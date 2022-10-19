Do Kwon Opens up and Admits Full Liability for Terra’s Collapse

Do Kwon denied allegations regarding the freezing of the $67 million fund.

Terra’s founder continuously says he is not on the run from law enforcement.

The “wanted” Terraform Labs founder, Do Kwon accepts full responsibility for Terra’s demise. In a recent interview, Do Kwon addressed the Terra collapse and the accusations made against him by the South Korean authorities.

What’s on Do Kwon’s Interview?

The Terra Labs CEO takes full responsibility for the $40 billion demise of Terra LUNA and its stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).

Do Kwon stated:

I am sorry. It could seem, with the way we’ve been responding to allegations in a news report, that we’re being defensive. That is absolutely not like that. I believed in the stability of the UST. I do apologize and do own up to, you know the full responsibility of that.

In the interview, Do Kwon denied the allegations regarding the freezing of the $67 million fund by saying that none of his funds had been frozen. He claimed that he has not used or has no funds in cryptocurrency exchanges like KuCoin and OKX. According to Kwon, “If they froze $67 million I would definitely have noticed.”

Kwon added:

There has been allegations that we moved LFG funds into a Gemini custody wallet and that it’s sitting there. All we did to confirm a trade with market maker is transfer it to an address on the market maker’s instruction.

Despite Interpol issuing a “red notice” for his arrest last month, Do Kwon has refuted the claims that he is on the run from law enforcement. Kwon claimed that the order does not contain an international arrest warrant and that he has not yet received a copy of Interpol’s red notice. He stated that he has complied with all of the South Korean prosecutors’ requests for documents.

Additionally, Kwon admits the allegations made against him by the South Korean prosecutors are illegitimate and politically motivated. He continued by clarifying that he has not been residing in South Korea since the end of 2021. At the same time, Kwon refused to reveal his current location because of security and privacy reasons.

The global cryptocurrency market suffered from a tremendous crash due to the collapse of the Terra ecosystem. It has resulted in huge financial losses to several Terra investors. According to reports, a man in Taiwan killed himself after losing $2 million from Terra.

Recommended For You