Election 2022: Bayport candidates

It’s a bit of a role reversal for Clinton-Massie and Wilmington in this regular season finale of the 2022 football season.

Wilmington is in the playoffs and Clinton-Massie likely needs a win to advance.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to enter the playoffs with nothing to lose and just have fun,” said CM coach Dan McSurley. “We need a win first this week.”

Hurricane visits Frank Irelan Field to meet the Falcons. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Last week’s loss to Western Brown left Wilmington playing for second in the league. The Broncos have Batavia winless this week, so a win is almost a certainty. The winner of the Massie-WHS match will be second in the US Division.

“Western Brown are a good football team,” said WHS head coach Ryan Evans. “We played them hard. Proud of my team and my players.

Evans said the Falcons “are terrific” in all three phases of the game, offensive, defensive and special teams.

The Falcons haven’t missed the playoffs since 2001. They’ve won three state championships in that run.

And while Massie could play in a Week 11 win or loss on Friday, the Falcons could pack up some gear Saturday morning and wait out the 2023 season.

“This week is a huge game for playoff chances, win and we’re in,” McSurley said.

The two schools met six times from 1971 to 1976. They split the first two with Wilmington winning 24-6 in 1971 and Massie returning with a 21-6 win in 1972.’The next four games went to the Hurricane, the last three by a combined 121-0.

The teams did not meet again, however, until 2014 when both were members of the South Central Ohio League. In those three years, Massie has come out on top in all of them, but the last two have been thrillers – 29-28 in 2015 and 23-21 in 2016.

From there, however, the schools went to the SBAAC American Division and the Falcons dominated with wins of 48, 49, 39, 35 and 35 points.

Clinton-Massie is coming off a 42-21 victory over New Richmond while Wilmington was beaten 32-14 last week by league leader Western Brown.

McSurley said his team made a few mistakes that helped the Lions stick around. It was 21-21 heading into the final quarter when Massie exploded for the 21-point victory. Wilmington also played near New Richmond before retiring at the end of Week 8.

The Hurricane trailed the Broncos 12-7 last week before Western Brown scored two consecutive touchdowns to take control of the game. Massie also played against the Broncos in the first half but lost it in the second half in Week 7.

Both teams are eerily similar in terms of attacking numbers. WHS 299 rushing yards per game. CM 285 rushing yards per game. WHS 284 passing yards for the season. CM 212 passing yards for the season.

If both teams stick to their previous game plans, this game could end at 8:15 p.m.

“Wilmington is a heavy team that spreads you out and uses tough running backs to bend the secondary,” McSurley said. “Their defensive front is playing strong, so it’s going to be won in the trenches.”

In last year’s game at Alumni Field, Massie’s Logan Chesser (18) runs with the ball while Wilmington’s Tayshon Cordy (61) chases after him.

