Elon Musk’s SpaceX could take Starlink to IPO by 2025: analysts

Democrat Val Demings and incumbent Republican Marco Rubio debated crime, inflation, hurricane damage, the economy and abortion in their only debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, where the two are vying for a seat in the US Senate.

Mr Rubio, who is seeking a third term, arrived at the debate stage at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth with a consistent lead in the polls over Ms Demings, who represents the 10th congressional district and was unable to go forward. of his GOP opponent despite raising far more money.

But the race is considered competitive and the clash between the two on key issues has been heated.

Mr Rubio denounced ‘crazy politics coming from the left’ and said Ms Demings had never passed a substantive bill apart from renaming post offices.

Ms Demings accused her rival of ‘lying, cheating and trying to steal’ and she defended her legislation naming post offices after heroic figures.

The pair clashed over abortion, with Mr Rubio saying he was ‘100% pro-life’ but had always supported exceptions to abortion restrictions. He said Ms Demings supported taxpayer-funded abortion “on demand for any reason at any time, up to the time of birth”.

Ms Demings again accused Mr Rubio of lying and said he was the abortion extremist.

“Senator, you know you said you don’t support any exceptions,” Ms. Demings said. Mr. Rubio replied: “What limits on abortion do you support?

Ms Demings said: “I support a woman’s right to choose until the point of viability.

Mr Rubio called it “the vague line they all give”.

Abortion is seen as a significant issue in Florida, especially among Democratic and independent voters, and Ms. Demings, 65, tried to use the issue against Mr. Rubio.

She saw encouraging signs over the summer, when a few polls showed her within a point or two of Mr Rubio – a statistical tie given the polls’ margins of error.

Her campaign attributed the surge in support for Ms Demings to campaign ads in which she rejected the far-left “defund the police” movement and promoted her tenure as Orlando police chief.

Mr Rubio, 51, tried to define Ms Demings as a far-left politician who abandoned law enforcement, rejected border security and sided with President Biden, who is unpopular in the state and is blamed for inflation and high gas prices.

The two argued over the state’s property and flood insurance programs, which are in a state of collapse. Ms. Demings said Mr. Rubio had done nothing to reform state property insurance, which became unaffordable for many after six companies left the state.

Mr. Rubio cited roofing scams that have forced many businesses out of business, but warned that the federal government should not get involved, noting that it was struggling to deliver the mail.

“You don’t want the federal government involved in property insurance,” Mr. Rubio said.

Ms Demings accused Mr Rubio of doing nothing to “get guns out of the hands of dangerous people”, despite several mass shootings in Florida while Mr Rubio was in the Senate.

He has done ‘nothing to help fight gun violence and get dangerous guns out of the hands of dangerous people,’ Ms Demings said, accusing him of using the Second Amendment as an excuse not to control guns. fire.

“How long are you going to watch people get shot in freshman grade, fourth grade, high school, college, church, synagogue, grocery store, movie theater, mall, club at night,” Ms. Demings said. “He thought he would get a pass…and not do anything meaningful about it.”

On immigration, Ms Demings defined herself as supporting ‘a nation of laws’ and called for extra officers and securing the border, but she also said those who show up at the border should be allowed to seek asylum.

She called for more border processors to separate “those who need to be turned away from those who are seeking asylum”.

Mr Rubio said Ms Demings was calling for a system that would lead to the faster release of the thousands of illegal immigrants who cross the United States every day.

“They’re usually held for two to three days while you process,” Rubio said. “What she’s saying is, ‘Let’s hire more transformers so we can get them through faster. “”

Ms Demings said Mr Rubio had failed in his nearly 12 years in the Senate.

“What we’re left with is skyrocketing property insurance, a lack of affordable housing, health care that’s skyrocketed, we haven’t expanded Medicaid,” Ms. Demings said. “People are hurting and you know what, senator? When I talk to your constituents across the state, they don’t know what you stand for.

Electoral laws also figured prominently in the debate.

Ms Demings said she supported a Democratic proposal to expand voting access by making it easier to vote in response to the “incredible voter suppression efforts that were underway by the senator and his party”.

Mr. Rubio said GOP-backed election laws will improve public confidence in election results, and that requiring ID to vote and eliminating drop boxes improves trust.