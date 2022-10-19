Dolphins-Steelers predictions: Will Miami end three-game skid in prime-time matchup?

Newsletter Sign-Up
Dolphins (3-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4), Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 7 points; over/under is 42.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 3-3): Dolphins 27, Pittsburgh 17
Pittsburgh hasn’t scored more than 20 points all year and has a starting quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who was in concussion protocol this week. The Dolphins start Tua Tagovailoa for the first time since concussion problems and faces the 28th-ranked defense with a beat-up secondary. Enough said? This starts five games the Dolphins will be favored in — and can go a long way in their playoff chase.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 2-4): Dolphins 24, Steelers 20
Getting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back on the field should be a boost to the entire team, not just the offense. And if the Dolphins can get a couple of other injured players back, that will also be a huge boost. But keep an eye on things such as turnover margin (-5), special teams and penalties. They’ve been a major issue the past few weeks.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 4-2): Dolphins 24, Steelers 20
Tua Tagovailoa’s return gives the Dolphins a much-needed boost. Playing in prime time at home makes Hard Rock Stadium electric. While Brian Flores may have some tricks up his sleeves to fluster Tagovailoa, the quarterback gets the satisfaction of sticking it to his former coach — as does owner Steve Ross. The 1972 team is being honored, and the current Dolphins do it in ultimate ‘72 fashion with an impressive win.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 4-2): Dolphins 30, Steelers 20
Don’t think this will be as simple as: Tua Tagovailoa is back, so the Dolphins will start winning again. First, the Steelers are feeling some confidence after beating Tom Brady and the Bucs last week. Second, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, now the Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, is not stupid. He was never sold on Tua, and no doubt he has been thinking about this game and the ways to exploit what he perceives as Tua’s weaknesses for weeks and weeks. Of course, Tagovailoa is awfully motivated, too, but this team is seriously banged up. Luckily, this game is at home, and that helps give the Dolphins an edge.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 3-3): Dolphins 23, Steelers 17
Tua Tagovailoa will make his eagerly awaited return from a concussion in hopes of ending the Dolphins’ three-game losing streak in Sunday’s prime-time matchup against Pittsburgh. Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to start over backup Mitch Trubisky if he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol. The Steelers ended a four-game losing streak with a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay Sunday, but will be hard-pressed to win at Miami against a more talented Dolphins team.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 3-3): Dolphins 20, Steelers 18
The Steelers, despite having a couple nice pieces at wide receiver and running back, are one of the NFL’s bottom-of-the-barrel teams after the loss of All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt. Their equalizer is coach Mike Tomlin, who the Dolphins passed on to hire Cam Cameron in 2007 and has never had a losing season in his 15 seasons in Pittsburgh. That said, the Dolphins must have this game. A loss in Tua Tagovailoa’s latest return from injury, which would make Mike McDaniel’s team the second in Dolphins history to fall to 3-4 after a 3-0 start, would send the season into a tailspin. The Dolphins must improve their putrid run game at home (179 yards in three games).
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Xi Jinping is expected to break longstanding tradition in the coming days and secure a third term as China’s president, setting the country on a new path that could heighten tensions with the United States.
No other leader has had a third term since Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic of China. This break with historical norms would represent China entering a new era, according to Yun Sun, senior fellow and co-director of the East Asia Program and director of the China Program at the Stimson Center.
Sun told NPR there are three main factors that could play into Xi’s assertiveness in the coming years.
Over the past five years, Sun said Xi had largely focused on securing his third term, and part of that involved convincing his party to scrap the term limit and break with tradition. Now, his political agenda is likely to shift from primarily domestic to global.
“He is able to focus even more on implementing his foreign strategy and operationalizing his vision of rejuvenating the Chinese nation,” Sun said. “It will inevitably lead to even more, I would say, a competition for influence and a competition for leadership, a competition for superiority with the United States.”
Sun said she expects Xi’s “political confidants” and “political loyalists” to be appointed to key positions involving national security and foreign policy to help realize his vision.
“That’s actually one of the areas — in relation to, for example, domestic reform and domestic economic policy — that’s an area where Xi Jinping is going to prevail,” Sun said. “These people will operationalize his vision and strategy with even more momentum and more precision.”
There are people in government who don’t believe China’s policies toward the U.S. are the best, Sun said, but she predicts those voices will be “eliminated within the bureaucracy,” leaving the China without checks and balances.
