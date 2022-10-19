To become president of the United States, Joe Biden needed to win a majority of electoral votes, which he accomplished by securing 81.3 million of the 158.6 million votes cast nationwide.
Dolphins Q&A: Why not use Mike Gesicki at WR? What is Mike McDaniel going to do about the penalties?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers.
Q: Why not use Gesicki as WR 3 permanently. He would be better than Wilson, Sherfield and Cracraft and still get a blocking TE on the field. — @Michael54677578 via Twitter
A: Mike Gesicki doesn’t have the skill set to be a wide receiver. He’s a bit too bulky and doesn’t run good enough routes. Don’t get it twisted. Gesicki (15 receptions, 170 yards, three touchdowns) is a good tight end. He just doesn’t fit coach Mike McDaniel’s system the way they’d like because he doesn’t block well enough, something the current wide receivers do fairly well. But Gesicki fit the Dolphins’ system previously. And he’d fit a lot of other teams’ systems. Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft are good blocking wide receivers. You’ll recall they each had key blocks on Raheem Mostert’s 12-yard touchdown run against the New York Jets.
Q: Congratulations on picking Minnesota! My question is what is Mike McDaniel and his staff going to do about all of the PENALTIES!!!!! Two winnable games were lost because of undisciplined football. — @BatteDarrill via Twitter
A: Thanks. My record picking Dolphins games is now a sparkling 2-4, which, I believe, is good enough for last place. As for the penalties, I don’t know what McDaniel and his staff can do aside from emphasizing the importance of not committing penalties and showing the team how they hurt. The Dolphins are fourth in the league with 43 penalties for 331 yards. Denver leads the league with 54 penalties for 486 yards. The past two weeks have been crazy for the Dolphins with 11 penalties for 102 yards against the New York Jets and 10 penalties for 97 yards against Minnesota. And you’re right saying it’s undisciplined football. Penalties might have cost the Dolphins at least one touchdown against the Jets considering the five penalties for 36 yards took them out of touchdown (and field goal) range early. This isn’t a dumb team. They need to be better when it comes to penalties.
Q: Dolphins next five games are fairly easy, can we see a win streak like last year if Tua stays healthy? — @cjb8511 via Twitter
A: Sure, you could see a win streak. But it’ll take much more than quarterback Tua Tagoaviloa returning. As we’ve stated numerous times in the past few weeks, health is the biggest obstacle for the Dolphins right now. These injuries are mind blowing. Also, among the next five games (vs. Pittsburgh, at Detroit, at Chicago, vs. Cleveland, vs. Houston) two are on the road, which always throws up a caution sign. Yeah, the opponents aren’t high quality but the combination of going on the road and (possibly) having injury issues is reason to be cautious. If the Dolphins can iron out injury issues on the offensive line, mostly left tackle Terron Armstead but also right tackle Austin Jackson, and at cornerback among Byron Jones, Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen, a long winning streak is possible. Oh, yeah, they must also reduce the penalties (see above).
Q: Are we just unlucky with this many injuries or is something else going on? Like undisciplined hydration and sleep routine by players (like we had with Devante Parker), a bad medical staff or something else? — @GoPhinsGermany via Twitter
A: Unlucky. As far as we know the injuries haven’t been caused by neglectful medical habits (improper stretching, etc…), poor diet or unprofessional personal care. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been afflicted by cramps twice (Baltimore and Minnesota games) but he returned to both games. As I recall most of the Dolphins’ injuries have happened in the course of games. Sometimes you’re just on the wrong end of the injury thing, which happened with the Dolphins way back in the 1-15 season of 2008. There’s no reason to think the Dolphins have brought these injuries on themselves.
