Electric Vehicle Owner Details 15 Hour Ride to Travel 178 Miles

An electric vehicle (EV) owner who drives between Cheyenne and Casper in Wyoming has revealed his first 178-mile trip took a staggering 15 hours to complete in his electric Nissan Leaf.

“It was very difficult. For example, [it took] 3 p.m. to get from Cheyenne to Casper,” Alan O’Hashi told the Cowboy State Daily, adding that this particular trip was not made at the start of the electric vehicle era. It was in May 2022.

A month later, O’Hashi was able to complete the trip in about 11 hours, he said. To put it into perspective, the 178-mile journey is expected to take less than two and a half hours when traveling the speed limit in a gas-powered vehicle.

O’Hashi’s experience through Wyoming was such an adventure that the owner of the electric vehicle even wrote a book about it, titled, On the Trail: Electric Vehicle Advice and Anxiety.

Charging an EV involves three different tiers of chargers that power different types of EVs at different rates, Cowboy State Daily noted. But none of these levels of charge are as fast as filling up a gasoline car at the pump.

O’Hashi said on his first trip to Cody, Wyoming, from Colorado in his Nissan Leaf, he used a Level 3 charger at a public charging station in Wellington, Colorado, which can take his small vehicle between 10 and 30 minutes to recharge. .

But the charge wasn’t enough to get him to Casper, Wyoming. So he had to drive 30 miles to Cheyenne, where he could use a level 2 charger at a Nissan dealership. At this level, O’Hashi would get about 10 miles of power for every hour of connection.

Additionally, O’Hashi had to charge for three hours in order to get his battery back to where it was when he left Wellington.

“What I learned driving this thing was patience,” O’Hashi said.

Another issue with electric vehicles in a place like Wyoming is that hilly terrain and winds must be taken into account, as they can cut an electric vehicle’s range in half, the report adds.

Also, an EV owner can’t just call AAA to bring him more electricity. An electric vehicle that has lost power must be towed to a charging station.

O’Hashi also told the outlet that he tries to stop at old motels, where he can stay on the first floor and run an extension cord through the window, while he is on one of his commutes. driving in his electric vehicle.

In some cases, motels have plug-ins for block heaters, he added. These would charge a vehicle at around 5 miles of range per hour. O’Hashi is therefore able to get enough charge for another 40 miles as long as he stays at the motel overnight.

Unfortunately, those extra 40 miles O’Hashi got charging overnight were only enough to get him to Riverton, he said. So from there, he drove his EV to a Nissan dealership to charge it for a few more hours, just to make sure it wouldn’t get stuck.

After that, O’Hashi was able to drive to Riverton, where he stopped at a Hampton Inn that offers EV charging. A few hours after loading there, he headed for the Wind River Canyon.

“So I barely made it to Cody,” O’Hashi said.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.