Sun believes these three factors will “deepen Xi Jinping’s boldness” – and that this boldness will impact US-China relations.
According to Chris Li, director of research at the Asia-Pacific Initiative at Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, two key issues on which China and the United States are likely to clash in the coming years to come are Taiwan and technology.
China’s strategy toward Taiwan has not fundamentally changed, Li said, but “there is a perception that Beijing is increasingly focusing not just on deterring independence…but rather on forcing reunification.” .
But that perception — and resulting actions by the United States, such as high-level congressional visits from figures like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — have led to something of a no-win situation, Li said.
“You get this tit for tat retaliation where there’s not a lot of trust…and kind of a back and forth where the US sees its actions as a response to China’s actions, [and] China sees its actions as a response to the actions of the United States,” Li said.
Meanwhile, the tech industry has become a higher priority for China, especially as the country moves towards the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” by the centenary of the People’s Republic of China in 2049. , in which Xi aims to make China a modern socialist country. country.
As this became a priority, China worked to build its national research and innovation capacity, Li said, and this then led Americans to talk about decoupling from China in this about technology and the supply chains that support it.
With this response from Washington and China’s desire to increase self-reliance, it’s likely that “this kind of strategic competition between technological capabilities, between supply chains, is going to accelerate,” Li said.
While these are two specific issues, there is a bigger one that plays into the overall relationship: the asymmetrical views the two countries have of the relationship. The United States tries to tackle things issue by issue, Li said, while China often sees everything as connected, with action needed on some issues before talking about others.
This led to what Li said was essentially a dead end. But that doesn’t mean progress can’t happen, only that achieving it will test both countries for years to come.
If you’re planning to take your kids on a trick-or-treating game, you might be surprised to find several candy alternatives this Halloween.
Concerns about health, safety and inclusion are driving new trends in the annual ghoul and goblin frolic. They include teal pumpkins full of stickers and crayons for candy-allergic treat lovers.
They also include warnings about rainbow-colored opioids that look like candy and precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, some elementary schools have canceled Halloween celebrations for cultural inclusiveness and safety concerns.
“In our society today, the holidays are not only increasingly secularized, they are also sterilized and bland,” said Gregory T. Angelo, chairman of the conservative New Tolerance campaign. “Over time, it becomes increasingly clear that the most accurate definition of ‘progressivism’ is ‘the fear that somewhere someone is having fun’.”
But fun and safety can share the same space, parents say. Victoria Bako, a homeschooled mother of five children under 11, says her Christian family participates in the Teal Pumpkin Project. The national trend encourages parents to set aside a labeled pumpkin with unsweetened treats for those with allergies.
“We might skip the trick or treat this year because my son with allergies is getting older, and it’s just not much fun when you can’t eat two-thirds of the candy,” said Ms Bako, 34. years old, from Fort Worth, Texas.
And authorities are alerting parents to brightly colored fentanyl pills that look like candy or sidewalk chalk and could end up in their children’s Halloween stashes. The Sacramento County, Calif., prosecutor recently told CBS News that drug dealers often target children with this colorful and sometimes deadly opioid.
Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising parents to get the latest COVID vaccine boosters for children ages 5 and older. The agency called it “the best way to protect yourself and others from serious illness from COVID-19 on Halloween.”
Other “CDC tips for staying safe from COVID this Halloween” include outside tricks or treats, staying home when sick, and wearing masks at indoor parties.
“Consider making the mask part of the costume — like a doctor, nurse, ninja, or cowboy,” the CDC said.
For several years, public schools have canceled Halloween celebrations, saying they alienate some families for cultural or religious reasons. While school shootings have become prominent, security concerns are influencing some of this year’s cancellations.
In Pennsylvania, the Lower Merion School District recently canceled its Halloween parade for six elementary schools. The decision follows the shooting death of a 14-year-old football player outside Roxborough High School a few weeks ago.
“The very thought of having an entire school population of young children in a field surrounded by adults that we couldn’t screen was disturbing,” Amy Buckman, Lower Merion’s director of school and community relations, told the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Ms. Buckman added that the inclusion-focused school district “has many students who, for religious or cultural reasons, do not celebrate Halloween.” These students would have either missed school or been in the library on the day of the parade.
Robert Weissberg, a retired political science professor at the University of Illinois, says worries are becoming more of a trap than a treat for many Americans.
