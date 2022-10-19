News
Elon Musk’s SpaceX could take Starlink to IPO by 2025: analysts
Elon Musk said Friday that SpaceX cannot continue to fund Starlink terminals in Ukraine “indefinitely” given the cost. However, Musk, who is also CEO of electric car company Tesla, said on Saturday that SpaceX would continue to fund the Ukrainian government “for free” even though Starlink was “still losing money”.
Adrées Latif | Reuters
Elon Musk could spin off Starlink from SpaceX and complete an initial public offering by 2025, technology analyst firm CCS Insight said in a report.
Starlink uses the satellite to provide high-speed internet access to users and is part of Musk’s space exploration company.
CCS Insight publishes an annual forecast report in the technology sector. In this year’s edition, published on Tuesday, the analyst firm said that as “Starlink’s revenue becomes more predictable and it gains more and more users, the company is splitting up to raise capital to expand its constellation of satellites” to meet growing demand for its services. .
“We think that makes perfect sense,” Ben Wood, head of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC in an interview. “Starlink is going to have to invest heavily.”
Wood said an initial public offering (IPO) will help spur investment in SpaceX, spur international expansion and “make Starlink the go-to player in satellite broadband.”
SpaceX executives have been talking about an IPO for the past two years. In 2021, Musk said SpaceX would release Starlink when revenue becomes more predictable.
Earlier this year, Musk told employees that a Starlink IPO was unlikely before 2025 or later, CNBC reported, citing the billionaire’s comments during a show of hands of SpaceX employees.
Musk was previously targeting a bid as early as this year, according to an email to SpaceX employees obtained by CNBC. The email, sent by Musk in May 2019, said “it will probably make sense to go public with Starlink in about three years.”
Starlink has recently come into the limelight due to its role in the Russian-Ukrainian war. SpaceX donated Starlink internet terminals to Ukraine to keep the country’s military online during the war against Russia, even if the communications infrastructure is destroyed.
But Musk said Friday that SpaceX cannot continue to fund Starlink terminals in Ukraine “indefinitely” given the cost. However, Musk, who is also the CEO of an electric car company You’re heresaid on Saturday that SpaceX would continue to fund the Ukrainian government “for free” even though Starlink was “still losing money.”
— CNBC’s Michael Sheetz contributed to this report.
cnbc
News
Judge Orders Blogger Tasha K To Pay Cardi B The $4 Million Awarded To Her In Their Defamation Lawsuit
It appears Blogger Tasha K can’t run with Cardi B‘s $4 million awarded to her in their defamation lawsuit, even if she relocates to the moon.
Tasha K in a recent update has been ordered by a court to pay Cardi B the $ 4 million she won in the defamation case. Tasha attempted an appeal but the judge ordered that she pays immediately or opt for a supersedes. The girl is struggling to escape this debt but Cardi will not let her!
Cardi B earlier this year won a defamatory case against the YouTuber after she called Cardi a wh*re with STD in one of her vlogs. Tasha K immediately declared she is not worth that much and hence can’t pay. She also, said publicly that there’s no way she’s paying Cardi any money. Recently Tasha K was accused of relocating to Africa to avoid paying but Cardi is not tolerating that crap, y’all.
Cardi B’s lawyer recently discovered just $1K in Tasha K’s account while it is obvious she is worth much more. All in an attempt to skip the payment. However, Cardi B is not having that sh-t and sued Tasha again and now, the girl has no option but to pay or opt for a bond.
Maybe when you are broke and vain, don’t create a YouTube channel and start calling people who can drag you to court and battle it out with you for years names.
Via Media Take Out:
A judge has ordered Tasha K to pay Cardi B’s $4 million judgment in full. If Tasha K does not have the funds, she must secure a bond to give the rapper her coins.
Tasha K has said several times that she will not pay Cardi. And Cardi filed a motion to force her hand.
“[Cardi B’s] motion for a Supersedeas Bond pursuant to Rule 62 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure is hereby GRANTED,” Judge William M. Ray wrote.
“When and if the Defendants post a bond in the amount of $3,863,753.47. Which guarantees unconditionally to pay said amount in satisfaction of the Judgment awarded by the Court to the Plaintiff. Then and in that event the Court also GRANTS the Defendants’ Motion to Stay. Otherwise, the Defendants’ Motion to Stay is DENIED.”
The vlogger has been trying to appeal the Judgment. But the judge has shot down her attempts for a hearing regarding the outcome of the defamation case.
