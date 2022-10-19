Connect with us

Fake Drake Gets His A** Whooped By Rapper M2thak In Celebrity Boxing Match

18 seconds ago

Fake Drake Gets His A** Whooped By Rapper M2Thak In Celebrity Boxing Match
Fake Drake is having a tough life maintaining his fake celebrity status.

The wannabe celebrity with no talent, no real career path, just impersonating Drake for money and clout got his a** whooped over the weekend by a YouTube rapper M2thak at a Celebrity Boxing Match. It is unfortunate event planners keep entertaining him to keep the charade up.

Though M2thak is inept in boxing too, he managed to kick fake Drake’s a** and we can’t be more thrilled. It appears riding on someone’s name for fame is not easy after all.

Initially, the fake Drake threw a challenge to the real Drake to fight in the celebrity Boxing Match. And his conditions were, Drake pays him a million dollars when he loses or he does away with the name Drake when the real Drake wins.

Well, Drake got Instagram to ban his a** after he dared Drake to the match. Yes! Drake doesn’t want anything to do with him. Fake Drake was to fight Lamar Odom but he also declined to engage his dummy self. Hence, his last option was M2thak. And M2thak did just what is expected.

Via Vlad:

Fake Drake, who also referred to himself as “Izzy Drake,” was set to appear in a celebrity boxing match. Initially, the fight was supposed to be between him and Lamar Odom, with Fake Drake claiming the real Drizzy paid him off not to fight. Despite the claim, Odom says that was not true. Since then, a new opponent for Izzy Drake has arrived in the form of rapper M2thaK. 

The fight found both people in a match-up that felt very amateur-like, with both men struggling to land punches. However, M2thaK came out the gate swinging at Fake Drake, knocking him down a few times during the fight. Following the three rounds, M2thaK was ruled the winner of the bout.

Since clout chasing is not working for fake Drake, what do you suggest he does next?

Here is the video of fake Drake getting his a** kicked in the boxing ring:

News

Colts owner Jim Irsay sees 'merit to remove' Dan Snyder as Washington owner

6 mins ago

October 19, 2022

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Sees ‘Merit To Remove’ Dan Snyder As Washington Owner
Tuesday afternoon in downtown Manhattan, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first NFL owner to publicly call for Dan Snyder to be removed as Washington Commanders owner.

“I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner of the (Commanders),” Irsay said at the NFL owners’ meetings inside the Conrad New York Downtown hotel. “I think it’s something we have to review. We have to look at all the evidence, and we have to be thorough. But I think it’s something that has to be given serious consideration.”

Irsay, 63, said he believes the owners might secure the 24 votes required to vote Snyder out when the time comes.

“I think potentially there will be,” Irsay said. “But we’ll see … I believe they’ll support it if the report shows and they believe it’s the right thing to do … We have complete authority to do that.”

Irsay made clear he wasn’t just advocating for Snyder to hand off the franchise to his family.

“In general of him being removed and selling the franchise,” Irsay said.

Snyder is the subject of an ongoing NFL investigation being conducted by Mary Jo White, the former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he urged the owners, in a closed door meeting following Irsay’s public comments, to reserve comments until they have learned all the facts.

“When Mary Jo White is done with her investigation, we will share that with the membership and share that publicly as we committed to before,” Goodell said at an evening press conference. “And I was very clear with them there is no reason for there to be any speculation at this point in time or discussion until we have all the facts. So that was my message to the ownership. And there was little or no discussion.”

But Goodell also had an interesting answer when asked if he was surprised or disappointed by Irsay’s comments.

“No,” Goodell said. “How do you like that?”

Goodell and the NFL already buried the findings of attorney Beth Wilkinson’s report last year about the Washington franchise’s toxic work environment that has allegedly enabled repeated sexual harassment, though. So owners such as Irsay are right to be restless about a resolution.

Snyder fired back at Irsay later Tuesday and said in a statement that he will not sell the team:

“We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in this case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise,” the Washington statement read. “And they won’t.”

The Commanders also produced a letter that Snyder had sent to NFL owners on Monday defending himself against an ESPN story that ran last week.

The article alleged Snyder had gathered “dirt” that could “blow up” several owners, the league office and Goodell, as leverage to prevent them from voting him out.