“The left can kill everything,” Mr. Weissberg said. “No doubt some cities will appoint a Halloween commission to ensure that all future Halloweens are carbon neutral, inclusive, non-racist and non-sexist to rule out dangerous stereotypes.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on his election as party chairman and wished him a successful term in office.
“My best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his new responsibility as Chairman of @INCIndia. May he have a fruitful tenure ahead of him,” Modi tweeted.
My best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji for his new responsibility as President of @INCIndia. May he have a fruitful tenure ahead of him. @kload
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2022
Kharge was elected Congress President, beating Shashi Tharoor in an election contest, the sixth in the party’s 137-year history.
A loyalist to the Gandhi family of Karnataka, the 80-year-old leader defeated Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest by winning nearly 84% of the vote in the party’s presidential election.
Kharge got 7,897 votes and Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid, chairman of the Congress’s central electoral authority, Madhusudan Mistry, told a press conference at AICC headquarters. .
Addressing a press conference after his victory, Kharge said: “No one is big or small, all must work together as ‘karyakartas’ to strengthen the Congress… We must fight together against the fascist forces who attack democracy and the Constitution.”
First non-Gandhi president in 24 years
He will be the first party chairman outside the Gandhi family in 24 years. The Karnataka leader will officially take over as party chairman on October 26.
Although he was a late contestant in the internal Congressional elections, held to choose Sonia Gandhi’s successor, Kharge’s victory was almost certain as he was seen as a “family-approved” candidate. The last non-Gandhi Congress president was Sitaram Kesri, who was unceremoniously removed from office in 1998 just after two years of his five-year term.
With PTI entries
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira in the match against a stacked UFC 281 card next month.
‘The Last Stylebender’ defended his world crown with a third straight win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in July.
The 33-year-old is among the best in the business and will be eager to cement it against an old foe.
Adesanya lost a professional kickboxing fight to Pereira in 2017 and will want revenge.
Pereira knocked out Sean Strickland on the same card in Adesanya’s last fight and the Brazilian will be looking to make the most of his title shot.
Also on the card, Carla Esparza will put her strawweight title on the line against Zhang Weili while Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will also square off.
UFC 281 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 12 and will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Preliminary action will start at 11pm for UK fans, with the main card starting at 1am on Sunday morning. Adesanya vs Pereira can then be expected around 4am.
The action will air on BT Sport 2 with their coverage starting at 1am. Full details on how to follow the action will follow soon.
talkSPORT will also have all the preparation and reaction to the event throughout fight week.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
McGregor shows off welterweight body transformation while filming his movie debut
curious
Dariush doubts McGregor wants to fight after recovering quickly from similar injury
torn up
Dillashaw in best shape ever after recovering from drug ban to win title
jewel
Everything you need to know about UFC 280 with two title fights in Abu Dhabi main event
excited
White thinks O’Malley could become a ‘global superstar’ like McGregor at UFC 280
amused
Makhachev mocks Cormier after WWE cameo convinces UFC legend to lose weight
Main board
Preliminary map
Jared Gunner“It definitely favors Izzy more.
“He’s been here longer. He’s had all these five-round championship fights with the best in our sport, so it’s definitely different. He certainly has the experience in this regard.
“He changed his kickboxing style more for MMA. Alex still has some kind of kickboxing staple, his stance.
“That doesn’t mean it’s a detriment to him, but it can be leveraged when it comes to MMA.
“I think the advantage goes to Israel in this regard.
“The power belongs to Alex, that’s for sure. They’re both the same size, you know, so Alex is going to be a denser opponent, so he’s probably a bit heavier.
“It will definitely be an exciting fight.”
UFC 280 takes center stage this weekend as Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev face off for the lightweight crown in the United Arab Emirates.
Households could save more than £400 a year on their energy bills if the clocks are not pushed back at the end of October, according to an expert, who said it would help people cope with the cost of living crisis and reduce pressure on the national grid this winter. .
Evening energy demand peaks between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in winter, when the sun has already set after daylight saving time (DST). If the clocks didn’t roll back, it would stay lightweight for at least part of that time, reducing carbon emissions and energy demand.
Professor Aoife Foley, a clean energy expert at Queen’s University Belfast, said: ‘By simply foregoing winter daylight saving time in October, we are saving energy as it is brighter in the evening. in the winter, we therefore reduce the demand for commercial and residential electricity when people leave work. earlier and get home earlier, which means less lighting and heating is needed.
