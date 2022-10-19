Félix Bautista used to dream of being a closer. Now that he’s here, the Orioles right-hander isn’t settling.

Newsletter Sign-Up
Before Félix Bautista began playing organized baseball, as a little kid in the Dominican Republic, he’d watch the fanfare that would follow a closer entering a game and dream.
He’d dream that one day, that fanfare would be for him, entering with a game on the line. Those introductions were a large part of why Bautista picked up a baseball and decided to pitch. They led him on a path that featured a major setback, a late development and ultimately, the kind of introduction he’d long envisioned.
By the end of Bautista’s 2022 season with the Orioles, the rookie right-handed closer would take the field with floodlights flashing and Omar’s Whistle from the HBO show “The Wire” playing. He was a relatively unknown commodity last year, beginning with High-A Aberdeen, but concluded his first season in the major leagues as a closer with a dominant splitter, a triple-digit fastball and 15 saves.
Bautista is doing what he always dreamt of doing, even before his potential took the form of 100-plus mph heaters and made him one of baseball’s top up-and-coming high-leverage arms.
“Whenever I saw closers coming in, and I was watching baseball as a kid, I wanted to be like them one day,” Bautista said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “Looking back, at the time it was something unreasonable to think about, something crazy.
“But now that I’m able to live it, and go out there and have my own entrance, and go out there and pitch that way, it’s something really special. And I take a lot of pride in that.”
Bautista’s journey to Baltimore wasn’t linear. He began in the Miami Marlins’ organization, but he was released as a teenager and spent the next year out of professional baseball. When he was released, “my dream and my vision was a bit tarnished and a bit murky after that,” he said.
But when Bautista joined the Orioles, his power on the mound eventually coincided with more control. His walk rate of 29% in 2019 dropped to 15% in 2021, and in 65 2/3 innings in the big leagues this season, Bautista walked just 9% of the batters he faced.
With that improved command came lofty strikeout numbers, punching out 34.8% of batters with a 2.19 ERA. Bautista’s four-seam fastball (-14) and splitter (-6) each ranked in the top 15 in the majors in run value, a measurement of a pitch’s impact on how many runs an opponent scores based on the situations it’s used, with lower being better for pitchers.
“Just so happy with the season he’s had and him going forward,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “What a great story. Great story for us, great story for him.”
Before the season began, though, Bautista didn’t know whether this would be possible.
He entered spring training with one goal: To make the opening day roster. Once he achieved that, he accomplished his remaining two goals for the year as well, proving to Hyde he could handle high-leverage situations before assuming the closer responsibility after Jorge López was traded to the Minnesota Twins at the Aug. 2 deadline.
Bautista’s season was cut a few days short as he dealt with left knee discomfort after he landed awkwardly in the penultimate series of the year. He was placed on the 15-day injured list, but Bautista said there’s no long-term concern about his knee. Out of playoff contention, the Orioles opted to give their flame-throwing closer extra time to rest, ensuring he is healthy to train this offseason.
Shortly after the season concluded this month, Bautista boarded a plane to return to the Dominican Republic. It’s where this dream began, watching closers on television and envisioning his own special introduction one day.
Bautista achieved that, with the flashing lights and Omar’s Whistle part of a breakout campaign. But that was just a taste of what Bautista hopes is on the horizon.
“It’s highly motivating,” Bautista said. “Now that I have that secured and have that in my back pocket, going into next year I’ll have new goals that I want to reach and new things I want to accomplish. I’ll be really excited going into next season.”
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired about 100 more artillery shells at sea on Wednesday in response to South Korean live-fire drills in border areas as rivals accuse each other of escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula with weapons testing.
The drills by the two sides come amid heightened animosities over recent North Korean missile tests they call mock nuclear attacks on South Korean and US targets.
The South Korean military detected artillery fire from a coastal town in western North Korea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. On Tuesday night, North Korea fired about 100 shells off its west coast and 150 shells off its east coast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier.
On both days, North Korean shells landed in the northern parts of maritime buffer zones the two Koreas created off their east and west coasts as part of agreements they reached in 2018 to reduce tensions, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South.
North Korea also fired hundreds of shells into the buffer zones on Friday in its most significant direct violation of the 2018 agreement.
North Korea’s military said the launches were a warning against what it said were provocative South Korean artillery fire drills along the border earlier this week.