“The Court grants the Defendants the right to supplement their pleadings with authority as to why they are entitled to a hearing. And in any event to provide through their pleadings evidence which would justify a bond in an amount less than the full amount of the Judgment. If such evidence is provided through supplementation of the pleadings, then the Court would re-examine whether the amount of the bond as set herein should be modified.”
Considering Tasha K’s arrogance, do you think Cardi B should let go?
The post Judge Orders Blogger Tasha K To Pay Cardi B The $4 Million Awarded To Her In Their Defamation Lawsuit appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Magic will test progress of their process in season opener vs. Pistons
Throughout training camp and the preseason, the Orlando Magic emphasized focusing on their process and honing in on the details as the next steps in their rebuild.
The Magic’s progress will get their first real test in season opener against the Pistons on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
While they don’t count in the standings, preseason games matter. They allow for data collection, lineup/rotation experimentation and players to get a better feel for their teammates.
They also help coaches and players see what else needs to be improved. For the Magic, that means better ball security, better defensive rotations that should cut down on the fouls and picking up on the opponent’s defensive coverages quicker.
All things are worked on during preseason, but they’ll have a better understanding once games start to count against the win-loss record.
“If we focus on the process of doing the right thing, the outcome will take care of itself,” coach Jamahl Mosley said after Tuesday’s practice, before the team departed for Detroit. “We’ll continue to celebrate the small successes with this team but focusing on doing the right thing, playing the right way with that level of consistency is really important for our group of guys.”
While the Magic prioritize themselves, excecuting a gameplan with scouting intel is a part of it.
That means slowing down the Pistons in transition, especially after rebounds, and finding holes in Detroit’s switch-almost-everything defensive scheme.
“They push the basketball and attack that paint,” Mosley said. “Their defense is something that’s been very unique in that they’re one of the most switching teams throughout the league. Our ability to score against switching has to be on point. Our understanding of where we’re going on cuts [and] how our spacing has got to be accurate is very important for us.”
When asked what a successful season-opener would look like, multiple people from the team focused on development.
“Hopefully, we can kind of show what we worked on last year,” second-year forward Franz Wagner said, “and this year also.”
But they also want to win.
“Obviously I want to play well,” said Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft who’ll be making his regular-season debut. “But if we win, that trumps everything.”
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) were listed as out for Wednesday.
The season opener tips off at 7 p.m. and can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Yankees fans troll Josh Naylor with “Who’s your daddy!” carols – Orange County Register
A sold-out crowd at Yankee Stadium wanted Josh Naylor to know that while Gerrit Cole might be his son, they were the daddy of the Cleveland Guardian DH.
Naylor’s home run celebration in ALDS Game 4 has caught the eye for being somewhat odd and somewhat quirky, in a weird way. After hitting a solo home run against Cole, Naylor skirted the bases while pretending to be cradling a baby and calling the Yankees ace his “son.”
The celebration backfired when Cleveland lost and had to return to New York for a deciding Game 5. As Naylor came home in the second inning for his first at-bat of the night, fans of the Yankee were eager to let him hear it, chanting “Who’s your daddy?”
Naylor rocketed to right field on his first at bat against Nestor Cortes, and the chanting started as soon as Aaron Judge gloved the ball. They did it again when he grounded at shortstop in the third inning. In the sixth, fans booed him as he headed for home plate, but they did it again when he fielded left.
Naylor went 0-4 in Tuesday night’s playoff game.
“It’s fun,” reliever Clay Holmes said. “The crowd definitely showed up. It was a fun crowd tonight, they brought energy and they supported us. It was nice to play in front of them and get a big win here.
Cole said he hadn’t seen the celebration at the time. But once he did, he didn’t seem very impressed.
“Yeah whatever. It’s cute,” Cole said Sunday night at Progressive Field. “It wouldn’t have bothered me at the time and it’s just kind of funny.”
Naylor may be the current subject of the Bronx’s ire, but that particular chant was a tradition across the street when the team was still playing at the old stadium. Yankees fans chanted the same at former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez during the 2004 ALCS. Of course, the Red Sox ended up winning the series and eventually won the World Series as well, ending to their 86-year drought.
Maybe Yankees fans will have better luck this year as the team advances to the ALCS with a 5-1 win to eliminate the Guardians.
“The fans brought the energy tonight,” Judge said. “From the first pitch, they were on it. They were loud and shouting. They created a fun atmosphere tonight in a take-out winner.