This would help the government deal with the “energy war” in Europe resulting from the invasion of Ukraine, she said. “Depending on the weather conditions this winter, it is very likely that we will have to start rationing energy very seriously to avoid bigger energy problems in December and January when the gas reserves start to run out,” he said. she declared.
Foley’s calculations suggest households could save £1.20 a day and more than £400 a year on their electricity bills if the clocks are not put back by the end of October, although exact amounts depend on tariffs.
There has long been a debate about whether to abandon daylight saving time, which was introduced in 1916 to reduce energy demand during the war by extending evening light into summer. It still benefits some farmers, but is less popular among people who would prefer more light later in the day in winter, and is thought to cause sleep disturbances. It was originally proposed in 1907 by William Willett, a builder and great-great-grandfather of Coldplay’s Chris Martin, well known for the song Clocks.
The European Parliament voted in favor of scrapping daylight saving time in 2019, and a poll showed most EU citizens agreed. But the change has not yet been implemented and no longer applies to the UK after Brexit.
Foley did not include gas or electricity and gas savings in the commercial or industrial sectors in her calculations, but she said these would provide “even greater reductions in energy, cost and energy.” ’emissions’, smoothing the evening peak on energy demand by up to 10%.
Some critics of the end of daylight saving time worry about traffic collisions, but Foley’s research suggests most road deaths occur in good visibility during the day and outside of built-up areas, and usually on Fridays , Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with speed, fatigue and alcohol being the main factors.
There would also be time zone issues between the UK and Ireland, creating two time zones between north and south. Foley suggested this could be corrected if the two governments consult on an emergency proposal to abolish daylight saving time this year.
“The crowd is scary.
“There are so many people, it’s like wall to wall people.”
“This year is absolutely crazy. It’s crazy. I’m like, ‘Where are all these people from?’ »
“There were points on Saturday where the sidewalks came to a standstill, it was so crowded.”
That’s what some locals have to say about the unprecedented crowds Salem has been inundated with this season. In the third weekend of October, blessed with good weather and a waning pandemic, the city – population 43,350 – received 101,000 visitors on Saturday alone. By comparison, Gillette Stadium seats 65,000 at capacity.
Kieran O’Neill, 55, of Salem, is co-owner and operator of the Olde Main Street Pub. There are certainly benefits for this large number of tourists – the biggest being increased revenues for small businesses, many of which have suffered due to the pandemic.
“From a business perspective, that’s fantastic, as long as you can control people coming in and out and not overwhelming your kitchen or your staff,” O’Neill said.
“As a business owner, I am absolutely, absolutely thrilled,” said Beth Crowley, 45, founder and owner of Witch City Walking Tours. While tourism can be overwhelming from a resident’s perspective, from a business perspective, Crowley said she is grateful for how the increased number of people has allowed her to grow her business, qu started as a solo operation in 2014 and has since grown into a 24-employee operation. .
Kate Fox, 52, executive director of Destination Salem, the city’s tourism and cultural affairs office, pointed out that while crowds are good for some businesses, like restaurants and tourist shops, other businesses have difficulties.
“Every year I hear from businesses saying they are struggling because local people can’t contact them to use their services. I heard the beautician was losing clients because they couldn’t reach her in October,” Fox said. “Before, there was a jewelry store in the city center and its customers did not come to shop in October.”
Even for businesses that profit from tourism, the crowds can sometimes be too big. With significant staff shortages, O’Neill said he was struggling to keep up with demand.
“Staffing is our biggest issue,” O’Neill said.
Alexis Lambert, 30, who works at a downtown gift shop, said the past two Saturdays had been the busiest she had ever seen in the shop.
“It got to the point where me and the rest of my colleagues had to go take a minute in the back because it was so busy,” Lambert said.
Fox said Destination Salem in years past would reassure residents that they could go downtown in October during odd, less busy times, but now those don’t really seem to exist.
“We used to run campaigns to tell residents, ‘Come downtown, it’s safe during the week,’ and that’s almost not true anymore,” she said.
Beyond hordes of people clogging sidewalks, crowds like this create massive traffic and quickly gobble up parking spaces.
In fact, during the third weekend in October, the city literally ran out of parking. Mayor Kimberley Driscoll said in a statement sent noon Saturday that people planning to visit Salem that day should park on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line and travel to Salem by train, as all land , garages and spaces had filled up. .
“Don’t drive to Salem,” she said.
But Matthew Phillion, 45, a Salem resident for 20 years, said tourists generally don’t listen to such messages. He said over the years he’s noticed the city has gotten good at putting out notices like this, but people ignore them.