“Our military strongly warns enemy forces to immediately stop this highly irritating act of provocation in frontline areas,” an unidentified spokesman for the North Korean People’s Army General Staff said on Wednesday. in a press release.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it conducted artillery drills in land border areas as part of its annual military drills. But he said his exercises did not violate the 2018 agreement because his shells did not land in the buffer zones.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff have warned North Korea to immediately cease provocations that threaten peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. He added that he was stepping up his military preparedness and, in coordination with the United States, was closely monitoring North Korea’s movements.
No cases of violence between the two Koreas have been reported. But animosities could linger as North Korea is likely to react to South Korea’s annual “Hoguk” field exercises with its own weapons tests. South Korean officials said the “Hoguk” drills aimed to improve military preparedness against North Korean nuclear and missile threats and involved an unknown number of American soldiers.
North Korea sees regular military training between South Korea and the United States as an invasion rehearsal. He said his recent barrage of missile tests was intended to issue a warning to one of the allies’ earlier exercises involving a US aircraft carrier.
In parts of the “Hoguk” drills open to media, South Korean and US troops built pontoon bridges over a river southeast of Seoul to let tanks and other armored vehicles pass. South Korea’s military said Wednesday’s training was aimed at dealing with a hypothetical enemy attack that would destroy some of the bridges over the river.
“It has been extremely successful so far and demonstrates the strength of the ROK-US alliance,” said US Army company commander Capt. Sean Kasprisin, using the initials of Korea’s official name. South, the Republic of Korea. “We are definitely stronger with both nations.”
From October 31 to November 4, South Korea and the United States will also hold combined aerial exercises involving some 240 fighter jets, including F-35 fighters operated by the two nations. The drills are designed to inspect the two countries’ joint operations capabilities and improve combat readiness, the South Korean military said on Tuesday.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a briefing on Wednesday that Beijing hopes all countries concerned will continue to seek a political settlement to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea has tested 15 missiles since resuming testing activities on September 25. One was an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan and demonstrated range capable of reaching the US Pacific territory of Guam and beyond.
Some foreign experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would eventually aim to use his expanded arsenal of weapons to pressure the United States and others to accept his country as a legitimate nuclear state and lift restrictions. economic sanctions against the North.
The North’s artillery tests attract less outside attention than its missile launches. But its forward-deployed long-range artillery guns pose a serious security threat to the capital, Seoul, about 40 to 50 kilometers (25 to 30 miles) from the border with North Korea.
Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, video journalist Kim Yong-ho in Yeoju, South Korea, and video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing contributed to this report.
After the Chicago Bears’ mini-bye weekend, coaches met with players Tuesday at Halas Hall to discuss their individual six-game evaluations. They addressed the fundamentals and techniques each player needs to clean up as they look ahead to Monday night’s road game against the New England Patriots.
On the offensive side, there were many areas of improvement to discuss for a team averaging 293.7 yards and 15.5 points per game — both figures in the bottom five in the league.
Here’s the Tribune’s assessment of the good and bad on the Bears offense over the first six weeks.
The running game is one of the few areas of the offense that has consistently worked.
The Bears are second in the NFL with 170.8 rushing yards per game and seventh with 5.2 rushing yards per play.
Khalil Herbert leads the way with 63 carries for 403 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. Quarterback Justin Fields has 54 carries for 282 yards and a touchdown. And David Montgomery has 62 carries for 246 yards and a touchdown — plus 10 catches for 113 yards — giving the Bears multiple options on the ground.
“We’re just going to go with the hot hand,” coach Matt Eberflus said of the balance between using Herbert and Montgomery. “Whoever’s hot right there, we’re going to stay with him and go from there.”
Fields has made some dynamic plays with his feet, fresh in mind the 39-yard scramble late against the Washington Commanders that brought the Bears to the 5-yard line.
The best thing that can be said of the passing game is that the numbers have improved somewhat from an abysmal start. Over the last three games, Fields completed 40 of 70 passes for 572 yards with two touchdowns, an interception and an 87.3 passer rating.
That includes a solid performance in the second half of the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which Fields helped lead the Bears back from an 18-point second-quarter deficit to take the lead. It also includes a pretty 40-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis in the loss to the Commanders.
And Fields showed impressive toughness in playing through some big hits against the Commanders.
Let’s start with Fields, whose 54.8% completion rate is among the worst in the NFL. He’s tied for fourth with five interceptions. And among the players with at least five interceptions, only Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has fewer touchdown passes than Fields’ four. (Jones has two and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston also has four, both in three games.)
