loughlin tried to pressure her to leave so that she could take up the post of head of faculty.
She went on sick leave from January 2020 until her employment ended in April 2021.
But she told the court that Windermere School had refused to pay her her full salary for the last six months of her absence, despite having a mental health crisis as a direct result of the school’s treatment of her.
Ms O’Hara argued that the decision amounted to a failure to make reasonable accommodations for her and discrimination related to her disability.
An employment tribunal found that Ms O’Hara had not been unfairly dismissed
After her grievances were dismissed by the school, Ms O’Hara launched an appeal, which was also dismissed, leading her to say that “her trust in the school had been ‘completely eroded’.”
All of Ms O’Hara’s claims against Windermere Educational Trust and her colleagues were dismissed by the court, which ruled that the school had not unlawfully discriminated against or failed in its duty to make reasonable accommodations for her.
Windermere School, founded in 1863, was named The Sunday Times International Baccalaureate School of the Year for 2017-18 and is a member of Round Square and the Society of Headmasters & Headmistresses of Independent Schools.
The school’s website has a Wellness tab, with information on where students can go if they need help with their mental health.
For confidential assistance call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local branch of the Samaritans, see www.samaritans.org for details.
dailymail us
Neuroparasite makes dead insect walk after taking over its brain, internet shocked
The neuro-parasite makes dead insects walk. Twitter/@IfsSamrat
Nature is a place of wonders where several unseen and unknown living beings can be found in action that have the potential to baffle your mind. As beautiful and exotic as it may seem, nature can also sometimes seem strange and bizarre to a human mind to understand. In one such case, a video has recently surfaced on the internet where a neuro-parasite can be seen taking control of a dead insect and making decomposed insects walk.
Yes, you heard right. The video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Dr. Samrat Gowda on his Twitter account clearly shows that the insect is missing most of its innards, including its abdomen, but is still moving quite naturally. As the video claims, the officer said scientists have concluded that a neuro-parasite has taken control of the dead insect’s brain.
Well, it’s not a Halloween movie. Some neuro-parasites indeed hijack the brains of their hosts and cause them to act horribly, leaving scientists and researchers shocked. This can be seen as an example that went viral on social media and left people amazed and terrified at the same time.
Watch the video here:
Do you know? according to scientists A neuro parasite has taken over the brain of this dead insect and makes it work…….. Zombie ☠️💀💀 pic.twitter.com/WBS8hNvH91
— Dr. Samrat Gowda IFS (@IfsSamrat) October 18, 2022
Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “That’s scary,” while another said, “Awesome.” Another user commented “Really? It’s one of the most interesting things I’ve seen. »
Divulging more details about the insect, a Twitter user also wrote: “This is a beetle ‘infected’ with a Cordyceps fungus. They take control of the host’s movements, grow through an insect’s body, creating a network of filaments that commandeer the insect’s muscles.
Check out some reactions:
This is a cockchafer ‘infected’ with a Cordyceps fungus. They take control of the host’s movements, grow through an insect’s body, creating a network of filaments that commandeer the insect’s muscles.
— Sid 🇮🇳 (@sidduu96) October 18, 2022
The beetle may not have starved to death and is likely surviving on stored nutrients
— Sanskar Tarte (@sanskar_tarte) October 18, 2022
It is an incredible achievement. Perhaps further progress on this experiment will peak.
— Krushna Chandra Mishra (@Krushna86847422) October 18, 2022
The video has so far garnered over 4 lakh views and received over 10,000 likes. Notably, this isn’t the first time this video has surfaced on the internet. Earlier in 2020, the video was shared on Facebook with the same claim by a page called “Festival of the Dead”.
If you look a little deeper, the parasite-host interaction is part of an act that has developed over millions of years. In such cases, a parasite typically taps into the host’s brain and neural circuitry to manipulate its cognitive functions.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
Reviews | Trump’s subpoena will make headlines, but the real news from Washington was elsewhere
What strikes me most about the hearing is that it was not the big news that came out of Washington today; on the contrary, the most important news came across the street from the Capitol, and about a mile away on 14th Street.
First, the United States Supreme Court denied Trump’s request to allow a special counsel in the Mar-a-Lago case to review classified documents. The unsigned order involved a relatively narrow dispute, but the lack of dissent suggests the court may not grant Trump the protection he will seek from the Justice Department, should he end up indicting Trump for violating a or more federal laws. For all the legal landmines in Trump’s path — breaking Georgia’s election interference laws, a possible contempt citation if he refuses to comply with today’s subpoena — the Mar-a case -Lago remains the most damaging to Trump, especially since at different times he has more or less admitted to violating one or more of the federal records laws.
The other big news came from the Ministry of Labour. Inflation continues to rise unabated, with the consumer price index jumping at an annual rate of 8.2%, a 40-year high. Core inflation – excluding food and energy – increased by 6.6%. With less than a month to go until the midterm elections, Maalox sales are sure to pick up at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. For some time now, midterm election prognoses have been clouded by crosscurrents — inflation, crime, and low presidential approval ratings favoring Republicans, and abortion, threats to democracy, and flawed Republican candidates favoring Democrats. For these GOP contenders, today’s inflation numbers are an answered prayer.
Such an argument, no doubt, will infuriate those who saw these hearings as a powerful case that the former president deliberately sought to sabotage the last election and retain power by any means necessary. The adoption of Trump’s fraudulent case by more than 100 GOP candidates for top-to-bottom polling stations, they will say, is powerful evidence that the Republican Party as a whole has embraced a clear and present danger.
But my observation in June when the hearings began remains sadly true: “In the case of Trump, the finding that he engaged in corrupt and most likely criminal behavior is breathtaking evidence at least since November 2020, if not before. And this certainty – along with the blatant refusal of millions to accept this reality – sets the limits of what the January 6 Committee can achieve.
These inflation figures today only underscore this point.
Politices