()
California Daily Newspapers
News
IG Model KKVSH Kush Accuses His Boyfriend, Nick Yardy, Of Abuse After He ‘Caught’ Her Cheating With Popcan And Jimmy Stacks
Give it to Instagram couples for toxic, abusive, and sh-tty relationships. Instagram influencer Nick Yardy and his business/romantic partner KKVSH are seen in a viral video physically abusing each other after KKVSH allegedly cheated with Popcan and Jimmy Stacks.
Numerous Instagram relationships lead to homicide due to erratic and sh-tty behaviors. Nick Yardy and KKSV got into an argument after his rival Jimmy Stacks confirmed f***ing KKVSH to repel him. The argument turned physical as KKVSH destroyed properties while hitting Yardy.
In the same video, both KKVSH and Yardy were physically abusing each other, with Yardy pointing a gun at KKVSH. Yardy dragged KKVSH from his house before things turned messier. But knowing how dumb these Instagram couples are, be sure to see them together soon still doing sh-ts like this.
Despite KKVSH hitting Yardy and destroying windows and other properties in the house, she is accusing Yardy of abuse.
Via Media Take Out:
KKVSH and Nick Yardy are two of the biggest influencers in the world. The couple built a brand where they have a collective 15 million followers, and make hundreds of thousands of dollars a year across social media platforms.
Well, yesterday the two got into a BIG fight on Instagram. Nick began accusing KKVSH of going to another man’s house, a rival blogger Jimmy Stacks. He claims that while there, his girlfriend allegedly performed an intimate act on Nick’s rival.
According to Jimmy, his girlfriend has also cheated on him – with the popular reggae star Popcaan.
Yesterday things went crazy, and KKVSH accused Nick of abusing her – after she was kicked out of the house.
But video posted from the fight, suggest that KKVSH was the aggressor, at least yesterday. Look:
Nicholas Hunter popular as Nick Yardy is an American rising social media celebrity, entrepreneur, music producer, and media celebrity. He is best known for sharing his business strategies on social media platforms, especially on Instagram, and as the founder of a record label named NYprods.
Nick grew up in LA, California, USA. There is no information available regarding his early life and education. His initial popularity came on Instagram, as an entrepreneur for sharing business, trading strategies, and tips. He is also regarded as the face of various fashion brands on the platform.
It is sad when grown a**es put themselves up for sh-ts as wild as this. Is it for clout or they were seriously doing that sh-t?
Watch how things got messy between KKVSH and Nick Yardy:
The post IG Model KKVSH Kush Accuses His Boyfriend, Nick Yardy, Of Abuse After He ‘Caught’ Her Cheating With Popcan And Jimmy Stacks appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Magic’s warmup shirts will include City National Bank of Florida logo
City National Bank of Florida will become the official bank and mortgage partner of the Orlando Magic and Amway Center during the 2022-23 season, the two organizations announced Tuesday morning ahead of the season opener against the Pistons on Wednesday in Detroit.
As part of the partnership, City National Bank will be the first partner whose logo will appear on the Magic’s warmup shirts — a branding opportunity created by the NBA last season.
“The Orlando Magic are thrilled to forge an exclusive partnership with City National Bank of Florida,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said in a statement. “With City National Bank’s continued commitment to growth in Central Florida, we’re excited to assist them with their continued success. As a Champion of the Community, we share a commitment to our community and look forward to seeing the partnership flourish through the many collaborations planned to benefit Central Florida.”
The partnership also includes a program to recognize small businesses, a financial literacy platform, exclusive access to Magic experiences for the bank’s clients, naming of the reception room in Amway Center to the City National Bank Hourglass Room, branding during televised Magic games and brand integration with the Magic, including in-arena digital signage during all Amway Center events as well as on the exterior digital board facing I-4.
City National Bank, which is based out of Miami and is the second-largest bank based in the state, will be one of the Magic’s seven “Champion of the Community” partners. The team’s partners include Walt Disney World, PepsiCo and Florida Blue.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Marco Rubio-Val Demings Senate debate in Florida: Abortion and crime take center stage
Democrat Val Demings and incumbent Republican Marco Rubio debated crime, inflation, hurricane damage, the economy and abortion in their only debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, where the two are vying for a seat in the US Senate.
Mr Rubio, who is seeking a third term, arrived at the debate stage at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth with a consistent lead in the polls over Ms Demings, who represents the 10th congressional district and was unable to go forward. of his GOP opponent despite raising far more money.
But the race is considered competitive and the clash between the two on key issues has been heated.
Mr Rubio denounced ‘crazy politics coming from the left’ and said Ms Demings had never passed a substantive bill apart from renaming post offices.