Fields and the Commanders’ Carson Wentz are the most-sacked quarterbacks in the NFL, each going down 23 times.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Fields’ minus-10.7 completion percentage above expectation is the second-worst among starters with at least 45 attempts, behind Baker Mayfield’s minus-11.7 for the Carolina Panthers.
Situationally, after the Bears went 0-for-3 in the red zone against the Commanders, they rank 28th with a 46.67% red-zone percentage and 31st in goal-to-go percentage at 42.86%.
All of those numbers are a product of a lot of problems with the Bears offense. That includes, at times, anxious play and inaccuracy on Fields’ part. And it’s fair to put the play-calling of first-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy under the microscope.
The blame for the 23 sacks and frequent pressure falls in part on an offensive line that is developing rookie left tackle Braxton Jones and two second-year players in right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom. The Bears also had to change their plans when center Lucas Patrick’s hand injury prevented him from snapping early in the season and left guard Cody Whitehair went out with a knee injury.
However, ESPN Analytics recently put the Bears’ pass blocking win rate at 68%, and Next Gen Stats has Fields’ average time to throw at 3.03 seconds. That’s among the longest in the NFL and a stat that can be a product of many factors, including Fields taking too long to process or not finding open receivers.
“We all know we are improving there, but pass protection is everybody, right?” Eberflus said. “It’s not only the offensive line, it’s the tight ends, it’s the running backs, it’s the quarterback. … Pass protection is always going to be all 11 of them, and we will improve on that.”
The inaccuracy falls in part on the receiving corps, which has had multiple drops and mistakes. Darnell Mooney, who topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2021, has 17 catches for 241 yards on 33 targets. Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet have 10 catches apiece. No other pass catcher has more than six catches.
Injuries to receivers have played a part in the offensive problems. Byron Pringle is on injured reserve with a calf injury. N’Keal Harry hasn’t played after recovering from August ankle surgery. And Velus Jones Jr. has played just 15 offensive snaps after missing a lot of time with a hamstring injury.
Herbert showed he could be counted on in a pinch in 2021 when he filled in for Montgomery over a four-game October stretch. He stepped up big again this year when Montgomery went down with an ankle injury against the Houston Texans. Herbert rushed for 157 yards in that game and 77 the following week against the New York Giants.
His season-best, 64-yard run against the Commanders put the Bears in prime scoring position, though he still was beating himself up this week about not getting into the end zone on fourth-and-1 on that drive.
The 2021 sixth-round pick said Tuesday he wants to improve on a lot of things.
“Especially short yardage, find a way to punch it in,” Herbert said. “When we’re in the red zone, find a way to get the ball in the end zone. Pass protection. Catching out of the backfield. Still making that first guy miss consistently.”
The Bears have a self-created predicament in evaluating Fields this season.
General manager Ryan Poles decided in the offseason to count on a young offensive line and mostly unproven wide receivers. Those decisions have shown up in some of the problems on offense, and because of that it can be difficult at times to get a full read on where Fields is making strides.
Can Fields overcome some of the issues to show progress and make the Bears leaders — and the fans — more comfortable with where he’s headed beyond this season?
And will any of the Bears playmakers step up to help him get there? It seems like more could be in store for Mooney if he builds on his seven-catch night against the Commanders. And Poles was high on Jones’ potential when the Bears drafted the receiver in the third round this spring.
“Velus has got a lot of talent and a lot of things he can bring to the football team, certainly with his speed and athletic ability in space,” Eberflus said. “And we’re going to try to utilize that.”
The European Super League (ESL), which folded just 48 hours after launching in 2021, plans to return in three years, its new chief executive told the Financial Times on Wednesday.
German TV director Bernd Reichart said new formats were being explored and he hoped to have an “active and extensive dialogue” across football to find a new solution.
“We want to reach out to stakeholders in the European football community and expand that vision. Even the fans will have a lot of sympathy for the idea,” the former chief executive of RTL Deutschland told the FT.
“It’s a blank page. The format will never be an obstacle.
In April last year, 12 of Europe’s biggest and most successful clubs announced their intention to break away from UEFA’s current competition format and create their own Super League.
The proposal, which essentially created a closed shop for the most financially powerful clubs, sparked fury from fans who vehemently criticized the plans.
Many claimed it was a power grab, intended to secure the clubs’ status and revenue, which some of them were not currently earning from their performance on the pitch.
The response forced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to withdraw, but Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remained members. assets.
A22 Sports Management, the organization now representing the three remaining clubs, believe a relaunch for the 2024-25 season is a “reasonable” expectation.
“European club football is facing existential problems,” Reichart said in a video posted on the A22 website.
“European football is losing its position as the undisputed leader in world sport. He’s not living up to his potential by not delivering the best games week after week.
“The current financial model of football is broken and unsustainable. Financial controls are inadequate and insufficiently enforced, leading to competitive imbalances and financial stress.
“The clubs must be sovereign and masters of their destiny since they bear all the risks and all the investments.
“Today they are not allowed to organize themselves freely at European level, while almost all domestic leagues are run independently by clubs, the governance of European competition lies solely with UEFA. . why ?”
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, one of the main architects of ESL’s project, recently said European football is “sick” and changes are needed to prevent young fans from drifting away from the sport.
He also pointed to the scarcity of football’s best teams competing and said Europe’s midweek competition should offer fans matches between “the strongest teams and with the best players in the world” throughout. of the year.
In a statement published by A22, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said his club are committed to creating open competition within the new structure.
“Please forget the Super League format and whether it’s a rich, elite, open or closed competition,” Laporta said.
“If Barça is there, it will be because it is an open competition, with the best criteria of professionalism at all levels, based on meritocracy and with full respect for national leagues.
“I assure you that you will have news soon, as the appropriate channels of dialogue will be established, working with the whole football family, without pressure and for the benefit of all. Bearing in mind the principle of solidarity, meritocracy , and I insist, to offer solutions for all clubs,” added Laporta.
Meanwhile, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said “the overall goal is to put fans and footballers, the souls of the world’s finest sport, back at the center of this industry”.
Earlier, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said the ‘shameless’ plans for a new Super League amounted to taking ‘football hostage’.
UEFA did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment regarding Reichart’s comments.
At the particular first-inning moment, Ron Darling flashed a verbal beware sign.
After Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale walked Gleyber Torres on four pitches, the TBS analyst said: “Before he (Civale) gets control of that cutter, he will have to get control of his emotions.”
That never happened. The Yankees would score three runs. The Guardians never got close to coming back. Now the Yankees will move on to Houston following their 5-1 win Tuesday at the Stadium and play the Astros in what New York’s baseball media will treat as Armageddon.
After the Bombers jumped out early on Cleveland, Darling and his partner Bob (Rapping Roberto) Costas, paid homage to Terry Francona by letting the Cleveland manager off the hook. It wasn’t until the fifth inning when the duo addressed the proverbial elephant in the room. Costas said something about how second guesses are usually better than first guesses before wondering “why didn’t he (Francona) go with a (straight) bullpen game (rather than starting Civale)?”
A good question.
Darling ducked it. Instead, he said: “And if they (Cleveland) don’t comeback, he (Francona) will have to address that (why he started Civale).” Correct. Yet, the TBS duo could’ve have explored the topic and maybe — heaven forbid — directly taken issue with the popular Francona, and his Hall of Fame resume.
This isn’t the only time during the slog of a game, when Costas and Darling let Francona skate. In the 4th inning, Andres Gimenez hit a sharp grounder behind first. Anthony Rizzo fielded the ball and raced to the bag. The Yankees’ first baseman slid, glove-first, tagging the base. Gimenez was called out. Yet, crystal clear replays by TBS’ crew showed that the head-first sliding Gimenez beat Rizzo to the bag.
Yet, Francona did not challenge the call. Darling: “Think about how each out is precious to the Guardians. They did not challenge the play.” Sorry, that’s simply not direct, or expansive, enough. Is the “they” Darling referring to Francona? The Guardians’ video crew? Who is responsible for not challenging a play that would have been overturned? It would have also been a good time for Darling, or Costas, to explain what the chain of command on a team’s replay decision.
And, with Costas using the old “sand through the hour glass line,” his Guardians Pity Party began in the 7th inning. “No matter the outcome here, you have to tip your hat to the Guardians” Costas said . . . ”With relatively limited resources they generally contend . . . Even when you exceeded expectations, and you are competitive, and this close you want to keep on going.”
This provided a soft-landing for Francona but did little for those seeking answers, from either Costas or Darling, about Francona’s culpability in Cleveland’s stinging elimination loss.
Then again, it helps when the baseball media, which Costas/Darling belong to, have already anointed you Saint Terry.
After the final out was recorded by the Yankees, and their trip to the ALCS was sealed, that blast of wind in Manhattan came out of MLB headquarters. It was a sigh of relief.
A Guardians win would have had them playing Houston in the ALCS. Already, the NLCS features middling markets — San Diego/Philadelphia. With the Yankees making it to the LCS, MLB and TBS have the countries largest media market, which includes millions of fair-weather thrill seekers who will jump on the Bombers Bandwagon and help juice TBS’ ALCS ratings.
It’s been interesting scoping out the interactions of Costas, a Hall of Fame broadcaster, and Darling who is a regular in SNY’s booth.
Like when Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis went to the mound to visit with Civale. “He’s telling him its 60-feet, six inches, just like when you were a kid,” Darling said.
Costas (sarcastically): “Yeah, sure, just like when you were a kid. At Yankee Stadium with a trip to the LCS on the line.”
Darling came up big, breaking down the “difference” between Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, saying: “Gerrit Cole arrived to the Yankees in a private Jet. Nestor Cortes arrived in coach — middle seat.”. . . Costas will move to TBS’ baseball studio for the ALCS working with Curtis Granderson, Jimmy Rollins and Pedro Martinez. . . . Darling will work with Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur. . . . Word is Walt (Clyde) Frazier wants a closer look at the psychedelic jacket Rollins was wearing Tuesday in the studio. . . . Costas got a little too excited when TBS closed in on a Yankee fan “rocking” a Chuckie doll, Naylor style. . . . Mike (Sports Pope) Francesa ripping Costas’ ALDS Guardians-Yankees stylings, is like the guy painting the Velvet Elvis in front of Graceland shredding Picasso.
Policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve on Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say that more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration races to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
Biden will deliver remarks on Wednesday announcing the withdrawal of the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said on condition of anonymity on Tuesday to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the 180 million barrel release Biden authorized in March that was originally scheduled to occur over six months. That sent the strategic reserve to its lowest level since 1984 in what the administration called a “bridge” until domestic production could be increased. The reserve now contains about 400 million barrels of oil.
Biden will also open the door to additional outings this winter in a bid to keep prices low. But administration officials have not said how much the president would be willing to tap, or by how much they want domestic production and output to increase in order to end the pullback.
Biden will also say the U.S. government will replenish the strategic reserve when oil prices are at or below $67 to $72 a barrel, an offer that administration officials say will boost domestic production by securing a base level. demand. Yet the president is also expected to renew his criticism of the profits raked in by oil companies – repeating a bet made this summer that public condemnation would matter more to these companies than shareholders’ focus on returns.
It marks a continuation of a U-turn by Biden, who has tried to move the US beyond fossil fuels to identify additional energy sources to meet US and global supplies in the wake of the disruptions. of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the production cuts announced by the Saudi-led Oil Cartel.
The potential loss of 2 million barrels a day – 2% of global supply – has prompted the White House to say that Saudi Arabia has sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and promised there will be implications for supply cuts that could support energy prices. The release of 15 million barrels would not even cover a full day’s use of oil in the United States, according to the Energy Information Administration.
The administration could make a decision on future releases in a month, as it takes the government a month and a half to notify potential buyers.
Biden still faces political headwinds due to gas prices. AAA reports that gas costs an average of $3.87 per gallon. It’s down slightly over the past week, but it’s up from a month ago. The recent price hike has dampened the momentum the president and his fellow Democrats had seen in the polls ahead of the November election.
Analysis on Monday by ClearView Energy Partners, an independent energy research firm based in Washington, suggested that two states that could decide evenly divided Senate control – Nevada and Pennsylvania – are sensitive to energy prices. energy. The analysis noted that gasoline prices over the past month have exceeded the national average in 18 states, which are home to 29 potentially “at-risk” House seats.
Even though voters want cheaper gasoline, expected gains in supply are not materializing due to a weaker global economy. Last week, the US government lowered its forecast, saying domestic companies would produce 270,000 fewer barrels a day in 2023 than forecast in September. World production would be 600,000 barrels per day lower than forecast in September.
The hard math for Biden is that oil production has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels of around 13 million barrels per day. That’s about a million barrels a day below that level. The oil industry would like the administration to open more federal lands to drilling, approve the construction of pipelines and reverse its recent changes to raise corporate taxes. The administration counters that the oil industry is sitting on thousands of unused federal leases and says new permits would take years to produce oil without impacting current gas prices. Environmental groups, meanwhile, have called on Biden to keep his campaign promise to block new drilling on federal lands.
Biden has resisted the policies favored by American oil producers. Instead, he has sought to lower prices by releasing oil from the US reserve, shaming oil companies for their profits and calling for greater production from OPEC+ countries that have different geopolitical interests. , said Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs. at the American Petroleum Institute.
“If they keep coming up with the same old so-called solutions, they’ll keep getting the same old results,” Macchiarola said.
Because fossil fuels drive carbon emissions, Biden has sought to move away from them altogether with a zero emissions pledge by 2050. When discussing that pledge nearly a year ago after the leading wealthy and developing G-20 countries in Rome, the president said he still wanted to cut gasoline prices as well, because at “$3.35 a gallon, it has a profound impact on families in the working class just to come and go to work”.
Since Biden talked about the pain of gasoline at $3.35 a gallon and his hopes for cutting costs, the price has risen 15.5% overall.
The Chicago Bears have 10 days between games after losing to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.
Before the Bears head to Foxborough, Mass., to take on the New England Patriots on Monday night, the Tribune’s Brad Biggs tackles some questions at the “mini-bye” in his weekly Bears mailbag.
Why is there such a negative reaction to the Bears right now? They are 2-4 and I think most fans probably would have expected that record after six games, figuring there would be a loss to San Francisco in Week 1 and a win over Washington in the most recent game. Why have expectations been so poorly shaped for a team so clearly at the beginning stages of a rebuilding process? — Dan, Bensenville
You make some valid points, and I believe, from a wins and losses perspective, the team is right about where anyone rationally evaluating the roster would have expected it to be six games into a new regime. The greatest frustration probably lies with the ongoing ineffectiveness of the offense, which isn’t unique to this coaching staff. The Bears have struggled on offense for the longest time, and the bar for improvement is so low that even marginal improvement would be notable. Instead, the offense is stumbling along and you get overreactions to things such as a good half with three productive drives.
Friend of the program Rob Demovsky, the pride of Rolling Meadows High School, has covered the Green Bay Packers for a long time. He noted Sunday that the 107 points the Packers have scored this season is their lowest output during any six-game stretch of starts for Aaron Rodgers.
That’s an average of 17.83 points. Forget six-game stretches with that kind of scoring production for the Bears. They have averaged less than 17.83 points over the course of an entire season 14 times since 1993, including 2016, 2017 and 2019. They’re currently averaging 15.5 points.
This is a great way of pointing out that offensive expectations for the Packers and Bears are in different worlds. The hope was quarterback Justin Fields would take a significant step forward in his second season and with new coaches and a new system. That hasn’t happened yet, although offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is adamant that progress and development are happening.
That, in my mind, is the root of fan discontent, and it’s understandable. I think the vast majority of Bears fans would be relatively pleased if the team was 2-4 and losing high-scoring games with the offense showing some flair and explosive plays. Maybe that will begin to happen down the stretch, but right now it’s a slog for the Bears offense.
Why is Cole Kmet not thrown to in the red zone? I know Justin Fields did throw to him in the first quarter via a defensive lineman’s helmet. They have never connected in the red zone. Why is that? — Bill F., Waynesboro, Va.
I would expand the question to this: Why isn’t Kmet being thrown to anywhere on the field? He has 15 targets through six games (2.5 per game) a year after he was targeted 93 times (5.5 average). He has 10 receptions for 116 yards and is one of the most underutilized targets in the passing game. I say “one of” because before Darnell Mooney was targeted 12 times in the loss to the Washington Commanders last week, the ball was not going his direction enough.
The offense failed to use Kmet in the red zone last season, and it wasn’t simply because the previous coaching staff really liked using Jimmy Graham as a threat near the goal line. The Bears simply didn’t do a good enough job of getting him the ball. Kmet was targeted 12 times in the red zone in 2021 and had five receptions for 36 yards and no touchdowns. Inside the 10-yard line, he had three targets and no catches.
This year Kmet has two targets in the red zone and has one reception for minus-3 yards. Some of the blame falls on offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the coaching staff and some of it falls on quarterback Justin Fields. Kmet was open in the flat for what should have been a short gain in Week 5 against the New York Giants, and instead of attempting the pass, Fields tried to scramble and was dropped for a sack.
Kmet got a little more action last season in games Fields didn’t start, but the numbers were relatively close. In 10 starts by Fields, Kmet averaged 5.2 targets and 3.2 catches. In the seven games started by Andy Dalton or Nick Foles, Kmet averaged 5.9 targets and 4.0 catches.
Kmet won’t become an elite pass-catching tight end, but he has enough talent to be far more productive in the passing game and he’s a big target with generally reliable hands that Fields needs to find in the middle of the field more regularly. He also has been serially underused in the red zone, where the offense has had well-documented issues the last couple of weeks. One would imagine this is something Getsy and the offensive coaches have looked at closely during the mini-bye.
Did anyone ask Justin Fields who the secondary target on the last pass play of the Washington game was? David Montgomery was open in the left flat by 3-4 yards, but Fields never looked his way. Someone has got to coach Fields that he has to go through his progressions before pulling the ball down and taking off running. You would think that going through a good program like Ohio State that he would have been coached on how to read through his progressions. — Ron N., Menomonee Falls, Wis.
You are correct that Montgomery was able to slip out of the backfield uncovered. He was to Fields’ left, and if you watch replays, Fields was looking right to his first read, Darnell Mooney, at the snap. Mooney was open, too, when you consider how compacted the field is near the goal line, and if he had caught the pass without a bobble, it’s a touchdown, the Bears win and we’re not left to wonder what might have been.
“Montgomery is the fifth read on that play — he is the last read,” Fields said after the game. “In reality, if I’m being real with you, there is a 5% chance you’re going to get back to him. He’s the last read on that. It’s boom, boom, boom, like he’s last read on that.”
I don’t have an issue with what Fields did on this play. In fact, it’s an example of what he needs to do more often: See the initial read and make the throw on time. If Mooney is blanketed on the play or jammed at the line of scrimmage to the point he’s taken out from the snap, then Fields needs to read his progressions — quickly — to determine another option.
But throwing the pass here — and not scanning backside when Mooney was open — is not a bad play by the quarterback. I agree there are many other instances of him needing to get from his first read to his second and sometimes third, but asking a second-year quarterback to get to his fifth read near the goal line in a situation like that isn’t reasonable.
Assuming Justin Fields continues to struggle throughout the year (a fair assumption given his growing body of work), is it realistic that Bears brass would be willing to move on from him next year, possibly in the draft? His lack of growth, including his inability to spot open receivers during his progression and his lack of accuracy, is alarming. The Bears stuck with Mitch Trubisky too long and paid the price. Hopefully, Ryan Poles won’t repeat this mistake. — Jim A., Plymouth, Minn.
The Bears fully planned to move on from Trubisky at the start of the 2020 season. The problem was the quarterback they traded for to replace him, Nick Foles, was a dud during training camp. Had Foles arrived as the quarterback the Bears hoped he would be — the one who led the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles on a magical postseason run — Trubisky would have been on the bench after three seasons as a starter (two under Matt Nagy and his staff). So I don’t know that I would say they stuck with the 2017 first-round draft pick too long. The bigger issues were that Trubisky didn’t develop in the offense the way the team hoped and that Foles really struggled when given an opportunity to replace him.
In regard to Fields, that’s a good question and his performance and growth over the final 11 games should be the biggest factor in a critical decision for Poles and the organization. There are many other elements to this as well. Will any quarterbacks the Bears like be available via free agency or the trade market? What will the draft class look like in relation to where the team is picking? How will Poles and his staff along with coach Matt Eberflus assess the team’s other needs? If the Bears draft a quarterback in Round 1 — or trade up to draft one — they would be using resources that take away from their ability to improve at wide receiver, along the offensive line and on defense. One reason the Bears are not better on the O-line and at receiver right now is they had to spend valuable draft resources to trade up and select Fields.
I’ve heard from a good handful of people around the league whom I trust, and there are two schools of thought on this. One camp says move on as quickly as possible and draft a quarterback. The other camp notes that sometimes new regimes prefer to wait a little while before taking their shot at a quarterback. That is for two reasons. First, it gives them time and opportunities to improve the roster so when a quarterback is added, there’s a better chance of success. Second, some believe that once a regime takes a shot on a quarterback, the clock starts ticking on the evaluation of that regime. In other words, if Fields continues to struggle, a defense for the new regime can be, “Well, he was drafted by the people who are no longer here.” Once Poles and Eberflus select a quarterback, he becomes “their guy” and there’s no one to scapegoat if the quarterback struggles like so many do.
That’s a long way of explaining that a whole bunch of factors will go into a decision that will shape the offseason plan at Halas Hall. In Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts has taken a big step forward in his third season. The Eagles have a top-notch offensive line and made a concerted effort to improve talent at the skill positions in the offseason. A lot of really smart people I know doubted Hurts entering this season. He has been better than expected. Maybe that’s a path Fields can follow. We’ll have to see how he performs the rest of this season and then what Poles and Co. decide to do.
Justin Fields holds the ball longer before he throws a pass than any other QB in the league on average, which puts a lot of pressure on the offensive line. Is that just him not seeing the field or are his receivers not getting separation? Both? — @mike__chicago
It’s a combination of factors, including the ones you referenced. Fields needs to become better at diagnosing coverages pre- and post-snap. Another factor is his immense athletic talent allows him to hold the ball much longer than less mobile quarterbacks because he can maneuver around the pocket and avoid pressure. When Fields starts to buy time to wait for plays to develop downfield more often instead of just pulling the ball down and running, more big plays will begin to happen.
Matt Eberflus implied changes could come over the mini bye week. Where could these changes come from since the team lacks talent basically everywhere? — @chibears24_7
I would start with punt returner. I can’t imagine the Bears will run rookie Velus Jones Jr. back out there Monday night at New England. He muffed two punts in the last three games and both miscues were turnovers that proved pivotal. I’m not saying Jones is done for the season as a punt returner. To me, in a best-case scenario, you have him work hard at it during and after practice, and after a few weeks you see if he’s more confident, more sure-handed and ready to make better decisions about which balls need to be caught and which he should let go.
It’s possible the Bears would make a move on the offensive line with some extra time to review and consider options. I don’t know that there is a perfect solution or clear upgrade, but if they’re not getting what they want from a starter, it’s time to give someone else a look.
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry likely will make his Bears debut against his former team, the Patriots, so he will take a little playing time from one or two receivers. The Bears already have shuffled the starting lineup on the defensive line with Armon Watts getting bumped up. They use the linemen in waves, and sometimes playing time is based on matchups. We’ll see what shakes out Monday.
Does Alex Leatherwood have any potential to live up to his draft status? Will he/should he get a shot? — @roykosteve
We won’t be able to answer your first question until we get an answer to your second question: Will he get a shot? I think the Bears made a long play with Leatherwood when they claimed him off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders, picking up $5.9 million in guarantees that are owed to him. Leatherwood hasn’t had a lot of time on the practice field, but he’s back in the mix after a stint on the non-football illness list.
One reason to believe the Bears will give Leatherwood a shot sooner rather than later is they wouldn’t have committed that kind of money to a player they just wanted to kick the tires on. It’s one thing when a team signs a player off the street or brings in a guy on a minimum deal. I’m not saying the Bears have a huge investment in Leatherwood, but something in their evaluation made them say, “The upside here is definitely worth this money.” Remember, had the Bears not claimed Leatherwood on waivers, they potentially could have signed him as a free agent for much less money. By claiming him, they ensured that none of the teams behind them in the waiver process got him and that no one would outbid them in free agency.
That’s a long way of saying it’s likely we will see Leatherwood in a game. When? I don’t know and I’m not sure how much the coaches have seen from him on the practice field. But Matt Eberflus did suggest last week that personnel changes could be coming.
Should Matt Eberflus consider benching Justin Fields and see what Trevor Siemian can do behind this O-line? What is the stronger commitment to — winning games or Fields’ development? — @mate01701
I don’t foresee the Bears moving Fields to the sideline for performance issues. He’s a young player and if you’ve listened to what the coaches have been saying, they are accentuating the positives and trying to help him grow. If the coaching staff was in a win-or-else predicament, maybe a move would happen, but that’s not where the Bears are right now.
What have you heard regarding N’Keal Harry and his progress on getting up to speed in the offense since coming off IR? — @coletamarri
Harry is back in the mix now that he has returned from injured reserve, and with a full week of practice I imagine there’s a good chance he will make his Bears debut Monday night. It will be interesting to see how much Harry can handle after missing so much time since early August. The timing and rhythm of the passing game has been such an issue this season, and it’s fair to wonder how long it will take him to get on the same page as Justin Fields. But Harry is a big target and the Bears could use someone like that. We’ll see what he can accomplish.
Is there a chance the Bears sign Josh Gordon to their practice squad? Or what reasonable roster adjustments can they make after six weeks to help bolster the pass-catching options? — @lgparlay
The only reason to think the Bears might kick the tires on Gordon is that the Kansas City Chiefs gave him a shot last season when GM Ryan Poles was there. Gordon, 31, was a fantastic player in his prime before suspensions derailed his career. You have to go back to 2018 for the last time he was somewhat productive. He caught 40 passes for 720 yards in 11 games with the Patriots. That was a long time ago. He has a total of 39 receptions in 25 games since. The Chiefs overhauled their wide receiver group in the offseason and chose to do so without Gordon. I think his days as a productive threat are behind him.
()