Q: Have we just been getting the same lies about Byron Jones being back soon, that we gotten the last 2 years about Preston Williams and Will Fuller? — @LloydHeilbrunn via Twitter
A: Yikes. You’re not mincing words. I don’t get the feeling anyone is lying about Jones’ return. Perhaps they’re not telling us the whole truth about the severity of his Achilles injury or the timing of his surgery (had surgery in March as opposed to January or February). Or perhaps the injury didn’t require surgery until March. Whatever the case, Jones isn’t on the field yet and it’s hurting the defense and the team. And make no mistake, the Jones injury affects the team as badly as Tagovailoa or Armstead because it takes away a lot of defensive options.
Paul Flores guilty of murdering Kristin Smart
A jury on Tuesday convicted Paul Flores in the murder of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart, ending a more than two-decade mystery that has both captivated and outraged the Central Coast college town.
Flores was found guilty even though authorities never found Smart’s body, which has long been a stumbling block in the case.
Smart was 19 when she disappeared on May 25, 1996, after walking to college dorms with Flores after a party. Her body was never found, but she was legally declared dead in 2002.
His disappearance and the subsequent murder investigation left an indelible mark on San Luis Obispo. Billboards asked for evidence to convict his killer. The disappearance was the subject of a true crime podcast. And that spawned a cottage industry of investigators.
Because of this attention, a judge ordered that the trial be moved to Monterey County to ensure fair court proceedings. After a 12-week trial, Paul Flores’ jury deliberated for eight days, while members of the jury in a case against his father, Ruben Flores, deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict. Ruben Flores’ jury had to resume deliberations after an alternate had to replace a juror who was removed from duty after speaking to his priest about the case. Her verdict was read in the courtroom on Tuesday after her son’s.
San Luis Obispo County Assistant District. Atti. Chris Peuvrelle alleged that Flores raped or attempted to rape – and ultimately killed – Smart before hiding his remains under the patio of his father’s Arroyo Grande home. Then, Peuvrelle said, a neighbor reported strange activity with a trailer in the yard in 2020. The prosecutor told jurors that was when father and son moved Smart’s remains so that investigators were conducting further inquiries into the property.
Peuvrelle portrayed Paul Flores as a predator who, even after becoming the focus of the Smart investigation, drugged and raped women he lured to his Los Angeles-area home.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Flores at his San Pedro home in April 2021, decades after identifying him as a person of interest in Smart’s disappearance.
Robert Sanger, Flores’ attorney, said the jurors were told “a bunch of conspiracy theories not supported by facts”. Prosecutors, he argued, had no forensic evidence, including DNA or blood, linking Flores to a crime, and he pointed out that nothing was found in the ground beneath. the Ruben Flores bridge.
The case, he said, was built on circumstantial evidence amplified by residents and a true-crime podcast, “Your Own Backyard,” which revealed potential witnesses and investigative leads.
Harold Mesick, Ruben Flores’ attorney, said what sets this case apart from most murder cases is the lack of physical evidence and the “demonization” of the Flores in San Luis Obispo over the years.
“There are no bones, no teeth, no body parts. Kristin Smart may just be missing,” he told jurors when the case ended. wasn’t happy at Cal Poly. It is reasonable to infer that she is alive somewhere.
Peuvrelle testified during the trial that Paul Flores, another Cal Poly student, “hunted” Smart for months, noting testimonies that he frequently appeared where she was, including in her dorm.
She arrived at the Crandall Street house party around 10:30 p.m., according to testimony at trial. Others present said she never smelled alcohol, but was seen with a drink shortly before midnight after spending time with Flores. Shortly after, she passed out on a lawn for two hours. Peuvrelle alleged that her behavior was consistent with someone drugging her.
As she and two other students started to leave, Flores emerged from the darkness to help her walk home, witnesses testified. Smart needed help getting up the hill, and once in sight of the sleeping quarters, prosecutors say, Flores promised to drive her home. Later, he insisted on leaving her within sight of his dormitory.
Mesick countered that when Smart fell, Flores “picked her up”.
“He was doing a good deed,” the defense attorney said. “He wasn’t chasing her.”