Ms Demings accused her rival of ‘lying, cheating and trying to steal’ and she defended her legislation naming post offices after heroic figures.
The pair clashed over abortion, with Mr Rubio saying he was ‘100% pro-life’ but had always supported exceptions to abortion restrictions. He said Ms Demings supported taxpayer-funded abortion “on demand for any reason at any time, up to the time of birth”.
Ms Demings again accused Mr Rubio of lying and said he was the abortion extremist.
“Senator, you know you said you don’t support any exceptions,” Ms. Demings said. Mr. Rubio replied: “What limits on abortion do you support?
Ms Demings said: “I support a woman’s right to choose until the point of viability.
Mr Rubio called it “the vague line they all give”.
Abortion is seen as a significant issue in Florida, especially among Democratic and independent voters, and Ms. Demings, 65, tried to use the issue against Mr. Rubio.
She saw encouraging signs over the summer, when a few polls showed her within a point or two of Mr Rubio – a statistical tie given the polls’ margins of error.
Her campaign attributed the surge in support for Ms Demings to campaign ads in which she rejected the far-left “defund the police” movement and promoted her tenure as Orlando police chief.
Mr Rubio, 51, tried to define Ms Demings as a far-left politician who abandoned law enforcement, rejected border security and sided with President Biden, who is unpopular in the state and is blamed for inflation and high gas prices.
The two argued over the state’s property and flood insurance programs, which are in a state of collapse. Ms. Demings said Mr. Rubio had done nothing to reform state property insurance, which became unaffordable for many after six companies left the state.
Mr. Rubio cited roofing scams that have forced many businesses out of business, but warned that the federal government should not get involved, noting that it was struggling to deliver the mail.
“You don’t want the federal government involved in property insurance,” Mr. Rubio said.
Ms Demings accused Mr Rubio of doing nothing to “get guns out of the hands of dangerous people”, despite several mass shootings in Florida while Mr Rubio was in the Senate.
He has done ‘nothing to help fight gun violence and get dangerous guns out of the hands of dangerous people,’ Ms Demings said, accusing him of using the Second Amendment as an excuse not to control guns. fire.
“How long are you going to watch people get shot in freshman grade, fourth grade, high school, college, church, synagogue, grocery store, movie theater, mall, club at night,” Ms. Demings said. “He thought he would get a pass…and not do anything meaningful about it.”
On immigration, Ms Demings defined herself as supporting ‘a nation of laws’ and called for extra officers and securing the border, but she also said those who show up at the border should be allowed to seek asylum.
She called for more border processors to separate “those who need to be turned away from those who are seeking asylum”.
Mr Rubio said Ms Demings was calling for a system that would lead to the faster release of the thousands of illegal immigrants who cross the United States every day.
“They’re usually held for two to three days while you process,” Rubio said. “What she’s saying is, ‘Let’s hire more transformers so we can get them through faster. “”
Ms Demings said Mr Rubio had failed in his nearly 12 years in the Senate.
“What we’re left with is skyrocketing property insurance, a lack of affordable housing, health care that’s skyrocketed, we haven’t expanded Medicaid,” Ms. Demings said. “People are hurting and you know what, senator? When I talk to your constituents across the state, they don’t know what you stand for.
Electoral laws also figured prominently in the debate.
Ms Demings said she supported a Democratic proposal to expand voting access by making it easier to vote in response to the “incredible voter suppression efforts that were underway by the senator and his party”.
Mr. Rubio said GOP-backed election laws will improve public confidence in election results, and that requiring ID to vote and eliminating drop boxes improves trust.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
Elon Musk’s SpaceX could take Starlink to IPO by 2025: analysts
XRP Price Forms This Pattern On Its Chart, What Does It Mean For XRP?
Judge Orders Blogger Tasha K To Pay Cardi B The $4 Million Awarded To Her In Their Defamation Lawsuit
Magic will test progress of their process in season opener vs. Pistons
Yankees fans troll Josh Naylor with “Who’s your daddy!” carols – Orange County Register
3 Bullish Chart Patterns That Will Help You Become A Better Trader
IG Model KKVSH Kush Accuses His Boyfriend, Nick Yardy, Of Abuse After He ‘Caught’ Her Cheating With Popcan And Jimmy Stacks
Magic’s warmup shirts will include City National Bank of Florida logo
Marco Rubio-Val Demings Senate debate in Florida: Abortion and crime take center stage
Fake Drake Gets His A** Whooped By Rapper M2thak In Celebrity Boxing Match
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing