Eu Took Too Much Financial Risk On Covid-19 And Ukraine – Politico

Press play to listen to this article

Johan Van Overtveldt is Chairman of the Committee on Budgets. Monika Hohlmeier is Chair of the Committee on Budgetary Control.

When money is scarce in Europe, the European Commission and member countries resort to budgetary instruments outside the ordinary budget of the European Union. This became abundantly clear first during the pandemic and then again with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the bloc’s subsequent support for Ukraine, events that created huge short-and-term funding needs. long-term.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the EU has provided 2.2 billion euros to Ukraine in the form of macro-financial assistance (MFA). And in October, the Commission will borrow an additional 5 billion euros in the form of long-term loans from the MFA to lend to Ukraine. This allows the war-torn country to benefit from Europe’s AAA credit rating.

Such European borrowing operations are becoming increasingly exemplary of the bloc’s response to unforeseen crises. We have already used this type of funding for the pandemic-related Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), as member countries divided the money among themselves, while trying to prevent the European Parliament from control spending.

However, the risks threatening the success of this type of borrowing operation are very real.

In the case of the Ukrainian MFA, we see two potential risks: First, there is the risk of default.

There is no crystal ball to predict the subsequent course of the war. As things stand, there is still no clear end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the country’s future ability to repay its long-term debt is uncertain – even if the one can only hope that in all possible scenarios, these debts will be repaid.

In the event of default, however, the EU budget provides a 9% “first loss protection” for investors, backed up by a member country guarantee of 61%, as a “second layer of protection”. But, to be frank, there is not enough room in the EU’s current long-term budget – also known as the multiannual financial framework – to solve this problem, if Ukraine is not able to repay and member countries refuse to intervene. In such a case, massive cuts in existing European programs would be inevitable.

The second risk relates to fraud and embezzlement.

Despite our justified solidarity with the Ukrainian people and our support for the sovereignty of their country, it should not be forgotten that before the war, corruption was endemic in Ukraine. In 2021, the country ranked 122nd on the Corruption Perceptions Index, between countries like Gabon and Zambia – an issue that European institutions are well aware of. A September 2021 report by the European Court of Auditors even said that “grand corruption was still a key problem in Ukraine”, despite repeated EU efforts to improve the rule of law.

Of course, it is almost impossible to verify every euro that will be spent, but this support from the AMF does not at all provide for strict monitoring of the money transferred. Without proper fiscal control backed by democratic checks and balances, these EU loans could easily fall into the wrong hands. And if any grand fraudulent schemes were to surface in Ukraine, the public reaction would likely be fierce.

Providing financial support to Ukraine is an obvious necessity, but the money must be spent to achieve the intended goals and it must reach the majority of the population.

Providing financial support to Ukraine is an obvious necessity, but the money must reach the majority of the population | Yasuyoshi chiba/AFP via Getty Images

However, the lack of information regarding the destination of FRR money is potentially even more dangerous than the risks associated with the Ukrainian MFA. While reform and investment plans with agreed targets and milestones suggest some level of reliability, Parliament is not in a position to review this information.

Until now, the information provided by the Commission and the Member States was not only very basic, it also did not allow Parliament to trace the financial flows, even though the regulation explicitly provides for the transfer of concrete information on the FRR’s discharge expenses.

It is essential that the member countries provide the Commission and the Parliament with lists of the measures financed with these funds. European taxpayers expect Parliament to insist on scrutiny to ensure the €750 billion is spent according to law, and assure citizens that the COVID-19 recovery fund was the right decision for show solidarity across the bloc.

As chairmen of the two budget committees within the Parliament, we would like to point out that these current solutions to off-budget crises further contribute to an already complex budget galaxy and entail great financial risks. But more importantly, these “creative” solutions undermine the legitimacy and parliamentary accountability of the Union.

Both with the FRR regulation and with the AMF support to Ukraine, sound financial management is not guaranteed, as the main EU budgetary control structures are largely absent. However, if we want the EU to be a strong union and not risk losing the support of a large majority of its citizens, we must bring all European spending under parliamentary control.

Otherwise, we face a major risk of fraud and corruption.