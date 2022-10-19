Connect with us

Election 2022: Bayport candidates

BAYPORT CITY COUNCIL (ELECT 2)

John Dahl (Candidate information not available)

Trischa Heitman-Ochs (Candidate information not available)

Katie Hill (Candidate information not available)

Eric Larson

  • Age: 56

    Eric Larson (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a person who believes in serving others. We need to support our families, communities, and cities through personal service. I bring prior experience from serving in the Army Reserve for 35 years. Since retiring from the Army Reserve I still feel I have the experience and skills to serve our community as a Bayport City Council member.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are public safety, which should always be the highest priority for our community; fiscal responsibility where I believe that sound financial strategic planning is critical to ensure that available resources are used appropriately and wisely, and city infrastructure maintenance, which is one of the most significant costs to a city.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of city government is to ensure the effective operation of the city specifically in the critical areas of public safety, public works, parks, recreation, and necessary inspections. We need to maintain Bayport’s reputation as a wonderful place to raise a family, own and operate a business, and live for generations.
  • Website or contact: [email protected]
News

10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

Open doors

Including two properties under $500,000.

This bungalow at 216 Forest St. in Arlington has four bedrooms, one full bathroom and is priced at $649,900. By MLS

Check out these must-see homes having open houses this weekend, from a spacious two-bedroom Winthrop condo near the beach for $469,900 to a four-bedroom stately home on the water in Swampscott for $3,399,000 :

Less than $500,000

173 Grovers Ave, Unit 2, Winthrop

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$469,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

1,157 square feet

Open day Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the video tour.

***

6 O’Leary Way, Unit 83, Jamaica Plain

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$489,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

900 square feet

Open days Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to noon

Take the video tour.

$500,000 to $1 million

216 Forest Street, Arlington

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$649,900

4 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

965 square feet

Open days Thursday, October 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, October 23, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

124 Warren Street, Unit 3, Roxbury

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$769,986

2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

1,134 square feet

Open days Saturday, October 22, from noon to 2 p.m. and Sunday, October 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.

***

7 East Dexter Ave, Unit 1, Woburn

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$864,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 powder room

1,956 square feet

Open days Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

***

43 S Pleasant Street, Hingham

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$975,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

2,016 square feet

0.38 acre lot

Open day Saturday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1 million or more

20 Keefe Ave, Unit 20, Newton

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$1,095,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 powder room

2,435 square feet

0.19 acre lot

Open day Saturday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

36 Edgerly Road, Unit 2, Back Bay

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$1,450,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 powder room

1,336 square feet

Open days Saturday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

***

15 Lincoln House Avenue, Swampscott

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$2,595,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 powder room

2,739 square feet

Open day Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the video tour.

***

72 Blodgett Avenue, Swampscott

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$3,399,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 powder room

4,624 square feet

0.24 acre lot

Open day Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

Boston

News

Election 2022: Lake St. Croix Beach candidates

LAKE ST. CROIX MAYOR

Tom McCarthy

  • Age: 67

    Tom McCarthy (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • What qualifies you to hold this position? I have been a resident for over 40 years and have served as mayor for 14 years. I have been instrumental in the city of Lake St Croix Beach receiving nearly $700,000 in grants to repair and restore our bluff line to protect the river and repair our streets from flood damage. I will continue to provide leadership to build up not break down our community.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? 1) Keep our community safe and desirable. 2) Protect the river. 3) Keep our taxes low. I am a 40+ year resident. In the years I have been mayor, I have tried to help run our city like a business. It is important we protect the character of our unique small river town and provide good stewardship of the river.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of city government is to keep our community safe and desirable and to provide good efficient services for the citizens. 
  • Website or contact: [email protected]

Cindie Reiter

  • Age: 68

    Cindie Reiter Portrait
    Cindie Reiter (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • What qualifies you to hold this position? My qualifications are: 20 years of serving the public as a city clerk, zoning administrator, and/or city treasurer in three cities along with being a city councilmember in my community for ten years. I have a bachelor’s degree in business administration and minor in economics.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? Being responsible to the taxpayers – to build back trust in our local government. To garner respect through fair treatment for all residents, wise use of taxpayer dollars, transparency beyond just the legal requirement, integrity in working with other governmental entities, leading by example for a no nonsense city council.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? At the municipal level, it should be to plan for the city’s future. Ours is a small fully developed, single-family residential, old resort community along the St. Croix River. The primary role should then be to maintain streets, insure a family centered community, care for the river and retain its rural character although close to metro areas.
  • Website or contact: Facebook.com/Cindie4LSCB

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH CITY COUNCIL (ELECT 2) 

Noah Bluesky (Candidate information not available)

Dawn Bulera

  • Age: 58

    Dawn Bulera Portrait
    Dawn Bulera (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • What qualifies you to hold this position? The last four years have been a fantastic learning experience. Local politics and the workings of the city, I love, made my focus to show up and listen. To understand all the components of our city it is necessary to attend the meetings and discussions that affect our city and residents. Government should be synergistic.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? Continuing to attend meetings, conferences, consortiums to relay information to the residents. Exhibiting the need to be involved, accessible, and interested in the needs of the community. Researching ways to improve all aspects with grants, hard work, and collaboration within and outside our city limits.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? Being present. Showing up and listening. Collaboration with more opportunities for success, for the benefit of the community. Putting aside personal agendas and working for the constituents..
  • Website or contact: 651-436-5896; Facebook Dawn Bulera for Lake St. Croix Beach or [email protected]

Alexander Eder

  • Age: 25

    Alexander Eder Portrait
    Alexander Eder (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • What qualifies you to hold this position? I have followed politics for most of my life, always being the kid that would watch every state of the union address. At a young age, I also became an advocate with the American Cancer Societies Government affiliation, the Cancer Action Network (CAN), lobbying my elected officials to make cancer research funding a priority.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? As a young professional I aspire to bring a fresh perspective to our governing body in Lake St. Croix Beach. I strive to support keeping Lake St. Croix Beach clean and beautiful for all of our residents and visitors to enjoy.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? With my career in hospitality management, I have always believed that local government is there to serve and support the people and the businesses that it represents. So as an elected official I would ensure that my priority is to bring the voice of the people and the businesses in Lake St. Croix Beach to the council.
  • Website or contact: 

Tim Schneider (Candidate information not available)

David Wanless (Candidate information not available)

News

Week 10 preview: Wilmington (5-4) at Clinton-Massie (4-5)

It’s a bit of a role reversal for Clinton-Massie and Wilmington in this regular season finale of the 2022 football season.

Wilmington is in the playoffs and Clinton-Massie likely needs a win to advance.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to enter the playoffs with nothing to lose and just have fun,” said CM coach Dan McSurley. “We need a win first this week.”

Hurricane visits Frank Irelan Field to meet the Falcons. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Last week’s loss to Western Brown left Wilmington playing for second in the league. The Broncos have Batavia winless this week, so a win is almost a certainty. The winner of the Massie-WHS match will be second in the US Division.

“Western Brown are a good football team,” said WHS head coach Ryan Evans. “We played them hard. Proud of my team and my players.

Evans said the Falcons “are terrific” in all three phases of the game, offensive, defensive and special teams.

The Falcons haven’t missed the playoffs since 2001. They’ve won three state championships in that run.

And while Massie could play in a Week 11 win or loss on Friday, the Falcons could pack up some gear Saturday morning and wait out the 2023 season.

“This week is a huge game for playoff chances, win and we’re in,” McSurley said.

The two schools met six times from 1971 to 1976. They split the first two with Wilmington winning 24-6 in 1971 and Massie returning with a 21-6 win in 1972.’The next four games went to the Hurricane, the last three by a combined 121-0.

The teams did not meet again, however, until 2014 when both were members of the South Central Ohio League. In those three years, Massie has come out on top in all of them, but the last two have been thrillers – 29-28 in 2015 and 23-21 in 2016.

From there, however, the schools went to the SBAAC American Division and the Falcons dominated with wins of 48, 49, 39, 35 and 35 points.

Clinton-Massie is coming off a 42-21 victory over New Richmond while Wilmington was beaten 32-14 last week by league leader Western Brown.

McSurley said his team made a few mistakes that helped the Lions stick around. It was 21-21 heading into the final quarter when Massie exploded for the 21-point victory. Wilmington also played near New Richmond before retiring at the end of Week 8.

The Hurricane trailed the Broncos 12-7 last week before Western Brown scored two consecutive touchdowns to take control of the game. Massie also played against the Broncos in the first half but lost it in the second half in Week 7.

Both teams are eerily similar in terms of attacking numbers. WHS 299 rushing yards per game. CM 285 rushing yards per game. WHS 284 passing yards for the season. CM 212 passing yards for the season.

If both teams stick to their previous game plans, this game could end at 8:15 p.m.

“Wilmington is a heavy team that spreads you out and uses tough running backs to bend the secondary,” McSurley said. “Their defensive front is playing strong, so it’s going to be won in the trenches.”