But Peuvrelle said the evidence showed Flores took Smart to his room – he knew his roommate was away for four days – then raped or attempted to rape her and eventually killed her. Four cadaver dogs would eventually enter Flores’ room because of “the smell of death on his mattress,” Pevrelle told jurors, summarizing the dog handlers’ testimony.
Defense attorneys called the cadaver dogs junk science, unsupported by any forensic evidence that Smart was in Flores’ room.
Jurors also heard from two women — Sarah Doe and Rhonda Doe — who testified that Flores drugged and raped them decades after Smart disappeared. The women, who testified last month under pseudonyms to protect their privacy, said Flores sexually assaulted them in Los Angeles in 2008 and 2011, respectively.
In their cases, the prosecutor noted that Flores offered to take the women home after meeting them, only to drug and repeatedly rape them in his home. Showing the jury an image found on Flores’ computer of a gagged woman, Peuvrelle added that both witnesses had testified that they, too, had been gagged with the same gag.
The prosecution alleged that neither Paul Flores nor Ruben Flores could be verified over the weekend of the party, but Paul Flores called his father for seven minutes the day after the event.
“He knew the only person who would help with a dead girl on his bed was her father,” Peuvrelle said. “It was his version of a 911 call.”
California Daily Newspapers
Dane Mizutani: Kirk Cousins finally being himself for Vikings, and Kevin O’Connell deserves credit for that
It’s hard to determine which shined brighter Sunday afternoon: The toothy smile Kirk Cousins sported proudly with the Vikings off to their 5-1 start. Or the ice the 34-year-old quarterback wore around his neck.
The tradition started a couple of weeks ago when Cousins rocked left tackle Christian Darrisaw’s diamond-encrusted chain on the team charter flight home following a 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. He leveled up his swag this past weekend donning even more jewelry following a 24-16 win over the Dolphins in Miami.
It was a perfect example of Cousins leaning into his inner dork, something he’s seemed to avoid since arriving in Minnesota.
Now, of course, none of these moments, no matter how endearing they might be, are going to mean anything if Cousins suddenly struggles out of the bye week. Ultimately, he’s going to be judged by how he performs on the field. As he should be as someone carrying a $31 million cap hit.
Nonetheless, the fact that Cousins is finally being himself feels significant. As simple as it sounds, it’s something he has seemed to struggle with over the past few seasons.
Remember, this is a dude who drives a conversion van, and uses a tower of rocks outside his home to confront his own mortality on monthly basis.
No one is ever going to mistake him for Tom Brady on the cover of GQ Magazine, or Jalen Hurts vibing to Meek Mill in the locker-room after a game.
That’s OK.
For the first time since signing his unprecedented contract with the Vikings on March 15, 2018, it doesn’t feel like Cousins is trying to impress anyone. He looks comfortable in his own skin both on and off the field, and that’s a testament to the relationship new coach Kevin O’Connell has built with his starting quarterback.
It’s no secret that former coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t a big fan of Cousins, and that impacted the way the quarterback carried himself. He was afraid to make mistakes while under center and quick to defend himself while speaking to reporters. Perhaps because he was constantly looking over his shoulder with Zimmer glaring at him on the sideline.
Though it hasn’t necessarily been a complete 180 this season — old habits die hard — Cousins isn’t so guarded nowadays. He talked at length about a particular interception against the Chicago Bears, for example, taking accountability for his mistake, while offering details into his thought process. He almost certainly would have deflected blame under the previous regime.
More importantly, Cousins consistently has stepped up in the biggest moments this season. He already had a trio of game-winning drives to his credit despite not always playing his best. Those struggles within a game used to be impossible for him to overcome.
That wasn’t the case this past weekend as the Vikings found a way to beat the Dolphins while not playing all that great. With the offense stuck in neutral for most of the game — and Cousins and O’Connell having a few spirited conversations on the sideline — everyone managed to stay on the same page until things finally clicked.