“I have never hired any private investigator to look into any owner or the Commissioner,” Snyder’s letter to owners read.

Irsay said he didn’t care if Snyder had investigated him anyway.

“I could care less,” the Colts’ owner said. “You can investigate me until the cows come home. That’s not gonna back me off.”

“In the workplace today, the standard that the shield stands for in the NFL, you have to stand for that and protect that,” Irsay added. “I just think that once owners talk amongst each other, they’ll arrive at the right decision.”

()

News

Piers Morgan: Biden's border denial is 'just smoke and mirrors'

12 mins ago

October 19, 2022

Piers Morgan: Biden'S Border Denial Is 'Just Smoke And Mirrors'
Fox Nation host Piers Morgan criticized President Biden on Tuesday for the way he portrayed the border crisis when addressing the American people on “The Five.”

PETER MORGAN: Obviously, in many parts of this border, this is an emergency. But Joe Biden, like I said earlier about the color of the sky, this is a guy who doesn’t want you to believe what you see with your own eyes. It’s complete madness.

BIDEN BORDER HEAD CHRIS MAGNUS FIGHTS KILLED ON CHARGES OF INCOMPETENCE, DISINTEREST

So he said, ‘There’s no rush. Please don’t say it’s urgent. It’s bad for me,” even when there is one. He said, how right you are pointed out to the Saudis, ‘Don’t cut oil production until midterms. This will likely have an effect on gasoline prices. It could hurt me halfway through.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s all illusion. It’s all smoke and mirrors. And finally, I think the American people, I think they can deal with bad news like the British. We are a stoic people, aren’t we? We Americans and Brits can deal with bad news if we believe it is given to us honestly.

This article was written by the staff of Fox News.

Fox

News

Larsa Pippen Finally Opens Up About Her Rumored Romantic Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son, Marcus Jordan

18 mins ago

October 19, 2022

Larsa Pippen Finally Opens Up About Her Rumored Romantic Relationship With Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan
After all the one-sided PDAs, mainly from Larsa Pippen, the constant dinners, and public appearances, Larsa says the relationship rumor with Marcus Jordan is false. And we are puzzled!

The 48-year-old mother of 3, Larsa, says her relationship with Marcus Jordan, who is her ex-husband Scottie Pippen‘s rival Michael Jordan‘s son, is purely casual. This is after Larsa has been seen caressing, sm-oching, and touching the 31-year-old in public.

A while back, we reported on Marcus’ refusal to equal Larsa’s PDA. Marcus seemingly was uninterested in all the touching from Larsa. However, it appears Larsa is over the fact that Marcus is not interested in a steamy relationship even though she clearly wants some boning from the young businessman. She’s come to understand that Marcus may not be ready yet.

Via Essentially Sports:

The feud between Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan is undoubtedly a longstanding one.

Pippen did not accept the narrative that his Bulls’ teammate was always in the spotlight. He blamed Jordan for not giving the whole team, their due in the famous docu-series ‘The Last Dance’. But the feud could be cemented further with the recent rumors that Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen is dating Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan.

Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen was a high-profile relationship in their day. They were married for almost two decades and share four kids together. They finalized their divorce in 2018.

Larsa and Marcus were seen at a restaurant in September 2022. People claimed that they were on a date, sparking rumors and sending fans into a craze after seeing the two together. They were spotted a few times more following their intimate dinner, further fueling the rumors.

“We’re friends. We’ve been friends for a few years now and that’s really what it is. We’re friends,” Larsa told the media at BravoCon 2022

Larsa attempted to put any doubts to bed. But many videos on the Internet have been suggestive of a relationship that is more than a friendship between the two. Their recent PDAs have arguably contrasted Larsa’s claims of being only friends.

Larsa Pippen is a prominent name on reality TV, appearing on Real Housewives of Miami. She was also seen in many episodes alongside the Kardashians. She began her business in fitness and a luxury jewelry brand, establishing herself as an entrepreneur.

Marcus Jordan is also a businessman. His company, called the Trophy Room, deals with sports merchandise. He also played college basketball prior to being in business.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan had a tumultuous bond. They had an electrifying chemistry on the court and are widely considered to be one of the most dynamic duos in NBA history. They were regarded to be the formula that guided the Bulls to six championships, achieved in two historic three-peats no less. But Pippen commented years later that they have never been friends outside the court.

Pippen was disappointed that the ten-part documentary “glorified” Michael Jordan. According to Pippen, the Bulls’ teammates were shown in poor light in contrast to Jordan.”

What do you make of Larsa’s declaration, is it a means to get the public off their backs?

News

Yankee fans troll Josh Naylor with 'Who's your daddy!' chants

24 mins ago

October 19, 2022

Yankee Fans Troll Josh Naylor With ‘Who’s Your Daddy!’ Chants
A sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium wanted Josh Naylor to know that while Gerrit Cole might be his son, they’re the Cleveland Guardian DH’s daddy.

Naylor’s home run celebration in Game 4 of the ALDS garnered attention for being somewhat strange and somewhat original, in a strange way. After hitting a solo home run off of Cole, Naylor rounded the bases while pretending to rock a baby and calling the Yankees ace his “son.”

The celebration backfired when Cleveland lost and had to go back to New York for a decisive Game 5. By the time Naylor made it to the plate in the second inning for his first at-bat of the night, Yankee fans were eager to let him hear it.

Naylor flew out to right field in his first at-bat against Nestor Cortes, and the chants began as soon as Aaron Judge gloved the ball. They began again when he grounded out to the shortstop in the third inning. In the sixth, the fans booed him as he walked to the plate, but they started back up when he lined out to left.

Cole said he didn’t see the celebration at the time. But once he did, he didn’t seem very impressed.

“Yeah, whatever. It’s cute,” Cole said Sunday night at Progressive Field. “It wouldn’t have bothered me in the moment and it just is kind of funny.”

Naylor might be the current subject of the Bronx’s ire but this particular chant was a tradition across the street back when the team was still playing at the old stadium. Yankee fans chanted the same thing at former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez in the 2004 ALCS. Of course, the Red Sox ended up winning the series and eventually went on to win the World Series as well, snapping their 86-year drought.

Maybe Yankee fans will have better luck with it this year.

Naylor went 4-for-4 on Tuesday night as the Yankees won 5-1 to advance to the ALCS.

()

News

FC Tucson's return to 'pre-pro' ranks needed for long-term success, says Jon Pearlman

30 mins ago

October 19, 2022

Fc Tucson'S Return To 'Pre-Pro' Ranks Needed For Long-Term Success, Says Jon Pearlman
One of three professional sports franchises in Tucson is being sold, though its name, logo and coach will remain.

FC Tucson owner Brett Johnson announced Tuesday morning that he was selling Tucson’s USL League One football franchise. Coach Jon Pearlman has acquired the rights to the FC Tucson name and logo and will re-introduce FC Tucson next season as a USL League Two expansion franchise.

Pearlman will lead the USL League Two club’s ownership group while serving as the team’s president and technical director. Tucson businessman Jeff Arnold will serve as club president.

It’s a return to “pre-professional” football for FC Tucson, who played from 2012 to 2019 in the USL Premier Development League, which later became League Two.

Pearlman said on Tuesday afternoon that the club intended to return to the professional ranks in the near future, provided they could find a viable long-term stadium. Pearlman plans to meet with Pima County officials to negotiate a stadium deal for 2023. FC Tucson has long played at the 3,200-seat Kino North Stadium, which is run by the county.

People also read…

“We are going to close a deal very quickly and make it sustainable for us in the short term,” he said. “Obviously we would like something more for the long term.”

Johnson’s ownership group was “excited about” new stadium opportunities that did not materialize, Pearlman said. Pearlman thinks there are “different ways to attack” a stadium deal, saying he wants to look at all public and private options, existing stadiums and new construction, while “using the people of Tucson who have made and developed here”.

The FC Tucson women’s team will remain; as is FC Tucson Youth, the area’s largest children’s soccer club. Tucson will continue to host Major League Soccer’s spring training, as it has for years.

But the transition from professional to pre-professional is significant. The annual cost of running a USL League One team is “a few million dollars (versus) to a few hundred thousand dollars” for a League Two club, Pearlman said. “That’s an extra zero, easy.”

The new USL League Two franchise will only employ a handful of full-time staff. The Ligue 2 season is much shorter, running from May to August, and the rosters are mostly made up of college players. By comparison, FC Tucson’s 2022 USL League One roster included professional players from Mexico, Italy, Jamaica, Colombia, Nigeria, England, Argentina and Ghana, as well as the former Major League Soccer player Donny Toia. The 2022 USL League One season ran from April 2 through October 1. 15.