In last year’s game at Alumni Field, Massie’s Logan Chesser (18) runs with the ball while Wilmington’s Tayshon Cordy (61) chases after him.

Contact Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports

News

Zach LaVine to miss the Chicago Bulls season opener tonight against the Miami Heat

Zach LaVine will not play in the Chicago Bulls season opener Wednesday against the Miami Heat, sparking concerns about his availability for the season as he continues to recover from left knee surgery.

LaVine told reporters after shootaround Wednesday that he isn’t experiencing specific pain or soreness in the knee and described his absence as injury “management.”

Although LaVine said he isn’t experiencing a “flare-up” of pain in the knee, he was vague in his description of what specific symptom led to the determination to sit out the opener.

“I just want to make sure I’m safe with bringing myself back in and managing it the way it is,” LaVine said. “Just going forward, I want to make sure I’m 100% at the end of the season.”

LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery in his left knee in May to address a lingering injury that limited his availability throughout the latter half of last season.

The surgery impeded his ability to train over the summer and kept him from competing in five-on-five scrimmages — a critical step in returning to game shape — until training camp in September. LaVine played in three of the Bulls’ four preseason games, averaging 21.8 minutes before sitting out the finale.

The injury didn’t dispel confidence in LaVine from the Bulls front office, which signed the guard to a five-year, $215 million maximum contract in the offseason.

The Bulls have not decided whether LaVine will play in Friday’s road game against the Washington Wizards or in Saturday’s home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LaVine said those decisions will be made on a day-to-day basis and added the Bulls have not set a timeline or goal date for him to be available for every game.

“I wish I had a crystal ball to look into the future. I really do,” LaVine said. “It’d be great if I could figure that out. I’d look up some lottery ticket numbers if I could do that.”

News

Nestlé recalls Toll House Ready-to-Bake Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough : NPR

Nestlé is recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge topping products after some consumers found pieces of white plastic in it.

Nestlé is recalling its Toll House stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge topping after some consumers found pieces of white plastic in the products.

Nestle United States


hide caption

toggle caption

Nestle United States

The voluntary recall affects Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products produced between June and September 2022 and distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported and no other products have been recalled, according to Nestlé, the world’s largest food company.

This is the second recall of one of the company’s refrigerated ready-to-bake cookie dough products in three years. Nestlé recalled more than 20 of its ready-to-cook products in 2019 due to the potential presence of pieces of rubber.

Nestlé is advising consumers who have purchased Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Products with Fudge Topping to return the product for a replacement or refund.

Nestlé said in a press release that it was working with the US Food & Drug Administration on the recall “and will cooperate fully with them. The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We apologize. sincerely for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and our retail customers.”

NPR News

News

Jaylen Waddle’s status in question; Dolphins have cornerback injury concerns ahead of Sunday vs. Steelers

The Miami Dolphins have had quarterback, offensive tackle and cornerback injury concerns in recent weeks.

Add No. 2 wide receiver, who is top five in the NFL in receiving yards, to that list.

Jaylen Waddle’s status is in question this week ahead of the Dolphins’ Sunday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he had an apparent shoulder injury late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

“I’m optimistic. I don’t expect to see much from him [Wednesday],” coach Mike McDaniel said ahead of the day’s drills. “He’s a tough competitor, a very tough kid. I’m very confident that, if he is able to [play], he will.

“He’s going to be working diligently. It’s important to him to play with his teammates.”

McDaniel noted Waddle’s competitiveness in how he tries to push through injuries to play.

“You really have to be in front of everything with him and be his own voice of reason because he likes to push stuff,” McDaniel said, “and we like guys like that, because our medical staff can do their jobs and keep them out of harm’s way.”

With cornerback Byron Jones still not returning to practice this week while on the physically-unable-to-perform list and Nik Needham done for the season with his Achilles injury suffered against the Vkings, Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee) have injuries to monitor ahead of the Steelers game.

“They both really want to play,” McDaniel said. “They both definitely have a chance to, only because they’re really trying to will themselves.”

Aside from All-Pro Xavien Howard, who has come back from groin injuries, third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene also had to play significant snaps against the Vikings. Special teamer Justin Bethel even played his first defensive snaps in the secondary.

“I’m always confident in the group we have just because they prove it to me every day,” McDaniel said.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson, who exited the Vikings’ loss with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, was not placed on injured reserve.

“That would be a good sign,” McDaniel said. “It was more positive than negative overall. It’s definitely not the worst case. … “He’ll definitely get back into action sooner than later.”

This story will be updated.

()