Asked about those exchanges postgame, Cousins noted that he appreciates that O’Connell holds him to a higher standard. That’s a good sign.
There are some things about Cousins that might never change. He’s probably always going to trust his reads a little more than he trusts his playmakers. It’s something that’s been ingrained in him throughout his rise as an lightly recruited player who somehow made it to the highest level.
That said, Cousins has evolved under O’Connell this season, and the evolution seems far from complete.
He currently has the Vikings off to a 5-1 start and has done it in his own way. With no swag at all.
Anna May Wong to Become First Asian American on US Coins : NPR
General Photographic Agency/Getty Images
The U.S. Mint will begin shipping coins featuring actress Anna May Wong on Monday, the first U.S. mint to feature an Asian American.
Dubbed Hollywood’s first Asian American movie star, Wong has championed the need for greater representation and less stereotypical roles for Asian Americans on screen. Wong, who died in 1961, struggled to land roles in Hollywood in the early 20th century, an era of “yellow face,” when white people wore makeup and clothes to take on Asian roles, and anti- métissage, which criminalized interracial relations.
The roles she landed were laced with racial stereotyping and she was underpaid, earning $6,000 for her highest-billed role in daughter of the dragon compared to Warner Oland’s $12,000, which only appeared in the first 23 minutes of the film. For shanghai expressWong won $6,000 while Marlene Dietrich won $78,166.
After suffering this racist treatment in Hollywood, Wong moved to Europe and starred in English, French and German films. She told the Los Angeles Times in a 1933 interview that she was tired of the roles she had to play in Hollywood.
“Why is the Chinese screen almost always the bad guy in the room, and such a cruel bad guy – murderer, traitor, a snake in the grass,” she told the newspaper. “We are not like that.”
Wong’s career spanned 60 films – many of them in the silent era – and she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.
Burwell and Burwell Photography/United States Mint
The US Mint’s American Women Quarters program celebrates five pioneering women in American history each year between 2022 and 2025. Wong is featured on the fifth coin released this year. The US Mint is expected to produce more than 300 million Wong’s quarters at facilities in Philadelphia and Denver.
Mint Director Ventris Gibson called Wong “a brave advocate who has championed increased representation and more multifaceted roles for Asian American actors.”
The tail of the coins will show a close-up of Wong with his head resting on his hand, while the front will feature a portrait of George Washington created by 20th-century sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser, who became the first woman to design a coin for the United States in 1921.
The other four women on the program this year were poet Maya Angelou, astronaut Sally Ride, suffragist and politician Nina Otero-Warren and Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief.
NPR News
Election 2022: State Representative District 63A
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 63A
Kyle Bragg (Candidate information not available)
- Party: Republican
- City: Minneapolis
Samantha Sencer-Mura
- Age: 33
- Party: DFL
- City: Minneapolis
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am qualified for this position because of my experience as an educator, community leader, non-profit Executive director, Fourth generation Japanese American, and new mother. I am running for office because of my deep roots in South Minneapolis, my love for my community, and my belief that we can write a better future for Minnesota, together.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are funding quality public education, climate justice, expanding healthcare access and protecting reproductive rights, and reimagining and strengthening public safety systems.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I believe in a politics of joy, abundance, and justice. Those are the values I bring to this work and I am willing to build power with groups or individuals who are working from a similar place.
- Website or contact: sencer-mura.org
The good news for British democracy is that nobody likes Liz Truss
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
In other words, Truss was not elected Prime Minister by the people of the United Kingdom. She was elected to Parliament and then chosen by her party to be Prime Minister, given the Conservative majority in the British House of Commons. It’s as if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) automatically becomes president after the president is elected in 2021.
