Ex-Nfl Player Apologizes To Mi School After Dancer Twerked Rapper At Recruiting Party

An Australian woman has learned the hard way why you should never do a DIY pimple extraction after contracting a nasty infection.

Tyla Brimblecombe has shared how her chin swelled up so much she said she looked like ‘Buzz Lightyear’ after squeezing a year-and-a-half-old spot.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, the social media strategist said a doctor told her the mysterious spot was not a cyst, but squeezing it may have caused an infection that she needed to take antibiotics for. heal.

Tyla Brimblecombe (pictured), has warned millions why you should never squeeze pimples after a spot on her face became infected

She said she had a small spot on her chin for a year and a half that got badly infected and swollen after trying to squeeze it several times.

“If you ever have a pimple and you’re not sure if it’s a pimple and you really want to pop it, my advice is don’t do it,” Tyla warned in the clip. .

She said she had spent the last 24 hours in ‘excruciating pain’ after trying to extract what she thought was a pimple that appeared on her chin around 18 months ago.

“I started noticing a little pimple that was on my chin, it never really had a head, kind of something a little deeper into my skin and I was always like ‘oh it’s ok go away’ or ‘I’m going to pop it when it’s ready,’” she explained.

“He never got ready, he just stayed the way he was and to be honest, I just ignored him.”

Tyla added around the time she noticed the ‘pimple’ she had from the chin fillers and the spot appeared to be in the same place the needle would have entered.

“I came in two nights ago, I decided, I’m gonna squeeze this bad boy a little bit, I went in with the knuckles really hard,” she said.

“The next morning when I woke up, the little dot, instead of being a white head, was quite yellow, so I was like ‘oh my God, that’s infected’.”

Later that night, Tyla tried to squeeze the spot even more, so she ended up with a big bruise and swelling.

“And at this point, I’m embracing it, it gives Buzz Lightyear — inchinity and beyond — but it just got worse and worse, more and more bloated,” she joked.

Her boyfriend also had a “good crack” pressing the spot with cotton swabs.

Tyla then revealed her chin in the video which had a small but nasty injury, had “doubled in size”, and was red and “solid as a rock”.

Her video racked up over 2.2 million views, shocking hundreds of people in the comments, while others said a similar thing happened to them.

“No, but my daughter, THIS HAPPENED TO ME and I ended up with an abscess on my face and I became septic,” said one woman.

“You have to go to the doctor!” Might be infected/cyst, please don’t touch it again,” advised a second.

Days later Tyla’s chin was back to ‘normal’ and she said ‘nothing happened’

“What happened to me turned out to be an abscess due to MRSA, aka Staphylococcus aureus. I would be tested for sure,” wrote a third.

After numerous requests from viewers asking for updates, Tyla said in a follow-up video that she had been to the doctor and the place was improving after being put on antibiotics.

“I asked if it was a cyst, he said no and it went down a lot today,” she said, pointing to her chin which still had an injury but was much less swollen.

“I think it was just me attacking what didn’t need to be attacked, making it worse, and then obviously it really swelled up and got worse putting my own spin on it.”

A few days later Tyla’s chin was back to normal and she said “nothing happened”.