That’s why Pearlman called Tuesday a “bittersweet day.” FC Tucson joined the professional ranks in 2019, serving as a feeder to the Phoenix Rising FC of USL Championship before going independent. Tucson reached the League One semi-finals in 2021 after Pearlman was promoted from assistant coach to head coach mid-season.

This year’s club finished 8-14-8; his home season was marred by multiple prolonged weather delays, some of which forced fans out of the stadium altogether.

“We didn’t want to spend years outside of professional football,” Pearlman said. He called the move to the USL League Two necessary if the club is to “come back stronger, smarter and better”.



Jon Pearlman will go from coaching USL League One club FC Tucson to co-owning a new USL League Two team.


Arizona Daily Star Ana Beltran


Johnson said Pearlman and his co-owners would be “great stewards of FC Tucson and everything we love about it.” He called selling the USL League One franchise a logical step so he could focus his “time, attention and capital” on his other holding, a Rhode Island-based USL Championship expansion team.

The USL League One team is the latest professional franchise to move or retire, following Gila Monsters and Scorch in hockey, Heat in softball, and Sidewinders and Padres in baseball. And while Pearlman’s decision to buy the FC Tucson name and logo may seem rare, it has happened before in Tucson.

Former Sidewinders owner Jay Zucker bought the rights to the name and logo from the former Tucson Toros and reintroduced the club as part of the Golden Baseball League in 2009. The revamped team lasted two seasons .

Pearlman is convinced that the new FC Tucson is built for a longer stay.

Contact sportswriter Ryan Finley [email protected] On Twitter: @ryan_finley

Delaware

News

After Dumping Kayla Nicole, NFL Player Travis Kelce, Is Now Dating Access Hollywood Correspondent, Zuri Hall

36 mins ago

October 19, 2022

After Dumping Kayla Nicole, Nfl Player Travis Kelce, Is Now Dating Access Hollywood Correspondent, Zuri Hall
Travis Kelce seems to have a thing for black entertainment reporters. Hey! he dumps them eventually but he still likes keeping them around for years so…

After dumping the mother of his kids, Kayla Nicole, Travis, according to rumors has found himself a new black entertainment reporter Zuri Hall. Not so long ago, Nicole took to social media to lament about all the wasted years with Travis. She spices things up a little by calling herself stupid for thinking Travis will ever marry her after 5 years of their on-and-off relationship. She defended Travis even when he was accused of cheating, just to get dumped. Damn!

Meanwhile, Travis is not bothered about Nicole’s tears as he has found himself a new black woman Zuri Hall, to play around with and eventually dump her too. However, Nicole and Zuri seem to be having some subtle beef because of Travis who is no good when comes to relationships. They are yet to engage in public dramas though but have unfollowed each other.

The NFL player during her relationship with Kayla Nicole was accused of cheating with numerous women. He also, according to reports, made Nicole go halfsies on all bills including trips and dates. Well, Nicole denied all allegations claiming rumor mongers couldn’t be farther from the truth.

But guess who came out crying later? Nicole!

Via Sideaction:

Looks like Travis Kelce is keeping things moving.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce possibly has a new girlfriend. We’re hearing Travis is dating entertainment reporter, television personality, actress and producer Zuri Hall. Zuri is correspondent for Access Hollywood on NBC. Travis recently split with Kayla Nicole, who hasn’t been seen at a Chiefs game this season. Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole was also recently linked to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons after being spotted at some Cowboys games over the last few weeks. Last year the two split after  his longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole  was rumored to give him a marriage ultimatum.

We’ve been scooped that Travis and Zuri’s relationship is “new” and that the two are just in the early stages of getting to know each other. So nothing officially as of yet, and the two haven’t posted anything about each other on their respective social media accounts. However there’s a video circulating of Zuri talking with one of Travis’ buddies. If you look carefully in the background, you’ll see a big guy wearing a pink suit.

Zuri was also spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs game in a Skybox taking in the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Interestingly enough, Kayla and Zuri used to follow each other and have now unfollowed.

Well, because the drama is yet to unfold in this seeming relationship, trust TGS to bring you updates, the prospect, and fails as and when it happens.