This distinction is important. Johnson’s resignation serves as a reminder that Truss’s position is more precarious than Biden’s; she is more of a position holder than is the case with Biden. It’s also because Truss didn’t run for prime minister. There was no months-long primary campaign to cement her as leader of her party, followed by a contentious months-long general election. There aren’t many Brits who are personally invested in his success as is the case with Biden or with, say, Donald Trump.
So we see something in Britain that would be hard to imagine here: an audience, including members of his own party, who generally view Truss negatively.
On Tuesday, YouGov released a new poll showing that only 10% of the country views Truss favorably (or, as they write, “favorably”). On the net – favorable minus unfavorable percentages – Truss is at a staggering minus-70, down from the already bad minus-59 she saw earlier this month. Her numbers are so low because only 20% of Tories view her favorably at this point, down from 30% two weeks ago.
Can you imagine? Since 2017, Trump’s preference among Republicans has never fallen below 80% in YouGov polls. Biden has never been below 70% among Democrats since 2018, and that was back in his party’s controversial primaries.
This is clearly partly because their elections were centered on them as individuals. When Trump was twice impeached, his party rallied to his defense, even though his ouster, like Johnson’s, would simply result in a new Republican president.
But, of course, it was also because partisanship is so strong in the United States. Trump’s removal was framed as a partisan attack, intentionally. To see him removed from office for his efforts to pressure Ukraine or for his role in inciting the attack on Capitol Hill allowed Democrats to beat Republicans, and that, coupled with the fervor of Trump’s support , made it essential to push back against impeachment efforts. Look at what happened to Republicans who resisted the party here and backed impeachment: Most chose not to run for office or lost their primaries.
There is also another factor here. British Prime Ministers have indefinitely limited terms. You don’t expect to serve two or four years; as long as their party holds a majority in parliament and the prime minister is chosen to lead the party, they can hold that position. Or as soon as their party loses the majority or loses the confidence of its supporters, that’s it. When Johnson flirted with staying on despite losing Tory support, it sparked a broad backlash. He ended up resigning. There was no pressure to let him stay until the end of his term as no such boundary existed.
Surely one of the reasons Truss lost his party’s trust is because she’s hurting him politically. YouGov also asks UK voters how they would vote in a hypothetical parliamentary election, a question usually akin to a generic US ballot. In the weeks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there has been a massive shift towards the left-wing Labor Party. In the week Truss became prime minister, Labor had a 15-point lead in this poll. It has now almost doubled.
Trump has never done this kind of damage; Neither is Biden likely. Yes, Democrats have won House and Senate majorities during Trump’s tenure, but narrow majorities. Republicans are likely to win a House majority in three weeks – but also narrowly. This, again, is a measure of the extent of partisanship in the United States and how this partisanship helps reduce political costs for parties and politicians.
Truss may not be prime minister by the time the US midterm elections arrive on Nov. 8. Replacing her would be a black eye for his party, but it could also quickly change his party’s perceptions and his view of himself.
That Truss is unpopular is bad for the Conservative Party and, certainly, bad for Truss. But that she is unpopular with her own party – and that his position is seen as dependent on performance even with his base – is probably good news for British democracy.
washingtonpost
Elections 2022: State Representative District 64A
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 64A
Kaohly Vang Her (Candidate information not available)
- Party: DFL
- City: St. Paul
Dan Walsh
- Age: 52
- Party: Republican
- City: St. Paul
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Having been born and raised in the district gives me an acute understanding of the challenges and issues facing the district. In today’s world more people are looking for people outside of politics to hold office then historical politicians. We have not seen anything from the incumbents curious why they feel their qualified?
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I have answered this the same in all responses, public safety, public safety, public safety. If you do not have a safe community you will not see economic development and certainly limited upward mobility for the individuals living in that community.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? It has become divisive because one party has decided to use racism as the reason for all injustices incurred and for all ills in the world. My job is to ask how that is? We need to get back to debating ideas and data-driven outcomes not ideology that when measured is very harmful to the groups the ideologues say they are helping.
- Website or contact: Walsh4stpaul.com