“They’ve been putting out these great info messages about taking the T or taking the ferry…if you drive here there won’t be parking, but it’s that human nature thing of ‘Oh , it’s not going to happen to me,’” Phillion said. .
Crowley said his company sends similar messages via text and email to all parties signed up for their tours. They advise arriving three hours before the start of the tour and taking public transport or parking at the shuttle stops instead of driving into town, but not everyone listens.
Traffic poses problems for residents trying to get in or out of Salem. Phillion said once you hit Route 128, you’re “doomed.”
“Salem is a small town. There’s freeway backup for miles,” O’Neill said. “That’s the biggest problem for many Salem residents because they can’t go anywhere. They can’t even go out for groceries or emergencies or anything like that because trying to get in is a nightmare.
When Phillion ran out of trash bags last Saturday, he wondered if it was worth buying more or if he should just “resort to old grocery bags.” He drove there, experiencing “a highway mess.”
These many visitors not only clog the roads, but the city itself, leaving some residents feeling defeated or simply stuck at home.
“It’s really frustrating because a lot of the places I used to go and used to go are now crowded. A lot of my favorite places are so hard to enjoy because there are a million people around,” said said Alex (a) Henkelman, 24, who now lives in Lowell but grew up in Salem.
“We’re avoiding downtown for an entire month,” Phillion said.
“There are some places you just can’t go in October,” Crowley said.
“Just trying to walk my dog was quite an intense experience,” Lambert said. “We avoid at all costs leaving home on weekends if we can, especially by car.”
Part of the problem, locals say, is that the so-called “town of witches” – which first fully embraced its connection to the historic Salem witch trials as a selling point for tourism in the 1970s and 80s – is often compared to a Disney World-like Halloween. So visitors are left with this idea that it will be much bigger and better run than it is, when in reality it is just a small town in New England.
Kyley Dolan, 33, who lives in Salem and grew up in an adjacent town, said she didn’t like the expectation that “Salem in October is going to be one big orchestrated experiment.”
“Salem is not Disney World. Salem is a small town with historic infrastructure. The streets are small, the buildings are small. Salem does not have the space to accommodate an additional 80,000 people every day,” he said. she declared.
Sometimes it seems like visitors don’t know that, unlike Disney World, people actually live in Salem.
“On our tours, we walk down Chestnut Street, which is the nicest street in Salem. People say, ‘Do people really live in houses?’ They think they’re just window dressing,” Crowley said.
Crowds have been a problem in Salem for years, but this year is apparently in a class of its own.
“I have never, since I lived in Salem – 16 years – I have never, ever seen numbers like this,” Crowley said.
Destination Salem reported that between October 1 and October 15, 466,000 people visited Salem. Over the two-week period in 2021, the number was 372,800, down nearly 100,000. The 2021 total was 1.9 million visitors; 2022 so far has already seen 1.6 million visitors – and Halloween remains over a week away.
“I don’t think anyone predicted the number of people coming into the city. I think everyone was taken by surprise,” O’Neill said.
He has heard a similar sentiment from visitors he speaks with while working in his restaurant.
“I’ve heard so many people say they never intended it to be like this, just lines upon lines upon lines, even for small places,” he said.
The frustration seems to be on both sides of the aisle: locals and visitors alike are embarrassed by the numbers.
“People would tell us, ‘You can’t even walk into a place to have a soda.’ They said the city is just not equipped for the number of people. There are not enough restaurants, there are not enough working people. So I don’t know how big it can get,” Crowley said.
Dolan attributes the influx of tourism to “Halloween/witch social media trends, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ and the general trend that Salem has sparked.” Lambert and Fox also referenced the release of “Hocus Pocus 2”; although none of this was filmed in Salem, it may have put Salem back in people’s minds and therefore on their cards.
Others believe it could be related to the pandemic and the “lost” years of 2020 and 2021, although Phillion and Fox said many were still visited in the past two autumns.
Either way, Henkelman has noticed a shift in the clientele Salem is attracting.
“A lot of people coming to Salem were really Halloween, really Salem. They were dressing up and doing all these crazy costumes, but this year I noticed there were so many people here who weren’t wearing costumes,” Henkelman said.
Henkelman, who was a tour guide at the Salem Wax Museum for four years, observed a change in attitude that comes with it.
“It looks like they want to say they went to Salem as just a check on their to-do list,” Henkelman said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
