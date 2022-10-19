Dolphins-Steelers predictions: Will Miami end three-game skid in prime-time matchup?

Travel

“They can’t even go out for groceries or emergencies or anything like that because trying to get in is a nightmare.” Tourists flock to the commercial center of Salem in early October. Carlin Stiehl for the Boston Globe

“The crowd is scary.

“There are so many people, it’s like wall to wall people.”

“This year is absolutely crazy. It’s crazy. I’m like, ‘Where are all these people from?’ »

“There were points on Saturday where the sidewalks came to a standstill, it was so crowded.”

That’s what some locals have to say about the unprecedented crowds Salem has been inundated with this season. In the third weekend of October, blessed with good weather and a waning pandemic, the city – population 43,350 – received 101,000 visitors on Saturday alone. By comparison, Gillette Stadium seats 65,000 at capacity.

Thriving but overwhelmed businesses

Kieran O’Neill, 55, of Salem, is co-owner and operator of the Olde Main Street Pub. There are certainly benefits for this large number of tourists – the biggest being increased revenues for small businesses, many of which have suffered due to the pandemic.

“From a business perspective, that’s fantastic, as long as you can control people coming in and out and not overwhelming your kitchen or your staff,” O’Neill said.

“As a business owner, I am absolutely, absolutely thrilled,” said Beth Crowley, 45, founder and owner of Witch City Walking Tours. While tourism can be overwhelming from a resident’s perspective, from a business perspective, Crowley said she is grateful for how the increased number of people has allowed her to grow her business, qu started as a solo operation in 2014 and has since grown into a 24-employee operation. .

Kate Fox, 52, executive director of Destination Salem, the city’s tourism and cultural affairs office, pointed out that while crowds are good for some businesses, like restaurants and tourist shops, other businesses have difficulties.

“Every year I hear from businesses saying they are struggling because local people can’t contact them to use their services. I heard the beautician was losing clients because they couldn’t reach her in October,” Fox said. “Before, there was a jewelry store in the city center and its customers did not come to shop in October.”

Even for businesses that profit from tourism, the crowds can sometimes be too big. With significant staff shortages, O’Neill said he was struggling to keep up with demand.

“Staffing is our biggest issue,” O’Neill said.

Alexis Lambert, 30, who works at a downtown gift shop, said the past two Saturdays had been the busiest she had ever seen in the shop.

“It got to the point where me and the rest of my colleagues had to go take a minute in the back because it was so busy,” Lambert said.

Fox said Destination Salem in years past would reassure residents that they could go downtown in October during odd, less busy times, but now those don’t really seem to exist.

“We used to run campaigns to tell residents, ‘Come downtown, it’s safe during the week,’ and that’s almost not true anymore,” she said.

Traffic and parking issues

Beyond hordes of people clogging sidewalks, crowds like this create massive traffic and quickly gobble up parking spaces.

In fact, during the third weekend in October, the city literally ran out of parking. Mayor Kimberley Driscoll said in a statement sent noon Saturday that people planning to visit Salem that day should park on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line and travel to Salem by train, as all land , garages and spaces had filled up. .

“Don’t drive to Salem,” she said.

But Matthew Phillion, 45, a Salem resident for 20 years, said tourists generally don’t listen to such messages. He said over the years he’s noticed the city has gotten good at putting out notices like this, but people ignore them.

“They’ve been putting out these great info messages about taking the T or taking the ferry…if you drive here there won’t be parking, but it’s that human nature thing of ‘Oh , it’s not going to happen to me,’” Phillion said. .

Crowley said his company sends similar messages via text and email to all parties signed up for their tours. They advise arriving three hours before the start of the tour and taking public transport or parking at the shuttle stops instead of driving into town, but not everyone listens.

Traffic poses problems for residents trying to get in or out of Salem. Phillion said once you hit Route 128, you’re “doomed.”

“Salem is a small town. There’s freeway backup for miles,” O’Neill said. “That’s the biggest problem for many Salem residents because they can’t go anywhere. They can’t even go out for groceries or emergencies or anything like that because trying to get in is a nightmare.

When Phillion ran out of trash bags last Saturday, he wondered if it was worth buying more or if he should just “resort to old grocery bags.” He drove there, experiencing “a highway mess.”

Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, says while many businesses benefit from the large October crowds, some that are not tourism-related suffer. – David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Problems for residents

These many visitors not only clog the roads, but the city itself, leaving some residents feeling defeated or simply stuck at home.

“It’s really frustrating because a lot of the places I used to go and used to go are now crowded. A lot of my favorite places are so hard to enjoy because there are a million people around,” said said Alex (a) Henkelman, 24, who now lives in Lowell but grew up in Salem.

“We’re avoiding downtown for an entire month,” Phillion said.

“There are some places you just can’t go in October,” Crowley said.

“Just trying to walk my dog ​​was quite an intense experience,” Lambert said. “We avoid at all costs leaving home on weekends if we can, especially by car.”

Part of the problem, locals say, is that the so-called “town of witches” – which first fully embraced its connection to the historic Salem witch trials as a selling point for tourism in the 1970s and 80s – is often compared to a Disney World-like Halloween. So visitors are left with this idea that it will be much bigger and better run than it is, when in reality it is just a small town in New England.

Kyley Dolan, 33, who lives in Salem and grew up in an adjacent town, said she didn’t like the expectation that “Salem in October is going to be one big orchestrated experiment.”

“Salem is not Disney World. Salem is a small town with historic infrastructure. The streets are small, the buildings are small. Salem does not have the space to accommodate an additional 80,000 people every day,” he said. she declared.

Sometimes it seems like visitors don’t know that, unlike Disney World, people actually live in Salem.

“On our tours, we walk down Chestnut Street, which is the nicest street in Salem. People say, ‘Do people really live in houses?’ They think they’re just window dressing,” Crowley said.

Even at the height of the pandemic, visitors braved the streets of Salem, as evidenced by this Halloween 2020 crowd. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A surprise for both residents and visitors

Crowds have been a problem in Salem for years, but this year is apparently in a class of its own.

“I have never, since I lived in Salem – 16 years – I have never, ever seen numbers like this,” Crowley said.

Destination Salem reported that between October 1 and October 15, 466,000 people visited Salem. Over the two-week period in 2021, the number was 372,800, down nearly 100,000. The 2021 total was 1.9 million visitors; 2022 so far has already seen 1.6 million visitors – and Halloween remains over a week away.

“I don’t think anyone predicted the number of people coming into the city. I think everyone was taken by surprise,” O’Neill said.

He has heard a similar sentiment from visitors he speaks with while working in his restaurant.

“I’ve heard so many people say they never intended it to be like this, just lines upon lines upon lines, even for small places,” he said.

The frustration seems to be on both sides of the aisle: locals and visitors alike are embarrassed by the numbers.

“People would tell us, ‘You can’t even walk into a place to have a soda.’ They said the city is just not equipped for the number of people. There are not enough restaurants, there are not enough working people. So I don’t know how big it can get,” Crowley said.

Dolan attributes the influx of tourism to “Halloween/witch social media trends, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ and the general trend that Salem has sparked.” Lambert and Fox also referenced the release of “Hocus Pocus 2”; although none of this was filmed in Salem, it may have put Salem back in people’s minds and therefore on their cards.

Others believe it could be related to the pandemic and the “lost” years of 2020 and 2021, although Phillion and Fox said many were still visited in the past two autumns.

Either way, Henkelman has noticed a shift in the clientele Salem is attracting.

“A lot of people coming to Salem were really Halloween, really Salem. They were dressing up and doing all these crazy costumes, but this year I noticed there were so many people here who weren’t wearing costumes,” Henkelman said.

Henkelman, who was a tour guide at the Salem Wax Museum for four years, observed a change in attitude that comes with it.

“It looks like they want to say they went to Salem as just a check on their to-do list,” Henkelman said.